Trending

Tour of Britain: Greipel wins opening stage

German beats Ewan and Gaviria in stage 1 sprint

Image 1 of 19

Andre Greipel wins the opening stage of the 2018 Tour of Britain

Andre Greipel wins the opening stage of the 2018 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 19

Andre Greipel after winning the opening stage of the 2018 Tour of Britain

Andre Greipel after winning the opening stage of the 2018 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 19

Caleb Ewan and Geraint Thomas after stage 1 at the tour of Britain

Caleb Ewan and Geraint Thomas after stage 1 at the tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 19

Iljo Keisse

Iljo Keisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 19

Gabriel Cullaigh (Team Wiggins)

Gabriel Cullaigh (Team Wiggins)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 19

Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data) in the mountains jersey at the Tour of Britain

Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data) in the mountains jersey at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 19

Andre Greipel in blue after winning the opening stage of the 2018 Tour of Britain

Andre Greipel in blue after winning the opening stage of the 2018 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 19

Andre Greipel wins the opening stage of the 2018 Tour of Britain

Andre Greipel wins the opening stage of the 2018 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 19

Andre Greipel wins the opening stage of the 2018 Tour of Britain

Andre Greipel wins the opening stage of the 2018 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 19

Andre Greipel wins the opening stage of the 2018 Tour of Britain

Andre Greipel wins the opening stage of the 2018 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 19

Andre Greipel wins the opening stage of the 2018 Tour of Britain

Andre Greipel wins the opening stage of the 2018 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 19

Team Sky are presented to the crowds

Team Sky are presented to the crowds
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 19

Chris Froome on the podium

Chris Froome on the podium
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 19

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas was very much in demand

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas was very much in demand
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 19

Taylor Phinney with the go-pro on the podium for EF-Drapac

Taylor Phinney with the go-pro on the podium for EF-Drapac
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 19

Katusha-Alpecin have a home rider in their ranks in Alex Dowsett

Katusha-Alpecin have a home rider in their ranks in Alex Dowsett
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 19

Julian Alaphilippe is one of a number of star attractions at the Tour of Britain

Julian Alaphilippe is one of a number of star attractions at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 19

Chris Froome making a rare appearance on British raods

Chris Froome making a rare appearance on British raods
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 19

The peloton in the early phase of the race

The peloton in the early phase of the race
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) landed the sixth Tour of Britain stage of his career in Newport, with a late drive to the finish line showing the young Turks of sprinting Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step floors) that he is still capable of winning, with the added twist that Ewan is set to replace the near-veteran German at Lotto Soudal next year.

Related Articles

Greipel adds another win as he starts looking to life after Lotto

After a largely controlled stage behind a six-man break that was never allowed to gain more than three minutes, the race briefly blew apart on the short steep climb of Belmont Hill, eight kilometres from the line, with Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) celebrating his return to home roads with a furious attack which looked serious in intent until the celebrations since the Tour de France made themselves felt, and he went backwards like a stone dropping off a bridge.

The pacemaking was taken over by Julian Alaphilippe, with his Quick-Step Floors teammate Bob Jungels close behind, and Direct Energie’s Jonathan Hivert closing on the descent with Katusha-Alpecin’s Mads Wartz Schmidt. The quartet collaborated briefly to gain 11 seconds, with Jungels then continuing solo as Alaphilippe marked the other two. The move was not planned, said the Quick-Step directeur sportive Brian Holm, with all his riders given a free hand in the final kilometres.

With the sprint teams struggling to get organised after the flurry of attacks up Belmont, it looked briefly as if Jungels might stay clear after the chasing trio were swept up three kilometres from home, but the Luxembourger gave best at the kilometre, setting the stage for a hectic sprint led out by BMC Racing. Gaviria flew clear too early, opening a two-length gap, but leaving Ewan time to make his effort on the left of the finish straight while Greipel went through the middle, swerving right to take advantage of a slight curve in the road.

The early escape took shape soon after the start flag was dropped at the exit from Pembrey Country Park, and it consisted of five riders from UK teams: Richard Handley (Madison-Genesis), Tom Moses (JLT-Condor), Matthew Teggart (Wiggins), Matt Bostock (Great Britain), with South African Nic Diamini from Dimension Data the only World Tour presence.

The sextet were clearly targeting the intermediate sprints and climbs, with Diamini ending up in the mountains jersey and Bostock in the sprint leader’s tunic, and with no more than a 2min 45sec advantage they were never going to survive to the finish, as Mitchelton-Scott, Team Sky, Quick-Step and EF Education First-Drapac maintained a constant tempo behind. The end came with 11 kilometres to go, after which the peloton was led at warp speed to the foot of Belmont by Ian Stannard and Vasil Kiriyenka.

While the race finished largely together in spite of the final climb before the finish, serious splits were anticipated on the hillier roads of North Devon on Monday, with a host of unranked ups and downs before the lengthy ascent of Bratton Fleming and the first-category climb of Challacombe before the finish in Barnstaple.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:00:54
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
3Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick - Step Floors
4Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
8Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani Csf
9Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani Csf
10Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
11Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
13Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
14Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
15Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Dimension Data
16Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
17Rick Zabel (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
18Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
19Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain
20Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling
21Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin
22Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
23Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
24Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
26Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
29Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
30Thomas Stewart (GBr) Jlt Condor
31Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
32Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
33Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bmc Racing Team
34Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
36Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data
37Taylor Phinney (USA) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
38Jonathan Mould (GBr) Jlt Condor
39Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
40Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
41Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
42Neilson Powless (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
43Stefan Küng (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
44Fred Wright (GBr)
45Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
46Maximilian Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
47Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
48Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick - Step Floors
49Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
51Matti Breschel (Den) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
52Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
53Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon Eisberg
54Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
55Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
56Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bmc Racing Team
57Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Team Katusha Alpecin
58Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
59Scott Davies (GBr) Team Dimension Data
60Edmund Bradbury (GBr) Jlt Condor
61Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
62Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
63Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
64Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
65Tony Martin (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
66Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Bmc Racing Team
67Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
68Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
69Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
70Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick - Step Floors
71Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
72Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
73Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick - Step Floors
74Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
75Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
76Miles Scotson (Aus) Bmc Racing Team
77Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
78Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott
80Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
82Primož Roglic (Slo) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
83Joey Walker (GBr) Team Wiggins
84Alistair Slater (GBr) Jlt Condor
85Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
86Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
87James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
88Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
89Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
90Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
91Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Dimension Data
92James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
93Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:53
94Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton - Scott
95Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:02:26
96Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
97Christopher Latham (GBr) One Pro Cycling
98Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
99Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
100George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
101Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:03:55
102Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
103Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
104Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
105Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
106Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
107Thomas Moses (GBr) Jlt Condor
108James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins
109Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
110Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:47
111Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
112Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
113Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
114Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
115Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
116Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
117Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
118Graham Briggs (GBr) Jlt Condor0:05:38
119José Fernandes (Por) W52/Fc Porto0:06:38
DNSOdd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:00:44
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott0:00:04
3Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick - Step Floors0:00:06
4Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:10
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
8Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani Csf
9Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani Csf
10Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
11Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
13Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
14Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
15Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Dimension Data
16Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
17Rick Zabel (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
18Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
19Joseph Nally (GBr) Great Britain
20Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling
21Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin
22Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
23Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
24Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
26Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
29Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
30Thomas Stewart (GBr) Jlt Condor
31Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
32Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
33Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bmc Racing Team
34Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
36Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data
37Taylor Phinney (USA) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
38Jonathan Mould (GBr) Jlt Condor
39Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
40Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
41Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
42Neilson Powless (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
43Stefan Küng (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
44Fred Wright (GBr)
45Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
46Maximilian Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
47Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
48Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick - Step Floors
49Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
51Matti Breschel (Den) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
52Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
53Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon Eisberg
54Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
55Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
56Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bmc Racing Team
57Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Team Katusha Alpecin
58Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
59Scott Davies (GBr) Team Dimension Data
60Edmund Bradbury (GBr) Jlt Condor
61Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
62Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
63Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
64Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
65Tony Martin (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
66Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Bmc Racing Team
67Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
68Hayden Mccormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
69Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
70Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick - Step Floors
71Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
72Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
73Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick - Step Floors
74Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
75Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
76Miles Scotson (Aus) Bmc Racing Team
77Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
78Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott
80Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
82Primož Roglic (Slo) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
83Joey Walker (GBr) Team Wiggins
84Alistair Slater (GBr) Jlt Condor
85Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
86Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
87James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
88Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
89Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
90Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
91Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Dimension Data
92James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:00:35
93Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:03
94Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton - Scott
95Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:02:36
96Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
97Christopher Latham (GBr) One Pro Cycling
98Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
99Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
100George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
101Thomas Moses (GBr) Jlt Condor0:04:01
102Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:04:05
103Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
104Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
105Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
106Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
107Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
108James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins
109Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
110Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain0:04:50
111Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon Eisberg0:04:53
112Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:55
113Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins0:04:56
114Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:57
115Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
116Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
117Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
118Graham Briggs (GBr) Jlt Condor0:05:48
119José Fernandes (Por) W52/Fc Porto

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data13pts
2Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor10
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors8
4Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon Eisberg8
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors7
6Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis7
7Mads Scmidt Wurtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin6
8Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie5
9Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain5
10Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins5
11Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb4
12Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team3
13Emils Liepens (Lat) One Pro Cycling2
14George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis2
15Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky1
16Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors13
4Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins12
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
7Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain9
8Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
9Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britan7
10Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
11Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
12Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie5
13Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor4
14Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon Eisberg4
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
16Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb3
17Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genersis2
18Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
19Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1
20Mark Downey Irl) Team Wiggns1

Latest on Cyclingnews