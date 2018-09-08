Trending

Tour of Britain: Stannard wins stage 7

Alaphilippe keeps overall lead

Image 1 of 31

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 31

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 31

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) wins stage 7 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 31

Alex Paton (Canyon-Eisberg)

Alex Paton (Canyon-Eisberg)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 31

Geraint Thomas at the start

Geraint Thomas at the start
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 31

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 31

Cameron Meyer signs autographs

Cameron Meyer signs autographs
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 31

Mitchelton-Scott riders Rob Power, Caleb Ewan and Cameron Meyer

Mitchelton-Scott riders Rob Power, Caleb Ewan and Cameron Meyer
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 31

Bob Jungels signs autographs

Bob Jungels signs autographs
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 31

Julian Alaphilippe leads the bunch out of West Bridgford

Julian Alaphilippe leads the bunch out of West Bridgford
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 31

Alex Dowsett at the start

Alex Dowsett at the start
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 31

The riders line up at the start

The riders line up at the start
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 31

Gioivanni Carboni leads the breakaway

Gioivanni Carboni leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 31

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 31

Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing)

Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 31

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 31

The Quick-Step Floors riders are introduced to the crowd

The Quick-Step Floors riders are introduced to the crowd
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 31

Team Sky share a laugh on the peloton

Team Sky share a laugh on the peloton
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 31

Any Tennant (Canyon-Eisberg)

Any Tennant (Canyon-Eisberg)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 31

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 31

Roger Kluge (Mitchelton-Scott)

Roger Kluge (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 31

Alex Dowsett is interviewed on stage

Alex Dowsett is interviewed on stage
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 31

Tony Martin on stage at the start

Tony Martin on stage at the start
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 31

Ruben Fernandez gets into the spirit and wears a Robin Hood hat

Ruben Fernandez gets into the spirit and wears a Robin Hood hat
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 31

Nicholas Dlamini signs autographs at the start

Nicholas Dlamini signs autographs at the start
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 31

A teddy for Gabriel Cullaigh

A teddy for Gabriel Cullaigh
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 31

Primoz Roglic back in his usual team colours

Primoz Roglic back in his usual team colours
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 31

Paddy Bevin (BMC Racing)

Paddy Bevin (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 31

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 31

Julian Alaphilippe in the leader's green jersey

Julian Alaphilippe in the leader's green jersey
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 31

Julian Alaphilippe's green jersey under wraps in the wet weather

Julian Alaphilippe's green jersey under wraps in the wet weather
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Ian Stannard landed a strongman’s victory at the Tour of Britain in Mansfield after being out front in the wind and rain for almost 200 kilometres, in autumn chill that could easily have been Flanders in spring.

The 31-year-old Team Sky rider had no option but to win alone, having found himself up front with Nils Politt of Katusha with 25 kilometres left to the line after they had eluded a five-man break. But that is how Stannard likes to do it and he burst clear of Politt on a rise with 16 kilometres. For the next 10 kilometres the pair remained locked in combat, before Stannard finally cracked his rival and went on to win alone.

“When the bunch was chasing, we had to work harder but everyone was getting tired; when they stopped chasing you could see the guys easing off, so I had to go,” Stannard explained.

“The first time I went he came with me, I felt I was a little bit stronger but in my mind he’s a strong rider so I had to hit him on a climb. It was always six or seven seconds, but on those rollers at the end I managed to crack him.”

For once, the sprinters teams were outmanoeuvred, due partly to the constant twisting and turning of the race route which left little chance to get a chase moving. It was partly to the weather and also the fact that Lotto-Soudal had made a tactical decision to leaving the bulk of the chasing to Caleb Ewan’s Mitchelton-Scott, an option that backfired on both teams.

With the five escapees enjoying almost a seven-minute lead midway through the stage, Mitchelton-Scott initially placed Mikel Nieve on the front, then added Cameron Meyer, and finally put Roger Kluge up there as well. Team Sunweb contributed a single rider, the British squad OnePro added a man as well, but when Mitchelton-Scott sat up with the gap at 4min 30 kilometres out, the sprinters had missed their chance.

The word before the start was that Stannard would be on an attacking mission, and the 31-year-old from Essex got moving soon after the start, initially dragging a 20-rider group clear over the opening King of the Mountains climb of the day. That break was doomed as it included fifth placed Bob Jungels and soon afterwards, Stannard pressed on, initially with Politt until they were caught by Mark McNally (Wanty), Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani) and Alex Paton (Canyon-Eisberg).

The five gained over six minutes before Mitchelton-Scott began to mount a serious chase together with Team Sunweb, Quick Step Floors, OnePro and the Great Britain amateur team. As Stannard piled on the pressure, Paton was dropped with 50km remaining, but his mission was complete: he had taken all three intermediate sprints to take over the lead in that competition. McNally was struggling too, and he and Carboni disappeared as soon as Stannard began softening up the break.

Behind, the Quick Step Floors team of race leader Julian Alaphilippe spent the day controlling his immediate rivals Wout Poels and Primoz Roglic, who are only 17 and 33 seconds back respectively.

“I can’t say the race is won,” said the Frenchman, “not until we reach the finish in London. I’m glad this is over. It was a long and difficult day, and the team had to work hard through the whole day to keep a lid on things.”

The Tour of Britain ends on Sunday with a 77km circuit stage around central London.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky4:56:27
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:59
3Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:09
4Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:54
5Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling0:04:04
6Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
7Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
8Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
9Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
10Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
11Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
12Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
13Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
14Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
15Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
16Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
17Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
18Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
19Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
20Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
21Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
22Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
23Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
24Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
25Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
26Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
27Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
28Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
29Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
31Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
32Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
33Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
34Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
35Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
36Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
37Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
38Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
39Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
40Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
41Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
42Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
43Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
44Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
45Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
46Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
47Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
48Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
49Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
50Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
51Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
52Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
53Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
54Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
55Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
56Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
57Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
58Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
59Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
60Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
61Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
62Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
63Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
64Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
65Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
66Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
67Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
68Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
69Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
70Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
71Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:22
72Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:26
73André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
74Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
75Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
76James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
77Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
78Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
79Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
80Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:04:40
81Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
82Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
83Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
84Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
85Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
86Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:53
87Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:21
88Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
89Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
91Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
93Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
94Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
95Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
96Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
97Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
98Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
99Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
100James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
101Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:07:39
102Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:07:51
103Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor0:08:58
104James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
105Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:09:37
106George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
107Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:11:23
108Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain0:15:26
109Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:15:28

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg3pts
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
3Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg3pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
3Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg3pts
2Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
3Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky15pts
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin14
3Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
4Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
5Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling11
6Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team10
7Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain9
8Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
9Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg7
10Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb6
11Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin5
12Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie4
13Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
14Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3pts
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors2
3Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
3Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky3pts
2Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
3Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors24:47:25
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:17
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:33
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:51
6Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:58
7Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:10
8Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:24
9Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:28
10Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:35
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:49
12Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:54
13Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:58
14Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:00
15Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:09
16Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:13
17Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:02:17
18Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins0:02:24
19Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:27
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
21Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:02:42
22Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:33
23Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:50
24Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:04:12
25Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:04:33
26Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:42
27Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:27
28Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:45
29Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:48
30James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:05:51
31Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:05:52
32Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:06:17
33Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:02
34Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:07:20
35André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:07:25
36Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:38
37Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain0:07:51
38Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:02
39Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:05
40Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:08:11
41Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:14
42Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:23
43Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg0:09:07
44Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:51
45Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:15
46Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:26
47Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:43
48Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
49Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:11:02
50Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins0:11:15
51Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:11:18
52Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:11:23
53Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:12:30
54Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb0:12:32
55Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:12:36
56Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:13:02
57Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain0:13:16
58Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:12
59Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:28
60James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:14:35
61Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:11
62Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:15:41
63Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:42
64Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:15:45
65Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:16:11
66Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain0:16:23
67Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:07
68Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:19
69Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:28
70Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:19:41
71Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:20:14
72Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:20:47
73Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:20:59
74Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins0:21:05
75Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:15
76Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:21:26
77Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21:32
78Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:02
79Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:10
80Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:22:24
81Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:22:36
82Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:22:41
83James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins0:23:24
84Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:23:55
85Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:24:52
86Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:26:15
87Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:27:04
88Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain0:27:18
89Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:27:59
90Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:30
91Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:29:33
92Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:29:51
93Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:08
94Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:10
95Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:31:49
96Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:32:37
97Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:33:43
98Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor0:34:04
99Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:35:26
100Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:36:15
101Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:36:37
102Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor0:37:37
103George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis0:41:08
104Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:41:30
105Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain0:41:31
106Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:42:16
107Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:42:32
108Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:45:19
109Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:50:35

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team61pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors41
3Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain35
4Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling34
5Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky31
6Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal30
7Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team27
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
9Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert18
10Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins18
11Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott18
12Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie18
13Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors18
14Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie17
15Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17
16Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin17
17Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
18Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott15
19Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky15
20Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
21Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin14
22Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg14
23Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin13
24Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
25Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb12
26Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
27Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
28Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis11
29Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
30André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
31Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team11
32Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo10
33Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins10
34Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
35Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data8
36Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors7
37Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg7
38Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb6
39Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
40Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
41Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
42Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
43Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott2
44Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1
45Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data1

Sprint classificatioin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg13pts
2Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis9
3Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain7
4Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor7
5Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis5
6Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
7James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal4
8Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg4
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3
10Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
11Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3
12Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor3
13Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
14Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
15Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team2
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors2
17Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2
18Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
19Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie2
20Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis2
21Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis2
22Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
23Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data2
24Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2
25Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling2
26Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
27Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1
28Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors1
29Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data49pts
2Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis43
3Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis39
4Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin31
5James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal30
6Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data27
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky24
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors22
9Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor22
10Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins18
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors17
12Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie16
13Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky14
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14
15Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale14
16Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
17Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling14
18Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis14
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie13
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert13
21Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg13
22Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis11
23Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors10
24Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo10
25Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
26Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
27Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg8
28Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie7
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin7
30Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling7
31Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
32Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team6
33Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott6
34Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin6
35Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis6
36Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor6
37George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis6
38Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team5
39Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain5
40Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg5
41Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins5
42Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain5
43Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo4
44Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor4
45Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
46Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
47Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
48Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
49Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo2
50Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
51Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2
52Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling2
53Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
54Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors2
55Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
56Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1
57Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal1
58Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lotto NL - Jumbo73:46:22
2Movistar Team0:00:05
3Quick Step Floors0:04:10
4Team Katusha Alpecin0:05:20
5BMC Racing Team0:05:36
6Team Sky0:06:07
7Mitchelton - Scott0:06:53
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:45
9Team EF Education First - Drapac P/B C0:12:08
10Team Dimension Data0:12:26
11Direct Energie0:12:29
12Team Sunweb0:14:09
13Great Britain0:14:10
14One Pro Cycling0:15:34
15Lotto - Soudal0:17:43
16Bardiani CSF0:17:49
17Team Wiggins0:20:43
18Madison Genesis0:33:00
19Canyon Eisberg0:35:09
20JLT Condor0:37:32

Latest on Cyclingnews