Image 1 of 24 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) win stage five at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 24 Tinkoff-SAxo sign on (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 24 Movistar's Enrique Sanze Unzue gets a cake for his birthday (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 24 Brandle in action (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 24 Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 24 The riders on one of the many short climbs of the stage (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 24 Shane Archibold (An Post) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 24 The four rider break included eventual winner Brandle (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 24 The peloton rolls past the promenade (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 24 The peloton passes Haytor Rock (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 24 The peloton on the climb of Haytor (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 24 OPQS control peloton from the front (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 24 The riders hit the south coast of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 24 The peloton crosses the Exe river (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 15 of 24 Marcel Kittel Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 16 of 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) leads home the peloton (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 17 of 24 Sebastian Lander (BMC) keeps the green points jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 18 of 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 19 of 24 Mark Renshaw leads the peloton (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 20 of 24 Mark McNally goes on the attack (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 21 of 24 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) signs on (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 22 of 24 Garmin-Sharp sign on at the start in Exmouth (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 23 of 24 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 24 of 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Phamra-QuickStep) in the tour of Birtain leader's jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) soloed in to take the win in stage 5 of the Tour of Britain in Exeter. He had been in the day’s escape group, as had second and third place finishers Shane Archbold (An Post-Chainreaction) and Maarten Wynants (Belkin).

Race leader, Michal Kwiatkowski of Omega Pharma-QuickStep crossed the line with the peloton 14 seconds after Brändle, easily holding on to his overall lead.

"All victories are nice, but this one today is certainly one of the most important wins of my career," Brändle said after the podium presentations. "My breakaway companions and I worked well together. When the peloton started to bring us back at around 40 kilometers from the finish, we put the turbo on and rode à bloc until the foot of the climb. When I jumped away on the last few percentages, I knew it was make or break. I am really thrilled to have been able to cross the line with my arms raised."

An early breakaway saw Andreas Stauff (MTN), Matthias Brändle (IAM), Maarten Wynants (Belkin) and Shane Archbold (An Post-Chainreaction) get away. They stayed away but never had a lead of more than just over three minutes on the 177kms between Exmouth and Exeter.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Garmin-Sharp kept the group on a short line throughout the day, but the field waited a long time to make a serious chase. When the gap was still nearly two minutes with 15km to go, more teams moved in to help. It was still 1:30 with 10km to go.

But that final 10km contained the final climb of the day, the category 2 Stoke. Brad Wiggins (Sky), Tinkoff-Saxo and Omega Pharma-QuickStep were all visible at the head of the field as it neared the climb.

The four leaders took 60 seconds with them as they started up the climb with 5km to go. Dylan Van Baarle (Garmin) launched the first attack out of the field as they started up. Ahead, Brändle had taken off from his escape companions. Van Baarle was caught, and Brändle had only 25 seconds at the top.

The peloton flew down the climb, furiously chasing Brändle, but had left it too long. He soloed in to take the win, with Archbold second and Wynants third. The field came in only 12 seconds down.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 4:32:03 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:08 3 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:14 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 8 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 11 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 13 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh 14 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 17 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 18 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 19 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 23 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 24 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 25 Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 26 Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka 27 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 28 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 29 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 30 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 31 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 32 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 33 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka 35 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 36 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 37 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 38 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:48 40 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 41 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:53 42 Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 43 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team 44 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 45 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 46 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:57 47 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 48 George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh 49 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 50 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 51 Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team 52 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain 53 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 54 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 0:01:29 55 Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 56 Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:01:45 57 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:56 58 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 59 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 60 Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 61 Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis 62 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:02:12 63 Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO 64 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:14 65 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:12 66 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 67 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:02 68 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 69 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 70 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 71 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 72 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 73 Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 74 James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 75 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 77 Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 78 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 79 Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO 80 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 81 Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka 82 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 83 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 84 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 85 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:00:14 86 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:40 87 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:50 88 Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 89 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 90 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 91 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:03:59 92 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 93 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:32 94 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 95 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 96 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain 97 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 98 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 99 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 100 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 101 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh 102 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 103 Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp 104 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 105 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 106 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 107 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 108 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 109 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:04:53 110 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:07 111 Glen O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 112 Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO 0:06:13 113 Samuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO 114 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:29

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 3 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 3 pts 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 2 3 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 pts 2 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 15 pts 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 14 3 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 9 8 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 10 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 6 11 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 5 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 13 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh 3 14 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 15 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 6 pts 2 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 5 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 4 4 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 2 6 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 10 pts 2 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 3 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 8 4 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 7 5 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 6 6 Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 5 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 8 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 9 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 2 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 pts 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 5 3 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 5 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 2 6 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 IAM Cycling 13:36:37 2 Bardiani CSF 0:00:14 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Team NetApp-Endura 5 Movistar Team 6 Team Sky 7 MTN - Qhubeka 8 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:53 9 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 10 Madison Genesis 0:02:05 11 BMC Racing Team 0:02:12 12 Rapha Condor JLT 13 Giordana Racing Team 0:02:28 14 An Post - Chainreaction 0:02:29 15 Garmin-Sharp 0:03:02 16 Team Raleigh 0:03:45 17 Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:21 18 Great Britain 0:04:42 19 NFTO 0:06:15 20 Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:50

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 20:21:50 2 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:03 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:14 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:23 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:27 7 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 8 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:29 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:40 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:45 12 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:48 13 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:54 14 Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:00:58 15 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:00 16 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:03 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 18 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:05 19 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:10 20 Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:14 21 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:01:25 22 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:01:26 23 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 0:01:28 24 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:31 25 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:41 26 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 27 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 28 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:56 29 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:02:23 30 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:26 31 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:02:30 32 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:02:35 33 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:42 34 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:02:51 35 Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:17 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:29 37 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:53 38 Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team 0:04:55 39 George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:05:06 40 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:10 41 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:16 42 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:20 43 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:05:30 44 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:41 45 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:07:16 46 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 0:07:54 47 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:59 48 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 0:08:17 49 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:08:21 50 Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:08:27 51 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 0:08:36 52 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:08:38 53 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:08:47 54 Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:09:15 55 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:42 56 Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:09:53 57 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:57 58 Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:07 59 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:10:40 60 Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 61 Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO 0:10:46 62 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:11:39 63 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:11:40 64 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:11:44 65 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:56 66 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team 0:12:20 67 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 68 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:12:32 69 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:12:47 70 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:12:52 71 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:12:56 72 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:13:03 73 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:50 74 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:13:57 75 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:33 76 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:15:07 77 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:13 78 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:15:21 79 Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:15:29 80 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:15:37 81 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:40 82 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:16:00 83 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:16:14 84 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:33 85 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:11 86 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain 0:17:29 87 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:17:32 88 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:11 89 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:18:32 90 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:55 91 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:45 92 Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:19:53 93 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:21:07 94 Glen O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 0:22:14 95 Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO 0:22:48 96 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:23:30 97 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:24:35 98 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura 0:24:53 99 Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 0:27:26 100 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:28:14 101 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:29:24 102 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:29 103 Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:31 104 Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:31:06 105 Samuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO 0:31:30 106 James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:32:11 107 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:32:53 108 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain 0:36:11 109 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:37:16 110 Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO 0:37:30 111 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 0:38:12 112 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:41:42 113 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 0:44:50 114 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:46:19

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 48 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 45 3 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 31 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 24 7 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 8 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 20 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 10 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 19 11 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 18 12 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 13 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura 17 14 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 16 15 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 15 16 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 15 17 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 15 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 19 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 14 20 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 14 21 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 14 22 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 23 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 13 24 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 25 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 10 26 Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 27 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 9 28 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 9 29 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 8 30 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 8 31 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 8 32 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 8 33 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 34 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh 7 35 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team 6 36 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 4 37 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 38 Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 3 39 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 3 40 Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka 2 41 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 2 42 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 1 43 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 43 pts 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 19 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 4 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 5 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 15 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 15 7 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 14 8 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 10 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 11 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 10 12 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 13 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 14 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 9 15 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 8 16 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 17 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 8 18 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 8 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 20 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 6 21 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 5 22 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 5 23 Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 5 24 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 5 25 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 26 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 5 27 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 4 28 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 4 29 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 4 30 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 4 31 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 4 32 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 33 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 34 Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO 4 35 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 36 Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 3 37 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 2 38 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 2 39 Samuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO 2 40 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 16 pts 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 8 4 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 7 5 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 6 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 7 Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO 6 8 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 5 9 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 4 10 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 11 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 4 12 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 3 13 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 3 14 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 2 15 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 2 16 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 1 17 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 1 18 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 1