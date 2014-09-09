Tour of Britain: Zardini doesn't stumble on the Tumble
Bardiani rider takes over race lead
Stage 3 : Newtown - The Tumble
Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) claimed victory atop the Tumble to move into the overall lead at the Tour of Britain after a demanding day of racing in Wales. The Italian came out on top in a dogged tussle with Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the five-kilometre climb to the finish.
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) passed Roche in the final metres to take second on the stage, 9 seconds down, while Bradley Wiggins (Sky) did enough to keep his general classification hopes alive by finishing 5th at 14 seconds in spite of struggling to match the pace earlier on the climb.
“It’s fantastic day for me and the team. I have to say thanks to the team,” Zardini said. “This Tour of Britain has started in the best way possible and we’ll try to keep this leadership until the final stage of the race. It’s the most important victory of my career.”
Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) was the final survivor of the stage’s early break and claimed the prize for most aggressive rider in the process, but throughout there was a sense that for all the rugged terrain through the day, the honours would be decided on the stiff final climb to the finish.
Boaro was duly swept up on the final approach to the climb, and once the road began to ratchet upwards, it was his Tinkoff-Saxo team that came to the front in support of Roche. The first attack, however, came from Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) with four kilometres remaining, and shortly afterwards, Zardini danced across to join him.
By that point, overnight leader Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had already been dropped and the peloton continued to be whittled down as the gradient stiffened thereafter.
Up front, Bauer was struggling to match Zardini’s pace-making and on the steepest part of the climb, with a little under three kilometres remaining, the Italian decided to forge clear alone.
Sky’s David Lopez, meanwhile, was attempting to bring order to the group of favourites and maintain a steady pace for Bradley Wiggins, but the Spaniard’s efforts could not stop the group fragmenting inside the final two kilometres.
Sensing his opportunity, Nicolas Roche jumped clear on an exposed section of the climb. Grinding a monstrous gear, he managed to claw his way up to Zardini and then inch past him, and it briefly seemed as though the Irishman was going to claim stage honours.
Zardini refused to yield, however, and after hauling himself back up to Roche’s wheel, he jumped again within sight of the red kite, and this proved to be the winning move. In the closing metres, Kwiatkowski accelerated out of the chase group, and while he was too late to catch Zardini, he did manage to nip past Roche to take second on the stage.
Wiggins, meanwhile, had appeared to be floundering at the rear of the chase group with a little under two kilometres remaining, but he recovered well as the road flattened out towards the summit to finish 5th on the stage. Aided by Lopez, he came home with Dylan Teuns (BMC) and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), 14 seconds down, but two seconds ahead of Leopold König (NetApp-Endura).
In the general classification, Zardini holds a 13-second lead over Kwiatkowski, while Roche lies third at 17 seconds. Wiggins is currently in 5th overall, 24 seconds back, a deficit that keeps him in touch with a short individual time trial still to come.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:35:02
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:09
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:11
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|8
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:00:16
|9
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|10
|Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:32
|12
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:35
|13
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|0:00:45
|14
|Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:47
|16
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|17
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:50
|18
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:00:52
|20
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:57
|22
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:00
|23
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:09
|24
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:01:13
|25
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|26
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|27
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|28
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|31
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:20
|32
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|33
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|34
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:45
|35
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:19
|36
|Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|38
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|39
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|42
|Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team
|0:02:39
|43
|George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:03:10
|44
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:12
|45
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
|46
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:03:40
|47
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|48
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|49
|Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|51
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|53
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:38
|54
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|55
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:20
|56
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:05:44
|57
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|58
|Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|0:06:01
|59
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|60
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO
|0:06:12
|61
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:26
|62
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|64
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|65
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|66
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|67
|Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|68
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:34
|70
|Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO
|0:06:57
|71
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|72
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|73
|Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|74
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|75
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
|76
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:16
|77
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|0:07:20
|78
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:50
|79
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|80
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:02
|81
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|83
|James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|84
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|85
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|86
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|87
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|88
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|89
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|90
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|91
|Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|93
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|94
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:08:43
|95
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
|96
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:56
|98
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|99
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:32
|100
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|101
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|102
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|103
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|104
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|105
|Glen O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|106
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|107
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|108
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|109
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO
|110
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|111
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|112
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
|113
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|114
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO
|115
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:11:19
|116
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:21
|117
|Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|0:15:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|3
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|3
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|14
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|8
|9
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|12
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|13
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|3
|14
|Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka
|2
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|5
|3
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|4
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|2
|6
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|3
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|4
|Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|3
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|4
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|9
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|3
|9
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:46:54
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:09
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:10
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:25
|5
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:34
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:53
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|8
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:34
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|0:02:44
|10
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:02:51
|11
|Team Raleigh
|0:03:27
|12
|Madison Genesis
|0:03:44
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|14
|Giordana Racing Team
|0:07:37
|15
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:10:07
|16
|Great Britain
|0:11:42
|17
|NFTO
|0:15:01
|18
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:42
|19
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:16:20
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:22:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11:30:21
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:13
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:17
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:24
|6
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|7
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|8
|Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:42
|12
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:45
|13
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|0:00:55
|14
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:57
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:00
|17
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|18
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:02
|19
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|20
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:07
|21
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:10
|22
|Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:11
|23
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:19
|24
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:01:23
|25
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|0:01:25
|26
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:01:27
|27
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|28
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|29
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:38
|30
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|31
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:46
|32
|Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|33
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:02:01
|34
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:08
|35
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:23
|36
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:02:29
|37
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|38
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|39
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:39
|40
|Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:45
|41
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:55
|42
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:22
|43
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
|44
|Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team
|0:03:33
|45
|George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:03:44
|46
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|0:03:50
|47
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|48
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|49
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|50
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|51
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:05:21
|52
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|53
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:05:54
|54
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:04
|55
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:14
|56
|Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:06:36
|57
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|58
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:46
|59
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:06:52
|60
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:06:57
|61
|Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|0:07:05
|62
|Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO
|0:07:07
|63
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
|64
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|65
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:18
|66
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:25
|67
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:38
|68
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|0:07:51
|69
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:00
|70
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:04
|71
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:12
|72
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|73
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|74
|Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|75
|Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:36
|76
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:52
|77
|Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:56
|78
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|79
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:09
|80
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:39
|81
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:48
|82
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|83
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:06
|84
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|85
|Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|0:10:19
|86
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:10:24
|87
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:35
|88
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:36
|89
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:37
|90
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:10:42
|91
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:10:58
|92
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:14
|93
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:11:23
|94
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|0:11:24
|95
|James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|96
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:11:25
|97
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:11:45
|98
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:11:47
|99
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:12:13
|100
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO
|0:12:17
|101
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:54
|102
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|103
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:14:53
|104
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:15:05
|105
|Glen O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:15:40
|106
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:15:49
|107
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:51
|108
|Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|0:15:53
|109
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:16:43
|110
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO
|111
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|0:17:25
|112
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:20:07
|113
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:20:37
|114
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO
|0:20:59
|115
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|0:22:33
|116
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:23:08
|117
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|24
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|4
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura
|17
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|7
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|8
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15
|9
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|10
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|14
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|12
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|13
|13
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|13
|14
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|15
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|17
|Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|18
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|9
|19
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|9
|20
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|8
|22
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|23
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|8
|24
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|7
|25
|Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|26
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team
|6
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|28
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|29
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|3
|30
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|3
|31
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|32
|Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka
|2
|33
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|34
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|35
|pts
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|13
|4
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|6
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|7
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|9
|8
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|9
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|14
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|15
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|16
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|17
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|4
|18
|Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|19
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|4
|20
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|4
|21
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO
|4
|22
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|3
|23
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|3
|24
|Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|3
|25
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|2
|26
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|4
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO
|6
|5
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|6
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|7
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|8
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|3
|10
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|11
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|12
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|1
|13
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|14
|Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|34:33:30
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:01
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:16
|5
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:25
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:44
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:01
|8
|Bardiani CSF
|0:02:35
|9
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:02:42
|10
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:51
|11
|Team Raleigh
|0:03:18
|12
|Madison Genesis
|0:03:35
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|14
|Giordana Racing Team
|0:09:06
|15
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:09:58
|16
|Great Britain
|0:14:45
|17
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:16:55
|18
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:11
|19
|NFTO
|0:22:24
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:22:53
