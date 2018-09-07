Tour of Britain: Poels wins on Whinlatter Pass
Alaphilippe moves into race lead
Stage 6: Barrow-in-Furness - Whinlatter Pass
The pinewooded climb of Whinlatter Pass was expected to prove decisive in the Tour of Britain and the final ascent provided the perfect springboard for Julian Alaphilippe, who made a full-throttle assault on the general classification in the Tour of Britain at the expense of race leader Primoz Roglic, with Team Sky's Wout Poels taking the stage.
The 3.2km ascent was tackled twice in the opposite direction to the previous stage's team time trial won by Roglic's LottoNL-Jumbo team, albeit with the same finish line, and with the first time up merely a leg-softener, Alaphilippe waited until 2.1km to go on the wooded slopes before making his move, after a massive effort from his team mate Bob Jungels had done the initial damage.
While EF Education-First Drapac's Hugh Carthy joined the Frenchman in setting an aggressive pace at the front, Roglic clung grimly to their wheels, with Poels biding his time a few metres behind until he had settled into his rhythm. With 1.4km remaining, Roglic gave best, and was unable even to maintain a decent tempo as he dropped rapidly back to a second group including the likes of Scott Davies from Dimension Data and Tom Pidcock (Team Wiggins).
Poels linked up with Carthy and Alaphilippe just inside a kilometre to go, then waited briefly for the perfect moment to attack to take the fourth Tour of Britain stage win of his career, surging round the tight right-hand bend into the finish straight 2sec ahead of the Frenchman.
This was the third summit finish he has taken in this race after victories at Hartside and Haytor, and it enabled him to leapfrog over Roglic and move into second overall, 17sec behind Alaphilippe, who dropped Carthy to take second place and a useful 6sec time bonus.
"Bob did an incredible effort for me," said Alaphilippe, who had won the stage into Bristol on Tuesday. "I tried to attack to get a gap, I was riding to get the jersey. Wout Poels was fresher than me, so I'm not disappointed."
Before the start, the word in the caravan was that Sky and Quick-Step Floors would attempt to split the field in pieces when the road turned left after 2.5 kilometres to go alongside Morecambe Bay, with a strong north-westerly breeze blowing from the right. Around 40 riders were stuck in the second split, including Jasha Sutterlin, lying seventh overall, and Dimitri Strahov, 11th overall. The gap rose to 45 seconds before the first sprint of the day after 11km, where Alaphilippe snaffled three seconds and Jungels two.
Shortly afterwards, Alaphilippe and Roglic were involved in a minor pile-up, which caused the leading bunch to sit up, permitting the back markers to regain contact, while up front the day's escape formed. It included two former world time trial champions in Tony Martin and Vasil Kiriyenka, the British national champion Conor Swift, and Lotto-Soudal's British rider James Shaw, the best placed overall in 24th.
Lotto let the move have its head, but were more concerned about a seven-rider chasing group which set off during the regrouping, including Scott Thwaites, Matti Breschel, Rory Townsend, Enrico Barbin and Rob Power. The Dutch team put in a concerted effort to bring the septet to heel by the first King of the Mountains climb at Hawkshead, after which the stage settled down, with Matt Holmes and Nicholas Dlamini duking it out for King of the Mountains points behind the break, as the peloton waited for those two climbs of Whinlatter.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|4:01:51
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:02
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:12
|4
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:21
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|10
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|11
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|13
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|14
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:27
|15
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:29
|16
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:31
|17
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:32
|18
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|20
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:36
|21
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|24
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:39
|25
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|26
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:00
|27
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:06
|28
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:20
|30
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|31
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:30
|33
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:49
|34
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:56
|35
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:01
|36
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|37
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|40
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|41
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|43
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|46
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|47
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|48
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|49
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
|50
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|51
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|53
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:03:19
|54
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|55
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|56
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:43
|58
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:47
|59
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|60
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:04:07
|61
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:06
|62
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|64
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|65
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|66
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|68
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|70
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|72
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|73
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|74
|Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
|75
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|76
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|77
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|78
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|79
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|80
|James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
|81
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|82
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|83
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|85
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|86
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|87
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|88
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|0:06:08
|89
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:54
|90
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:58
|92
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:22
|93
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:39
|94
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:42
|95
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:35
|96
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:16
|97
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:10:55
|98
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:11:07
|99
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:12:24
|100
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|101
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|102
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|103
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|104
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|105
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|106
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|107
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|108
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|109
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|110
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:26
|111
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:24
|DNF
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNS
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|4
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|10
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|8
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|9
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|7
|10
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|12
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|13
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|14
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|15
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|3
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|pts
|2
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|3
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|3
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|8
|4
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|7
|5
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|6
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|7
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|8
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|9
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|3
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|3
|4
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|5
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|3
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|8
|4
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|7
|5
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|6
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|7
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|8
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|9
|Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|3
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|8
|4
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|7
|5
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|6
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|7
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|8
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|9
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|4
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|7
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|8
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|3
|9
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|10
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:02:03
|2
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:00:09
|3
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|4
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|6
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:20
|7
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:08
|8
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:37
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:49
|10
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|15
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|16
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|17
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:03:07
|18
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:54
|19
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|20
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|22
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|23
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|24
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|25
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:56
|26
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:30
|27
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:04
|28
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:10:43
|29
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:10:55
|30
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:12:12
|31
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|32
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|33
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|34
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|35
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|36
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|12:07:06
|2
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:31
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:06
|4
|Great Britain
|0:02:21
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:25
|6
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:10
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:53
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:11
|9
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:15
|10
|One Pro Cycling
|11
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:33
|12
|Team Sky
|0:04:47
|13
|Direct Energie
|0:04:50
|14
|Dimension Data
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|0:07:05
|16
|JLT Condor
|0:07:54
|17
|Team Wiggins
|0:09:00
|18
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:09:35
|19
|Madison Genesis
|0:09:53
|20
|Canyon Eisberg
|0:12:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|19:46:54
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:33
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:51
|6
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:10
|8
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|9
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:28
|10
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:35
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:49
|12
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:54
|13
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:58
|14
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:00
|15
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:09
|16
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:13
|17
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:17
|18
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:02:24
|19
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:27
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|21
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:02:42
|22
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:33
|23
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:50
|24
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:04:12
|25
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:04:33
|26
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:34
|27
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:42
|28
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:27
|29
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:29
|30
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:45
|31
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:48
|32
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:05:52
|33
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:06:17
|34
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:02
|35
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:03
|36
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:07:20
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:38
|38
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:02
|39
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:05
|40
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:06
|41
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:11
|42
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:23
|43
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:55
|44
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:09:01
|45
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:09:07
|46
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:09:41
|47
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:51
|48
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:15
|49
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:26
|50
|Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
|0:10:30
|51
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:43
|52
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|53
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:11:15
|54
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:11:18
|55
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:25
|56
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:30
|57
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:12:32
|58
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:02
|59
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:16
|60
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:50
|61
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:06
|62
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:35
|63
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:15:09
|64
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:18
|65
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:15:41
|66
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|0:16:23
|67
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:16:24
|68
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:57
|69
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:17:42
|70
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:17:48
|71
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:49
|72
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:06
|73
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:19
|74
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:19:19
|75
|James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
|0:20:07
|76
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:20:38
|77
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:20:40
|78
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:20:43
|79
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:47
|80
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:15
|81
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:21:26
|82
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:21:35
|83
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:22:02
|84
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:10
|85
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:24
|86
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:22:36
|87
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:22:41
|88
|José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:24:41
|89
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:26:15
|90
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:28
|91
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:53
|92
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:27:18
|93
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:28:32
|94
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:29:11
|95
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:29:15
|96
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:08
|97
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|0:30:09
|98
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:30:47
|99
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:43
|100
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:32:01
|101
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:32:43
|102
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:32:58
|103
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:33:43
|104
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:34:50
|105
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:35:35
|106
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:35:57
|107
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:36:15
|108
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:38:29
|109
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:39:20
|110
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:42:02
|111
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:42:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|51
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|31
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|5
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|27
|6
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|26
|7
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|23
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|9
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|18
|10
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|18
|11
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|12
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|13
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|14
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|16
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|17
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|18
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|19
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12
|20
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|21
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|22
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|23
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|24
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|25
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|26
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|27
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|10
|28
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|29
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|8
|30
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|32
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|7
|33
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|7
|34
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|35
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|36
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|37
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|38
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|39
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|40
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|9
|pts
|2
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|3
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|7
|4
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|5
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|6
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|4
|7
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|4
|8
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|4
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|10
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|11
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|12
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|13
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|16
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|17
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|18
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|19
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|20
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|2
|21
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|23
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|24
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|25
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|49
|pts
|2
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|43
|3
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|39
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|5
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|30
|6
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|27
|7
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|24
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|9
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|22
|10
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|18
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|12
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|14
|14
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|15
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14
|16
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|17
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|18
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|14
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|21
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|12
|22
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|23
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|24
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|25
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|26
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|27
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|8
|28
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|30
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|7
|31
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|6
|32
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|33
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|34
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|35
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|36
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|37
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|38
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|39
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|5
|40
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|5
|41
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|42
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|43
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|44
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|45
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|46
|José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|47
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|48
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|49
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|50
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|51
|Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
|2
|52
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|53
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1
|54
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|19:48:48
|2
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:06
|3
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:23
|4
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:00:30
|5
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:00:48
|6
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:18
|7
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:40
|8
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:35
|9
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:58
|10
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:23
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:11
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:17
|13
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:09:21
|14
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|0:11:22
|15
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:24
|16
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|0:14:29
|17
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:14:30
|18
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:15:48
|19
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:17:25
|20
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:18:44
|21
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:18:46
|22
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:19:41
|23
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:20:47
|24
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:34
|25
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:25:24
|26
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:26:38
|27
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:27:17
|28
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|0:28:15
|29
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:28:53
|30
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:30:49
|31
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:31:49
|32
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:32:56
|33
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:33:41
|34
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:34:03
|35
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:34:21
|36
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:37:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|58:44:49
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:10
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:36
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:53
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:25
|7
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:55
|8
|Team Sky
|0:10:11
|9
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:19
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:12:26
|11
|Direct Energie
|0:12:29
|12
|Team Sunweb
|0:13:33
|13
|Great Britain
|0:14:10
|14
|One Pro Cycling
|0:15:34
|15
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:17:03
|16
|Team Wiggins
|0:17:26
|17
|Bardiani CSF
|0:18:44
|18
|Madison Genesis
|0:26:26
|19
|Canyon Eisberg
|0:35:09
|20
|JLT Condor
|0:36:48
