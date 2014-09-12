Trending

Brändle claims second successive win at Tour of Britain

Dowsett moves into yellow on dramatic day

Image 1 of 19

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) wins his second straight stage in the 2014 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) wins his second straight stage in the 2014 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 19

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) faced a tense minute to see if he'd taken the race lead
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) faced a tense minute to see if he'd taken the race lead
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 19

Relief to finish for the three breakaway riders

Relief to finish for the three breakaway riders
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 19

The peloton before the escape on stage 6.

The peloton before the escape on stage 6.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 19

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani) wins the bunch sprint for fourth on the stage
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani) wins the bunch sprint for fourth on the stage
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 19

Movistar's Alex Dowsett on the big screen

Movistar's Alex Dowsett on the big screen
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 19

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) wins stage 6 in the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) wins stage 6 in the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 19

Michal Kwiatkowski's team misjudged and he lost the yellow jersey on stage 6
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Michal Kwiatkowski's team misjudged and he lost the yellow jersey on stage 6
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 19

The peloton on an early climb on stage 6

The peloton on an early climb on stage 6
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 19

The bunch heads up WInsley HIll

The bunch heads up WInsley HIll
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 19

The bunch is cheered along by numerous fans

The bunch is cheered along by numerous fans
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 19

Omega Pharma leads the Tour of Britain over the Kennet River
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Omega Pharma leads the Tour of Britain over the Kennet River
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 19

Alex Dowsett pushed the pace in the breakaway all day

Alex Dowsett pushed the pace in the breakaway all day
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 19

Alex Dowsett celebrates his lead in the Tour of Britain

Alex Dowsett celebrates his lead in the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 15 of 19

Dowsett gets cleaned up after taking the race lead

Dowsett gets cleaned up after taking the race lead
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 16 of 19

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) after a hard stage

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) after a hard stage
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 17 of 19

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 18 of 19

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) in the Tour of Britain leader's jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) in the Tour of Britain leader's jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 19 of 19

A satisfied Alex Dowsett heads for the race leader's podium
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

A satisfied Alex Dowsett heads for the race leader's podium
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

A daring breakaway move paid dividends for Alex Dowsett (Movistar) as he moved into the overall lead of the Tour of Britain while Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) claimed his second stage victory in as many days.

Dowsett, Brändle and Thomas Stewart (Madison Genesis) were part of a three-man move that went clear after 50 kilometres of racing and then defied the odds to hold off the peloton and utterly change the complexion of the race.

Dowsett began the day 1:25 off the yellow jersey of Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and many wondered if the stiffest challenge to the Pole’s lead between now and London might well come in the concluding time trial.

On the rolling roads to Hemel Hempstead, however, it seemed as though the peloton under-estimated both the strength of the leading trio and, perhaps, the difficulty of the terrain on the stage. With the benefit of hindsight, it certainly seems an error to have allowed riders of the calibre of Dowsett and Brändle to establish a five-minute lead, and even when Omega Pharma-QuickStep took up the reins of pursuit in earnest in the final 50 kilometres, they found it difficult to peg back the gap.

By that point, of course, there was understandable fatigue in a peloton that had already fragmented and frantically reformed during a rapid opening hour of racing before the Dowsett move established itself.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep also found themselves without many allies in the peloton. Bernard Eisel was an occasional contributor for Sky and Bardiani-CSF put their shoulder to the wheel in the finale, but the Tinkoff-Saxo team of Nicolas Roche opted not to lead the chase.

Dowsett, Brändle and Stewart had 4:33 in hand with 30 kilometres remaining and they only conceded a minute of that advantage over the next ten kilometres. On paper, a bunch sprint had seemed a possibility for the stage beforehand, but the sight of Mark Cavendish leading the chase on behalf of Kwiatkowski illustrated the general desperation in the finale.

The three leaders coped well, too, with the climbs of Kop Hill and Nashleigh during the rolling finale, and they were still 2:30 clear with just five miles to go. At that point, Kwiatkowski himself came to the front in a bid to salvage his race, and the Pole’s mammoth three-kilometre turn did succeed in making some inroads into the break’s lead.

Up ahead, Dowsett was generous in his efforts as he rode to secure the yellow jersey, and there was little surprise when Brändle ripped away to claim the three-up sprint in Hemel Hempstead and his second successive stage win.

Behind, Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) and Cavendish were among the more forceful contributors to the pursuit in the final kilometres, but the peloton’s deficit was still a sizeable 1:51 at the finish, where Sonny Colbrelli claimed the sprint for fourth.

In the general classification, Dowsett now holds a lead of 34 seconds over Kwiatkowski, while Zardini lies third, a further six seconds behind.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling4:44:49
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:01
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:51
5Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
7Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
9Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
10Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
11Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
12Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
13Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
14Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
15Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO
16Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
17Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
22Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team
23Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
24Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
25Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
27Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team
30Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
31Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
32Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
33Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
34Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
35Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka
37Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
38Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
39Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
40Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
41Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
42Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
43Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
45Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
46Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
47Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
48Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
50Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
51Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
52Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
53Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
54Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
55Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
56David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
57Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
58Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
59David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
60Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
61Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
62Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
63Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:01
64Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
65Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:36
66Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh0:03:20
67Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:36
68Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:05:23
69Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:01
70Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
71Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
72Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
73Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis0:07:24
74Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
75Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:40
76Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:11:43
77Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:13:59
78Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
79Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp
80Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura
81Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
82Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO
83Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:17
84Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
85Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
86Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
87Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
88Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
89Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
90Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
91James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
92George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
93Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
94Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
95Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
96Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
97Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
98Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain
99Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
100Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
101Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
102Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
103Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
104Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
105Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
106James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team
107Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain0:21:51
108Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
109Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
110Glen O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
111Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFSamuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO
DNFLinus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFJonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO

Sprint 1 - Devizes, km. 29.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep3pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky2
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Sprint 2 - Blewbury, km. 119.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Sprint 3 - Princes Risborough, km. 169.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling15pts
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team14
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis13
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
5Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky10
7Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team9
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
9Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team7
10Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
11Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura5
12Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction4
13Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp3
14Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka2
15Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO1

Mountain 1 - Chinnor Hill, km. 161.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team6pts
2Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis5
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling4
4Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction3
5Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team2
6Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep1

Mountain 2 - Kop Hill, km. 171.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team6pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling5
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis4
4Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction3
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky2
6Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp1

Mountain 3 - Nashleigh, km. 191.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling4pts
2Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis3
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team2
4Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling14:18:09
2Movistar Team0:00:01
3Madison Genesis
4Bardiani CSF0:01:51
5BMC Racing Team
6Team NetApp-Endura
7Garmin-Sharp
8Team Giant-Shimano
9Team Sky
10MTN - Qhubeka
11Giordana Racing Team
12Tinkoff-Saxo
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team
14Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:01
15Team Raleigh0:03:20
16An Post - Chainreaction0:05:23
17Rapha Condor JLT0:13:59
18Great Britain0:19:17
19Team Novo Nordisk
20NFTO0:31:25

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team25:07:53
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:34
3Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:40
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:50
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
6Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team0:01:00
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:01:02
8David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky0:01:04
9Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:06
10Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
11Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:07
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:17
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:22
14Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:01:25
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:31
16Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:01:35
17Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:37
18Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:40
19Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
20Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:42
21Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:47
22Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:51
23Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh0:02:03
24Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL0:02:05
25Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:08
26Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:18
27Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
28Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:28
29Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis0:02:33
30Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:03:00
31Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:03:03
32Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:03:07
33Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis0:03:19
34Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:28
35Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:54
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:06
37Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:15
38Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team0:05:32
39Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:47
40Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:53
41Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:57
42Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:19
43Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh0:07:53
44David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:36
45Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:08:58
46Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team0:09:13
47Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:09:52
48Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:19
49Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:34
50Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:11:17
51Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
52Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO0:11:23
53Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:12:27
54Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:33
55Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team0:12:57
56Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
57Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:13:19
58Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:13:29
59Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh0:13:45
60Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis0:14:14
61Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:14:34
62Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
63Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:50
64Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:16:06
65Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:16:37
66Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:17:10
67Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:17:29
68Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain0:18:06
69Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:18:09
70Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:19:26
71Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL0:20:39
72Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:27
73Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis0:22:24
74Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp0:22:52
75George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh0:23:09
76Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:25:50
77Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO0:26:20
78Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:11
79Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:27:56
80Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:28:43
81Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:28:44
82Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:30:50
83Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:30:59
84Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain0:31:53
85Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:32:21
86Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:32:36
87Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka0:32:38
88Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:30
89Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:33:40
90Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:14
91Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:36:14
92Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis0:36:35
93Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:36:58
94Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura0:37:38
95Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh0:39:10
96Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:41:33
97Glen O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:42:51
98Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:43:26
99Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL0:45:29
100Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:46:17
101Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh0:47:27
102Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:32
103Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:48:34
104Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:49:09
105Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO0:50:15
106James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team0:50:34
107James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO0:56:15
108Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain0:56:48
109Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction1:02:19
110Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain1:02:53
111Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:07:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky55pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep48
3Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team38
4Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF32
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF31
6Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling30
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo30
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team25
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp24
10Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling22
11Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp20
12Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano19
13Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team18
14Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF17
15Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura17
16Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky16
17Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15
18Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano15
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling15
20Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team14
21David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky14
22Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction14
23Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
24Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis13
25Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep13
26Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo11
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team10
28Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
29Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling9
30Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team9
31Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain9
32Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura8
33Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling8
34Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis8
35Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep8
36Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling8
37Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp7
38Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh7
39Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura7
40Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team6
41Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
42Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
43Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction4
44Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team3
45Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team3
46Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka2
47Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka2
48Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO1
49Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team1
50Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction50pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling30
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis20
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team19
5Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction19
6Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
7Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka15
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15
9Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano14
10Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo14
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo14
12Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
13Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky10
14Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp10
15Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp10
16Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis10
17Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL9
18Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team8
19Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
20Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team8
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling6
22Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling5
23Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team5
24Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team5
25Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
26Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain5
27David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky4
28Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura4
29Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh4
30Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team4
31Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep4
32Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL4
33Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep4
34Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
35Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team3
36Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team2
37Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp2
38Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp1
39Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep1
40Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team16pts
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team14
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
4Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
5Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp7
6Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo7
7Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka4
9Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis4
10Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain4
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep3
12Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL3
13Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis3
14Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction3
15Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky2
16Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk2
17Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL2
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1
19Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction1
20Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling75:26:01
2Movistar Team0:00:13
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:00
4Team Sky0:02:21
5Team NetApp-Endura0:03:30
6Bardiani CSF0:04:40
7MTN - Qhubeka0:05:15
8Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:05:30
9BMC Racing Team0:05:58
10Garmin-Sharp0:06:31
11Madison Genesis0:06:36
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:00
13Team Raleigh0:12:56
14Giordana Racing Team0:15:15
15An Post - Chainreaction0:29:36
16Rapha Condor JLT0:31:07
17Team Giant-Shimano0:37:30
18Great Britain0:40:34
19Team Novo Nordisk0:47:36
20NFTO1:07:49

 

