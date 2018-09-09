Julian Alaphilippe wins 2018 Tour of Britain
Caleb Ewan wins final stage in central London
Stage 8: London - London
Until he roared up Lower Regent Street to take a decisive stage victory, Caleb Ewan had endured a frustrating final week to close an utterly frustrating season, so the joy on his face spoke volumes, as he continued celebrating most of the way up to Piccadilly Circus. The victory came in his final race with the Mitchelton-Scott team, ensuring that his time with them came to a happy conclusion.
Not far behind, Julian Alaphilippe celebrated his first stag- race victory since the Tour of California in 2016 with a tap on the back of the rider next to him. The Frenchman wasn’t saying thanks to a team mate however, but apologising to Bardiani’s Paolo Simion for having leaned on him in the final gallop to the line just behind Ewan. But he did the necessary as expected, holding on to his 17-second lead ahead of Team Sky's Wout Poels.
The final 77 kilometres of the Tour of Britain followed their traditional pattern: effusive crowds lining the barriers and a battle for the intermediate sprints, which on this occasion had an edge to it as Madison-Genesis’s Matt Holmes was out to oust Canyon-Eisberg’s Ben Paton from the only jersey in which the British domestic teams had an interest. Come the final sprint, Holmes led out, only for Paton to put in a massive effort to come past and clinch the award.
As usual in London, the breaks failed, although the spectators did get to witness a crowd pleasing attack from Chris Froome, and a longer-lasting effort from Vasil Kiriyenka. The final kilometres were marked by the young Great Britain team putting in a lengthy lead-out, only for the WorldTour teams to whizz past them at the critical moment with just over a kilometre to go. GB were rewarded, however, when Ethan Hayter traded pedal strokes with Fernando Gaviria and Ewan to take fifth place, not long before his 20th birthday.
The final sprint belonged to Ewan, who had had to grit his teeth the previous day when the chase behind stage winner Ian Stannard and the rest of the break fell short, and who had been a frustrated man since Mitchelton dropped him from their Tour de France team in late June. He had not won a major race since February and the Almeria Classic, hence his delight.
“This year hasn’t been great for me so I wanted to finish off with a good result,” said Ewan, who joins Lotto Soudal for 2019. “I was so motivated to win the stage, and I’m glad I had good legs at the end. It gives me a bit of confidence going into next year.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:38:33
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|12
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|13
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|16
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|20
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|24
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|25
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|27
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|29
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|31
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|32
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|33
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|34
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|36
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|37
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|39
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|40
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|41
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|42
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|43
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|45
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|50
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|51
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:28
|52
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:30
|53
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:32
|54
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|55
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|56
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|57
|James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
|58
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|59
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|60
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:35
|61
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|62
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|63
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|65
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|66
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:42
|67
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|68
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:45
|69
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:01
|70
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|71
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|72
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|73
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|74
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:10
|76
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:15
|78
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:21
|79
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|80
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|81
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|82
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|83
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|84
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:33
|85
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:38
|86
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:42
|87
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|88
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:51
|89
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:02
|90
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:07
|91
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:02:14
|92
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|93
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:28
|94
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:43
|95
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|96
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:03:25
|97
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|98
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|99
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:03:54
|100
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:58
|101
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|103
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|105
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:54
|106
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:03
|DNF
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|DNS
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|3
|pts
|2
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|4
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|5
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|11
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|9
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|5
|12
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|14
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|26:25:58
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:33
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:51
|6
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:10
|8
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:21
|9
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:28
|10
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:34
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:49
|12
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:54
|13
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:58
|14
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:00
|15
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:09
|16
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:17
|17
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:02:24
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:27
|19
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|20
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:02:42
|21
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:14
|22
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:33
|23
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:50
|24
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:04:33
|25
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:13
|26
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:48
|27
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:05:52
|28
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:02
|29
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:46
|30
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:06:52
|31
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:02
|32
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:25
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:38
|34
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:53
|35
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:05
|36
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:12
|37
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:42
|38
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:44
|39
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:49
|40
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:10:00
|41
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:26
|42
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:30
|43
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:50
|44
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:11:15
|45
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|46
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|47
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:11:18
|48
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:34
|49
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:58
|50
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:04
|51
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:30
|52
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:12:32
|53
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:13:01
|54
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:02
|55
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:13:57
|56
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:12
|57
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:28
|58
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|0:14:58
|59
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:01
|60
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:15:10
|61
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:15:41
|62
|Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
|0:16:58
|63
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:17:06
|64
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:19
|65
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:24
|66
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:17
|67
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:40
|68
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:20:14
|69
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:41
|70
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:20:51
|71
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:15
|72
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:21:37
|73
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:22:01
|74
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:22:02
|75
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:22:36
|76
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:23:25
|77
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:23:34
|78
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:23:42
|79
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:52
|80
|James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
|0:23:56
|81
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:26:15
|82
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:26:34
|83
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:27:20
|84
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:27:59
|85
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:28:25
|86
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:28:51
|87
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:29:00
|88
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:23
|89
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:08
|90
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:10
|91
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:30:23
|92
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:30:54
|93
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:33:07
|94
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:35:14
|95
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:36:15
|96
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:37:40
|97
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:38:02
|98
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:39:15
|99
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:40:35
|100
|Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:41:30
|101
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:43:14
|102
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:44:33
|103
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:45:51
|104
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:46:14
|105
|Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain
|0:46:25
|106
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|0:52:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|67
|pts
|2
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|46
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|44
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|5
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|34
|6
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|7
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|31
|9
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|31
|10
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|28
|11
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|23
|12
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|22
|14
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|15
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|16
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|17
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|18
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|19
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|20
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|21
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|22
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|23
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|24
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|25
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12
|26
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|27
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|28
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|29
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|30
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|31
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|32
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|10
|33
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|9
|34
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|8
|35
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|36
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|7
|37
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|38
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|39
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|40
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|41
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|42
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|43
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|44
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|16
|pts
|2
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|12
|3
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|4
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|7
|5
|Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|6
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|6
|7
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|8
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|5
|9
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|10
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|11
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|4
|12
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|4
|13
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|14
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|15
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|17
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|18
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|19
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|20
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|21
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|2
|22
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|23
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|25
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|26
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|27
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|28
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|49
|pts
|2
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|43
|3
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|39
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|5
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|30
|6
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|27
|7
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|24
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|9
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|22
|10
|Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
|18
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|12
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|14
|14
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|15
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14
|16
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|17
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|14
|18
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|21
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|13
|22
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|23
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|24
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|25
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|26
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|27
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|8
|28
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|30
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|7
|31
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|32
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|6
|33
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|34
|Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|35
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|36
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|37
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|38
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|39
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|40
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
|5
|41
|Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
|5
|42
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|43
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|44
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|45
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|46
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|47
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|48
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|49
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|50
|Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|51
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|52
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|53
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|54
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|55
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1
|56
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|78:42:01
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:10
|4
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:20
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:36
|6
|Team Sky
|0:06:39
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:23
|8
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:45
|9
|Dimension Data
|0:12:26
|10
|Direct Energie
|0:12:29
|11
|Team Sunweb
|0:15:30
|12
|One Pro Cycling
|0:15:34
|13
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:16:17
|14
|Great Britain
|0:16:18
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|0:18:21
|16
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:19:21
|17
|Team Wiggins
|0:21:15
|18
|Madison Genesis
|0:38:42
|19
|Canyon Eisberg
|0:39:37
|20
|JLT Condor
|0:41:04
