Ian Stannard landed a strongman’s victory at the Tour of Britain in Mansfield after being out front in the wind and rain for almost 200 kilometres, in autumn chill that could easily have been Flanders in spring.

The 31-year-old Team Sky rider had no option but to win alone, having found himself up front with Nils Politt of Katusha with 25 kilometres left to the line after they had eluded a five-man break. But that is how Stannard likes to do it and he burst clear of Politt on a rise with 16 kilometres. For the next 10 kilometres the pair remained locked in combat, before Stannard finally cracked his rival and went on to win alone.

“When the bunch was chasing, we had to work harder but everyone was getting tired; when they stopped chasing you could see the guys easing off, so I had to go,” Stannard explained.

“The first time I went he came with me, I felt I was a little bit stronger but in my mind he’s a strong rider so I had to hit him on a climb. It was always six or seven seconds, but on those rollers at the end I managed to crack him.”

For once, the sprinters teams were outmanoeuvred, due partly to the constant twisting and turning of the race route which left little chance to get a chase moving. It was partly to the weather and also the fact that Lotto-Soudal had made a tactical decision to leaving the bulk of the chasing to Caleb Ewan’s Mitchelton-Scott, an option that backfired on both teams.

With the five escapees enjoying almost a seven-minute lead midway through the stage, Mitchelton-Scott initially placed Mikel Nieve on the front, then added Cameron Meyer, and finally put Roger Kluge up there as well. Team Sunweb contributed a single rider, the British squad OnePro added a man as well, but when Mitchelton-Scott sat up with the gap at 4min 30 kilometres out, the sprinters had missed their chance.

The word before the start was that Stannard would be on an attacking mission, and the 31-year-old from Essex got moving soon after the start, initially dragging a 20-rider group clear over the opening King of the Mountains climb of the day. That break was doomed as it included fifth placed Bob Jungels and soon afterwards, Stannard pressed on, initially with Politt until they were caught by Mark McNally (Wanty), Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani) and Alex Paton (Canyon-Eisberg).

The five gained over six minutes before Mitchelton-Scott began to mount a serious chase together with Team Sunweb, Quick Step Floors, OnePro and the Great Britain amateur team. As Stannard piled on the pressure, Paton was dropped with 50km remaining, but his mission was complete: he had taken all three intermediate sprints to take over the lead in that competition. McNally was struggling too, and he and Carboni disappeared as soon as Stannard began softening up the break.

Behind, the Quick Step Floors team of race leader Julian Alaphilippe spent the day controlling his immediate rivals Wout Poels and Primoz Roglic, who are only 17 and 33 seconds back respectively.

“I can’t say the race is won,” said the Frenchman, “not until we reach the finish in London. I’m glad this is over. It was a long and difficult day, and the team had to work hard through the whole day to keep a lid on things.”

The Tour of Britain ends on Sunday with a 77km circuit stage around central London.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 4:56:27 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:59 3 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:09 4 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:54 5 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 0:04:04 6 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 7 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 8 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 10 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 13 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 16 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 17 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 20 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 21 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 22 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 23 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 25 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 26 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 27 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 28 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 31 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 32 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 33 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 34 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 35 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 36 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 38 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 39 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 40 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 41 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg 42 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 43 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 44 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 45 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 47 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 48 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 49 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 50 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 51 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 52 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 54 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 55 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 56 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 57 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 58 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 59 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 60 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 61 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 62 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 63 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 64 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 65 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 66 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 67 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 68 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 69 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 70 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 71 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:22 72 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:26 73 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 74 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 75 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 76 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 77 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 78 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 79 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 80 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:04:40 81 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 83 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 84 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 85 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 86 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:53 87 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:21 88 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 89 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 90 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 91 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 93 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 94 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 95 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 96 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 97 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 98 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 99 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 100 James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins 101 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:07:39 102 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:51 103 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 0:08:58 104 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 105 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:09:37 106 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 107 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:11:23 108 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 0:15:26 109 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:15:28

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 3 pts 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 3 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 3 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 3 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 3 pts 2 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 3 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 14 3 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 4 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 5 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 11 6 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 9 8 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 9 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 7 10 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 11 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 12 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 4 13 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 pts 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 2 3 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 3 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 3 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 24:47:25 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:17 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:33 4 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:51 6 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:58 7 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:10 8 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:24 9 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:28 10 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:35 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:49 12 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:54 13 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:58 14 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:00 15 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:09 16 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:13 17 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:17 18 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:02:24 19 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:27 20 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 21 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:02:42 22 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:33 23 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:50 24 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 0:04:12 25 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:04:33 26 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:42 27 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:27 28 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:45 29 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 0:05:48 30 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:05:51 31 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:05:52 32 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:06:17 33 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:02 34 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:07:20 35 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:07:25 36 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:38 37 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 0:07:51 38 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:02 39 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:05 40 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:11 41 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:14 42 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:23 43 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg 0:09:07 44 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:51 45 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:15 46 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:26 47 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:43 48 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 49 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:02 50 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:11:15 51 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:11:18 52 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:23 53 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:12:30 54 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:12:32 55 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:12:36 56 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:02 57 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:16 58 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:12 59 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:28 60 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:14:35 61 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:11 62 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:15:41 63 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:42 64 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:15:45 65 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:16:11 66 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 0:16:23 67 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:07 68 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:19 69 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:28 70 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:19:41 71 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:20:14 72 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:47 73 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:20:59 74 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 0:21:05 75 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:15 76 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:21:26 77 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:21:32 78 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:02 79 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:10 80 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:22:24 81 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:22:36 82 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:22:41 83 James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins 0:23:24 84 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:23:55 85 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:24:52 86 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:26:15 87 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:27:04 88 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 0:27:18 89 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:27:59 90 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:30 91 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:29:33 92 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:29:51 93 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:08 94 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:10 95 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:31:49 96 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:32:37 97 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:33:43 98 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 0:34:04 99 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:35:26 100 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:36:15 101 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:36:37 102 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 0:37:37 103 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:41:08 104 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:41:30 105 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 0:41:31 106 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:42:16 107 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:42:32 108 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:45:19 109 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:50:35

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 61 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 41 3 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 35 4 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 34 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 31 6 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 7 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 27 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 18 10 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 18 11 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 12 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 18 13 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 18 14 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 17 15 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 17 17 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 18 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 19 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 15 20 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 21 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 14 22 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 14 23 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 13 24 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 25 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 12 26 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 27 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 28 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 29 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 30 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 31 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 11 32 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 33 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 10 34 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 35 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 8 36 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 7 37 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 7 38 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 39 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 40 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 41 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 42 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 43 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 2 44 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1 45 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 1

Sprint classificatioin # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 13 pts 2 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 9 3 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 7 4 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 7 5 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 6 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 7 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 4 8 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 4 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 10 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 11 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 12 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 3 13 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 14 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 15 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 2 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 2 17 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2 18 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 19 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 2 20 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 21 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 22 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 23 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 2 24 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2 25 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 2 26 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 27 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 28 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 1 29 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 49 pts 2 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 43 3 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 39 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 31 5 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 30 6 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 27 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 24 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 22 9 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 22 10 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 18 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 17 12 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 16 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 14 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 15 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 16 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 17 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 14 18 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 13 20 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 21 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 13 22 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 23 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 10 24 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 25 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 26 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 27 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 8 28 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 7 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 7 30 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 7 31 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 32 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 6 33 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 6 34 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 6 35 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 36 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 6 37 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 38 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 39 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 5 40 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 5 41 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 5 42 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 5 43 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 44 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 4 45 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 46 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 47 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 48 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 49 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 50 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 51 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 52 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 2 53 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 54 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 2 55 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 56 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1 57 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1 58 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1