The pinewooded climb of Whinlatter Pass was expected to prove decisive in the Tour of Britain and the final ascent provided the perfect springboard for Julian Alaphilippe, who made a full-throttle assault on the general classification in the Tour of Britain at the expense of race leader Primoz Roglic, with Team Sky's Wout Poels taking the stage.

The 3.2km ascent was tackled twice in the opposite direction to the previous stage's team time trial won by Roglic's LottoNL-Jumbo team, albeit with the same finish line, and with the first time up merely a leg-softener, Alaphilippe waited until 2.1km to go on the wooded slopes before making his move, after a massive effort from his team mate Bob Jungels had done the initial damage.

While EF Education-First Drapac's Hugh Carthy joined the Frenchman in setting an aggressive pace at the front, Roglic clung grimly to their wheels, with Poels biding his time a few metres behind until he had settled into his rhythm. With 1.4km remaining, Roglic gave best, and was unable even to maintain a decent tempo as he dropped rapidly back to a second group including the likes of Scott Davies from Dimension Data and Tom Pidcock (Team Wiggins).

Poels linked up with Carthy and Alaphilippe just inside a kilometre to go, then waited briefly for the perfect moment to attack to take the fourth Tour of Britain stage win of his career, surging round the tight right-hand bend into the finish straight 2sec ahead of the Frenchman.

This was the third summit finish he has taken in this race after victories at Hartside and Haytor, and it enabled him to leapfrog over Roglic and move into second overall, 17sec behind Alaphilippe, who dropped Carthy to take second place and a useful 6sec time bonus.

"Bob did an incredible effort for me," said Alaphilippe, who had won the stage into Bristol on Tuesday. "I tried to attack to get a gap, I was riding to get the jersey. Wout Poels was fresher than me, so I'm not disappointed."

Before the start, the word in the caravan was that Sky and Quick-Step Floors would attempt to split the field in pieces when the road turned left after 2.5 kilometres to go alongside Morecambe Bay, with a strong north-westerly breeze blowing from the right. Around 40 riders were stuck in the second split, including Jasha Sutterlin, lying seventh overall, and Dimitri Strahov, 11th overall. The gap rose to 45 seconds before the first sprint of the day after 11km, where Alaphilippe snaffled three seconds and Jungels two.

Shortly afterwards, Alaphilippe and Roglic were involved in a minor pile-up, which caused the leading bunch to sit up, permitting the back markers to regain contact, while up front the day's escape formed. It included two former world time trial champions in Tony Martin and Vasil Kiriyenka, the British national champion Conor Swift, and Lotto-Soudal's British rider James Shaw, the best placed overall in 24th.

Lotto let the move have its head, but were more concerned about a seven-rider chasing group which set off during the regrouping, including Scott Thwaites, Matti Breschel, Rory Townsend, Enrico Barbin and Rob Power. The Dutch team put in a concerted effort to bring the septet to heel by the first King of the Mountains climb at Hawkshead, after which the stage settled down, with Matt Holmes and Nicholas Dlamini duking it out for King of the Mountains points behind the break, as the peloton waited for those two climbs of Whinlatter.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 4:01:51 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:02 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:12 4 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:21 5 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 6 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 10 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 11 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 12 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 13 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 14 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:27 15 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:29 16 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:31 17 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:32 18 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 20 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:36 21 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 24 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:39 25 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:58 26 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:00 27 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:06 28 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:20 30 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 31 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 32 José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:30 33 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:49 34 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:56 35 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:01 36 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 37 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 38 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 39 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 40 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 41 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 43 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 46 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 47 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 48 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 49 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg 50 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 51 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 52 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 53 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:03:19 54 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 55 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 56 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:43 58 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:03:47 59 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 60 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:04:07 61 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:06 62 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 63 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 64 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 65 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 66 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 67 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 68 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 70 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 71 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 72 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 73 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 74 Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team 75 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 76 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 77 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 78 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 79 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 80 James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins 81 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 82 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 83 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 85 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 86 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 87 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 88 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 0:06:08 89 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:54 90 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:58 92 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:22 93 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:39 94 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 0:07:42 95 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:35 96 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 0:09:16 97 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:10:55 98 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 0:11:07 99 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 0:12:24 100 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 101 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 102 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 103 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 104 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 105 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 106 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 107 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 108 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 109 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 110 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:26 111 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:24 DNF Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor DNS Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 14 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 4 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 12 5 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 10 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 8 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 9 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 7 10 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 6 11 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 5 12 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 13 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 3 14 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 2 15 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Sprint 1 - Ulverston, km. 17.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 2 3 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 1

Sprint 2 - Ambleside, km. 56.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Sprint 3 - Cockermouth, km. 140.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 pts 2 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2 3 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 - Hawkshead Hill, km. 47 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 9 3 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 8 4 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 7 5 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 6 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 5 7 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 8 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 9 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 10 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 2 - Dunmail Raise, km. 67.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 3 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3 4 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2 5 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Mountain 3 - Whinlatte, km. 88.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 9 3 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 8 4 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 7 5 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 6 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 5 7 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 8 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 9 Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team 2 10 José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountain 4 - Fangs Brow, km. 109.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 9 3 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 8 4 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 7 5 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 6 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 5 7 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 8 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 9 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 10 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 5 - Whinlatter, km. 168.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 9 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 4 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 7 5 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 5 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 8 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 3 9 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 2 10 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:02:03 2 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:00:09 3 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 4 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 5 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 6 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:20 7 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:08 8 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:37 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:49 10 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 12 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 15 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 16 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 17 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:03:07 18 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:54 19 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 20 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 21 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 22 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 23 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 24 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 25 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:56 26 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 0:07:30 27 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 0:09:04 28 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:10:43 29 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 0:10:55 30 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 0:12:12 31 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 32 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 33 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 34 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 35 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 36 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 12:07:06 2 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:31 3 Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:06 4 Great Britain 0:02:21 5 BMC Racing Team 0:02:25 6 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:10 7 Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:53 8 Quick-Step Floors 0:04:11 9 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:15 10 One Pro Cycling 11 Team Sunweb 0:04:33 12 Team Sky 0:04:47 13 Direct Energie 0:04:50 14 Dimension Data 15 Bardiani CSF 0:07:05 16 JLT Condor 0:07:54 17 Team Wiggins 0:09:00 18 Lotto - Soudal 0:09:35 19 Madison Genesis 0:09:53 20 Canyon Eisberg 0:12:44

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 19:46:54 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:17 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:33 4 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:51 6 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:58 7 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:10 8 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:24 9 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:28 10 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:35 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:49 12 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:54 13 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:58 14 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:00 15 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:09 16 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:13 17 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:17 18 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:02:24 19 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:27 20 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 21 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:02:42 22 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:33 23 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:50 24 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 0:04:12 25 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:04:33 26 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:34 27 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:42 28 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:27 29 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:05:29 30 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:45 31 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 0:05:48 32 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:05:52 33 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:06:17 34 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:02 35 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:07:03 36 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:07:20 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:38 38 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:02 39 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:05 40 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:06 41 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:11 42 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:23 43 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:55 44 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:09:01 45 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg 0:09:07 46 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:09:41 47 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:51 48 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:15 49 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:26 50 Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team 0:10:30 51 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:43 52 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 53 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:11:15 54 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:11:18 55 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:25 56 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:12:30 57 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:12:32 58 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:02 59 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:16 60 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:50 61 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:06 62 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:35 63 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:15:09 64 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:18 65 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:15:41 66 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 0:16:23 67 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:16:24 68 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:57 69 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:17:42 70 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 0:17:48 71 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:49 72 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:06 73 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:19 74 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:19:19 75 James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins 0:20:07 76 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:20:38 77 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:20:40 78 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:20:43 79 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:47 80 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:15 81 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:21:26 82 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:21:35 83 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:02 84 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:10 85 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:22:24 86 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:22:36 87 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:22:41 88 José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:24:41 89 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:26:15 90 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:26:28 91 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:53 92 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 0:27:18 93 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:28:32 94 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:29:11 95 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:29:15 96 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:08 97 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 0:30:09 98 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 0:30:47 99 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:43 100 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:32:01 101 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 0:32:43 102 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:32:58 103 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:33:43 104 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:34:50 105 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:35:35 106 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:35:57 107 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:36:15 108 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:38:29 109 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:39:20 110 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:42:02 111 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:42:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 51 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 41 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 31 4 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 5 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 27 6 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 26 7 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 23 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 18 10 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 18 11 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 12 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 17 13 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 14 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 17 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 16 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 17 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 14 18 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 13 19 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 12 20 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 21 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 22 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 23 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 24 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 25 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 11 26 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 27 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 10 28 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 29 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 8 30 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 7 32 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 7 33 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 7 34 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 35 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 36 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 37 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 2 38 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 39 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1 40 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 9 pts 2 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 7 3 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 7 4 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 5 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 6 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 4 7 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 4 8 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 4 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 10 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 11 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 12 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 3 13 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 14 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 2 16 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2 17 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 18 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 19 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 2 20 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 2 21 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 2 22 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 23 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 24 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 1 25 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 49 pts 2 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 43 3 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 39 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 31 5 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 30 6 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 27 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 24 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 22 9 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 22 10 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 18 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 17 12 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 16 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 14 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 15 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 16 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 17 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 18 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 14 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 13 20 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 21 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 12 22 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 23 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 10 24 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 25 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 26 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 27 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 8 28 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 7 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 7 30 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 7 31 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 6 32 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 6 33 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 6 34 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 35 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 6 36 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 37 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 38 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 5 39 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 5 40 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 5 41 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 5 42 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 43 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 4 44 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 3 45 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 46 José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 47 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 48 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 49 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 50 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 2 51 Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team 2 52 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 53 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1 54 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 19:48:48 2 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:06 3 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:23 4 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:00:30 5 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:00:48 6 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:18 7 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:40 8 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:03:35 9 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:58 10 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:23 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:11 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:17 13 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:09:21 14 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 0:11:22 15 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:24 16 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 0:14:29 17 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:14:30 18 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:15:48 19 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:17:25 20 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:18:44 21 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:18:46 22 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:19:41 23 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:20:47 24 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:34 25 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 0:25:24 26 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:26:38 27 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:27:17 28 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 0:28:15 29 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 0:28:53 30 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 0:30:49 31 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:31:49 32 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:32:56 33 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:33:41 34 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:34:03 35 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:34:21 36 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:37:26