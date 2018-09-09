Trending

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) let out a lot of emotion

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates winning in London

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) won the final sprint in London by more than a bike length

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) leads the peloton

Vasil Kiryienka made a solo attack

Pat Bevin (BMC Racing) won the blue points jersey

The stage passed many of he iconic monuments of central London

Quick Step Floors carefully defended Alaphilippe's overall race lead

The riders pass the lights of Piccadilly Circus

Trafalger Square was the centre point of the final circuit in London

Team Sky sign on as Geraint Thomas signed a new contract with Team Sky and signed off on his season

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) waves before what is likely his final race in the black and yellow colours

Mitchelton-Scott on the podium

The Quick Step Floors wolf pack did it again

Nic Dlamini (Dimension Data) won the mountains classification

Katusha-Alpecin on the start podium

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott)

Until he roared up Lower Regent Street to take a decisive stage victory, Caleb Ewan had endured a frustrating final week to close an utterly frustrating season, so the joy on his face spoke volumes, as he continued celebrating most of the way up to Piccadilly Circus. The victory came in his final race with the Mitchelton-Scott team, ensuring that his time with them came to a happy conclusion. 

Not far behind, Julian Alaphilippe celebrated his first stag- race victory since the Tour of California in 2016 with a tap on the back of the rider next to him. The Frenchman wasn’t saying thanks to a team mate however, but apologising to Bardiani’s Paolo Simion for having leaned on him in the final gallop to the line just behind Ewan. But he did the necessary as expected, holding on to his 17-second lead ahead of Team Sky's Wout Poels.

The final 77 kilometres of the Tour of Britain followed their traditional pattern: effusive crowds lining the barriers and a battle for the intermediate sprints, which on this occasion had an edge to it as Madison-Genesis’s Matt Holmes was out to oust Canyon-Eisberg’s Ben Paton from the only jersey in which the British domestic teams had an interest. Come the final sprint, Holmes led out, only for Paton to put in a massive effort to come past and clinch the award.

As usual in London, the breaks failed, although the spectators did get to witness a crowd pleasing attack from Chris Froome, and a longer-lasting effort from Vasil Kiriyenka. The final kilometres were marked by the young Great Britain team putting in a lengthy lead-out, only for the WorldTour teams to whizz past them at the critical moment with just over a kilometre to go. GB were rewarded, however, when Ethan Hayter traded pedal strokes with Fernando Gaviria and Ewan to take fifth place, not long before his 20th birthday.

The final sprint belonged to Ewan, who had had to grit his teeth the previous day when the chase behind stage winner Ian Stannard and the rest of the break fell short, and who had been a frustrated man since Mitchelton dropped him from their Tour de France team in late June. He had not won a major race since February and the Almeria Classic, hence his delight.

“This year hasn’t been great for me so I wanted to finish off with a good result,” said Ewan, who joins Lotto Soudal for 2019. “I was so motivated to win the stage, and I’m glad I had good legs at the end. It gives me a bit of confidence going into next year.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:38:33
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
6Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
8Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
11Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
12Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
14Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
16Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
17Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
19Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling
20Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
22Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
23Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
24Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
25Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
27Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
28Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
29Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
30Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
31Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
32Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
33Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
34Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
35Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
36Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
37Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
38Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
39Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
40Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins
41Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
42Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
43Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
44Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
45Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
46Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
47Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
48Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
49Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
50Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
51André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:28
52Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:30
53Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:32
54Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins
55Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
56Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
57James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins
58Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
59Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
60Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:35
61Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain
62Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
63Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
64Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
65James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
66Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:42
67Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
68Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:45
69Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:01
70Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
71Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
72Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
73Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
74Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
75Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:10
76Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:15
78Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:21
79Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
80Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
81Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
82Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
83Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:01:28
84Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain0:01:33
85Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:38
86Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:42
87Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain
88Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain0:01:51
89Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:02
90Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:07
91Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:02:14
92Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
93Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:28
94Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:43
95Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
96Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:03:25
97Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
98George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
99Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg0:03:54
100Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:58
101James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
102Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
103Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
105Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain0:04:54
106Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:03
DNFGiovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAndrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg
DNSMark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team2
3Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3pts
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team2
3Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg3pts
2Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis2
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott15pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors14
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
4Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
5Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain11
6Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team9
8Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb8
9Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team6
11Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins5
12Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team4
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3
14Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo2
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data1

Final general classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors26:25:58
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:17
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:33
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:51
6Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:58
7Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:10
8Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:21
9Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:28
10Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:34
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:49
12Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:54
13Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:58
14Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:00
15Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:09
16Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:02:17
17Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins0:02:24
18Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:27
19Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
20Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:02:42
21Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:14
22Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:33
23Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:50
24Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:04:33
25Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:13
26Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:48
27Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:05:52
28Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:02
29Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:46
30Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:06:52
31Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:02
32Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:25
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:38
34André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:07:53
35Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:05
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:09:12
37Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain0:09:42
38Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:44
39James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:09:49
40Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:10:00
41Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:26
42Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:30
43Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:50
44Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins0:11:15
45Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
46Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
47Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:11:18
48Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:11:34
49Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:58
50Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:12:04
51Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:12:30
52Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb0:12:32
53Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg0:13:01
54Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:13:02
55Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:13:57
56Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:12
57Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:28
58Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain0:14:58
59Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:01
60James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:15:10
61Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:15:41
62Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain0:16:58
63Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:17:06
64Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:19
65Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:24
66Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:17
67Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:40
68Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:20:14
69Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:20:41
70Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:20:51
71Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:15
72Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins0:21:37
73Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:22:01
74Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:02
75Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:22:36
76Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:23:25
77Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:23:34
78Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:23:42
79Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:23:52
80James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins0:23:56
81Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:26:15
82Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:26:34
83Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:27:20
84Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:27:59
85Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:28:25
86Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain0:28:51
87Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:29:00
88Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:23
89Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:08
90Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:10
91Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:30:23
92Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:30:54
93Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:33:07
94Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis0:35:14
95Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:36:15
96Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:37:40
97Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor0:38:02
98Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor0:39:15
99Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:40:35
100Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:41:30
101Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:43:14
102George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis0:44:33
103Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:45:51
104Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:46:14
105Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain0:46:25
106Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg0:52:46

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team67pts
2Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain46
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors44
4Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal43
5Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling34
6Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott33
7Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors32
8Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky31
9Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team31
10Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert28
11Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins23
12Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF23
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert22
14Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale19
15Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie18
16Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie17
17Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17
18Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin17
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott15
20Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky15
21Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
22Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb14
23Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin14
24Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin13
25Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb12
26Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
27Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis11
28Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
29André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
30Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team11
31Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo10
32Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins10
33Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team9
34Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data8
35Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors7
36Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg7
37Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
38Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
39Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
40Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
41Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo2
42Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott2
43Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data2
44Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg16pts
2Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis12
3Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain7
4Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor7
5Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
6Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team6
7Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis5
8Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky5
9Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
10Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4
11James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal4
12Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg4
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3
14Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3
15Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor3
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors2
17Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie2
18Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis2
19Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis2
20Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
21Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data2
22Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2
23Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling2
24Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
25Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1
26Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors1
27Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors1
28Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data49pts
2Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis43
3Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis39
4Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin31
5James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal30
6Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data27
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky24
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors22
9Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor22
10Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins18
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors17
12Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie16
13Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky14
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14
15Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale14
16Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
17Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling14
18Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis14
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie13
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert13
21Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg13
22Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis11
23Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors10
24Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo10
25Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
26Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
27Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg8
28Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie7
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin7
30Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling7
31Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
32Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team6
33Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott6
34Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin6
35Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis6
36Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor6
37George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis6
38Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team5
39Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain5
40Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg5
41Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins5
42Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain5
43Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo4
44Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor4
45Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
46Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
47Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
48Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo2
49Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
50Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling2
51Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2
52Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors2
53Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
54Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1
55Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal1
56Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1LottoNl-Jumbo78:42:01
2Movistar Team0:00:05
3Quick-Step Floors0:04:10
4Katusha-Alpecin0:05:20
5BMC Racing Team0:05:36
6Team Sky0:06:39
7Mitchelton-Scott0:07:23
8Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:45
9Dimension Data0:12:26
10Direct Energie0:12:29
11Team Sunweb0:15:30
12One Pro Cycling0:15:34
13EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:17
14Great Britain0:16:18
15Bardiani CSF0:18:21
16Lotto - Soudal0:19:21
17Team Wiggins0:21:15
18Madison Genesis0:38:42
19Canyon Eisberg0:39:37
20JLT Condor0:41:04

 

