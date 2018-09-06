Tour of Britain: LottoNL-Jumbo win uphill TTT
Roglic moves into race lead
Stage 5: Cockermouth - Whinlatter Pass
Primoz Roglic took a strong option on overall victory in the Tour of Britain when his LottoNL-Jumbo team put in a stellar display of cohesion and power to win the challenging 14-kilometre team time trial on stage 5, finishing with the ascent of Whinlatter Pass, over 300m above sea level.
The win gave Roglic a chance of adding a fourth stage race win to victories this season in the Tour de Romandie, Tour of the Basque Country and his home Tour of Slovenia.
Starting third from last in the field of 20 teams, LottoNL-Jumbo finished with five of their six riders still together, with only Maarten Wynants unable to hold the pace set by Roglic, Jos Van Emden, Koen Bouwman, Pascal Eenkhorn and Neilson Powless; the latter did well to hang on after appearing to go through a bad patch in the final push to the line.
LottoNL-Jumbo finished immediately after Quick-Step Floors had posted a fastest time which lasted all of three minutes, the Dutch team managing 19:37 to the Belgians’ 19:53. That left Roglic six seconds ahead of Julian Alaphilippe in the overall standings, with the Frenchman’s teammate Bob Jungels lurking ominously at 16 seconds.
As well as putting Roglic in the race leader’s green jersey, LottoNL-Jumbo placed Eenkhorn, Van Emden and Powless in the top 10 overall, which suggests they might have the strength to control Alaphilippe and Jungels, set to be their main rivals on the final 168km stage, with its four climbs, including two ascents of Whinlatter, from its tougher eastern side to the same finish line in the pinewoods.
Quick-Step crossed the line with four men, losing Iljo Keisse and Fernando Gaviria early on the rolling run-out from the start line to the beginning of the climb, which kicked up sharply with about four kilometres to go. That left the Belgian team with no margin for error, and the same dilemma was clearly felt by the other top teams; Team Sky dropped Chris Froome with four kilometres remaining and Lucas Wisnowski a couple of kilometres later, but managed fourth on the stage at 26 seconds after a strong push from Geraint Thomas, which moved Wout Poels into fifth overall.
The BMC team of the race leader Patrick Bevin started last, and looked fastest of all the teams on the flat, but with Callum Scotson and Jempy Drucker dropping off the pace, they had no option but to wait for Stefan Küng when the young Swiss rider struggled in the final kilometres, and could be seen holding back to let him regain the string. Their 40 second deficit gave them sixth place and dropped Bevin to fourth overall.
Among the surprises of the day were a youthful Great Britain team who placed 10th, giving some of the WorldTour teams a run for their money. On the other hand, EF Education First-Drapac had a nightmare, finishing only 17th, with a deficit of 1:44 which dropped Hugh Carthy to 16th overall at 1:51, and losing both their sprinters Sacha Modolo and Dan McLay, who would have been expected to be contenders in the weekend’s flat stages but were outside the 30% time limit for the stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:37
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:17
|3
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:21
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:26
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:55
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:06
|9
|Direct Energie
|0:01:10
|10
|Great Britain
|0:01:19
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:19
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:01:22
|13
|Team Wiggins
|0:01:25
|14
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:28
|15
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:34
|16
|Canyon-Eisberg
|0:01:43
|17
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:44
|18
|Madison Genesis
|0:01:50
|19
|Bardiani CSF
|0:02:04
|20
|JLT Condor
|0:02:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:37
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:17
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:21
|11
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:26
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|16
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|18
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|19
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|21
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|22
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|23
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
|26
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:55
|27
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:06
|31
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|32
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|33
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:10
|35
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|36
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|37
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|38
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:19
|39
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|40
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|41
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|42
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:19
|43
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:22
|48
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|49
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|50
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|51
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:01:25
|52
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|53
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|54
|James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
|55
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:28
|56
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|57
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|58
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|59
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:34
|60
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|61
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|62
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|63
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|64
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:01:43
|65
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|66
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|67
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
|68
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:44
|69
|José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|70
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|71
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|72
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:50
|73
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|74
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|75
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|76
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|77
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:53
|78
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:56
|79
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:04
|80
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|81
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|82
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|83
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:07
|84
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|85
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:14
|86
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|87
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|88
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|89
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:23
|90
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:29
|91
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:45
|92
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:46
|93
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:50
|94
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:10
|95
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:16
|96
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:03:16
|98
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:03:18
|99
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:21
|100
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:23
|101
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:24
|102
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:26
|103
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:40
|104
|Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:45
|105
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:50
|106
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:03:50
|107
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:59
|108
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:04:06
|110
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:09
|111
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:15
|112
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:04:52
|113
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:24
|HD
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|HD
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:45:04
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:06
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:16
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:26
|6
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|7
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|8
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:37
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:42
|11
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:54
|12
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:06
|13
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:32
|14
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|15
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:47
|16
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:51
|17
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:55
|18
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:56
|19
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:02:02
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:05
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|22
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:12
|23
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:02:20
|24
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:31
|25
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:43
|26
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:02:50
|27
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:51
|28
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:59
|29
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:13
|30
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:03:20
|31
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:03:56
|32
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:00
|33
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:01
|34
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:04:02
|35
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:14
|36
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:18
|37
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:20
|38
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:27
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:36
|40
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:04:49
|41
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:03
|42
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:09
|43
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:17
|44
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:19
|45
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:21
|46
|Stefan Kung SWI BMC Racing Team
|0:05:23
|47
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:33
|48
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:06:05
|49
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:06:08
|50
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:11
|51
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:49
|52
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:55
|53
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|54
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:12
|55
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:18
|56
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:25
|57
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:41
|58
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|59
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:08:21
|60
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:22
|61
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:23
|62
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:42
|63
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:02
|64
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:10:11
|65
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|66
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:14
|67
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|68
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:18
|69
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:10:34
|70
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:11:17
|71
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:12:41
|72
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:59
|73
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:12
|74
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:13:37
|75
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:13:44
|76
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:14:12
|77
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:47
|78
|James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
|0:15:00
|79
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:15:31
|80
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:08
|81
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:16:19
|82
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:16:28
|83
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:41
|84
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:55
|85
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:17
|86
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:18:48
|87
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:18:50
|88
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:08
|89
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:19:35
|90
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:19:39
|91
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|92
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:59
|93
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:20:18
|94
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:20:33
|95
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|0:20:52
|96
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:21:08
|97
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:21:18
|98
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:21:21
|99
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:23:10
|100
|José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|101
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:23:32
|102
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:23:50
|103
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:23:54
|104
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:24:04
|105
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:24:08
|106
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:21
|107
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:25:12
|108
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:26:09
|109
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:26:55
|110
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:46
|111
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:30:07
|112
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:30:29
|113
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:36:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|40
|pts
|2
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|4
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|23
|5
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|21
|6
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|21
|7
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|18
|8
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|9
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|16
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|12
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|13
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|14
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|16
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|17
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|18
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|19
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|20
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|21
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|22
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|23
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|24
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|25
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|26
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|28
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|7
|29
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|30
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|5
|31
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|32
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|33
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|34
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|35
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|36
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|9
|pts
|2
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|9
|3
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|4
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|7
|5
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|6
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|4
|7
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|4
|8
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|9
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|10
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|11
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|12
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|13
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|14
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|15
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|16
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|2
|17
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|19
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|1
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|34
|pts
|2
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|26
|3
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|24
|4
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|22
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|6
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|8
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|9
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|14
|10
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|13
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|12
|14
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|11
|15
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|16
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|17
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|18
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|8
|19
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|20
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|21
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|7
|22
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|23
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|24
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|25
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|26
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|27
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|28
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|29
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|5
|30
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|31
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|4
|32
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|33
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|34
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|35
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|36
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Team Wiggins
|4
|37
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|38
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|39
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|2
|40
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|41
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|42
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|43
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|44
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|45
|José Neves Fernandes (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|46
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|47
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1
|48
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|15:46:36
|2
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:19
|3
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:23
|4
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:00:30
|5
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:00:48
|6
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|7
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:18
|8
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:19
|9
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:48
|10
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:29
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:31
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:37
|13
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:03:45
|14
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:04:36
|15
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:39
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|0:08:42
|17
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|18
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:45
|19
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:12:40
|20
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:13:59
|21
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:14:56
|22
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:17:18
|23
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:18:03
|24
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:18:07
|25
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|26
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:18:46
|27
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|0:19:20
|28
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:19:46
|29
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:49
|30
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:21:38
|31
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:22:00
|32
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:22:18
|33
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:22:22
|34
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:23:40
|35
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:24:37
|36
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:25:23
|37
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:28:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|46:37:12
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:30
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:42
|5
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:03
|6
|Team Sky
|0:05:55
|7
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:11
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:18
|9
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:07:59
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:08:07
|11
|Direct Energie
|0:08:10
|12
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:40
|13
|Team Wiggins
|0:08:57
|14
|Team Sunweb
|0:09:31
|15
|One Pro Cycling
|0:11:50
|16
|Bardiani CSF
|0:12:10
|17
|Great Britain
|0:12:20
|18
|Madison Genesis
|0:17:04
|19
|Canyon Eisberg
|0:22:56
|20
|JLT Condor
|0:29:25
