Tour of Britain: Meyer wins stage 2 in Barnstaple
Tonelli moves into overall lead
Stage 2: Cranbrook - Barnstable
The GC battle at the Tour of Britain began to take shape on stage two, as an elite chase group of eight riders came in hot on the heels of breakaway survivors Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott), who took the stage win in Barnstaple, and Bardiani-CSF rider Alessandro Tonelli, the new overall leader.
Meyer was quick to dismiss any chance that he might pose an overall challenge – this stage win would be enough, he implied – and he will now work to help the Mitchelton-Scott sprinter Caleb Ewan on the remaining three flat stages.
With Tonelli likely to be at a disadvantage in the team time trial up Whinlatter Pass on Thursday, and the next group at 39 seconds, the overall winner was likely to come from one of the strong men who escaped over the two tough climbs in the final 30 kilometres through North Devon, depending on who survives on what looks set to be another tough finale into Bristol on Tuesday.
Among the eight chasers were the Quick-Step Floors duo Bob Jungels and Julian Alaphilippe, who had looked ominously strong over the short steep climb before the finish in Newport on Sunday, Team Sky’s Wout Poels and the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo). Also in there were EF-Drapac’s Hugh Carthy, Patrick Bevin (BMC), Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar) and Christopher Hamilton (Sunweb), while an exhausted Scott Davies of Dimension Data finished close behind the chasing group after being dropped by Meyer and Tonelli in the final miles.
Meyer, Tonelli and Davies were among five riders who went clear over the opening climb after the start at the new town of Cranbrooke, together with Matthew Teggart (Team Wiggins) and Erick Rowsell (Madison-Genesis). The five gained six and a half minutes early on, with Teggart eventually taking over the sprints jersey, and Davies ending the stage as King of the Mountains leader.
The decisive moves were sparked by Carthy, who attacked at 32 kilometres to go leaving the resort of Ilfracombe, in a bid to bridge to the early break. On the final ascent of the stage, the 1.3 km of Challacombe, Alaphilippe showed his strength in catching the young Briton, but as the race descended into Barnstaple, six more chasers in turn caught the Quickstep and EF-Drapac duo, and the eight then swept up Davies.
“We didn’t know what the gap was until eight kilometres to go, when we started asking each other,” said Meyer. “I knew it was going to be touch and go, I knew those names were going to come up very quick in the last few kilometres.” At the line Bevin and the rest had closed to just 2 seconds behind, with Carthy finishing 9 seconds off the back after having problems with his chain.
“I took a break in 2016 and came back stronger and happier,” said Meyer, who has won nine world titles in track endurance events, most recently the points race in Apeldoorn this spring. “I was happy that with my track background I could negotiate the sprint with whoever it was, I got the Italian [Tonelli – ed.] to lead from the kilometre to 500 to go and didn’t have a problem.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:14:46
|2
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:01
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|8
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:09
|11
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:14
|12
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:39
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|14
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|16
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|17
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|20
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|22
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|23
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|25
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|27
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|32
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|33
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:22
|36
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|37
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|38
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
|39
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|40
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|41
|James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
|42
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|44
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|45
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
|48
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|49
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|50
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|51
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|52
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|53
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|55
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|58
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|60
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|61
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|62
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|63
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|64
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|65
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|66
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|67
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|68
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|69
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|70
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|71
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|72
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|73
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|74
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|75
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:26
|76
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|77
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|78
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|79
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|80
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|81
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|83
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:11:24
|84
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:11:54
|85
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|86
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|87
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|88
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|89
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|90
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|93
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|94
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|95
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|96
|José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|97
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|99
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|100
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|101
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|102
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|103
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|104
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|105
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|107
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|108
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|109
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|110
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|111
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|112
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|113
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|114
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:05
|116
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Joey Walker (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|3
|pts
|2
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|3
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|3
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|3
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|3
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|13
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|5
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|10
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|11
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|5
|12
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|14
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|15
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|8
|pts
|2
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|7
|3
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|5
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|7
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|8
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|8
|pts
|2
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|5
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|4
|6
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|7
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|8
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|4
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|9
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8:15:30
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|5
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|6
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:19
|11
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:22
|12
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:49
|13
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|22
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|24
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|26
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|28
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|31
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|32
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:14
|34
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:42
|35
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:28
|36
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:32
|37
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|38
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|39
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|42
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|43
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|44
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
|46
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
|47
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|48
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|49
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|51
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|53
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|54
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|56
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|57
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|59
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|60
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|62
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|63
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|64
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|65
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|66
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|67
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:26
|69
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:30
|70
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:36
|71
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|72
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|73
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|74
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:07:27
|75
|James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
|76
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|77
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|78
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|79
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:08:18
|80
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|81
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:11:16
|82
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:11:22
|83
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:11:55
|84
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|0:12:04
|85
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|86
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|87
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|88
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|89
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|90
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|91
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|92
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|93
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|94
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|95
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|98
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:57
|99
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:14:30
|100
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|101
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|102
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|103
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|104
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|105
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:15:19
|106
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:15:55
|107
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:15:59
|108
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|109
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:16:47
|110
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:51
|111
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|112
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|113
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:17:42
|114
|José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:42
|115
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:15
|116
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|9
|pts
|2
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|4
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|5
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|4
|6
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|7
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|8
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|2
|9
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|pts
|2
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|15
|4
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|6
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|13
|7
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|13
|8
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|10
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|12
|11
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|14
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|15
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|16
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|17
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|18
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|19
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|20
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|5
|21
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|22
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|23
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|24
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|25
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|26
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|27
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|26
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|4
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|5
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|7
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|9
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|8
|10
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|11
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|7
|12
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|13
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|14
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|15
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|16
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|18
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|19
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|5
|20
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|21
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|22
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|4
|23
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|24
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|25
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|26
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|27
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|28
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|29
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|1
|30
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1
|31
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick Step Floors
|24:47:43
|2
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:37
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:03:20
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Team Dimension Data
|0:03:32
|7
|Great Britain
|0:03:57
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:06:01
|11
|Bardiani CSF
|0:06:02
|12
|Team Sunweb
|0:06:03
|13
|Team EF Education First - Drapac
|0:06:10
|14
|Team Wiggins
|0:06:40
|15
|Direct Energie
|16
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:07:10
|17
|Madison Genesis
|0:07:16
|18
|One Pro Cycling
|0:09:23
|19
|Canyon Eisberg
|0:15:12
|20
|JLT Condor
|0:23:44
