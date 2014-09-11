Tour of Britain: Brändle takes solo stage 5 victory
Kwiatkowski holds onto race lead
Stage 5 : Exmouth - Exeter
Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) soloed in to take the win in stage 5 of the Tour of Britain in Exeter. He had been in the day’s escape group, as had second and third place finishers Shane Archbold (An Post-Chainreaction) and Maarten Wynants (Belkin).
Related Articles
Race leader, Michal Kwiatkowski of Omega Pharma-QuickStep crossed the line with the peloton 14 seconds after Brändle, easily holding on to his overall lead.
"All victories are nice, but this one today is certainly one of the most important wins of my career," Brändle said after the podium presentations. "My breakaway companions and I worked well together. When the peloton started to bring us back at around 40 kilometers from the finish, we put the turbo on and rode à bloc until the foot of the climb. When I jumped away on the last few percentages, I knew it was make or break. I am really thrilled to have been able to cross the line with my arms raised."
An early breakaway saw Andreas Stauff (MTN), Matthias Brändle (IAM), Maarten Wynants (Belkin) and Shane Archbold (An Post-Chainreaction) get away. They stayed away but never had a lead of more than just over three minutes on the 177kms between Exmouth and Exeter.
Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Garmin-Sharp kept the group on a short line throughout the day, but the field waited a long time to make a serious chase. When the gap was still nearly two minutes with 15km to go, more teams moved in to help. It was still 1:30 with 10km to go.
But that final 10km contained the final climb of the day, the category 2 Stoke. Brad Wiggins (Sky), Tinkoff-Saxo and Omega Pharma-QuickStep were all visible at the head of the field as it neared the climb.
The four leaders took 60 seconds with them as they started up the climb with 5km to go. Dylan Van Baarle (Garmin) launched the first attack out of the field as they started up. Ahead, Brändle had taken off from his escape companions. Van Baarle was caught, and Brändle had only 25 seconds at the top.
The peloton flew down the climb, furiously chasing Brändle, but had left it too long. He soloed in to take the win, with Archbold second and Wynants third. The field came in only 12 seconds down.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|4:32:03
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:08
|3
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:14
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|8
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|13
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|14
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|17
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|18
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|19
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|23
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|25
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|26
|Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka
|27
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|28
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|29
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|30
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|31
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|32
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|33
|Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
|35
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|36
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|37
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|38
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:48
|40
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|41
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:53
|42
|Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|43
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team
|44
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|45
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|46
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:57
|47
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|48
|George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
|49
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|50
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|51
|Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team
|52
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
|53
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|54
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:01:29
|55
|Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|56
|Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|0:01:45
|57
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:56
|58
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|59
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|60
|Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
|62
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:12
|63
|Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO
|64
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:14
|65
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:12
|66
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:02
|68
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|69
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|70
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|71
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|72
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|73
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|74
|James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|75
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|77
|Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|78
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|79
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO
|80
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|81
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
|82
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|83
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|84
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|86
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:40
|87
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:50
|88
|Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|91
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:03:59
|92
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|93
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:32
|94
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|95
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|96
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
|97
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|98
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|99
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|100
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
|102
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|103
|Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp
|104
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|106
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|107
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|108
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|109
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:04:53
|110
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:07
|111
|Glen O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|112
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO
|0:06:13
|113
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO
|114
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|pts
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|2
|3
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|14
|3
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|9
|8
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|10
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|11
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|13
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|3
|14
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|15
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|6
|pts
|2
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|5
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|4
|4
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|2
|6
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|10
|pts
|2
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|4
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|7
|5
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|6
|6
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|5
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|8
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|9
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|5
|3
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|5
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|2
|6
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|13:36:37
|2
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:14
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:53
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|10
|Madison Genesis
|0:02:05
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:12
|12
|Rapha Condor JLT
|13
|Giordana Racing Team
|0:02:28
|14
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:02:29
|15
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:02
|16
|Team Raleigh
|0:03:45
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:21
|18
|Great Britain
|0:04:42
|19
|NFTO
|0:06:15
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|20:21:50
|2
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:03
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|7
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|8
|Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:29
|9
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:45
|12
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:48
|13
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:54
|14
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|0:00:58
|15
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:00
|16
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:03
|17
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|18
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:05
|19
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:10
|20
|Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:14
|21
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|22
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:01:26
|23
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|0:01:28
|24
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:31
|25
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:41
|26
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|27
|Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|28
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:56
|29
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:02:23
|30
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:26
|31
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:30
|32
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:02:35
|33
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:42
|34
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:02:51
|35
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:17
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|37
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:53
|38
|Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team
|0:04:55
|39
|George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:05:06
|40
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:10
|41
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:16
|42
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:20
|43
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:30
|44
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:41
|45
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:07:16
|46
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|0:07:54
|47
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:59
|48
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:08:17
|49
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:08:21
|50
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:08:27
|51
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:08:36
|52
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:08:38
|53
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:47
|54
|Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:09:15
|55
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:42
|56
|Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|0:09:53
|57
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:57
|58
|Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:07
|59
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:10:40
|60
|Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO
|0:10:46
|62
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:11:39
|63
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:11:40
|64
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:11:44
|65
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:56
|66
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:12:20
|67
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|68
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:12:32
|69
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:12:47
|70
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:12:52
|71
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:12:56
|72
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:13:03
|73
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:50
|74
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:13:57
|75
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:33
|76
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:15:07
|77
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:15:13
|78
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:15:21
|79
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|0:15:29
|80
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:37
|81
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:40
|82
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:00
|83
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:16:14
|84
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:33
|85
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:11
|86
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:17:29
|87
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:17:32
|88
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:11
|89
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:18:32
|90
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:55
|91
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:45
|92
|Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:19:53
|93
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:21:07
|94
|Glen O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:22:14
|95
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO
|0:22:48
|96
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:23:30
|97
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:24:35
|98
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:24:53
|99
|Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|0:27:26
|100
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:28:14
|101
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:29:24
|102
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:29
|103
|Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:31
|104
|Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|0:31:06
|105
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO
|0:31:30
|106
|James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|0:32:11
|107
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:32:53
|108
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
|0:36:11
|109
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:37:16
|110
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO
|0:37:30
|111
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|0:38:12
|112
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:41:42
|113
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|0:44:50
|114
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:46:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|48
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|45
|3
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|31
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|7
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|8
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|10
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|11
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|18
|12
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|13
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura
|17
|14
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|15
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|15
|16
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15
|17
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|19
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|14
|20
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|14
|21
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|14
|22
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|23
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|13
|24
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|25
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|26
|Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|27
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|9
|28
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|29
|Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|30
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|8
|31
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|32
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|8
|33
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|34
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|7
|35
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team
|6
|36
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|37
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|38
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|3
|39
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|3
|40
|Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka
|2
|41
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|42
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|1
|43
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|43
|pts
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|19
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|4
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|5
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|15
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15
|7
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|8
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|10
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|11
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|12
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|13
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|14
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|9
|15
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|8
|16
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|17
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|18
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|20
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|6
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|5
|22
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|23
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|5
|24
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|5
|25
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|26
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|27
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|4
|28
|Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|29
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|4
|30
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|4
|31
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|4
|32
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|33
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|34
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO
|4
|35
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|36
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
|3
|37
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|2
|38
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|39
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO
|2
|40
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|8
|4
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|5
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|6
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO
|6
|8
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|5
|9
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|4
|10
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|11
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|12
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|3
|13
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|14
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|2
|15
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|16
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|17
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|1
|18
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|61:07:52
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:09
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:30
|5
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:39
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|0:02:49
|7
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:24
|8
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:29
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:07
|10
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:40
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:09
|12
|Madison Genesis
|0:06:35
|13
|Team Raleigh
|0:09:36
|14
|Giordana Racing Team
|0:13:24
|15
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:17:08
|16
|Great Britain
|0:21:17
|17
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:24:13
|18
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:19
|19
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:35:39
|20
|NFTO
|0:36:24
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy