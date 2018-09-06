Image 1 of 6 LottoNl-Jumbo en route to winning the team time trial (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 6 Quick-Step Floors (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 6 LottoNl-Jumbo en route to winning the team time trial (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 6 LottoNl-Jumbo en route to winning the team time trial (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 6 Quick-Step Floors in the team time trial (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 6 Katusha-Alpecin in the TTT (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Primoz Roglic took a strong option on overall victory in the Tour of Britain when his LottoNL-Jumbo team put in a stellar display of cohesion and power to win the challenging 14-kilometre team time trial on stage 5, finishing with the ascent of Whinlatter Pass, over 300m above sea level.

The win gave Roglic a chance of adding a fourth stage race win to victories this season in the Tour de Romandie, Tour of the Basque Country and his home Tour of Slovenia.

Starting third from last in the field of 20 teams, LottoNL-Jumbo finished with five of their six riders still together, with only Maarten Wynants unable to hold the pace set by Roglic, Jos Van Emden, Koen Bouwman, Pascal Eenkhorn and Neilson Powless; the latter did well to hang on after appearing to go through a bad patch in the final push to the line.

LottoNL-Jumbo finished immediately after Quick-Step Floors had posted a fastest time which lasted all of three minutes, the Dutch team managing 19:37 to the Belgians’ 19:53. That left Roglic six seconds ahead of Julian Alaphilippe in the overall standings, with the Frenchman’s teammate Bob Jungels lurking ominously at 16 seconds.

As well as putting Roglic in the race leader’s green jersey, LottoNL-Jumbo placed Eenkhorn, Van Emden and Powless in the top 10 overall, which suggests they might have the strength to control Alaphilippe and Jungels, set to be their main rivals on the final 168km stage, with its four climbs, including two ascents of Whinlatter, from its tougher eastern side to the same finish line in the pinewoods.

Quick-Step crossed the line with four men, losing Iljo Keisse and Fernando Gaviria early on the rolling run-out from the start line to the beginning of the climb, which kicked up sharply with about four kilometres to go. That left the Belgian team with no margin for error, and the same dilemma was clearly felt by the other top teams; Team Sky dropped Chris Froome with four kilometres remaining and Lucas Wisnowski a couple of kilometres later, but managed fourth on the stage at 26 seconds after a strong push from Geraint Thomas, which moved Wout Poels into fifth overall.

The BMC team of the race leader Patrick Bevin started last, and looked fastest of all the teams on the flat, but with Callum Scotson and Jempy Drucker dropping off the pace, they had no option but to wait for Stefan Küng when the young Swiss rider struggled in the final kilometres, and could be seen holding back to let him regain the string. Their 40 second deficit gave them sixth place and dropped Bevin to fourth overall.

Among the surprises of the day were a youthful Great Britain team who placed 10th, giving some of the WorldTour teams a run for their money. On the other hand, EF Education First-Drapac had a nightmare, finishing only 17th, with a deficit of 1:44 which dropped Hugh Carthy to 16th overall at 1:51, and losing both their sprinters Sacha Modolo and Dan McLay, who would have been expected to be contenders in the weekend’s flat stages but were outside the 30% time limit for the stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:37 2 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:17 3 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:21 4 Team Sky 0:00:26 5 Movistar Team 0:00:36 6 BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 7 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:55 8 Team Sunweb 0:01:06 9 Direct Energie 0:01:10 10 Great Britain 0:01:19 11 Lotto Soudal 0:01:19 12 Dimension Data 0:01:22 13 Team Wiggins 0:01:25 14 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:28 15 ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:34 16 Canyon-Eisberg 0:01:43 17 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:44 18 Madison Genesis 0:01:50 19 Bardiani CSF 0:02:04 20 JLT Condor 0:02:14

Individual stage results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:37 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:17 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 9 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 10 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:21 11 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:26 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 16 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 17 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 18 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:36 19 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 21 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 22 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 23 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team 26 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:55 27 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 30 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:06 31 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 32 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 33 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:10 35 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 36 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 37 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 38 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:19 39 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 40 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 41 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 42 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:19 43 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 44 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 47 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:22 48 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 49 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 50 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 51 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:01:25 52 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 53 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 54 James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins 55 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:28 56 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 57 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 58 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 59 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:34 60 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 61 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 62 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 63 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:35 64 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:01:43 65 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 66 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 67 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg 68 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:44 69 José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 70 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 71 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 72 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:50 73 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 74 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 75 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 76 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 77 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:53 78 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:56 79 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:04 80 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 81 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 82 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 83 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:07 84 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 85 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:14 86 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 87 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 88 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 89 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:23 90 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:29 91 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:45 92 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:46 93 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:50 94 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:10 95 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:16 96 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 97 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:03:16 98 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:03:18 99 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:21 100 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:23 101 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:24 102 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:26 103 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:40 104 Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:45 105 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:50 106 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:03:50 107 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:59 108 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 109 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 0:04:06 110 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:09 111 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:15 112 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:04:52 113 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:05:24 HD Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale HD Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 15:45:04 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:06 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:16 4 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:26 6 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:34 7 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:36 8 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:37 9 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:42 11 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:54 12 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:06 13 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:32 14 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 15 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:47 16 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:51 17 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:55 18 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:56 19 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:02:02 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:05 21 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 22 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:12 23 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:02:20 24 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:02:31 25 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:43 26 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:02:50 27 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:51 28 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:59 29 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:13 30 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:03:20 31 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:03:56 32 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:00 33 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:01 34 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:04:02 35 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:14 36 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:18 37 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:20 38 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:27 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:36 40 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 0:04:49 41 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:03 42 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:09 43 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:05:17 44 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:19 45 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:21 46 Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team 0:05:23 47 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:05:33 48 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg 0:06:05 49 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:06:08 50 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:06:11 51 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:49 52 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:55 53 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 54 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:12 55 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:18 56 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:25 57 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:41 58 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 59 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:08:21 60 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:22 61 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:23 62 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:08:42 63 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:02 64 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:10:11 65 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 66 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 0:10:14 67 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 68 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:10:18 69 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:10:34 70 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:11:17 71 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 0:12:41 72 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:59 73 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:12 74 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:13:37 75 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:13:44 76 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:14:12 77 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:47 78 James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins 0:15:00 79 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:15:31 80 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:08 81 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:16:19 82 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:16:28 83 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:41 84 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:55 85 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:17:17 86 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 0:18:48 87 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:18:50 88 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:08 89 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 0:19:35 90 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:19:39 91 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 92 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:59 93 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 0:20:18 94 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:20:33 95 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 0:20:52 96 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:21:08 97 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:21:18 98 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:21:21 99 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:23:10 100 José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 101 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:23:32 102 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:23:50 103 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:23:54 104 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:24:04 105 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:24:08 106 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:21 107 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:25:12 108 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:26:09 109 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:26:55 110 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:46 111 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:30:07 112 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:30:29 113 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:36:55

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 40 pts 2 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 27 4 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 23 5 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 21 6 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 21 7 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 18 8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 9 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 17 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 16 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 12 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 13 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 14 14 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 13 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 16 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 17 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 18 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 19 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 20 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 11 21 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 22 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 23 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 24 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 25 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 26 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 7 28 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 7 29 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 30 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 5 31 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 5 32 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 33 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 34 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 35 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1 36 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 9 pts 2 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 9 3 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 7 4 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 7 5 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 6 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 4 7 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 4 8 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 9 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 10 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 3 11 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 12 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 2 13 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 14 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 15 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 2 16 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 2 17 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 2 18 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 19 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 1 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 34 pts 2 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 26 3 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 24 4 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 22 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 17 6 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 16 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 8 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 9 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 14 10 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 13 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 13 13 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 12 14 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 11 15 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 10 16 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 17 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 18 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 8 19 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 7 20 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 7 21 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 7 22 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 23 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 6 24 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 6 25 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 6 26 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 27 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 28 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 5 29 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 5 30 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 5 31 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 4 32 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 33 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 4 34 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 35 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 4 36 Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins 4 37 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 3 38 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 39 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 2 40 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 41 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 42 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 2 43 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 44 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 45 José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 46 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 47 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1 48 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 15:46:36 2 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:19 3 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:23 4 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:00:30 5 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:00:48 6 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 7 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:18 8 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:19 9 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:48 10 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:29 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:31 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:37 13 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:03:45 14 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:04:36 15 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:39 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 0:08:42 17 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 18 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:09:45 19 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:12:40 20 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:13:59 21 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:14:56 22 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:17:18 23 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 0:18:03 24 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:18:07 25 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 26 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 0:18:46 27 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 0:19:20 28 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:19:46 29 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:49 30 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:21:38 31 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:22:00 32 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:22:18 33 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:22:22 34 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:23:40 35 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:24:37 36 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:25:23 37 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:28:57