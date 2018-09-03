Trending

Tour of Britain: Meyer wins stage 2 in Barnstaple

Tonelli moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 25

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) wins breakaway sprint during stage 2 in Barnstaple

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) wins breakaway sprint during stage 2 in Barnstaple
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 25

Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) hits the finish line

Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) hits the finish line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 25

Stage 1 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) suffered on the steep climbs and so lost the green leader's jersey

Stage 1 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) suffered on the steep climbs and so lost the green leader's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 25

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished in the peloton

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished in the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 25

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) shows off his stage winner's spoils

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) shows off his stage winner's spoils
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 25

Scott Davies (Dimension Data) on the podium

Scott Davies (Dimension Data) on the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 25

High Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) was best British rider on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

High Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) was best British rider on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 25

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) missed out on the race leader's green jersey but took the blue points jersey

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) missed out on the race leader's green jersey but took the blue points jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 25

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 25

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) on the podium after winning stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) on the podium after winning stage 2 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 25

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) savours his stage victory at the Tour of Britain

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) savours his stage victory at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 25

Tour of Britain stage 2 from Cranbrook to Barnstaple

Tour of Britain stage 2 from Cranbrook to Barnstaple
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 25

Tour of Britain stage 2 from Cranbrook to Barnstaple

Tour of Britain stage 2 from Cranbrook to Barnstaple
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 25

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) wins breakaway sprint during stage 2 in Barnstaple

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) wins breakaway sprint during stage 2 in Barnstaple
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 25

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) wins breakaway sprint during stage 2 in Barnstaple

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) wins breakaway sprint during stage 2 in Barnstaple
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 25

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) wins breakaway sprint during stage 2 in Barnstaple

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) wins breakaway sprint during stage 2 in Barnstaple
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 25

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 25

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 25

Tour of Britain stage 2 from Cranbrook to Barnstaple

Tour of Britain stage 2 from Cranbrook to Barnstaple
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 25

Lotto Soudal sign in for stage 2 at the Tour of Britain with overall leader Andre Greipel

Lotto Soudal sign in for stage 2 at the Tour of Britain with overall leader Andre Greipel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 25

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at the Tour of Britain

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 25

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) leads the Tour of Britain, lines up for stage 2 in the green jersey

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) leads the Tour of Britain, lines up for stage 2 in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 25

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 25

BMC at the sign-in area for the start of stage 2 at the Tour of Britain

BMC at the sign-in area for the start of stage 2 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 25

Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the Tour of Britain stage 2 start line

Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the Tour of Britain stage 2 start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The GC battle at the Tour of Britain began to take shape on stage two, as an elite chase group of eight riders came in hot on the heels of breakaway survivors Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott), who took the stage win in Barnstaple, and Bardiani-CSF rider Alessandro Tonelli, the new overall leader.

Meyer was quick to dismiss any chance that he might pose an overall challenge – this stage win would be enough, he implied – and he will now work to help the Mitchelton-Scott sprinter Caleb Ewan on the remaining three flat stages.

With Tonelli likely to be at a disadvantage in the team time trial up Whinlatter Pass on Thursday, and the next group at 39 seconds, the overall winner was likely to come from one of the strong men who escaped over the two tough climbs in the final 30 kilometres through North Devon, depending on who survives on what looks set to be another tough finale into Bristol on Tuesday.

Among the eight chasers were the Quick-Step Floors duo Bob Jungels and Julian Alaphilippe, who had looked ominously strong over the short steep climb before the finish in Newport on Sunday, Team Sky’s Wout Poels and the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo). Also in there were EF-Drapac’s Hugh Carthy, Patrick Bevin (BMC), Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar) and Christopher Hamilton (Sunweb), while an exhausted Scott Davies of Dimension Data finished close behind the chasing group after being dropped by Meyer and Tonelli in the final miles.

Meyer, Tonelli and Davies were among five riders who went clear over the opening climb after the start at the new town of Cranbrooke, together with Matthew Teggart (Team Wiggins) and Erick Rowsell (Madison-Genesis). The five gained six and a half minutes early on, with Teggart eventually taking over the sprints jersey, and Davies ending the stage as King of the Mountains leader.

The decisive moves were sparked by Carthy, who attacked at 32 kilometres to go leaving the resort of Ilfracombe, in a bid to bridge to the early break. On the final ascent of the stage, the 1.3 km of Challacombe, Alaphilippe showed his strength in catching the young Briton, but as the race descended into Barnstaple, six more chasers in turn caught the Quickstep and EF-Drapac duo, and the eight then swept up Davies.

“We didn’t know what the gap was until eight kilometres to go, when we started asking each other,” said Meyer. “I knew it was going to be touch and go, I knew those names were going to come up very quick in the last few kilometres.” At the line Bevin and the rest had closed to just 2 seconds behind, with Carthy finishing 9 seconds off the back after having problems with his chain.

“I took a break in 2016 and came back stronger and happier,” said Meyer, who has won nine world titles in track endurance events, most recently the points race in Apeldoorn this spring. “I was happy that with my track background I could negotiate the sprint with whoever it was, I got the Italian [Tonelli – ed.] to lead from the kilometre to 500 to go and didn’t have a problem.”

.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4:14:46
2Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:01
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
5Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
7Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
8Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
10Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:09
11Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:14
12Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:39
13Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
14Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
15Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
16Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
17Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
18Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
19Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
20Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
21Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
22Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
23Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
24Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
25André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
26Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
27Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
28Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
29Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
30James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
31Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
32Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
33Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
35Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:22
36Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
37Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
38Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
39Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
40Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
41James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
42Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
43Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
44Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
45Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
46Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
47Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
48Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
49Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
50Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
51Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
52Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
53Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
54Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
55Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
56Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
57Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
58Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
59Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
61Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
62Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
63Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
64Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
65Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
66James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
67Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
68Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
69Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
70Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
71Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
72Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
73Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
74Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
75Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:26
76Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
77Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
78Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
79Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
80Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
81Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
83Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:11:24
84Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:11:54
85Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
86Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
87Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
88Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
89George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
90Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
91Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
92Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
93Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
94Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
95Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
96José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
97Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
98Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
99Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
100Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
101Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
102Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
103Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
104Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
105Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
107Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
108Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
109Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
110Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
111Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
112Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
113Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
114Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
115Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:05
116Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJoey Walker (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFEdward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1 - Tiverton, km 51
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins3pts
2Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis2
3Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Sprint 2 - Nomansland, km 67.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins3pts
2Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
3Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data1

Sprint 3 - Landkey, km 102.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins3pts
2Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
3Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott15pts
2Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team13
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors12
5Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team11
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo10
7Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky9
8Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb8
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors7
10Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
11Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data5
12Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin4
13Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
14Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
15Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Mountain 1 - Chineway, km 6.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data8pts
2Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling7
3Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis6
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie5
5Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor4
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
8James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 2 - Bratton Flemming, km 118.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data8pts
2Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis7
3Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
5Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins4
6Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
7Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
8Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 3 - Callacombe Hill, km 153
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data10pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott9
3Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
4Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis7
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors5
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo4
8Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
9Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF8:15:30
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
4Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:12
5Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
6Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
9Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
10Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:19
11Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:22
12Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:00:49
13Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
14Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
15Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
16Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
17Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
18André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
19Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
20Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
22Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
23Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
24Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
25Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
26Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
27Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
28Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
30Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
31Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
32Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
33James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:14
34Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:42
35Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:03:28
36Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:32
37Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
38Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
39Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
41Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
42Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
43Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
44Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
45Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
46Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
47Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
48Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
49Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
50Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
51Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
52Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
53Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
54Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
55Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
56Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
57Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
58Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
59Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
61Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
62Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
63Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
64Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
65Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
66James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
67Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
68Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:26
69Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:30
70Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:36
71Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
72Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
73Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
74Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:07:27
75James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
76Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
77Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
78Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
79Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:08:18
80Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
81Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain0:11:16
82Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins0:11:22
83Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins0:11:55
84Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain0:12:04
85Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
86Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
87Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
88Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
89Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
90Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
91Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
92Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
93Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
94Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
95Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
96Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
98Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:57
99George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis0:14:30
100Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
101Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
102Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
103Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
104Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
105Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:15:19
106Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:15:55
107Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:15:59
108Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
109Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:16:47
110Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:51
111Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
112Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
113Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:17:42
114José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:42
115Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:15
116Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins9pts
2Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain7
3Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
4Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor4
5Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg4
6Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis2
7Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis2
8Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data2
9Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott15pts
2Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
3Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky15
4Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14
6Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team13
7Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team13
8Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors13
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors12
10Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins12
11Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
12Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo10
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
14Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain9
15Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb8
16Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
17Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors7
18Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
19Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
20Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data5
21Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie5
22Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin4
23Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
24Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
25Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
26Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1
27Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data26pts
2Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14
4Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis14
5Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data13
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors13
7Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor10
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors8
9Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg8
10Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis7
11Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling7
12Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
13Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin6
14Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis6
15Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team5
16Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie5
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie5
18Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain5
19Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins5
20Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky4
21Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo4
22Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins4
23Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor4
24Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3
25Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
26Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling2
27Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
28George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis2
29James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal1
30Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal1
31Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick Step Floors24:47:43
2Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:37
3Movistar Team
4Bmc Racing Team0:03:20
5Team Sky
6Team Dimension Data0:03:32
7Great Britain0:03:57
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Team Katusha Alpecin
10Mitchelton - Scott0:06:01
11Bardiani CSF0:06:02
12Team Sunweb0:06:03
13Team EF Education First - Drapac0:06:10
14Team Wiggins0:06:40
15Direct Energie
16Lotto - Soudal0:07:10
17Madison Genesis0:07:16
18One Pro Cycling0:09:23
19Canyon Eisberg0:15:12
20JLT Condor0:23:44

