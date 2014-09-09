Trending

Tour of Britain: Zardini doesn't stumble on the Tumble

Bardiani rider takes over race lead

Image 1 of 11

Eduardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF) wins stage 3 in the Tour of Britain

Eduardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF) wins stage 3 in the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 11

Eduardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF) took over the race lead in the Tour of Britain on stage 3

Eduardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF) took over the race lead in the Tour of Britain on stage 3
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 11

Eduardo Zardini approaches the line

Eduardo Zardini approaches the line
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 11

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) finished in fifth on the stage

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) finished in fifth on the stage
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 11

Leopold König rounded out the top 10

Leopold König rounded out the top 10
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 11

Zardini being filmed from above and displayed in front

Zardini being filmed from above and displayed in front
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 11

Eduardo Zardini wins stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

Eduardo Zardini wins stage 3 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 11

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) paid for his attack, and finished third

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) paid for his attack, and finished third
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 11

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma) came in second on the stage

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma) came in second on the stage
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 11

Mark Renshaw conceded the race lead

Mark Renshaw conceded the race lead
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 11

Mark Cavendish leads the grupetto home

Mark Cavendish leads the grupetto home
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) claimed victory atop the Tumble to move into the overall lead at the Tour of Britain after a demanding day of racing in Wales. The Italian came out on top in a dogged tussle with Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the five-kilometre climb to the finish.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) passed Roche in the final metres to take second on the stage, 9 seconds down, while Bradley Wiggins (Sky) did enough to keep his general classification hopes alive by finishing 5th at 14 seconds in spite of struggling to match the pace earlier on the climb.

“It’s fantastic day for me and the team. I have to say thanks to the team,” Zardini said. “This Tour of Britain has started in the best way possible and we’ll try to keep this leadership until the final stage of the race. It’s the most important victory of my career.”

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) was the final survivor of the stage’s early break and claimed the prize for most aggressive rider in the process, but throughout there was a sense that for all the rugged terrain through the day, the honours would be decided on the stiff final climb to the finish.

Boaro was duly swept up on the final approach to the climb, and once the road began to ratchet upwards, it was his Tinkoff-Saxo team that came to the front in support of Roche. The first attack, however, came from Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) with four kilometres remaining, and shortly afterwards, Zardini danced across to join him.

By that point, overnight leader Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had already been dropped and the peloton continued to be whittled down as the gradient stiffened thereafter.

Up front, Bauer was struggling to match Zardini’s pace-making and on the steepest part of the climb, with a little under three kilometres remaining, the Italian decided to forge clear alone.

Sky’s David Lopez, meanwhile, was attempting to bring order to the group of favourites and maintain a steady pace for Bradley Wiggins, but the Spaniard’s efforts could not stop the group fragmenting inside the final two kilometres.

Sensing his opportunity, Nicolas Roche jumped clear on an exposed section of the climb. Grinding a monstrous gear, he managed to claw his way up to Zardini and then inch past him, and it briefly seemed as though the Irishman was going to claim stage honours.

Zardini refused to yield, however, and after hauling himself back up to Roche’s wheel, he jumped again within sight of the red kite, and this proved to be the winning move. In the closing metres, Kwiatkowski accelerated out of the chase group, and while he was too late to catch Zardini, he did manage to nip past Roche to take second on the stage.

Wiggins, meanwhile, had appeared to be floundering at the rear of the chase group with a little under two kilometres remaining, but he recovered well as the road flattened out towards the summit to finish 5th on the stage. Aided by Lopez, he came home with Dylan Teuns (BMC) and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), 14 seconds down, but two seconds ahead of Leopold König (NetApp-Endura).

In the general classification, Zardini holds a 13-second lead over Kwiatkowski, while Roche lies third at 17 seconds. Wiggins is currently in 5th overall, 24 seconds back, a deficit that keeps him in touch with a short individual time trial still to come.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:35:02
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:09
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:11
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:00:14
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
7David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
8Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling0:00:16
9Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
10Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:32
12Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:00:35
13Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:00:45
14Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:47
16Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:00:50
18Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh0:00:52
20Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
21Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:57
22Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:00
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:09
24Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh0:01:13
25Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:01:18
26Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
27Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
28Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
29Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
30Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
31Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:20
32Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
33Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:28
34Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:01:45
35Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:19
36Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp
37Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
38Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
39Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
40Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
41Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
42Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team0:02:39
43George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh0:03:10
44Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:12
45Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
46Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:03:40
47Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
48Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
49Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
50Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
51Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
52Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
53Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain0:04:38
54Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:19
55David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:20
56Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh0:05:44
57Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
58Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:06:01
59Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
60Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO0:06:12
61Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:26
62Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
63Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
64Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
65Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
66Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
67Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
68Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:34
70Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO0:06:57
71Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
72Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
73Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
74Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
75Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
76Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:16
77James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO0:07:20
78Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:50
79Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
80Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:08:02
81Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
82Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
83James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
84Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
85Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
86Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
87Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
88Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
89Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
90Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
91Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
92Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
93Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
94Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team0:08:43
95Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
96Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
97Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:56
98Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
99Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:32
100Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
101Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
102Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
103Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
104Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
105Glen O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
106Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
107Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
108Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
109Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO
110Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
111Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
112Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
113Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
114Samuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO
115Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura0:11:19
116Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:21
117Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL0:15:18

Sprint 1 - Llyswen, km. 80.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3pts
2Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team2
3Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL1

Sprint 2 - Abergavenny, km. 115.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Sprint 3 - Monmouth, km. 138.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2
3Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF15pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep14
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo13
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky11
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team10
7David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky9
8Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling8
9Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team7
10Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura6
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling5
12Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp4
13Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team3
14Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka2
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp1

Mountain 1 - Dolfor, km. 8.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo6pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction5
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis4
4Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team3
5Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL2
6Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh1

Mountain 2 - Knighton, km. 34.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo4pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction3
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis2
4Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL1

Mountain 3 - Beggar's Bush, km. 41.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo4pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction3
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis2
4Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team1

Finish, km. 179.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF10pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep9
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo8
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky6
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team5
7David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky4
8Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling3
9Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team2
10Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team13:46:54
2IAM Cycling0:00:09
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:10
4Team Sky0:00:25
5Team NetApp-Endura0:01:34
6Garmin-Sharp0:01:53
7BMC Racing Team0:02:10
8MTN - Qhubeka0:02:34
9Bardiani CSF0:02:44
10Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:51
11Team Raleigh0:03:27
12Madison Genesis0:03:44
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:28
14Giordana Racing Team0:07:37
15Rapha Condor JLT0:10:07
16Great Britain0:11:42
17NFTO0:15:01
18Team Novo Nordisk0:15:42
19An Post - Chainreaction0:16:20
20Team Giant-Shimano0:22:18

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF11:30:21
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:13
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:17
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:00:24
6David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
7Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:26
8Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:37
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:42
12Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:00:45
13Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:00:55
14Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:57
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
16Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:00
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
18Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:02
19Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
20Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:07
21Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:10
22Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:11
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:19
24Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh0:01:23
25Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL0:01:25
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:01:27
27Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
28Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
29Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:38
30Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
31Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:46
32Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
33Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:02:01
34Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:02:08
35Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:02:23
36Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:02:29
37Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
38Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
39Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:02:39
40Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp0:02:45
41Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:55
42Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:22
43Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
44Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team0:03:33
45George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh0:03:44
46Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL0:03:50
47Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
48Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
49Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team0:04:34
50Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
51Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO0:05:21
52Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:29
53Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh0:05:54
54Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:04
55David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:14
56Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:06:36
57Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
58Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:06:46
59Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:06:52
60Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:06:57
61Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:07:05
62Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO0:07:07
63Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
64Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
65Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:18
66Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:25
67Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:38
68Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL0:07:51
69Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:00
70Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:08:04
71Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:12
72Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
73Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
74Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
75Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:36
76Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:08:52
77Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:56
78Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
79Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:09:09
80Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:39
81Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:48
82Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
83Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:06
84Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
85Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:10:19
86Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team0:10:24
87Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:35
88Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:36
89Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:37
90Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:10:42
91Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:10:58
92Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:14
93Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis0:11:23
94Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:11:24
95James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
96Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:11:25
97Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura0:11:45
98Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:11:47
99Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh0:12:13
100Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO0:12:17
101Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain0:13:54
102Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
103Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis0:14:53
104Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka0:15:05
105Glen O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:15:40
106Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:49
107Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:51
108Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL0:15:53
109Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain0:16:43
110Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO
111James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO0:17:25
112Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:20:07
113Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:20:37
114Samuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO0:20:59
115Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain0:22:33
116Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:23:08
117Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky25pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep24
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp24
4Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura17
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky16
7Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
8Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15
9Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano15
10Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling14
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo13
12Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team13
13Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep13
14Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
15Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo11
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team10
17Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
18David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky9
19Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling9
20Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain9
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling8
22Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis8
23Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep8
24Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team7
25Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura6
26Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team6
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling5
28Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp4
29Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team3
30Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team3
31Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp2
32Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka2
33Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura2
34Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction35pts
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo14
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep13
4Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo10
6Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis10
7Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL9
8Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis8
9Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp8
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
11Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky7
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling6
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team5
14Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp5
15Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
16Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain5
17David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky4
18Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura4
19Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team4
20Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team4
21Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO4
22Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling3
23Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team3
24Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL3
25Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team2
26Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF9pts
2Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team8
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo7
4Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO6
5Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp4
6Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis4
7Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain4
8Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
9Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL3
10Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk2
11Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis1
12Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis1
13Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction1
14Michael Cumings (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling34:33:30
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:01
3Movistar Team0:00:04
4Team Sky0:00:16
5Team NetApp-Endura0:01:25
6Garmin-Sharp0:01:44
7BMC Racing Team0:02:01
8Bardiani CSF0:02:35
9Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:42
10MTN - Qhubeka0:02:51
11Team Raleigh0:03:18
12Madison Genesis0:03:35
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:19
14Giordana Racing Team0:09:06
15Rapha Condor JLT0:09:58
16Great Britain0:14:45
17An Post - Chainreaction0:16:55
18Team Novo Nordisk0:17:11
19NFTO0:22:24
20Team Giant-Shimano0:22:53

