Kittel wins final Tour of Britain stage
Van Baarle seals overall race victory
Stage 8b : London - London
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) bookended his Tour of Britain with stage victories, adding a London sprint stage win to his success in Liverpool on the opening day. The German topped Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani CSF) in a high-speed dash to the line.
Cavendish looked to be a strong contender for the stage win, but Kittel grabbed the wheel of his lead-out man Mark Renshaw and set a gap, forcing Cavendish to jump first. He then held off the Manxman in the drag race to the line. Ruffoni nearly pipped Cavendish with a late bike throw, but was a hair too late and settled for third.
Dylan van Baarle (Garmin Sharp) held onto the peloton to claim the overall victory, with Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in second, and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rounding out the final podium.
The final stage in London at just 88.8km in length was always going to be an aggressive race, but the gauntlet was thrown down from the gun by former race leader Alex Dowsett (Movistar), who sparked a vigorous chase when he escaped with six riders on the opening lap.
When his move was reeled in, his former companion Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura) followed Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) and Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) off the front.
No move could get more than a dozen seconds until Barta ditched the others and was joined by a less threatening group that included mountains classification leader Mark McNally (An Post-Chainreaction), Stephen Cummings (BMC), Chris Latham (Great Britain), and Liam Holohan (Madison Genesis).
McNally might have been regretting his aggression when he crashed at the start of lap 5, since all he had to do was finish the day to collect the mountains prize, but fortunately he was able to get back on the bike although not back in the breakaway.
The four others continued without him, but were not able to gain even a minute on the field on the 8.8km circuit. Cummings claimed the sole intermediate sprint at the halfway point, but despite hard work from the quartet, the peloton continued closing in, coming within 10 seconds of the catch with three laps to go.
Andreas Stauff (MTN-Qhubeka) bridged across the gap and helped to reinvigorate the breakaway, but only Latham and Holohan continued, while Cummings and Barta went back to the field.
The gap went back out to 35 seconds with two laps to go, but Holohan then flatted out of the move, leaving only two to try to hold off the chase.
The sprinters' teams were on point, and at the bell lap, Omega Pharma had whittled the duo's lead down to just 12 seconds, and then Garmin Sharp came to the fore to put the final nail in the coffin. Latham was the first to drop back to the field, but although Stauff pressed on, he too was swept up in the mad charge to the final sprint.
Giant-Shimano and Omega Pharma-Quickstep lined up on opposite sides of the road, drag racing to the final turn. While Renshaw took control to lead Cavendish through the final few hundred meters, it was the cagey German who positioned himself wisely, pushing Cavendish to play his hand a millisecond too soon, and then powering away to take his 13th victory of the season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:50:33
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
|7
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO
|10
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|11
|Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|13
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|14
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|15
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
|16
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
|20
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|21
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|22
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|23
|Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|25
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|26
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|28
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|29
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|31
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|32
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|33
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|34
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|37
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
|39
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|41
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|42
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|43
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
|44
|Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka
|45
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|46
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|47
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|48
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|49
|James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|50
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|52
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|54
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|55
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|57
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|58
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|61
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|62
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|63
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|64
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|65
|Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team
|66
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|67
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|68
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|69
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
|70
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|72
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|73
|Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp
|74
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|75
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|76
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|77
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|78
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|79
|Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|80
|George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
|81
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|82
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|83
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|84
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|85
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|86
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|87
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|88
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|89
|Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|90
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|91
|Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|92
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:24
|93
|Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:35
|94
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:37
|95
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:48
|96
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
|97
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:50
|98
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|99
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|100
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|101
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:55
|102
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:45
|103
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:42
|104
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO
|DNS
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|3
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|14
|3
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|4
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team
|12
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
|10
|7
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|8
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|9
|Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO
|7
|10
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|6
|11
|Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|13
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|14
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|5:31:39
|2
|Team Raleigh
|3
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|Bardiani CSF
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|Great Britain
|10
|IAM Cycling
|11
|An Post - Chainreaction
|12
|Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|NFTO
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|Team Sky
|16
|Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Giordana Racing Team
|18
|Madison Genesis
|19
|Rapha Condor JLT
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|32:22:50
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:10
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|4
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:37
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:42
|6
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|7
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:50
|8
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|9
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:09
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|11
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|0:01:11
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|13
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:19
|14
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:24
|15
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:52
|16
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:53
|17
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:59
|18
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|0:02:06
|19
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:02:13
|20
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:16
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:44
|22
|Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|23
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:31
|24
|Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:41
|25
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|0:03:42
|27
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:04:42
|28
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:18
|29
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|30
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:41
|31
|Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team
|0:05:45
|32
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:06:10
|33
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:14
|34
|Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:29
|35
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:09:15
|36
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:10:46
|37
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:10:47
|38
|Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:11:58
|39
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:37
|40
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:13:29
|41
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:13:42
|42
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:14:03
|43
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:13
|44
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:21
|45
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:16:27
|46
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:16:28
|47
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:18:33
|48
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:39
|49
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:19:33
|50
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:20:25
|51
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:31
|52
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:48
|53
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:21:23
|54
|Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO
|0:22:00
|55
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:24:07
|56
|Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:24:32
|57
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:24:50
|58
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:00
|59
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:27
|60
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:26:54
|61
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:47
|62
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:29:05
|63
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:30:09
|64
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:33:04
|65
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|0:36:13
|66
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:36:34
|67
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:37:18
|68
|Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:18
|69
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|0:39:33
|70
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:41:05
|71
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:41:20
|72
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:41:31
|73
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:38
|74
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:43:01
|75
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:44:07
|76
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|0:44:33
|77
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:44:45
|78
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:45:03
|79
|George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:46:29
|80
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:46:46
|81
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:49:04
|82
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:49:08
|83
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:50:12
|84
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:50:32
|85
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:51:04
|86
|Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|0:51:41
|87
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:54:56
|88
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:57:15
|89
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:18
|90
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:58:43
|91
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO
|0:59:21
|92
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:59:28
|93
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|1:03:10
|94
|Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:04:43
|95
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:05:22
|96
|Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|1:08:41
|97
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1:09:56
|98
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
|1:11:15
|99
|Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|1:12:15
|100
|James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|1:14:09
|101
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|1:19:58
|102
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
|1:20:39
|103
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|1:26:44
|104
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|1:29:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|70
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|55
|3
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|49
|4
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|45
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|41
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|41
|7
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|8
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|9
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|11
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|28
|12
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|27
|13
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|25
|14
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|15
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|16
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|22
|17
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|22
|18
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|19
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|20
|20
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|21
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|22
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|18
|23
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team
|18
|24
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|18
|25
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15
|26
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15
|27
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|15
|28
|Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|29
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|14
|30
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|14
|31
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|32
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|33
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|13
|34
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|13
|35
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|12
|36
|Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|37
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|38
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
|10
|39
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|9
|40
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|9
|41
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|8
|42
|Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|43
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|44
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|8
|45
|Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO
|8
|46
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|47
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|48
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|7
|49
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|50
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|51
|Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|4
|52
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|53
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|3
|54
|Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team
|3
|55
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|3
|56
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|57
|Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka
|2
|58
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|2
|59
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|60
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
|1
|61
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|51
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|30
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|25
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|5
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|23
|6
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|22
|7
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|20
|8
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|19
|9
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|19
|10
|Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team
|16
|11
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|12
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|16
|13
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|15
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|15
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|16
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|13
|18
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|19
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|20
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|21
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|22
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|23
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|24
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|9
|25
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|8
|26
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|8
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|28
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|5
|29
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|5
|30
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|31
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|32
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|4
|33
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|34
|Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|35
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|4
|36
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|37
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|4
|38
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|39
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|4
|40
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|41
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|3
|42
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|43
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1
|44
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|14
|3
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|4
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|5
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|6
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|7
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|4
|9
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|10
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|11
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|13
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|3
|15
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|16
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|17
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|18
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|19
|Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team
|2
|20
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2
|21
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|22
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|2
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|24
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|1
|25
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|26
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|27
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|97:09:47
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:27
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:03:25
|4
|Team Sky
|0:03:31
|5
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:05:48
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|0:07:58
|7
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:11
|8
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:05
|9
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:20:12
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:03
|11
|Team Raleigh
|0:21:21
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:23
|13
|Madison Genesis
|0:33:17
|14
|Giordana Racing Team
|0:40:12
|15
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:48:22
|16
|Team Giant-Shimano
|1:00:39
|17
|Rapha Condor JLT
|1:20:17
|18
|Great Britain
|1:27:57
|19
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:28:03
|20
|NFTO
|1:49:38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy