Image 1 of 19 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) wins his second straight stage in the 2014 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 19 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) faced a tense minute to see if he'd taken the race lead (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 19 Relief to finish for the three breakaway riders (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 19 The peloton before the escape on stage 6. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani) wins the bunch sprint for fourth on the stage (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 19 Movistar's Alex Dowsett on the big screen (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 19 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) wins stage 6 in the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 19 Michal Kwiatkowski's team misjudged and he lost the yellow jersey on stage 6 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 19 The peloton on an early climb on stage 6 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 19 The bunch heads up WInsley HIll (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 19 The bunch is cheered along by numerous fans (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 19 Omega Pharma leads the Tour of Britain over the Kennet River (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 19 Alex Dowsett pushed the pace in the breakaway all day (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 19 Alex Dowsett celebrates his lead in the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 15 of 19 Dowsett gets cleaned up after taking the race lead (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 16 of 19 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) after a hard stage (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 17 of 19 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 18 of 19 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) in the Tour of Britain leader's jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 19 of 19 A satisfied Alex Dowsett heads for the race leader's podium (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

A daring breakaway move paid dividends for Alex Dowsett (Movistar) as he moved into the overall lead of the Tour of Britain while Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) claimed his second stage victory in as many days.

Dowsett, Brändle and Thomas Stewart (Madison Genesis) were part of a three-man move that went clear after 50 kilometres of racing and then defied the odds to hold off the peloton and utterly change the complexion of the race.

Dowsett began the day 1:25 off the yellow jersey of Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and many wondered if the stiffest challenge to the Pole’s lead between now and London might well come in the concluding time trial.

On the rolling roads to Hemel Hempstead, however, it seemed as though the peloton under-estimated both the strength of the leading trio and, perhaps, the difficulty of the terrain on the stage. With the benefit of hindsight, it certainly seems an error to have allowed riders of the calibre of Dowsett and Brändle to establish a five-minute lead, and even when Omega Pharma-QuickStep took up the reins of pursuit in earnest in the final 50 kilometres, they found it difficult to peg back the gap.

By that point, of course, there was understandable fatigue in a peloton that had already fragmented and frantically reformed during a rapid opening hour of racing before the Dowsett move established itself.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep also found themselves without many allies in the peloton. Bernard Eisel was an occasional contributor for Sky and Bardiani-CSF put their shoulder to the wheel in the finale, but the Tinkoff-Saxo team of Nicolas Roche opted not to lead the chase.

Dowsett, Brändle and Stewart had 4:33 in hand with 30 kilometres remaining and they only conceded a minute of that advantage over the next ten kilometres. On paper, a bunch sprint had seemed a possibility for the stage beforehand, but the sight of Mark Cavendish leading the chase on behalf of Kwiatkowski illustrated the general desperation in the finale.

The three leaders coped well, too, with the climbs of Kop Hill and Nashleigh during the rolling finale, and they were still 2:30 clear with just five miles to go. At that point, Kwiatkowski himself came to the front in a bid to salvage his race, and the Pole’s mammoth three-kilometre turn did succeed in making some inroads into the break’s lead.

Up ahead, Dowsett was generous in his efforts as he rode to secure the yellow jersey, and there was little surprise when Brändle ripped away to claim the three-up sprint in Hemel Hempstead and his second successive stage win.

Behind, Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) and Cavendish were among the more forceful contributors to the pursuit in the final kilometres, but the peloton’s deficit was still a sizeable 1:51 at the finish, where Sonny Colbrelli claimed the sprint for fourth.

In the general classification, Dowsett now holds a lead of 34 seconds over Kwiatkowski, while Zardini lies third, a further six seconds behind.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 4:44:49 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:01 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:51 5 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 7 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 11 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 12 Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 13 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 14 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 15 Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO 16 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 17 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 22 Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team 23 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 24 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 27 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team 30 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh 31 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 32 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 33 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 34 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain 35 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka 37 Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 38 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 39 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 40 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 41 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 42 Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 43 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 45 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 46 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 48 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 50 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 51 Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka 52 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 53 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 54 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 55 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 56 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 57 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 58 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 59 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 60 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 61 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 62 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 63 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:02:01 64 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 65 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:36 66 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:03:20 67 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:36 68 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:05:23 69 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:01 70 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 71 Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis 72 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 73 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:07:24 74 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 75 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:40 76 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:11:43 77 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:13:59 78 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 79 Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp 80 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura 81 Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka 82 Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO 83 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:17 84 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 85 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 86 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 87 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 88 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 89 Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 90 Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 91 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 92 George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh 93 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 94 Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 95 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 96 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 97 Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 98 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 99 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 100 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 101 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 102 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh 103 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 104 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 105 Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 106 James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 107 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain 0:21:51 108 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 109 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 110 Glen O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 111 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction DNF Samuel Harrison (GBr) NFTO DNF Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Jonathan Mould (GBr) NFTO

Sprint 1 - Devizes, km. 29.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 2 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Sprint 2 - Blewbury, km. 119.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Sprint 3 - Princes Risborough, km. 169.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 15 pts 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 14 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 13 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 5 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 10 7 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 11 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 5 12 Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 4 13 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 3 14 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 2 15 Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO 1

Mountain 1 - Chinnor Hill, km. 161.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 4 4 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 3 5 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1

Mountain 2 - Kop Hill, km. 171.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 5 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 4 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 3 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 2 6 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 1

Mountain 3 - Nashleigh, km. 191.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 2 4 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 IAM Cycling 14:18:09 2 Movistar Team 0:00:01 3 Madison Genesis 4 Bardiani CSF 0:01:51 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Team NetApp-Endura 7 Garmin-Sharp 8 Team Giant-Shimano 9 Team Sky 10 MTN - Qhubeka 11 Giordana Racing Team 12 Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:02:01 15 Team Raleigh 0:03:20 16 An Post - Chainreaction 0:05:23 17 Rapha Condor JLT 0:13:59 18 Great Britain 0:19:17 19 Team Novo Nordisk 20 NFTO 0:31:25

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 25:07:53 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:34 3 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:40 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:50 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 6 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 0:01:00 7 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:02 8 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 0:01:04 9 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:06 10 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 11 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:07 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:17 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:22 14 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:25 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:31 16 Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:01:35 17 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:37 18 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:40 19 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 20 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:42 21 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:47 22 Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:51 23 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:02:03 24 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 0:02:05 25 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:02:08 26 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:18 27 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 28 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:28 29 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:33 30 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:03:00 31 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:03 32 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:03:07 33 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:03:19 34 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:28 35 Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:54 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:06 37 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:15 38 Marcin Bialobloski (Pol) Giordana Racing Team 0:05:32 39 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:47 40 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:53 41 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:57 42 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:19 43 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:07:53 44 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:36 45 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:08:58 46 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 0:09:13 47 Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:09:52 48 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:19 49 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:34 50 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:11:17 51 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 52 Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO 0:11:23 53 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:12:27 54 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:33 55 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team 0:12:57 56 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 57 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:13:19 58 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:13:29 59 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:13:45 60 Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:14:14 61 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:14:34 62 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 63 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:50 64 Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:16:06 65 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:16:37 66 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:17:10 67 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:17:29 68 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain 0:18:06 69 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:18:09 70 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:19:26 71 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 0:20:39 72 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:27 73 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:22:24 74 Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:52 75 George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:23:09 76 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:25:50 77 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 0:26:20 78 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:11 79 Nathan Edmondson (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:27:56 80 Bol Jetse (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:43 81 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:28:44 82 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:30:50 83 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:30:59 84 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 0:31:53 85 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:32:21 86 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:32:36 87 Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:32:38 88 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:30 89 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:33:40 90 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:14 91 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:36:14 92 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:36:35 93 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:36:58 94 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura 0:37:38 95 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:39:10 96 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:41:33 97 Glen O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 0:42:51 98 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:43:26 99 Chris Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 0:45:29 100 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:46:17 101 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:47:27 102 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:32 103 Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:48:34 104 Bradley Morgan (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:49:09 105 Joshua Hunt (GBr) NFTO 0:50:15 106 James Moss (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 0:50:34 107 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 0:56:15 108 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain 0:56:48 109 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 1:02:19 110 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 1:02:53 111 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1:07:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 55 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 48 3 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 38 4 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 6 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 30 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 24 10 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 22 11 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 20 12 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 19 13 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 18 14 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 15 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura 17 16 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 16 17 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 15 18 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 15 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 20 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 14 21 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 14 22 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 14 23 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 24 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 13 25 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 13 26 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 10 28 Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 29 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 9 30 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 9 31 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 9 32 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 8 33 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 8 34 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 8 35 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 8 36 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 37 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 7 38 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh 7 39 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 7 40 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team 6 41 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 42 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 43 Owain Doull (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 4 44 Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 3 45 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 3 46 Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka 2 47 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 2 48 Adam Blythe (GBr) NFTO 1 49 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 1 50 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 50 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 30 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 20 4 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 19 5 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 19 6 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 7 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 15 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 15 9 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 14 10 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 12 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 13 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 10 14 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 10 15 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 10 16 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 17 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 9 18 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 8 19 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 20 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 8 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 22 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 5 23 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 5 24 Steve Lampier (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 5 25 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 26 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 5 27 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 4 28 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 4 29 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 4 30 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 4 31 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 32 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 4 33 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 34 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 35 Robert Partridge (GBr) Giordana Racing Team 3 36 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 2 37 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 2 38 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 1 39 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1 40 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 16 pts 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 14 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 4 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 5 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 7 6 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 7 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 4 9 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 10 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain 4 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 12 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 3 13 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 14 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 3 15 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 2 16 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 2 17 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL 2 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 19 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 1 20 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 1