Tour of Britain: Poels wins on Whinlatter Pass

Alaphilippe moves into race lead

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Tom Pidcock (Team Wiggins)

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Hugh Carthy (EF-Drapac)

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Matthew Holmes (Madison Genesis)

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Wout Poels (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Patrick Bevin (BMC)

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Connor Swift (Madison Genesis)

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Wout Poels (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Wout Poels (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Wout Poels (Team Sky) wins

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Wout Poels (Team Sky) wins

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

The pinewooded climb of Whinlatter Pass was expected to prove decisive in the Tour of Britain and the final ascent provided the perfect springboard for Julian Alaphilippe, who made a full-throttle assault on the general classification in the Tour of Britain at the expense of race leader Primoz Roglic, with Team Sky's Wout Poels taking the stage.

The 3.2km ascent was tackled twice in the opposite direction to the previous stage's team time trial won by Roglic's LottoNL-Jumbo team, albeit with the same finish line, and with the first time up merely a leg-softener, Alaphilippe waited until 2.1km to go on the wooded slopes before making his move, after a massive effort from his team mate Bob Jungels had done the initial damage.

While EF Education-First Drapac's Hugh Carthy joined the Frenchman in setting an aggressive pace at the front, Roglic clung grimly to their wheels, with Poels biding his time a few metres behind until he had settled into his rhythm. With 1.4km remaining, Roglic gave best, and was unable even to maintain a decent tempo as he dropped rapidly back to a second group including the likes of Scott Davies from Dimension Data and Tom Pidcock (Team Wiggins).

Poels linked up with Carthy and Alaphilippe just inside a kilometre to go, then waited briefly for the perfect moment to attack to take the fourth Tour of Britain stage win of his career, surging round the tight right-hand bend into the finish straight 2sec ahead of the Frenchman.

This was the third summit finish he has taken in this race after victories at Hartside and Haytor, and it enabled him to leapfrog over Roglic and move into second overall, 17sec behind Alaphilippe, who dropped Carthy to take second place and a useful 6sec time bonus.

"Bob did an incredible effort for me," said Alaphilippe, who had won the stage into Bristol on Tuesday. "I tried to attack to get a gap, I was riding to get the jersey. Wout Poels was fresher than me, so I'm not disappointed."

Before the start, the word in the caravan was that Sky and Quick-Step Floors would attempt to split the field in pieces when the road turned left after 2.5 kilometres to go alongside Morecambe Bay, with a strong north-westerly breeze blowing from the right. Around 40 riders were stuck in the second split, including Jasha Sutterlin, lying seventh overall, and Dimitri Strahov, 11th overall. The gap rose to 45 seconds before the first sprint of the day after 11km, where Alaphilippe snaffled three seconds and Jungels two.

Shortly afterwards, Alaphilippe and Roglic were involved in a minor pile-up, which caused the leading bunch to sit up, permitting the back markers to regain contact, while up front the day's escape formed. It included two former world time trial champions in Tony Martin and Vasil Kiriyenka, the British national champion Conor Swift, and Lotto-Soudal's British rider James Shaw, the best placed overall in 24th.

Lotto let the move have its head, but were more concerned about a seven-rider chasing group which set off during the regrouping, including Scott Thwaites, Matti Breschel, Rory Townsend, Enrico Barbin and Rob Power. The Dutch team put in a concerted effort to bring the septet to heel by the first King of the Mountains climb at Hawkshead, after which the stage settled down, with Matt Holmes and Nicholas Dlamini duking it out for King of the Mountains points behind the break, as the peloton waited for those two climbs of Whinlatter.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky4:01:51
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:02
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:12
4Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:21
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
6Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
9Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
10Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
11Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
12Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
13Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
14Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:27
15Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:29
16Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:31
17Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:32
18Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
19Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
20Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:36
21Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
23Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
24Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:00:39
25Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:58
26Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:00
27Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:06
28Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
29Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:20
30Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
31Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
32José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:30
33Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:49
34Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:56
35Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:01
36Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
37Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
38James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
39Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
40Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
41Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
43Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
44Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
46Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
47Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
48Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
49Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
50Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
51Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
52Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
53Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:03:19
54Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
55Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
56Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
57Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:43
58Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:03:47
59Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
60James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:04:07
61Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:06
62Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
63Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
64Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
65Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
66Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
67Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
68Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
70André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
71Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
72Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
73Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
74Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
75Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
76Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
77Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
78Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
79Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
80James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
81Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
82Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
83Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
84Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
85Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
86Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
87Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
88Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain0:06:08
89Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:54
90Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
91Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:58
92Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:22
93Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:39
94Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain0:07:42
95Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:08:35
96Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain0:09:16
97Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:10:55
98Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor0:11:07
99Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor0:12:24
100Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
101Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
102Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
103Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
104Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
105Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
106Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
107Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
108George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
109Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
110Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:26
111Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:14:24
DNFGraham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
DNSMatthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky15pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors14
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
4Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie12
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team11
6Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins10
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert9
8Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8
9Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg7
10Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team6
11Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain5
12Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb4
13Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data3
14Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott2
15Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1

Sprint 1 - Ulverston, km. 17.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors2
3Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors1

Sprint 2 - Ambleside, km. 56.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis2
3Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Sprint 3 - Cockermouth, km. 140.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis3pts
2Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2
3James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 1 - Hawkshead Hill, km. 47
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis10pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin9
3James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal8
4Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky7
5Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis6
6Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data5
7Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis4
8Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo3
9Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
10Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 2 - Dunmail Raise, km. 67.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis5pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4
3James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal3
4Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2
5Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Mountain 3 - Whinlatte, km. 88.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis10pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin9
3James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal8
4Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky7
5Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis6
6Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data5
7Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo4
8Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
9Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team2
10José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountain 4 - Fangs Brow, km. 109.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis10pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin9
3Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky8
4James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal7
5Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis6
6Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data5
7George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis4
8Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
9Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo2
10Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 5 - Whinlatter, km. 168.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky10pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors9
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
4Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins7
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team6
6Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain5
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
8Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg3
9Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie2
10Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:02:03
2Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:09
3Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
4Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
5Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
6Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain0:00:20
7Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:08
8Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:37
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:02:49
10James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
11Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
12Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
14Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
15Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
16Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
17Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:03:07
18Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:04:54
19Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
20Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
21Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
22Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
23Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
24Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
25Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain0:05:56
26Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain0:07:30
27Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain0:09:04
28Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:10:43
29Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor0:10:55
30Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor0:12:12
31Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
32Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
33Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
34Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
35Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
36George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:07:06
2LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:31
3Mitchelton-Scott0:01:06
4Great Britain0:02:21
5BMC Racing Team0:02:25
6EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:10
7Katusha-Alpecin0:03:53
8Quick-Step Floors0:04:11
9Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:15
10One Pro Cycling
11Team Sunweb0:04:33
12Team Sky0:04:47
13Direct Energie0:04:50
14Dimension Data
15Bardiani CSF0:07:05
16JLT Condor0:07:54
17Team Wiggins0:09:00
18Lotto - Soudal0:09:35
19Madison Genesis0:09:53
20Canyon Eisberg0:12:44

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors19:46:54
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:17
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:33
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:51
6Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:58
7Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:10
8Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:24
9Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:28
10Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:35
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:49
12Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:54
13Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:58
14Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:00
15Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:09
16Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:13
17Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:02:17
18Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins0:02:24
19Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:27
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
21Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:02:42
22Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:33
23Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:50
24Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:04:12
25Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:04:33
26Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain0:04:34
27Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:42
28Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:27
29James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:05:29
30Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:45
31Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:48
32Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:05:52
33Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:06:17
34Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:02
35André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:07:03
36Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:07:20
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:38
38Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:02
39Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:05
40Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:08:06
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:08:11
42Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:23
43Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:55
44Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:09:01
45Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg0:09:07
46James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:09:41
47Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:51
48Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:15
49Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:26
50Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team0:10:30
51Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:43
52Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
53Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins0:11:15
54Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:11:18
55Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:25
56Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:12:30
57Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb0:12:32
58Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:13:02
59Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain0:13:16
60Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:50
61Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:06
62Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:35
63Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:15:09
64Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:15:18
65Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:15:41
66Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain0:16:23
67Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:16:24
68Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:57
69Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:17:42
70Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins0:17:48
71Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:49
72Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:06
73Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:19
74Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:19:19
75James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins0:20:07
76Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:20:38
77Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:20:40
78Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:20:43
79Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:20:47
80Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:15
81Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:21:26
82Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:21:35
83Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:02
84Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:10
85Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:22:24
86Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:22:36
87Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:22:41
88José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:24:41
89Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:26:15
90Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:26:28
91Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:53
92Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain0:27:18
93Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:28:32
94Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:29:11
95Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:29:15
96Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:08
97Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain0:30:09
98Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor0:30:47
99Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:31:43
100Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:32:01
101Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor0:32:43
102Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:32:58
103Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:33:43
104Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:34:50
105George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis0:35:35
106Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:35:57
107Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:36:15
108Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:38:29
109Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:39:20
110Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:42:02
111Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:42:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team51pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors41
3Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky31
4Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal30
5Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team27
6Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain26
7Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling23
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
9Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert18
10Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins18
11Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott18
12Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie17
13Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17
14Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors17
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott15
16Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
17Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie14
18Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin13
19Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb12
20Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
21Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
22Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis11
23Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
24André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
25Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team11
26Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo10
27Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins10
28Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
29Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data8
30Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors7
32Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg7
33Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg7
34Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
35Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
36Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
37Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott2
38Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
39Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1
40Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis9pts
2Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain7
3Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor7
4Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis5
5Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
6James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal4
7Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg4
8Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg4
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3
10Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
11Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3
12Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor3
13Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
14Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team2
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors2
16Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2
17Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis2
18Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis2
19Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie2
20Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data2
21Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling2
22Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
23Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1
24Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors1
25Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data49pts
2Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis43
3Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis39
4Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin31
5James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal30
6Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data27
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky24
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors22
9Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor22
10Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins18
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors17
12Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie16
13Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky14
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14
15Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale14
16Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
17Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis14
18Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling14
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie13
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert13
21Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg12
22Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis11
23Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors10
24Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo10
25Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
26Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
27Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg8
28Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie7
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin7
30Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling7
31Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team6
32Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott6
33Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin6
34Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis6
35Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor6
36George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis6
37Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team5
38Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain5
39Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg5
40Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins5
41Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain5
42Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo4
43Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor4
44Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky3
45Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
46José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
47Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo2
48Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
49Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2
50Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling2
51Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team2
52Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
53Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal1
54Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data19:48:48
2Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:06
3Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:00:23
4Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:30
5Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:00:48
6Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:18
7Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain0:02:40
8James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:03:35
9Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:58
10Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:23
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:11
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:06:17
13Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins0:09:21
14Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain0:11:22
15Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:13:24
16Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain0:14:29
17Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:14:30
18Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:15:48
19Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:17:25
20Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:18:44
21Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:18:46
22Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:19:41
23Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:20:47
24Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:24:34
25Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain0:25:24
26Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:26:38
27Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:27:17
28Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain0:28:15
29Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor0:28:53
30Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor0:30:49
31Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:31:49
32Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:32:56
33George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis0:33:41
34Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:34:03
35Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:34:21
36Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:37:26

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1LottoNl-Jumbo58:44:49
2Movistar Team0:00:05
3Quick-Step Floors0:04:10
4BMC Racing Team0:05:36
5Mitchelton-Scott0:06:53
6Katusha-Alpecin0:08:25
7Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:55
8Team Sky0:10:11
9EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:19
10Dimension Data0:12:26
11Direct Energie0:12:29
12Team Sunweb0:13:33
13Great Britain0:14:10
14One Pro Cycling0:15:34
15Lotto - Soudal0:17:03
16Team Wiggins0:17:26
17Bardiani CSF0:18:44
18Madison Genesis0:26:26
19Canyon Eisberg0:35:09
20JLT Condor0:36:48

