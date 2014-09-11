Trending

Tour of Britain: Brändle takes solo stage 5 victory

Kwiatkowski holds onto race lead

Image 1 of 24

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) win stage five at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 24

Tinkoff-SAxo sign on

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 24

Movistar's Enrique Sanze Unzue gets a cake for his birthday

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 24

Brandle in action

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 24

Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 24

The riders on one of the many short climbs of the stage

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 24

Shane Archibold (An Post)

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 24

The four rider break included eventual winner Brandle

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 24

The peloton rolls past the promenade

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 24

The peloton passes Haytor Rock

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 24

The peloton on the climb of Haytor

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 24

OPQS control peloton from the front

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 24

The riders hit the south coast of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 24

The peloton crosses the Exe river

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 15 of 24

Marcel Kittel Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 16 of 24

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) leads home the peloton

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 17 of 24

Sebastian Lander (BMC) keeps the green points jersey

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 18 of 24

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the leader's yellow jersey

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 19 of 24

Mark Renshaw leads the peloton

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 20 of 24

Mark McNally goes on the attack

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 21 of 24

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) signs on

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 22 of 24

Garmin-Sharp sign on at the start in Exmouth

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 23 of 24

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 24 of 24

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Phamra-QuickStep) in the tour of Birtain leader's jersey

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) soloed in to take the win in stage 5 of the Tour of Britain in Exeter. He had been in the day’s escape group, as had second and third place finishers Shane Archbold (An Post-Chainreaction) and Maarten Wynants (Belkin).

Race leader, Michal Kwiatkowski of Omega Pharma-QuickStep crossed the line with the peloton 14 seconds after Brändle, easily holding on to his overall lead.

"All victories are nice, but this one today is certainly one of the most important wins of my career," Brändle said after the podium presentations. "My breakaway companions and I worked well together. When the peloton started to bring us back at around 40 kilometers from the finish, we put the turbo on and rode à bloc until the foot of the climb. When I jumped away on the last few percentages, I knew it was make or break. I am really thrilled to have been able to cross the line with my arms raised."

An early breakaway saw Andreas Stauff (MTN), Matthias Brändle (IAM), Maarten Wynants (Belkin) and Shane Archbold (An Post-Chainreaction) get away. They stayed away but never had a lead of more than just over three minutes on the 177kms between Exmouth and Exeter.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Garmin-Sharp kept the group on a short line throughout the day, but the field waited a long time to make a serious chase. When the gap was still nearly two minutes with 15km to go, more teams moved in to help. It was still 1:30 with 10km to go.

But that final 10km contained the final climb of the day, the category 2 Stoke. Brad Wiggins (Sky), Tinkoff-Saxo and Omega Pharma-QuickStep were all visible at the head of the field as it neared the climb.

The four leaders took 60 seconds with them as they started up the climb with 5km to go. Dylan Van Baarle (Garmin) launched the first attack out of the field as they started up. Ahead, Brändle had taken off from his escape companions. Van Baarle was caught, and Brändle had only 25 seconds at the top.

The peloton flew down the climb, furiously chasing Brändle, but had left it too long. He soloed in to take the win, with Archbold second and Wynants third. The field came in only 12 seconds down.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling4:32:03
2Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:08
3Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:14
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
6Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
8Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
11Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
13Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
14Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
15Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
17Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
18Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
19Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
23Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
24Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
25Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
26Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka
27Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
28Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
29Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
30David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
31Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
32Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
33Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
35Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
36Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
37Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
38Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:48
40Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
41Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:53
42Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
43Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team
44Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
45Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
46Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:57
47Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
48George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
49David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
50Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
51Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team
52Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
53Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
54Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO0:01:29
55Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
56Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:01:45
57Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:56
58Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
59Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
60Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
61Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
62Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:02:12
63Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO
64Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:14
65Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis0:02:12
66Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
67Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:02
68Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
69Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
70James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
71Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
72Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
73Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
74James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
75Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
77Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
78Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
79Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO
80Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
81Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
82Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
83Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
84Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
85Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:00:14
86Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:40
87Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:50
88Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
89Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
90Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
91Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh0:03:59
92Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
93Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:32
94Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
95Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
96Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
97Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
98Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
99Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
100Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
101Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
102Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
103Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp
104Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
105Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
106Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
107Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
108Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
109Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:04:53
110Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:05:07
111Glen O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
112Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO0:06:13
113Samuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO
114Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:29

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
3Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka3pts
2Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction2
3Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling3pts
2Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
3Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling15pts
2Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction14
3Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
6Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team10
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep9
8Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling8
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo7
10Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp6
11Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano5
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
13Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh3
14Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
15Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction6pts
2Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka5
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling4
4Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
5Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction2
6Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka10pts
2Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
3Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction8
4Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling7
5Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction6
6Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team5
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep4
8Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep3
9Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp2
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6pts
2Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction5
3Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
4Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
5Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling2
6Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling13:36:37
2Bardiani CSF0:00:14
3Tinkoff-Saxo
4Team NetApp-Endura
5Movistar Team
6Team Sky
7MTN - Qhubeka
8Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:53
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
10Madison Genesis0:02:05
11BMC Racing Team0:02:12
12Rapha Condor JLT
13Giordana Racing Team0:02:28
14An Post - Chainreaction0:02:29
15Garmin-Sharp0:03:02
16Team Raleigh0:03:45
17Team Novo Nordisk0:04:21
18Great Britain0:04:42
19NFTO0:06:15
20Team Giant-Shimano0:08:50

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep20:21:50
2Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:03
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:23
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:00:27
7David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
8Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:29
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:40
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:45
12Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:00:48
13Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:54
14Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:00:58
15Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:00
16Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:03
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
18Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:05
19Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:10
20Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:14
21Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:01:25
22Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh0:01:26
23Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL0:01:28
24Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:31
25Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:41
26Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
27Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
28Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:56
29Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:02:23
30Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:02:26
31Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:02:30
32Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:02:35
33Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis0:02:42
34Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:02:51
35Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:17
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
37Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:53
38Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team0:04:55
39George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh0:05:06
40Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:10
41Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:16
42Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:20
43Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:05:30
44Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:06:41
45Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh0:07:16
46Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL0:07:54
47David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:59
48Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO0:08:17
49Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:08:21
50Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis0:08:27
51Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team0:08:36
52Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:08:38
53Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:08:47
54Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:09:15
55Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:42
56Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:09:53
57Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:57
58Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp0:10:07
59Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:10:40
60Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
61Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO0:10:46
62Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh0:11:39
63Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:11:40
64Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:11:44
65Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:56
66Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team0:12:20
67Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
68Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:12:32
69Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:12:47
70Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:12:52
71Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:12:56
72Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:13:03
73Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain0:13:50
74Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:13:57
75Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:33
76Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:15:07
77Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:13
78Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:15:21
79Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:15:29
80Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:15:37
81Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:40
82Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:16:00
83Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis0:16:14
84Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:33
85Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:11
86Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain0:17:29
87Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:17:32
88Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:11
89Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis0:18:32
90Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:18:55
91Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:45
92Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka0:19:53
93Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh0:21:07
94Glen O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:22:14
95Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO0:22:48
96Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:23:30
97Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:24:35
98Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura0:24:53
99Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL0:27:26
100Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:28:14
101Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh0:29:24
102Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:29
103Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:30:31
104Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:31:06
105Samuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO0:31:30
106James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:32:11
107Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:32:53
108Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain0:36:11
109Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:37:16
110Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO0:37:30
111James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO0:38:12
112Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:41:42
113Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain0:44:50
114Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:46:19

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep48pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky45
3Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team31
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo30
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team25
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp24
7Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
8Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp20
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF19
10Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano19
11Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team18
12Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF17
13Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura17
14Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky16
15Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling15
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15
17Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano15
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling15
19David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky14
20Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling14
21Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction14
22Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
23Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep13
24Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo11
25Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team10
26Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
27Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling9
28Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain9
29Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura8
30Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling8
31Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis8
32Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep8
33Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling8
34Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh7
35Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team6
36Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp4
37Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
38Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team3
39Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team3
40Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka2
41Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura2
42Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team1
43Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction43pts
2Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction19
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling17
4Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
5Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka15
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15
7Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano14
8Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo14
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo14
10Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
11Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp10
12Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
13Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis10
14Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL9
15Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team8
16Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
17Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky8
18Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis8
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling6
20Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team6
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling5
22Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team5
23Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team5
24Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team5
25Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
26Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain5
27David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky4
28Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura4
29Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh4
30Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL4
31Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team4
32Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep4
33Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep4
34Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO4
35Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
36Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team3
37Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team2
38Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp2
39Samuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO2
40Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team16pts
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team8
4Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp7
5Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo7
6Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
7Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO6
8Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling5
9Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka4
10Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis4
11Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain4
12Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL3
13Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction3
14Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL2
15Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk2
16Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis1
17Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis1
18Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling61:07:52
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:09
3Movistar Team0:00:12
4Team Sky0:00:30
5Team NetApp-Endura0:01:39
6Bardiani CSF0:02:49
7MTN - Qhubeka0:03:24
8Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:29
9BMC Racing Team0:04:07
10Garmin-Sharp0:04:40
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:09
12Madison Genesis0:06:35
13Team Raleigh0:09:36
14Giordana Racing Team0:13:24
15Rapha Condor JLT0:17:08
16Great Britain0:21:17
17An Post - Chainreaction0:24:13
18Team Novo Nordisk0:28:19
19Team Giant-Shimano0:35:39
20NFTO0:36:24

 

