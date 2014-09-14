Trending

Kittel wins final Tour of Britain stage

Van Baarle seals overall race victory

Image 1 of 11

Mark McNally (An Post Chainreaction)

Mark McNally (An Post Chainreaction)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 11

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma Quickstep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma Quickstep)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 11

Sebastian Lander (BMC) won the sprint jersey

Sebastian Lander (BMC) won the sprint jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 11

Parliament a backdrop for the final Tour of Britain stage

Parliament a backdrop for the final Tour of Britain stage
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 11

IAM Cycling won the best team award at Tour of Britain

IAM Cycling won the best team award at Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 11

The 2014 Tour of Britain podium: Michal Kwiatkowski, Dylan van Baarle and Bradley Wiggins

The 2014 Tour of Britain podium: Michal Kwiatkowski, Dylan van Baarle and Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 11

The 2014 Tour of Britain podium: Michal Kwiatkowski, Dylan van Baarle and Bradley Wiggins

The 2014 Tour of Britain podium: Michal Kwiatkowski, Dylan van Baarle and Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 11

The 2014 Tour of Britain podium: Michal Kwiatkowski, Dylan van Baarle and Bradley Wiggins

The 2014 Tour of Britain podium: Michal Kwiatkowski, Dylan van Baarle and Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 11

Tour of Britain leader Dylan van Baarle (Garmin Sharp)

Tour of Britain leader Dylan van Baarle (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 11

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 11

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) gets past Mark Cavendish (OPQS) to win the final stage in Tour of Britain

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) gets past Mark Cavendish (OPQS) to win the final stage in Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) bookended his Tour of Britain with stage victories, adding a London sprint stage win to his success in Liverpool on the opening day. The German topped Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani CSF) in a high-speed dash to the line.

Cavendish looked to be a strong contender for the stage win, but Kittel grabbed the wheel of his lead-out man Mark Renshaw and set a gap, forcing Cavendish to jump first. He then held off the Manxman in the drag race to the line. Ruffoni nearly pipped Cavendish with a late bike throw, but was a hair too late and settled for third.

Dylan van Baarle (Garmin Sharp) held onto the peloton to claim the overall victory, with Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in second, and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rounding out the final podium.

The final stage in London at just 88.8km in length was always going to be an aggressive race, but the gauntlet was thrown down from the gun by former race leader Alex Dowsett (Movistar), who sparked a vigorous chase when he escaped with six riders on the opening lap.

When his move was reeled in, his former companion Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura) followed Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) and Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) off the front.

No move could get more than a dozen seconds until Barta ditched the others and was joined by a less threatening group that included mountains classification leader Mark McNally (An Post-Chainreaction), Stephen Cummings (BMC), Chris Latham (Great Britain), and Liam Holohan (Madison Genesis).

McNally might have been regretting his aggression when he crashed at the start of lap 5, since all he had to do was finish the day to collect the mountains prize, but fortunately he was able to get back on the bike although not back in the breakaway.

The four others continued without him, but were not able to gain even a minute on the field on the 8.8km circuit. Cummings claimed the sole intermediate sprint at the halfway point, but despite hard work from the quartet, the peloton continued closing in, coming within 10 seconds of the catch with three laps to go.

Andreas Stauff (MTN-Qhubeka) bridged across the gap and helped to reinvigorate the breakaway, but only Latham and Holohan continued, while Cummings and Barta went back to the field.

The gap went back out to 35 seconds with two laps to go, but Holohan then flatted out of the move, leaving only two to try to hold off the chase.

The sprinters' teams were on point, and at the bell lap, Omega Pharma had whittled the duo's lead down to just 12 seconds, and then Garmin Sharp came to the fore to put the final nail in the coffin. Latham was the first to drop back to the field, but although Stauff pressed on, he too was swept up in the mad charge to the final sprint.

Giant-Shimano and Omega Pharma-Quickstep lined up on opposite sides of the road, drag racing to the final turn. While Renshaw took control to lead Cavendish through the final few hundred meters, it was the cagey German who positioned himself wisely, pushing Cavendish to play his hand a millisecond too soon, and then powering away to take his 13th victory of the season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:50:33
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
4Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team
5Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
6Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
7Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
8Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO
10Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
11Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
13Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
14Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
15Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
16Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
17Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
18Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
19Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
20Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
21Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
22Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
23Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
24Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
25James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
26Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
28Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
29Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
30Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
31Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
32Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
33Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
34Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
35Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
37Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
41Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
42Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
43Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
44Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka
45Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
46Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
47Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
48Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
49James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
50Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
51Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
52Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
54Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
55Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
56Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
57Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
58Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
59Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
60Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
61Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
62David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
63Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
64Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
65Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team
66Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
67Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
68Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
69Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
70Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
71Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
72Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
73Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp
74Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
75David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
76Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
77Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
78Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
79Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
80George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
81Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
82Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
83Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
84Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
85Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
86Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
87Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
88Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
89Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
90Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
91Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
92Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:24
93Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:35
94Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:37
95Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:48
96Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
97Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:00:50
98Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
99Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
100Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
101Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:55
102Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:45
103Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain0:02:42
104Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO
DNSPeter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1, km. 44.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2
3Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano15pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep14
3Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
4Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team12
5Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team11
6Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh10
7Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain9
8Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo8
9Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO7
10Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction6
11Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
13Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk3
14Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team2
15Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team5:31:39
2Team Raleigh
3Omega Pharma-QuickStep
4Bardiani CSF
5BMC Racing Team
6Tinkoff-Saxo
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team
8Team NetApp-Endura
9Great Britain
10IAM Cycling
11An Post - Chainreaction
12Team Novo Nordisk
13NFTO
14MTN - Qhubeka
15Team Sky
16Garmin-Sharp
17Giordana Racing Team
18Madison Genesis
19Rapha Condor JLT
20Team Giant-Shimano0:00:48

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp32:22:50
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:10
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:00:22
4Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:37
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:42
6Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:46
7Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:50
8Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:54
9Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:09
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:10
11David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky0:01:11
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
13Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:19
14Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:24
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:01:52
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:53
17Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:59
18Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:02:06
19Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh0:02:13
20Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:02:16
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:44
22Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:16
23Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:31
24Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:41
25Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
26Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL0:03:42
27Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:04:42
28Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis0:05:18
29Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:39
30Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:41
31Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team0:05:45
32Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:06:10
33Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:14
34Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:29
35Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh0:09:15
36Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis0:10:46
37Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:10:47
38Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:11:58
39Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:12:37
40Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:13:29
41Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:13:42
42Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:14:03
43Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:16:13
44Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:21
45Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:16:27
46Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:16:28
47Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:18:33
48Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:18:39
49Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh0:19:33
50Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team0:20:25
51Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:20:31
52Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:20:48
53Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:21:23
54Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO0:22:00
55Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:24:07
56Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp0:24:32
57Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:24:50
58David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:00
59Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:26:27
60Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:26:54
61Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:47
62Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:29:05
63Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:30:09
64Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:33:04
65Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL0:36:13
66Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team0:36:34
67Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis0:37:18
68Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:39:18
69Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:39:33
70Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:41:05
71Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:41:20
72Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain0:41:31
73Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:42:38
74Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:43:01
75Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:07
76Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL0:44:33
77Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:44:45
78Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis0:45:03
79George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh0:46:29
80Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:46:46
81Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka0:49:04
82Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:49:08
83Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO0:50:12
84Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:50:32
85Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:51:04
86Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:51:41
87Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain0:54:56
88Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:57:15
89Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:57:18
90Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:58:43
91Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO0:59:21
92Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis0:59:28
93Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh1:03:10
94Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:04:43
95Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano1:05:22
96Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL1:08:41
97Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1:09:56
98Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh1:11:15
99Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team1:12:15
100James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team1:14:09
101James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO1:19:58
102Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain1:20:39
103Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction1:26:44
104Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain1:29:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep70pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky55
3Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team49
4Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF45
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling41
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling41
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team34
8Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky33
9Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano30
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo30
11Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep28
12Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team27
13Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp25
14Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp24
15Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF23
16Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team22
17Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling22
18Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp20
19Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction20
20Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano19
21Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo19
22Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling18
23Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team18
24Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain18
25Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15
26Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15
27Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team15
28Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15
29David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky14
30Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka14
31Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura13
32Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
33Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team13
34Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis13
35Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh12
36Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team11
37Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team10
38Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh10
39Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling9
40Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction9
41Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling8
42Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura8
43Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis8
44Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep8
45Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO8
46Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo7
47Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
48Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura7
49Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
50Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
51Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction4
52Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo4
53Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team3
54Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team3
55Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team3
56Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk3
57Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka2
58Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka2
59Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp2
60Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh1
61Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction51pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling30
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep25
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp24
5Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep23
6Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka22
7Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis20
8Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team19
9Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction19
10Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team16
11Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
12Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling16
13Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka15
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo15
15Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano14
16Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo14
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling13
18Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
19Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
20Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky10
21Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp10
22Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
23Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis10
24Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL9
25Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team8
26Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team8
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling6
28Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team5
29Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team5
30Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team5
31Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain5
32David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky4
33Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
34Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura4
35Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh4
36Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep4
37Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team4
38Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep4
39Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL4
40Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
41Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team3
42Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp2
43Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep1
44Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team16pts
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team14
3Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp9
4Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
5Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp7
6Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo7
7Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka4
9Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis4
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep4
11Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain4
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep3
13Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team3
14Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL3
15Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis3
16Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction3
17Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky2
18Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2
19Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team2
20Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling2
21Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk2
22Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL2
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1
24Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka1
25Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis1
26Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction1
27Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling97:09:47
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:27
3Movistar Team0:03:25
4Team Sky0:03:31
5Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:05:48
6Bardiani CSF0:07:58
7Garmin-Sharp0:08:11
8MTN - Qhubeka0:09:05
9Team NetApp-Endura0:20:12
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:21:03
11Team Raleigh0:21:21
12BMC Racing Team0:22:23
13Madison Genesis0:33:17
14Giordana Racing Team0:40:12
15An Post - Chainreaction0:48:22
16Team Giant-Shimano1:00:39
17Rapha Condor JLT1:20:17
18Great Britain1:27:57
19Team Novo Nordisk1:28:03
20NFTO1:49:38

 

