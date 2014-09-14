Image 1 of 11 Mark McNally (An Post Chainreaction) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma Quickstep) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 11 Sebastian Lander (BMC) won the sprint jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 11 Parliament a backdrop for the final Tour of Britain stage (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 11 IAM Cycling won the best team award at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 11 The 2014 Tour of Britain podium: Michal Kwiatkowski, Dylan van Baarle and Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 11 The 2014 Tour of Britain podium: Michal Kwiatkowski, Dylan van Baarle and Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 11 The 2014 Tour of Britain podium: Michal Kwiatkowski, Dylan van Baarle and Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 11 Tour of Britain leader Dylan van Baarle (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 11 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 11 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) gets past Mark Cavendish (OPQS) to win the final stage in Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) bookended his Tour of Britain with stage victories, adding a London sprint stage win to his success in Liverpool on the opening day. The German topped Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani CSF) in a high-speed dash to the line.

Cavendish looked to be a strong contender for the stage win, but Kittel grabbed the wheel of his lead-out man Mark Renshaw and set a gap, forcing Cavendish to jump first. He then held off the Manxman in the drag race to the line. Ruffoni nearly pipped Cavendish with a late bike throw, but was a hair too late and settled for third.

Dylan van Baarle (Garmin Sharp) held onto the peloton to claim the overall victory, with Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in second, and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rounding out the final podium.

The final stage in London at just 88.8km in length was always going to be an aggressive race, but the gauntlet was thrown down from the gun by former race leader Alex Dowsett (Movistar), who sparked a vigorous chase when he escaped with six riders on the opening lap.

When his move was reeled in, his former companion Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura) followed Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) and Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) off the front.

No move could get more than a dozen seconds until Barta ditched the others and was joined by a less threatening group that included mountains classification leader Mark McNally (An Post-Chainreaction), Stephen Cummings (BMC), Chris Latham (Great Britain), and Liam Holohan (Madison Genesis).

McNally might have been regretting his aggression when he crashed at the start of lap 5, since all he had to do was finish the day to collect the mountains prize, but fortunately he was able to get back on the bike although not back in the breakaway.

The four others continued without him, but were not able to gain even a minute on the field on the 8.8km circuit. Cummings claimed the sole intermediate sprint at the halfway point, but despite hard work from the quartet, the peloton continued closing in, coming within 10 seconds of the catch with three laps to go.

Andreas Stauff (MTN-Qhubeka) bridged across the gap and helped to reinvigorate the breakaway, but only Latham and Holohan continued, while Cummings and Barta went back to the field.

The gap went back out to 35 seconds with two laps to go, but Holohan then flatted out of the move, leaving only two to try to hold off the chase.

The sprinters' teams were on point, and at the bell lap, Omega Pharma had whittled the duo's lead down to just 12 seconds, and then Garmin Sharp came to the fore to put the final nail in the coffin. Latham was the first to drop back to the field, but although Stauff pressed on, he too was swept up in the mad charge to the final sprint.

Giant-Shimano and Omega Pharma-Quickstep lined up on opposite sides of the road, drag racing to the final turn. While Renshaw took control to lead Cavendish through the final few hundred meters, it was the cagey German who positioned himself wisely, pushing Cavendish to play his hand a millisecond too soon, and then powering away to take his 13th victory of the season.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:50:33 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh 7 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 8 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO 10 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 11 Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 13 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 14 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 15 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh 16 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 17 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 18 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 19 Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis 20 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 21 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 22 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 23 Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 25 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 26 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 28 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 29 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 30 Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 31 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh 32 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 33 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 34 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 35 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 37 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 41 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 42 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 43 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain 44 Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka 45 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 46 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 47 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 48 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 49 James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 50 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 51 Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 52 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 54 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 55 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 56 Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 57 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 58 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 59 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 60 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 61 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 62 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 63 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 64 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 65 Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team 66 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 67 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 68 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 69 Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka 70 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 71 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 72 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 73 Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp 74 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 75 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 76 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 77 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 78 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 79 Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 80 George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh 81 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 82 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 83 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 84 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 85 Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 86 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 87 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 88 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 89 Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 90 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 91 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 92 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:24 93 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:35 94 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:37 95 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:48 96 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain 97 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:50 98 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 99 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 100 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 101 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:55 102 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:45 103 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:42 104 Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO DNS Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1, km. 44.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2 3 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 15 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 14 3 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 4 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team 12 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh 10 7 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 9 8 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 9 Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO 7 10 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 6 11 Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 13 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 3 14 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 2 15 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 5:31:39 2 Team Raleigh 3 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 Bardiani CSF 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 Team NetApp-Endura 9 Great Britain 10 IAM Cycling 11 An Post - Chainreaction 12 Team Novo Nordisk 13 NFTO 14 MTN - Qhubeka 15 Team Sky 16 Garmin-Sharp 17 Giordana Racing Team 18 Madison Genesis 19 Rapha Condor JLT 20 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:48

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 32:22:50 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:10 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:22 4 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:37 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:42 6 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:46 7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:50 8 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:54 9 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:09 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 11 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 0:01:11 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 13 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:19 14 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:24 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:52 16 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:53 17 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:59 18 Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:02:06 19 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:02:13 20 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:16 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:44 22 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:16 23 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:31 24 Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:41 25 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 26 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 0:03:42 27 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:04:42 28 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:05:18 29 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:39 30 Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:41 31 Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team 0:05:45 32 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:06:10 33 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:14 34 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:29 35 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:09:15 36 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:10:46 37 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:10:47 38 Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:11:58 39 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:12:37 40 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:13:29 41 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:13:42 42 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:14:03 43 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:16:13 44 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:21 45 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:16:27 46 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:16:28 47 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:18:33 48 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:39 49 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:19:33 50 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 0:20:25 51 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:20:31 52 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:20:48 53 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:21:23 54 Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO 0:22:00 55 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:24:07 56 Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp 0:24:32 57 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:24:50 58 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:00 59 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:26:27 60 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:26:54 61 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:47 62 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:29:05 63 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:30:09 64 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:33:04 65 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 0:36:13 66 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team 0:36:34 67 Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:37:18 68 Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:39:18 69 Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:39:33 70 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:41:05 71 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:41:20 72 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain 0:41:31 73 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:42:38 74 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:43:01 75 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:07 76 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 0:44:33 77 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:44:45 78 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:45:03 79 George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:46:29 80 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:46:46 81 Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:49:04 82 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:49:08 83 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 0:50:12 84 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:50:32 85 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:51:04 86 Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:51:41 87 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 0:54:56 88 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:57:15 89 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:57:18 90 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:58:43 91 Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO 0:59:21 92 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:59:28 93 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 1:03:10 94 Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:04:43 95 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 1:05:22 96 Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 1:08:41 97 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1:09:56 98 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh 1:11:15 99 Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 1:12:15 100 James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 1:14:09 101 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 1:19:58 102 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain 1:20:39 103 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 1:26:44 104 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 1:29:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 70 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 55 3 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 49 4 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 45 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 41 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 41 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 8 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 33 9 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 30 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 11 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 28 12 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 27 13 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 25 14 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 24 15 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 16 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 22 17 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 22 18 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 20 19 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 20 20 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 19 21 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 22 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 18 23 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team 18 24 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 18 25 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 15 26 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 15 27 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 15 28 Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 29 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 14 30 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 14 31 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 13 32 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 33 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 13 34 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 13 35 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh 12 36 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 37 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 10 38 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh 10 39 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 9 40 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 9 41 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 8 42 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 8 43 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 8 44 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 8 45 Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO 8 46 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 47 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 48 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 7 49 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 50 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 51 Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 4 52 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 53 Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 3 54 Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team 3 55 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 3 56 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 3 57 Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka 2 58 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 2 59 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 2 60 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh 1 61 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 51 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 30 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 25 4 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 24 5 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 23 6 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 22 7 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 20 8 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 19 9 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 19 10 Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team 16 11 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 12 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 16 13 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 15 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 15 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 14 16 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 13 18 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 19 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 20 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 10 21 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 10 22 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 23 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 24 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 9 25 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 8 26 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 8 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 28 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 5 29 Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 5 30 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 5 31 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 5 32 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 4 33 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 34 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 4 35 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 4 36 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 37 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 4 38 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 39 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 4 40 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 41 Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 3 42 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 2 43 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1 44 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 16 pts 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 14 3 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 9 4 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 5 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 7 6 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 7 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 4 9 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 10 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 11 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 4 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 13 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 3 15 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 16 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 3 17 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 2 18 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2 19 Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team 2 20 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 2 21 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 2 22 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 2 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 24 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 1 25 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 1 26 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 1 27 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 1