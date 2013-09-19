Bennett wins Tour of Britain stage 5 in Caerphilly
Wiggins remains in leader's jersey
Stage 5: Machynlleth - Caerphilly
It was a day for the climbers to show their hand at the Tour of Britain, but in the end, it was fast man Sam Bennett (An Post-Chainreaction) who came up trumps with a fine sprint victory in Caerphilly on stage 5, while Bradley Wiggins (Sky) retained his overall lead.
While Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Bennett’s fellow Irishman Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) illuminated the race by attacking on the twin ascents of Caerphilly Mountain in the finale, Bennett battled gamely to stay in touch with the gold jersey group, and then showed a savvy beyond his years to find the perfect position in a disjointed sprint finish.
Just over four kilometres separated the summit of Caerphilly Mountain from the finish line, and after late escapee David Le Lay (Sojasun) was swept up, IAM Cycling tried to take control of the select leading group in a bid to set up their general classification hope Martin Elmiger.
Bennett was wise to the danger, however, and he deftly latched onto their makeshift train coming underneath the red kite. The 22-year-old then picked his way to the front of the group as he swung through the final right-hand bend, before delivering a crisp sprint to hold off Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Elmiger.
After claiming the win, Bennett bashfully admitted that he had some prior knowledge of the day’s finale, having competed in last year’s Tour of Britain. “I pulled out this time last year, so I got to see it from the car!” Bennett joked. “I knew if I could just hang on up the climb, I’d recuperate quick enough for the sprint.
“Going over the top of Caerphilly Mountain, I knew when I got in the front group, I could relax until 2k to go. I saw that there were three IAM guys in the group and I knew they would try something, so I got on their wheel with 1k to go. Then I took a bit of a gamble coming into the last corner but I got away with it.”
In the overall standings, Bradley Wiggins maintains a lead of 37 seconds over his teammate Ian Stannard, while Elmiger pegged back a little time thanks to picking up a bonus for his third-place finish. The Briton was pleased with his day’s work, however, having wisely opted to follow his own tempo on Caerphilly Mountain rather than follow Quintana and Martin’s accelerations immediately.
“I don’t have the acceleration that Dan and Quintana have, but I know how to pace my effort and it works for me. I won the Tour de France like that. I’ll continue to do that,” said Wiggins, who praised his Sky team’s work on the front throughout the day.
“I keep saying I’m nothing without that team and they controlled it all day. Ian and David Lopez left me with nothing to do until the last kilometre.”
Quintana and Martin on the offensive
After the peloton was flagged away in drearily wet conditions in northern Wales, a four-man break featuring Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp), Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF-Inox), Peter Williams (Team IG-Sigma Sport) and the hyperactive Angel Madrazo (Movistar) jumped clear and established a lead of three minutes over the bunch.
Sky’s foot soldiers duly set the tempo at the head of the main field for most of the day’s trek southwards through Wales, where, mercifully, the sun eventually poked its way shyly through the dark clouds overhead and the roads dried off.
Madrazo claimed the mountains points atop Cwm Owen and Brecon Beacons, but a sudden injection of pace from Alex Dowsett (Movistar) saw the break’s lead crumble by the time the race reached the foot of Caerphilly Mountain for the first time with 14 kilometres to race. Dowsett would pay for those efforts, however, and lost time after his teammate Quintana attacked on the final climbs.
Pirazzi was the last of the escapees to be reeled in, and shortly after he was caught, the impassive figure of Nairo Quintana danced to the front of the peloton and then bobbed his way clear of the field. He brought Francesco Bongiorno (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) with him for company, and while his acceleration shattered the peloton into small groups, he was unable to put Wiggins into any real difficulty, and 25 or so riders massed at the front on the way back down the mountain.
Between the two ascents, David Le Lay (Sojasun) tried his luck off the front, but his rally was brought to a halt by a fierce acceleration from Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) the second time up the climb. The Irishman is targeting the world championships road race in Florence, but impressive though he was in ripping clear of the field, the truth is that Caerphilly Mountain was not long enough to allow him to put Wiggins et al under real pressure.
Quintana bridged across to Martin as they crested the summit, but the Tour of Britain’s two outstanding climbing talents were caught almost immediately afterwards and a reduced yellow jersey group hurtled towards the finish in Caerphilly.
After Le Lay’s second attack fizzled out, IAM Cycling tried to take matters in hand for Elmiger, but ultimately, it was Sam Bennett who quietly reeled off the stage win after enduring a near miss at Kenal earlier in the week.
As a native of Carrick-on-Suir, Bennett’s performances have been inviting comparisons with the town’s most famous son Sean Kelly even before he claimed a stage win in Ireland’s national tour, the Rás, as an 18-year-old in 2009. A knee injury in 2010 prevented him from riding as a stagiaire with FDJ, and Bennett joined An Post-Sean Kelly the following year, where he has enjoyed a strong run of results this season.
In winning at Caerphilly, Bennett follows in the wheel tracks of Kelly, who announced himself on the international stage with stage victories at the Tour of Britain’s forerunner, the Milk Race, in 1975 and 1976, but his performances this week have perhaps also highlighted his readiness to move beyond the Continental ranks.
“I wanted to really step up this year and I wanted to move up a level. I’m delighted with the win,” Bennett said. “It was a hard finish and I’m delighted.”
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|4:35:29
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|12
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|13
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|15
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|16
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:00:24
|17
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|18
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|19
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|20
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|21
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|22
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:01
|23
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
|24
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|25
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|26
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|27
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|29
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|31
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth
|32
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|33
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|34
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:15
|35
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:01:19
|36
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:15
|37
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
|0:02:45
|38
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:02:58
|39
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|40
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor
|41
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|42
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|43
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|44
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|45
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|46
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
|47
|Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|48
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|49
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|51
|Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
|52
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|54
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|55
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|56
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|57
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:04:43
|59
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
|60
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|61
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|62
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|63
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|64
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|65
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:05:19
|66
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|67
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|68
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:06:14
|69
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|70
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:38
|71
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|72
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|73
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|74
|James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|75
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|76
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|77
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|78
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|79
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|80
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|81
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|83
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|84
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|85
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|86
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|87
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:09:20
|88
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|89
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|90
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|91
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|92
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|93
|Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|95
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|96
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|97
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor
|98
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|99
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|15
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|3
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|4
|David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|5
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|7
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|8
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|9
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|10
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|12
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|4
|13
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|15
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|4
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|3
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|9
|3
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|4
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|7
|5
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|6
|6
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|7
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|8
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|9
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|9
|3
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|4
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|7
|5
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|6
|6
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|7
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|8
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|9
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|10
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|9
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|4
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|7
|5
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|6
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|8
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|9
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|10
|David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|pts
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|3
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|8
|4
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|5
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|6
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|7
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|8
|David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|9
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|4:35:29
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:24
|3
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:01:19
|4
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:02:58
|5
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:19
|7
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|0:06:38
|8
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|10
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|11
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:20
|12
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor
|13
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|IAM Cycling
|13:46:27
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|Sojasun
|0:01:25
|4
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:02:16
|5
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:26
|6
|Team UK Youth
|0:03:21
|7
|AN Post-Chain Reaction
|0:03:59
|8
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:04:23
|9
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:05:00
|10
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:56
|11
|Cannondale
|0:06:14
|12
|Node 4 Giordana Racing
|0:06:20
|13
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:38
|14
|Great Britain
|0:07:02
|15
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:09:36
|16
|Team IG Sigma Sport
|0:10:39
|17
|Madison Genesis
|0:11:57
|18
|Movistar
|0:12:18
|19
|Team Raleigh
|0:12:47
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20:47:05
|2
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:37
|3
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:43
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:55
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:12
|6
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:17
|7
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:18
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:23
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:38
|10
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:44
|11
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:52
|12
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:01:55
|13
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|14
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:14
|15
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:22
|16
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
|0:02:31
|17
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:35
|18
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:41
|19
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:42
|20
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:02:45
|21
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:02:46
|22
|David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
|0:02:47
|23
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:53
|24
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:03:06
|25
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:14
|26
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|27
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:04:05
|28
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:37
|29
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:39
|30
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:45
|31
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:53
|32
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:05:14
|33
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:19
|34
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:05:42
|35
|Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:05:52
|36
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:06:12
|37
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:06:22
|38
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:08:20
|39
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:08:22
|40
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:08:45
|41
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|0:08:53
|42
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:08:57
|43
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:09:07
|44
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:09:12
|45
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|0:09:15
|46
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
|47
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:47
|48
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:09:51
|49
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:10:17
|50
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:20
|51
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:22
|52
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:10:46
|53
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:11:01
|54
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:17
|55
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:12:01
|56
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:12:08
|57
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:12:23
|58
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:12:52
|59
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:12:53
|60
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:13:30
|61
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:46
|62
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|0:14:03
|63
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:38
|64
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:58
|65
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:15:12
|66
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:15:13
|67
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:38
|68
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:09
|69
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|0:17:29
|70
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:39
|71
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
|0:17:45
|72
|James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:17:58
|73
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:18:34
|74
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:36
|75
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:18:55
|76
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:19:02
|77
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:16
|78
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:41
|79
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:21:17
|80
|James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:21:42
|81
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:22:00
|82
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:26
|83
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:22:28
|84
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:22:48
|85
|Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:24:11
|86
|Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:29
|87
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:24:36
|88
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:25:08
|89
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|0:25:46
|90
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:28:12
|91
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:30:38
|92
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:31:05
|93
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:31:30
|94
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:32:54
|95
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|0:37:12
|96
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:38:55
|97
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:39:48
|98
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:40:37
|99
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:43:56
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|35
|pts
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|34
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|34
|4
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|29
|6
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|28
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|8
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|9
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|23
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|11
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|22
|12
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|13
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|21
|14
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|18
|16
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|14
|17
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|18
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|19
|David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|20
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|11
|21
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|22
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|23
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
|9
|24
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|9
|25
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|26
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|8
|27
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|28
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|7
|29
|Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
|7
|30
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|31
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|32
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|33
|James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|6
|34
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|35
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|36
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|5
|37
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|38
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|39
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|40
|Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|41
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|18
|3
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|13
|4
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|5
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|6
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|10
|7
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|8
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|7
|9
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|6
|10
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|11
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|4
|12
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|4
|13
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|14
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|15
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|2
|16
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|2
|17
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1
|18
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|19
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|20
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|pts
|2
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|28
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|28
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|5
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|25
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|7
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|18
|8
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|9
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|15
|10
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14
|11
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|12
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|13
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|11
|14
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|15
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|10
|16
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|10
|17
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|9
|18
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|19
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|20
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|21
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|8
|22
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|23
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|24
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|7
|25
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|26
|David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|27
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|4
|28
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|3
|29
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|30
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|2
|31
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|32
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
|2
|33
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|34
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|35
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|36
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|37
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|38
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|20:48:28
|2
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:30
|3
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:07:49
|4
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:54
|5
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:11:30
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|0:12:23
|7
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|0:16:06
|8
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:19:54
|9
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:23:45
|10
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:29:15
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:31:31
|12
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|0:35:49
|13
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:38:25
|1
|Sky Procycling
|62:23:10
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:03
|3
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:04:32
|4
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:15
|5
|Sojasun
|0:05:46
|6
|AN Post-Chain Reaction
|0:07:06
|7
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:00
|8
|Team UK Youth
|0:09:30
|9
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:11:25
|10
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:12:04
|11
|Movistar
|0:14:29
|12
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:14:49
|13
|Great Britain
|0:15:28
|14
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:17:46
|15
|Node 4 Giordana Racing
|0:18:34
|16
|Team Raleigh
|0:19:19
|17
|Team IG Sigma Sport
|0:22:49
|18
|Madison Genesis
|0:26:08
|19
|Cannondale
|0:33:59
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy