Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) landed the sixth Tour of Britain stage of his career in Newport, with a late drive to the finish line showing the young Turks of sprinting Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step floors) that he is still capable of winning, with the added twist that Ewan is set to replace the near-veteran German at Lotto Soudal next year.

After a largely controlled stage behind a six-man break that was never allowed to gain more than three minutes, the race briefly blew apart on the short steep climb of Belmont Hill, eight kilometres from the line, with Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) celebrating his return to home roads with a furious attack which looked serious in intent until the celebrations since the Tour de France made themselves felt, and he went backwards like a stone dropping off a bridge.

The pacemaking was taken over by Julian Alaphilippe, with his Quick-Step Floors teammate Bob Jungels close behind, and Direct Energie’s Jonathan Hivert closing on the descent with Katusha-Alpecin’s Mads Wartz Schmidt. The quartet collaborated briefly to gain 11 seconds, with Jungels then continuing solo as Alaphilippe marked the other two. The move was not planned, said the Quick-Step directeur sportive Brian Holm, with all his riders given a free hand in the final kilometres.

With the sprint teams struggling to get organised after the flurry of attacks up Belmont, it looked briefly as if Jungels might stay clear after the chasing trio were swept up three kilometres from home, but the Luxembourger gave best at the kilometre, setting the stage for a hectic sprint led out by BMC Racing. Gaviria flew clear too early, opening a two-length gap, but leaving Ewan time to make his effort on the left of the finish straight while Greipel went through the middle, swerving right to take advantage of a slight curve in the road.

The early escape took shape soon after the start flag was dropped at the exit from Pembrey Country Park, and it consisted of five riders from UK teams: Richard Handley (Madison-Genesis), Tom Moses (JLT-Condor), Matthew Teggart (Wiggins), Matt Bostock (Great Britain), with South African Nic Diamini from Dimension Data the only World Tour presence.

The sextet were clearly targeting the intermediate sprints and climbs, with Diamini ending up in the mountains jersey and Bostock in the sprint leader’s tunic, and with no more than a 2min 45sec advantage they were never going to survive to the finish, as Mitchelton-Scott, Team Sky, Quick-Step and EF Education First-Drapac maintained a constant tempo behind. The end came with 11 kilometres to go, after which the peloton was led at warp speed to the foot of Belmont by Ian Stannard and Vasil Kiriyenka.

While the race finished largely together in spite of the final climb before the finish, serious splits were anticipated on the hillier roads of North Devon on Monday, with a host of unranked ups and downs before the lengthy ascent of Bratton Fleming and the first-category climb of Challacombe before the finish in Barnstaple.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:00:54 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 3 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick - Step Floors 4 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Bmc Racing Team 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 8 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani Csf 9 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani Csf 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 11 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 13 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 14 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 15 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Dimension Data 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin 18 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain 20 Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling 21 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin 22 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 23 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 24 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin 26 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 30 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Jlt Condor 31 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 32 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bmc Racing Team 34 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 36 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data 37 Taylor Phinney (USA) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 38 Jonathan Mould (GBr) Jlt Condor 39 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 40 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 42 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 43 Stefan Küng (Swi) Bmc Racing Team 44 Fred Wright (GBr) 45 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 46 Maximilian Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 47 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx 48 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick - Step Floors 49 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick - Step Floors 51 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 52 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 53 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon Eisberg 54 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb 55 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 56 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bmc Racing Team 57 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Team Katusha Alpecin 58 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 59 Scott Davies (GBr) Team Dimension Data 60 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) Jlt Condor 61 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 62 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 63 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 65 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin 66 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Bmc Racing Team 67 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 68 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 69 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani Csf 70 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick - Step Floors 71 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 72 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf 73 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick - Step Floors 74 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 75 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 76 Miles Scotson (Aus) Bmc Racing Team 77 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 78 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott 80 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 82 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 83 Joey Walker (GBr) Team Wiggins 84 Alistair Slater (GBr) Jlt Condor 85 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 86 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 87 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 88 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 89 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 90 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 91 Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Dimension Data 92 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 93 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:53 94 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton - Scott 95 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:02:26 96 Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling 97 Christopher Latham (GBr) One Pro Cycling 98 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 99 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 100 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 101 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:03:55 102 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 103 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 104 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 105 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data 106 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 107 Thomas Moses (GBr) Jlt Condor 108 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins 109 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 110 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:47 111 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 112 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 113 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick - Step Floors 114 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 115 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 116 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 117 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 118 Graham Briggs (GBr) Jlt Condor 0:05:38 119 José Fernandes (Por) W52/Fc Porto 0:06:38 DNS Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:00:44 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:04 3 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick - Step Floors 0:00:06 4 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:00:10 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Bmc Racing Team 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 8 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani Csf 9 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani Csf 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 11 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 13 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 14 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 15 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Dimension Data 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin 18 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain 20 Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling 21 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin 22 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 23 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 24 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin 26 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 30 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Jlt Condor 31 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 32 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bmc Racing Team 34 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 36 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data 37 Taylor Phinney (USA) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 38 Jonathan Mould (GBr) Jlt Condor 39 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 40 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 42 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 43 Stefan Küng (Swi) Bmc Racing Team 44 Fred Wright (GBr) 45 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 46 Maximilian Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 47 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx 48 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick - Step Floors 49 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick - Step Floors 51 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 52 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 53 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon Eisberg 54 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb 55 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 56 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bmc Racing Team 57 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Team Katusha Alpecin 58 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 59 Scott Davies (GBr) Team Dimension Data 60 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) Jlt Condor 61 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 62 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 63 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 65 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin 66 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Bmc Racing Team 67 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 68 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling 69 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani Csf 70 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick - Step Floors 71 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 72 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf 73 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick - Step Floors 74 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 75 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 76 Miles Scotson (Aus) Bmc Racing Team 77 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 78 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott 80 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 82 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 83 Joey Walker (GBr) Team Wiggins 84 Alistair Slater (GBr) Jlt Condor 85 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 86 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 87 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 88 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 89 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 90 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 91 Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Dimension Data 92 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:35 93 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:03 94 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton - Scott 95 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:02:36 96 Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling 97 Christopher Latham (GBr) One Pro Cycling 98 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 99 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 100 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 101 Thomas Moses (GBr) Jlt Condor 0:04:01 102 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:04:05 103 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 104 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 105 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 106 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data 107 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 108 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins 109 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 110 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:50 111 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 0:04:53 112 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:55 113 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 0:04:56 114 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:57 115 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick - Step Floors 116 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 117 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 118 Graham Briggs (GBr) Jlt Condor 0:05:48 119 José Fernandes (Por) W52/Fc Porto

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 13 pts 2 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 10 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 8 4 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon Eisberg 8 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 7 6 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 7 7 Mads Scmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 6 8 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 5 9 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 5 10 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 5 11 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 4 12 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 3 13 Emils Liepens (Lat) One Pro Cycling 2 14 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1 16 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1