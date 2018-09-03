Image 1 of 25 Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) wins breakaway sprint during stage 2 in Barnstaple (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 25 Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) hits the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 25 Stage 1 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) suffered on the steep climbs and so lost the green leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 25 Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 25 Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) shows off his stage winner's spoils (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 25 Scott Davies (Dimension Data) on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 25 High Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) was best British rider on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 25 Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) missed out on the race leader's green jersey but took the blue points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 25 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 25 Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) on the podium after winning stage 2 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 25 Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) savours his stage victory at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 25 Tour of Britain stage 2 from Cranbrook to Barnstaple (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 25 Tour of Britain stage 2 from Cranbrook to Barnstaple (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 25 Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) wins breakaway sprint during stage 2 in Barnstaple (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 25 Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) wins breakaway sprint during stage 2 in Barnstaple (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 25 Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) wins breakaway sprint during stage 2 in Barnstaple (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 25 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 25 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 25 Tour of Britain stage 2 from Cranbrook to Barnstaple (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 25 Lotto Soudal sign in for stage 2 at the Tour of Britain with overall leader Andre Greipel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 25 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 25 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) leads the Tour of Britain, lines up for stage 2 in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 25 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 25 BMC at the sign-in area for the start of stage 2 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 25 Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the Tour of Britain stage 2 start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The GC battle at the Tour of Britain began to take shape on stage two, as an elite chase group of eight riders came in hot on the heels of breakaway survivors Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott), who took the stage win in Barnstaple, and Bardiani-CSF rider Alessandro Tonelli, the new overall leader.

Meyer was quick to dismiss any chance that he might pose an overall challenge – this stage win would be enough, he implied – and he will now work to help the Mitchelton-Scott sprinter Caleb Ewan on the remaining three flat stages.

With Tonelli likely to be at a disadvantage in the team time trial up Whinlatter Pass on Thursday, and the next group at 39 seconds, the overall winner was likely to come from one of the strong men who escaped over the two tough climbs in the final 30 kilometres through North Devon, depending on who survives on what looks set to be another tough finale into Bristol on Tuesday.

Among the eight chasers were the Quick-Step Floors duo Bob Jungels and Julian Alaphilippe, who had looked ominously strong over the short steep climb before the finish in Newport on Sunday, Team Sky’s Wout Poels and the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo). Also in there were EF-Drapac’s Hugh Carthy, Patrick Bevin (BMC), Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar) and Christopher Hamilton (Sunweb), while an exhausted Scott Davies of Dimension Data finished close behind the chasing group after being dropped by Meyer and Tonelli in the final miles.

Meyer, Tonelli and Davies were among five riders who went clear over the opening climb after the start at the new town of Cranbrooke, together with Matthew Teggart (Team Wiggins) and Erick Rowsell (Madison-Genesis). The five gained six and a half minutes early on, with Teggart eventually taking over the sprints jersey, and Davies ending the stage as King of the Mountains leader.

The decisive moves were sparked by Carthy, who attacked at 32 kilometres to go leaving the resort of Ilfracombe, in a bid to bridge to the early break. On the final ascent of the stage, the 1.3 km of Challacombe, Alaphilippe showed his strength in catching the young Briton, but as the race descended into Barnstaple, six more chasers in turn caught the Quickstep and EF-Drapac duo, and the eight then swept up Davies.

“We didn’t know what the gap was until eight kilometres to go, when we started asking each other,” said Meyer. “I knew it was going to be touch and go, I knew those names were going to come up very quick in the last few kilometres.” At the line Bevin and the rest had closed to just 2 seconds behind, with Carthy finishing 9 seconds off the back after having problems with his chain.

“I took a break in 2016 and came back stronger and happier,” said Meyer, who has won nine world titles in track endurance events, most recently the points race in Apeldoorn this spring. “I was happy that with my track background I could negotiate the sprint with whoever it was, I got the Italian [Tonelli – ed.] to lead from the kilometre to 500 to go and didn’t have a problem.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4:14:46 2 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:01 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 5 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 8 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 10 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:09 11 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:14 12 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:39 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 16 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 17 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 20 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 22 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 23 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 25 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 26 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 27 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 29 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 30 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 31 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 32 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 33 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 35 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:22 36 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 37 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 38 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg 39 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 40 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 41 James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins 42 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 43 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 44 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 45 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team 48 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 49 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 50 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 51 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 52 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 53 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 54 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 55 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 56 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 57 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 58 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 60 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 61 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 62 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 63 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 64 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 65 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 66 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 67 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 68 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 69 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 70 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 71 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 72 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 73 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 74 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 75 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:26 76 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 77 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 78 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 79 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 80 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 81 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 83 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:11:24 84 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:11:54 85 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 86 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 87 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 88 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 89 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 90 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 91 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 92 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 93 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 94 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 95 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 96 José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 97 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 98 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 99 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 100 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 101 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 102 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 103 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 104 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 105 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 107 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 108 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 109 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 110 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 111 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 112 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 113 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 114 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:05 116 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Joey Walker (GBr) Team Wiggins DNF Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1 - Tiverton, km 51 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 3 pts 2 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Sprint 2 - Nomansland, km 67.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 3 pts 2 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 3 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 1

Sprint 3 - Landkey, km 102.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 3 pts 2 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 3 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 pts 2 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 13 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 12 5 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 11 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 9 8 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 7 10 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 11 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 5 12 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 4 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 14 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 15 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Mountain 1 - Chineway, km 6.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 8 pts 2 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 7 3 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 5 5 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 4 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3 7 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 8 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 - Bratton Flemming, km 118.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 8 pts 2 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 7 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 4 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 5 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 4 6 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 7 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 8 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 3 - Callacombe Hill, km 153 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 4 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 7 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 5 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 9 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8:15:30 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:12 5 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 6 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 9 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:19 11 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:22 12 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:49 13 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 18 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 19 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 22 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 24 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 26 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 28 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 30 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 31 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 32 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 33 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14 34 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:42 35 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:28 36 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:32 37 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 38 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 39 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 42 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 43 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 44 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 45 Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team 46 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg 47 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 48 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 49 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 50 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 51 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 52 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 53 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 54 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 56 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 57 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 58 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 59 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 60 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 61 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 62 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 63 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 64 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 65 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 66 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 67 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 68 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:26 69 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:30 70 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:36 71 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 72 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 73 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 74 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:07:27 75 James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins 76 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 77 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 78 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 79 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:08:18 80 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 81 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 0:11:16 82 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 0:11:22 83 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 0:11:55 84 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 0:12:04 85 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 86 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 87 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 88 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 89 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 90 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 91 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 92 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 93 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 94 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 95 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 96 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 98 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:57 99 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:14:30 100 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 101 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 102 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 103 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 104 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 105 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:15:19 106 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:15:55 107 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:15:59 108 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 109 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:16:47 110 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:51 111 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 112 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 113 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:17:42 114 José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:42 115 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:15 116 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 9 pts 2 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 7 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 4 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 4 5 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 4 6 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 7 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 8 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 2 9 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 1

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 pts 2 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 15 4 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 6 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 13 7 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 13 8 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 13 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 12 10 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 12 11 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 12 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 14 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 9 15 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 16 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 17 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 7 18 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 19 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 20 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 5 21 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 5 22 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 4 23 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 24 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 25 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 26 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1 27 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 26 pts 2 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 4 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 5 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 13 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 13 7 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 10 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 8 9 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 8 10 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 7 11 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 7 12 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 13 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 6 14 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 15 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 16 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 5 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 5 18 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 5 19 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 5 20 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 4 21 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 22 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 4 23 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 4 24 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3 25 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 26 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 2 27 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 28 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 29 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1 30 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1 31 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1