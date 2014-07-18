Trending

Tour of Britain past winners

Champions 2004 - 2013

2013Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
2012Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura* (DQ)
2011Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
2010Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Columbia
2009Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Columbia-HTC
2008Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Agritubel
2007Romain Feillu (Fra) Agritubel
2006Martin Pedersen (Den) Team CSC
2005Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
2004Mauricio Ardila (Col) Chocolade Jacques

 

