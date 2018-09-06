Trending

Tour of Britain: LottoNL-Jumbo win uphill TTT

Roglic moves into race lead

Image 1 of 6

LottoNl-Jumbo en route to winning the team time trial

LottoNl-Jumbo en route to winning the team time trial
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 6

Quick-Step Floors

Quick-Step Floors
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 6

LottoNl-Jumbo en route to winning the team time trial

LottoNl-Jumbo en route to winning the team time trial
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 6

LottoNl-Jumbo en route to winning the team time trial

LottoNl-Jumbo en route to winning the team time trial
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 6

Quick-Step Floors in the team time trial

Quick-Step Floors in the team time trial
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 6

Katusha-Alpecin in the TTT

Katusha-Alpecin in the TTT
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Primoz Roglic took a strong option on overall victory in the Tour of Britain when his LottoNL-Jumbo team put in a stellar display of cohesion and power to win the challenging 14-kilometre team time trial on stage 5, finishing with the ascent of Whinlatter Pass, over 300m above sea level.

The win gave Roglic a chance of adding a fourth stage race win to victories this season in the Tour de Romandie, Tour of the Basque Country and his home Tour of Slovenia.

Starting third from last in the field of 20 teams, LottoNL-Jumbo finished with five of their six riders still together, with only Maarten Wynants unable to hold the pace set by Roglic, Jos Van Emden, Koen Bouwman, Pascal Eenkhorn and Neilson Powless; the latter did well to hang on after appearing to go through a bad patch in the final push to the line.

LottoNL-Jumbo finished immediately after Quick-Step Floors had posted a fastest time which lasted all of three minutes, the Dutch team managing 19:37 to the Belgians’ 19:53. That left Roglic six seconds ahead of Julian Alaphilippe in the overall standings, with the Frenchman’s teammate Bob Jungels lurking ominously at 16 seconds.

As well as putting Roglic in the race leader’s green jersey, LottoNL-Jumbo placed Eenkhorn, Van Emden and Powless in the top 10 overall, which suggests they might have the strength to control Alaphilippe and Jungels, set to be their main rivals on the final 168km stage, with its four climbs, including two ascents of Whinlatter, from its tougher eastern side to the same finish line in the pinewoods.

Quick-Step crossed the line with four men, losing Iljo Keisse and Fernando Gaviria early on the rolling run-out from the start line to the beginning of the climb, which kicked up sharply with about four kilometres to go. That left the Belgian team with no margin for error, and the same dilemma was clearly felt by the other top teams; Team Sky dropped Chris Froome with four kilometres remaining and Lucas Wisnowski a couple of kilometres later, but managed fourth on the stage at 26 seconds after a strong push from Geraint Thomas, which moved Wout Poels into fifth overall.

The BMC team of the race leader Patrick Bevin started last, and looked fastest of all the teams on the flat, but with Callum Scotson and Jempy Drucker dropping off the pace, they had no option but to wait for Stefan Küng when the young Swiss rider struggled in the final kilometres, and could be seen holding back to let him regain the string. Their 40 second deficit gave them sixth place and dropped Bevin to fourth overall.

Among the surprises of the day were a youthful Great Britain team who placed 10th, giving some of the WorldTour teams a run for their money. On the other hand, EF Education First-Drapac had a nightmare, finishing only 17th, with a deficit of 1:44 which dropped Hugh Carthy to 16th overall at 1:51, and losing both their sprinters Sacha Modolo and Dan McLay, who would have been expected to be contenders in the weekend’s flat stages but were outside the 30% time limit for the stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:37
2Quick-Step Floors0:00:17
3Katusha-Alpecin0:00:21
4Team Sky0:00:26
5Movistar Team0:00:36
6BMC Racing Team0:00:41
7Mitchelton-Scott0:00:55
8Team Sunweb0:01:06
9Direct Energie0:01:10
10Great Britain0:01:19
11Lotto Soudal0:01:19
12Dimension Data0:01:22
13Team Wiggins0:01:25
14Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:28
15ONE Pro Cycling0:01:34
16Canyon-Eisberg0:01:43
17EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:44
18Madison Genesis0:01:50
19Bardiani CSF0:02:04
20JLT Condor0:02:14

Individual stage results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:37
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
3Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
4Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
5Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:17
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
9Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
10Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:21
11Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:26
15Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
16Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
17Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
18Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:36
19Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
20Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
21Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
22Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
23Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
26Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:55
27Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
28Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
29Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
30Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:06
31Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
32Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
33Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
34Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:10
35Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
36Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
37Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
38Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:01:19
39Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
40Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
41Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
42James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:19
43Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
44Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
47Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:22
48Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
49Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
50Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
51Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins0:01:25
52Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
53Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
54James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
55Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:28
56Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
57Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
58Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
59Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:34
60Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
61Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
62James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
63Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:35
64Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:01:43
65Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
66Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
67Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
68Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:44
69José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
70Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
71Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
72Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:50
73Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
74Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
75Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
76Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
77Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:53
78Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:01:56
79Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:04
80Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
81Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
82Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
83Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:07
84Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
85Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:14
86Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
87Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
88Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
89Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain0:02:23
90Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:29
91Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:45
92Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:46
93Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:50
94Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:03:10
95Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:16
96Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis0:03:16
98Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:03:18
99Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:21
100Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:23
101Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain0:03:24
102Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:26
103Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:40
104Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:45
105Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:50
106Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:03:50
107Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:59
108Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
109Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins0:04:06
110Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:09
111Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:15
112Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:04:52
113Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:24
HDDaniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
HDSacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo15:45:04
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:06
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:16
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
5Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:26
6Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:34
7Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:36
8Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:37
9Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:42
11Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:54
12Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:06
13Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:32
14Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:36
15Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:47
16Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:51
17Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:01:55
18André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:56
19Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins0:02:02
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:05
21Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
22Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:12
23Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:02:20
24James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:02:31
25Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:43
26Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:50
27Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:51
28Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:02:59
29Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:13
30Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:03:20
31Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:03:56
32Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:00
33Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain0:04:01
34Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:04:02
35Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:14
36Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:18
37Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:20
38Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:04:27
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:36
40Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling0:04:49
41Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:03
42Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:05:09
43Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:05:17
44Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:19
45Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:21
46Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team0:05:23
47James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:33
48Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg0:06:05
49Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins0:06:08
50Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:11
51Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:49
52Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:55
53Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
54Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:12
55Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:18
56Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb0:07:25
57Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:41
58Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
59Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:08:21
60Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:08:22
61Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:23
62Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:08:42
63Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:02
64Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:10:11
65Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
66Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain0:10:14
67Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
68Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:10:18
69Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:10:34
70Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:11:17
71Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins0:12:41
72Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:59
73Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:12
74Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:13:37
75Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:13:44
76Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:14:12
77Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:47
78James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins0:15:00
79Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:15:31
80Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:08
81Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:16:19
82Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:16:28
83Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:41
84Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:55
85Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:17:17
86Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins0:18:48
87Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:18:50
88Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:08
89Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain0:19:35
90Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:19:39
91Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
92Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:59
93Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor0:20:18
94Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:20:33
95Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain0:20:52
96Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:21:08
97Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:21:18
98Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:21:21
99George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis0:23:10
100José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
101Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:23:32
102Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:23:50
103Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:23:54
104Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:24:04
105Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:24:08
106Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:21
107Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:25:12
108Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:26:09
109Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:26:55
110Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:46
111Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:30:07
112Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:30:29
113Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:36:55

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team40pts
2Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal30
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors27
4Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling23
5Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team21
6Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain21
7Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins18
8Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott18
9Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors17
10Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky16
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott15
12Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
13Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie14
14Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin13
15Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
16Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
17André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
18Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis11
19Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
20Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team11
21Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo10
22Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
23Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
24Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb8
25Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8
26Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors7
28Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg7
29Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
30Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data5
31Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie5
32Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
33Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
34Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
35Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1
36Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis9pts
2Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins9
3Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain7
4Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor7
5Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
6Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg4
7Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg4
8Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
9Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3
10Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor3
11Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
12Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team2
13Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis2
14Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis2
15Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie2
16Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data2
17Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling2
18Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1
19Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins1
20Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data34pts
2Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data26
3Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis24
4Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor22
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors17
6Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie16
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14
8Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
9Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling14
10Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis14
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors13
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie13
13Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg12
14Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins11
15Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors10
16Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert9
17Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
18Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg8
19Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin7
20Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis7
21Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling7
22Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
23Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott6
24Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin6
25Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor6
26Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis6
27Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team5
28Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie5
29Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins5
30Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain5
31James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal4
32Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo4
33Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky4
34Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis4
35Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor4
36Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins4
37Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky3
38Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
39Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg2
40Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
41Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2
42Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling2
43Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
44George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis2
45José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
46Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1
47Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal1
48Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data15:46:36
2Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:19
3Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:00:23
4Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:30
5Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:00:48
6James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
7Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:18
8Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:19
9Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:48
10Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain0:02:29
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:31
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:03:37
13Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:03:45
14Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins0:04:36
15Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:08:39
16Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain0:08:42
17Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
18Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:45
19Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:12:40
20Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:13:59
21Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:14:56
22Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:17:18
23Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain0:18:03
24Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:18:07
25Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
26Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor0:18:46
27Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain0:19:20
28Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:19:46
29Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:19:49
30George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis0:21:38
31Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:22:00
32Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:22:18
33Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:22:22
34Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:23:40
35Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:24:37
36Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:25:23
37Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:28:57

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1LottoNl-Jumbo46:37:12
2Quick-Step Floors0:00:30
3Movistar Team0:00:36
4BMC Racing Team0:03:42
5Katusha-Alpecin0:05:03
6Team Sky0:05:55
7Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:11
8Mitchelton-Scott0:06:18
9Lotto - Soudal0:07:59
10Dimension Data0:08:07
11Direct Energie0:08:10
12EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:40
13Team Wiggins0:08:57
14Team Sunweb0:09:31
15One Pro Cycling0:11:50
16Bardiani CSF0:12:10
17Great Britain0:12:20
18Madison Genesis0:17:04
19Canyon Eisberg0:22:56
20JLT Condor0:29:25

