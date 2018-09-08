Tour of Britain: Stannard wins stage 7
Alaphilippe keeps overall lead
Stage 7: West Bridgford - Mansfield
Ian Stannard landed a strongman’s victory at the Tour of Britain in Mansfield after being out front in the wind and rain for almost 200 kilometres, in autumn chill that could easily have been Flanders in spring.
The 31-year-old Team Sky rider had no option but to win alone, having found himself up front with Nils Politt of Katusha with 25 kilometres left to the line after they had eluded a five-man break. But that is how Stannard likes to do it and he burst clear of Politt on a rise with 16 kilometres. For the next 10 kilometres the pair remained locked in combat, before Stannard finally cracked his rival and went on to win alone.
“When the bunch was chasing, we had to work harder but everyone was getting tired; when they stopped chasing you could see the guys easing off, so I had to go,” Stannard explained.
“The first time I went he came with me, I felt I was a little bit stronger but in my mind he’s a strong rider so I had to hit him on a climb. It was always six or seven seconds, but on those rollers at the end I managed to crack him.”
For once, the sprinters teams were outmanoeuvred, due partly to the constant twisting and turning of the race route which left little chance to get a chase moving. It was partly to the weather and also the fact that Lotto-Soudal had made a tactical decision to leaving the bulk of the chasing to Caleb Ewan’s Mitchelton-Scott, an option that backfired on both teams.
With the five escapees enjoying almost a seven-minute lead midway through the stage, Mitchelton-Scott initially placed Mikel Nieve on the front, then added Cameron Meyer, and finally put Roger Kluge up there as well. Team Sunweb contributed a single rider, the British squad OnePro added a man as well, but when Mitchelton-Scott sat up with the gap at 4min 30 kilometres out, the sprinters had missed their chance.
The word before the start was that Stannard would be on an attacking mission, and the 31-year-old from Essex got moving soon after the start, initially dragging a 20-rider group clear over the opening King of the Mountains climb of the day. That break was doomed as it included fifth placed Bob Jungels and soon afterwards, Stannard pressed on, initially with Politt until they were caught by Mark McNally (Wanty), Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani) and Alex Paton (Canyon-Eisberg).
The five gained over six minutes before Mitchelton-Scott began to mount a serious chase together with Team Sunweb, Quick Step Floors, OnePro and the Great Britain amateur team. As Stannard piled on the pressure, Paton was dropped with 50km remaining, but his mission was complete: he had taken all three intermediate sprints to take over the lead in that competition. McNally was struggling too, and he and Carboni disappeared as soon as Stannard began softening up the break.
Behind, the Quick Step Floors team of race leader Julian Alaphilippe spent the day controlling his immediate rivals Wout Poels and Primoz Roglic, who are only 17 and 33 seconds back respectively.
“I can’t say the race is won,” said the Frenchman, “not until we reach the finish in London. I’m glad this is over. It was a long and difficult day, and the team had to work hard through the whole day to keep a lid on things.”
The Tour of Britain ends on Sunday with a 77km circuit stage around central London.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|4:56:27
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:59
|3
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:09
|4
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:54
|5
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:04:04
|6
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|10
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|17
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|21
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|22
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|23
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|25
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|26
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|27
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|28
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|31
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|32
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|33
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|34
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|35
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|36
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|38
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|39
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|40
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|41
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
|42
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|43
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|44
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|45
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|47
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|49
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|50
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|51
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|52
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|54
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|55
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|56
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|57
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|59
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|61
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|62
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|63
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|64
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|66
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|67
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|70
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|71
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:22
|72
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:26
|73
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|75
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|76
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|78
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|79
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:04:40
|81
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|83
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|84
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|85
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|86
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:53
|87
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:21
|88
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|89
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|90
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|91
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|92
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|93
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|94
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|95
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|96
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|97
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|98
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|99
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|100
|James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
|101
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:07:39
|102
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:07:51
|103
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:08:58
|104
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|105
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:09:37
|106
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|107
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:11:23
|108
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|0:15:26
|109
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:15:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|3
|pts
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|3
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|3
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|3
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|3
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|3
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|4
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|5
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|11
|6
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|8
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|9
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|7
|10
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|11
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|12
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|13
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|3
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|3
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|24:47:25
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:33
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:51
|6
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:10
|8
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|9
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:28
|10
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:35
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:49
|12
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:54
|13
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:58
|14
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:00
|15
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:09
|16
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:13
|17
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:17
|18
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:02:24
|19
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:27
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|21
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:02:42
|22
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:33
|23
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:50
|24
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:04:12
|25
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:04:33
|26
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:42
|27
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:27
|28
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:45
|29
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:48
|30
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:51
|31
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:05:52
|32
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:06:17
|33
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:02
|34
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:07:20
|35
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:25
|36
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:38
|37
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:51
|38
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:02
|39
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:05
|40
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:11
|41
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:14
|42
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:23
|43
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:09:07
|44
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:51
|45
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:15
|46
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:26
|47
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:43
|48
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|49
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:02
|50
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:11:15
|51
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:11:18
|52
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:23
|53
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:30
|54
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:12:32
|55
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:12:36
|56
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:02
|57
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:16
|58
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:12
|59
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:28
|60
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:14:35
|61
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:11
|62
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:15:41
|63
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:42
|64
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:15:45
|65
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:16:11
|66
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|0:16:23
|67
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:07
|68
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:19
|69
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:28
|70
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:19:41
|71
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:20:14
|72
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:47
|73
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:20:59
|74
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:21:05
|75
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:15
|76
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:21:26
|77
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21:32
|78
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:22:02
|79
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:10
|80
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:24
|81
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:22:36
|82
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:22:41
|83
|James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
|0:23:24
|84
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:23:55
|85
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:24:52
|86
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:26:15
|87
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:27:04
|88
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:27:18
|89
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:27:59
|90
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:30
|91
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:29:33
|92
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:29:51
|93
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:08
|94
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:10
|95
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:31:49
|96
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:32:37
|97
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:33:43
|98
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:34:04
|99
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:35:26
|100
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:36:15
|101
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:36:37
|102
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:37:37
|103
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:41:08
|104
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:41:30
|105
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|0:41:31
|106
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:42:16
|107
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:42:32
|108
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:45:19
|109
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:50:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|61
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|3
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|35
|4
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|34
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|31
|6
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|7
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|27
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|9
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|18
|10
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|18
|11
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|12
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|13
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|14
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|15
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|17
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|18
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|19
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|20
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|21
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|22
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|14
|23
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|24
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|25
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12
|26
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|27
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|28
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|29
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|30
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|31
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|32
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|33
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|10
|34
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|35
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|8
|36
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|37
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|7
|38
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|39
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|40
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|41
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|42
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|43
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|44
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|45
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|13
|pts
|2
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|9
|3
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|4
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|7
|5
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|6
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|7
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|4
|8
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|4
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|10
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|11
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|12
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|13
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|17
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|18
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|19
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|20
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|21
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|22
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|23
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|2
|24
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|25
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|26
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|27
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|28
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|29
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|49
|pts
|2
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|43
|3
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|39
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|5
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|30
|6
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|27
|7
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|24
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|9
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|22
|10
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|18
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|12
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|14
|14
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|15
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14
|16
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|17
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|14
|18
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|21
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|13
|22
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|23
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|24
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|25
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|26
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|27
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|8
|28
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|30
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|7
|31
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|32
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|6
|33
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|34
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|35
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|36
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|37
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|38
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|39
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|40
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|5
|41
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|5
|42
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|43
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|44
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|45
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|46
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|47
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|48
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|49
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|50
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|51
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|52
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|53
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|54
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|55
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|56
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|57
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1
|58
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|73:46:22
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Quick Step Floors
|0:04:10
|4
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:05:20
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:36
|6
|Team Sky
|0:06:07
|7
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:06:53
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:45
|9
|Team EF Education First - Drapac P/B C
|0:12:08
|10
|Team Dimension Data
|0:12:26
|11
|Direct Energie
|0:12:29
|12
|Team Sunweb
|0:14:09
|13
|Great Britain
|0:14:10
|14
|One Pro Cycling
|0:15:34
|15
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:17:43
|16
|Bardiani CSF
|0:17:49
|17
|Team Wiggins
|0:20:43
|18
|Madison Genesis
|0:33:00
|19
|Canyon Eisberg
|0:35:09
|20
|JLT Condor
|0:37:32
