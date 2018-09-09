Image 1 of 18 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 18 Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) let out a lot of emotion (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 18 Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates winning in London (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 18 Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) won the final sprint in London by more than a bike length (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 18 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 18 Vasil Kiryienka made a solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 18 Pat Bevin (BMC Racing) won the blue points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 18 The stage passed many of he iconic monuments of central London (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 18 Quick Step Floors carefully defended Alaphilippe's overall race lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 18 The riders pass the lights of Piccadilly Circus (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 18 Trafalger Square was the centre point of the final circuit in London (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 18 Team Sky sign on as Geraint Thomas signed a new contract with Team Sky and signed off on his season (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 18 Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) waves before what is likely his final race in the black and yellow colours (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 18 Mitchelton-Scott on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 18 The Quick Step Floors wolf pack did it again (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 18 Nic Dlamini (Dimension Data) won the mountains classification (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 18 Katusha-Alpecin on the start podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 18 Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Until he roared up Lower Regent Street to take a decisive stage victory, Caleb Ewan had endured a frustrating final week to close an utterly frustrating season, so the joy on his face spoke volumes, as he continued celebrating most of the way up to Piccadilly Circus. The victory came in his final race with the Mitchelton-Scott team, ensuring that his time with them came to a happy conclusion.

Not far behind, Julian Alaphilippe celebrated his first stag- race victory since the Tour of California in 2016 with a tap on the back of the rider next to him. The Frenchman wasn’t saying thanks to a team mate however, but apologising to Bardiani’s Paolo Simion for having leaned on him in the final gallop to the line just behind Ewan. But he did the necessary as expected, holding on to his 17-second lead ahead of Team Sky's Wout Poels.

The final 77 kilometres of the Tour of Britain followed their traditional pattern: effusive crowds lining the barriers and a battle for the intermediate sprints, which on this occasion had an edge to it as Madison-Genesis’s Matt Holmes was out to oust Canyon-Eisberg’s Ben Paton from the only jersey in which the British domestic teams had an interest. Come the final sprint, Holmes led out, only for Paton to put in a massive effort to come past and clinch the award.

As usual in London, the breaks failed, although the spectators did get to witness a crowd pleasing attack from Chris Froome, and a longer-lasting effort from Vasil Kiriyenka. The final kilometres were marked by the young Great Britain team putting in a lengthy lead-out, only for the WorldTour teams to whizz past them at the critical moment with just over a kilometre to go. GB were rewarded, however, when Ethan Hayter traded pedal strokes with Fernando Gaviria and Ewan to take fifth place, not long before his 20th birthday.

The final sprint belonged to Ewan, who had had to grit his teeth the previous day when the chase behind stage winner Ian Stannard and the rest of the break fell short, and who had been a frustrated man since Mitchelton dropped him from their Tour de France team in late June. He had not won a major race since February and the Almeria Classic, hence his delight.

“This year hasn’t been great for me so I wanted to finish off with a good result,” said Ewan, who joins Lotto Soudal for 2019. “I was so motivated to win the stage, and I’m glad I had good legs at the end. It gives me a bit of confidence going into next year.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:38:33 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 8 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 11 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 12 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 14 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 16 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 20 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 24 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 25 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 27 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 29 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 31 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 32 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 33 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 34 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 35 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 36 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 37 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 39 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 40 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 41 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 42 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 43 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 45 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 46 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 49 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 50 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 51 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 52 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:30 53 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:32 54 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 55 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 56 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 57 James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins 58 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 59 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 60 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:35 61 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 62 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 63 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 65 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 66 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:42 67 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 68 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:45 69 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:01 70 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 71 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 72 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 73 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 74 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 75 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:10 76 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:15 78 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:21 79 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 80 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 81 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 82 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 83 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28 84 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:33 85 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:38 86 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:42 87 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 88 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:51 89 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:02 90 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:07 91 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:02:14 92 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 93 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:28 94 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:43 95 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 96 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:03:25 97 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 98 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 99 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg 0:03:54 100 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:58 101 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 102 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 103 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 105 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:54 106 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:03 DNF Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg DNS Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 3 pts 2 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 14 3 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 4 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 5 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 11 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 9 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 10 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 5 12 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 4 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 14 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 1

Final general classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 26:25:58 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:17 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:33 4 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:51 6 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:58 7 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:10 8 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:21 9 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:28 10 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:34 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:49 12 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:54 13 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:58 14 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:00 15 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:09 16 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:17 17 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:02:24 18 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:27 19 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 20 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:02:42 21 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:14 22 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:33 23 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:50 24 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:04:33 25 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 0:05:13 26 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 0:05:48 27 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:05:52 28 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:02 29 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:46 30 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:06:52 31 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:02 32 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:25 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:38 34 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:07:53 35 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:05 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:12 37 Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain 0:09:42 38 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:44 39 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:09:49 40 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:10:00 41 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:26 42 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:30 43 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:50 44 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:11:15 45 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 46 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 47 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:11:18 48 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:34 49 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:58 50 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:04 51 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:12:30 52 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:12:32 53 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon-Eisberg 0:13:01 54 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:02 55 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:13:57 56 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:12 57 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:28 58 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain 0:14:58 59 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:01 60 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:15:10 61 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:15:41 62 Fred Wright (GBr) Great Britain 0:16:58 63 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:17:06 64 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:19 65 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:24 66 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:17 67 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:40 68 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:20:14 69 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:41 70 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:20:51 71 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:15 72 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 0:21:37 73 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:22:01 74 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:02 75 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:22:36 76 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:23:25 77 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:23:34 78 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:23:42 79 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:23:52 80 James Fouché (NZL) Team Wiggins 0:23:56 81 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:26:15 82 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:26:34 83 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:27:20 84 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:27:59 85 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:28:25 86 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 0:28:51 87 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:29:00 88 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:23 89 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:08 90 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:10 91 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:30:23 92 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:30:54 93 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:33:07 94 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:35:14 95 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:36:15 96 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:37:40 97 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 0:38:02 98 Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor 0:39:15 99 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:40:35 100 Christopher Latham (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:41:30 101 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:43:14 102 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:44:33 103 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:45:51 104 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:46:14 105 Joe Nally (GBr) Great Britain 0:46:25 106 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 0:52:46

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 67 pts 2 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 46 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 44 4 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 5 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 34 6 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 33 7 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 32 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 31 9 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 31 10 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 28 11 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins 23 12 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 22 14 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 15 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 18 16 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 17 17 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 18 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 17 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 20 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 15 21 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 22 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 23 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 14 24 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 13 25 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 12 26 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 27 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 28 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 29 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 30 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 11 31 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 32 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 10 33 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 9 34 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 8 35 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 7 36 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 7 37 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 38 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 39 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 40 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 41 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 42 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 2 43 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 2 44 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 16 pts 2 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 12 3 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 7 4 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 7 5 Dmitry Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 6 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 6 7 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 8 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 5 9 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 10 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 11 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 4 12 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 4 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 14 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 15 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 3 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 2 17 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 2 18 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 19 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 20 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 21 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 2 22 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2 23 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 2 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 25 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 26 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 1 27 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 1 28 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 49 pts 2 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 43 3 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 39 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 31 5 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 30 6 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 27 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 24 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 22 9 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 22 10 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins 18 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 17 12 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 16 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 14 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 15 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 16 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 17 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 14 18 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 13 20 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 21 Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 13 22 Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 23 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 10 24 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 25 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 26 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 27 Rory Townsend (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 8 28 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 7 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 7 30 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 7 31 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 32 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 6 33 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 6 34 Mads WŸrtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 6 35 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 36 Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 6 37 George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 38 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 39 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 5 40 Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon-Eisberg 5 41 Mark Downey (Irl) Team Wiggins 5 42 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Great Britain 5 43 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 44 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 4 45 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 46 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 47 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 48 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 49 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 50 Emils Liepins (Lat) ONE Pro Cycling 2 51 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 52 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 2 53 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 54 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1 55 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1 56 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1