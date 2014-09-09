Image 1 of 11 Eduardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF) wins stage 3 in the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 11 Eduardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF) took over the race lead in the Tour of Britain on stage 3 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 11 Eduardo Zardini approaches the line (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 11 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) finished in fifth on the stage (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 11 Leopold König rounded out the top 10 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 11 Zardini being filmed from above and displayed in front (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 11 Eduardo Zardini wins stage 3 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 11 Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) paid for his attack, and finished third (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma) came in second on the stage (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 11 Mark Renshaw conceded the race lead (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 11 Mark Cavendish leads the grupetto home (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) claimed victory atop the Tumble to move into the overall lead at the Tour of Britain after a demanding day of racing in Wales. The Italian came out on top in a dogged tussle with Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the five-kilometre climb to the finish.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) passed Roche in the final metres to take second on the stage, 9 seconds down, while Bradley Wiggins (Sky) did enough to keep his general classification hopes alive by finishing 5th at 14 seconds in spite of struggling to match the pace earlier on the climb.

“It’s fantastic day for me and the team. I have to say thanks to the team,” Zardini said. “This Tour of Britain has started in the best way possible and we’ll try to keep this leadership until the final stage of the race. It’s the most important victory of my career.”

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) was the final survivor of the stage’s early break and claimed the prize for most aggressive rider in the process, but throughout there was a sense that for all the rugged terrain through the day, the honours would be decided on the stiff final climb to the finish.

Boaro was duly swept up on the final approach to the climb, and once the road began to ratchet upwards, it was his Tinkoff-Saxo team that came to the front in support of Roche. The first attack, however, came from Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) with four kilometres remaining, and shortly afterwards, Zardini danced across to join him.

By that point, overnight leader Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had already been dropped and the peloton continued to be whittled down as the gradient stiffened thereafter.

Up front, Bauer was struggling to match Zardini’s pace-making and on the steepest part of the climb, with a little under three kilometres remaining, the Italian decided to forge clear alone.

Sky’s David Lopez, meanwhile, was attempting to bring order to the group of favourites and maintain a steady pace for Bradley Wiggins, but the Spaniard’s efforts could not stop the group fragmenting inside the final two kilometres.

Sensing his opportunity, Nicolas Roche jumped clear on an exposed section of the climb. Grinding a monstrous gear, he managed to claw his way up to Zardini and then inch past him, and it briefly seemed as though the Irishman was going to claim stage honours.

Zardini refused to yield, however, and after hauling himself back up to Roche’s wheel, he jumped again within sight of the red kite, and this proved to be the winning move. In the closing metres, Kwiatkowski accelerated out of the chase group, and while he was too late to catch Zardini, he did manage to nip past Roche to take second on the stage.

Wiggins, meanwhile, had appeared to be floundering at the rear of the chase group with a little under two kilometres remaining, but he recovered well as the road flattened out towards the summit to finish 5th on the stage. Aided by Lopez, he came home with Dylan Teuns (BMC) and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), 14 seconds down, but two seconds ahead of Leopold König (NetApp-Endura).

In the general classification, Zardini holds a 13-second lead over Kwiatkowski, while Roche lies third at 17 seconds. Wiggins is currently in 5th overall, 24 seconds back, a deficit that keeps him in touch with a short individual time trial still to come.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:35:02 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:09 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:11 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:14 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 7 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 8 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:00:16 9 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 10 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:32 12 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:35 13 Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:00:45 14 Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:47 16 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:50 18 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:00:52 20 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:57 22 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:00 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:09 24 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:01:13 25 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:01:18 26 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 27 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 28 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 29 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 31 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:20 32 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 33 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:28 34 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:01:45 35 Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:19 36 Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp 37 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 38 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 39 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 40 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 41 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 42 Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team 0:02:39 43 George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:03:10 44 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:12 45 Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis 46 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:03:40 47 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 48 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 49 Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 50 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 51 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 53 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:38 54 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:19 55 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:20 56 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:05:44 57 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 58 Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:06:01 59 Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 60 Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO 0:06:12 61 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:26 62 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 63 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 64 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 65 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 66 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 67 Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 68 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:34 70 Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO 0:06:57 71 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 72 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 73 Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 74 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 75 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh 76 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:16 77 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 0:07:20 78 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:50 79 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 80 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:02 81 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 82 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 83 James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 84 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 85 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 86 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 87 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 88 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 89 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 90 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 91 Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 92 Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 93 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 94 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team 0:08:43 95 Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka 96 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 97 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:56 98 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 99 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:32 100 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 101 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 102 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 103 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 104 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 105 Glen O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 106 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 107 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 108 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 109 Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO 110 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 111 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 112 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain 113 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 114 Samuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO 115 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura 0:11:19 116 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:21 117 Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 0:15:18

Sprint 1 - Llyswen, km. 80.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 pts 2 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 1

Sprint 2 - Abergavenny, km. 115.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Sprint 3 - Monmouth, km. 138.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 3 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 14 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 11 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 10 7 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 9 8 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 8 9 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 7 10 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 6 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 12 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 4 13 Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 3 14 Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka 2 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 1

Mountain 1 - Dolfor, km. 8.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 5 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 4 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 2 6 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 1

Mountain 2 - Knighton, km. 34.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 3 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 4 Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 1

Mountain 3 - Beggar's Bush, km. 41.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 3 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 4 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 1

Finish, km. 179.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 9 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 6 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 5 7 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 4 8 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 3 9 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 2 10 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 13:46:54 2 IAM Cycling 0:00:09 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:10 4 Team Sky 0:00:25 5 Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:34 6 Garmin-Sharp 0:01:53 7 BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 8 MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:34 9 Bardiani CSF 0:02:44 10 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:02:51 11 Team Raleigh 0:03:27 12 Madison Genesis 0:03:44 13 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:28 14 Giordana Racing Team 0:07:37 15 Rapha Condor JLT 0:10:07 16 Great Britain 0:11:42 17 NFTO 0:15:01 18 Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:42 19 An Post - Chainreaction 0:16:20 20 Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:18

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11:30:21 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:13 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:17 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:24 6 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 7 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:26 8 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:37 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:42 12 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:45 13 Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:00:55 14 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:57 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 16 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:00 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 18 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:02 19 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 20 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:07 21 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:10 22 Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:11 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:19 24 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:01:23 25 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 0:01:25 26 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:01:27 27 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 28 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 29 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:38 30 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 31 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:46 32 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:48 33 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:02:01 34 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:02:08 35 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:23 36 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:02:29 37 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 38 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 39 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:02:39 40 Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:45 41 Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:55 42 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:22 43 Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis 44 Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team 0:03:33 45 George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:03:44 46 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 0:03:50 47 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 48 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 49 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 0:04:34 50 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 51 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 0:05:21 52 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:29 53 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:05:54 54 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:04 55 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:14 56 Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:06:36 57 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 58 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:06:46 59 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:06:52 60 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:06:57 61 Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:07:05 62 Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO 0:07:07 63 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh 64 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 65 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:18 66 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:25 67 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:38 68 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 0:07:51 69 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:00 70 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:08:04 71 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:12 72 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 73 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 74 Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 75 Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:36 76 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:52 77 Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:56 78 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 79 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:09:09 80 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:39 81 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:48 82 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 83 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:06 84 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 85 Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:10:19 86 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team 0:10:24 87 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:35 88 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:36 89 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:37 90 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:10:42 91 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:10:58 92 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:14 93 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:11:23 94 Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:11:24 95 James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 96 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:11:25 97 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura 0:11:45 98 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:11:47 99 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:12:13 100 Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO 0:12:17 101 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:54 102 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 103 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:14:53 104 Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:15:05 105 Glen O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 0:15:40 106 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:49 107 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:51 108 Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 0:15:53 109 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain 0:16:43 110 Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO 111 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 0:17:25 112 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:20:07 113 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:20:37 114 Samuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO 0:20:59 115 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 0:22:33 116 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:23:08 117 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 24 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 24 4 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura 17 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 16 7 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 8 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 15 9 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 15 10 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 14 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 12 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 13 13 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 13 14 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 15 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 10 17 Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 18 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 9 19 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 9 20 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 9 21 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 8 22 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 8 23 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 8 24 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 7 25 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 6 26 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team 6 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 28 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 4 29 Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 3 30 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 3 31 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 2 32 Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka 2 33 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 2 34 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 35 pts 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 13 4 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 6 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 7 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 9 8 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 8 9 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 8 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 7 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 5 14 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 5 15 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 16 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 5 17 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 4 18 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 4 19 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 4 20 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 4 21 Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO 4 22 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 3 23 Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 3 24 Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 3 25 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 2 26 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 pts 2 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 4 Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO 6 5 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 4 6 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 7 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 4 8 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 9 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 3 10 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 2 11 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 1 12 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 1 13 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 1 14 Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 1