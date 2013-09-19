Trending

Bennett wins Tour of Britain stage 5 in Caerphilly

Wiggins remains in leader's jersey

It was a day for the climbers to show their hand at the Tour of Britain, but in the end, it was fast man Sam Bennett (An Post-Chainreaction) who came up trumps with a fine sprint victory in Caerphilly on stage 5, while Bradley Wiggins (Sky) retained his overall lead.

While Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Bennett’s fellow Irishman Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) illuminated the race by attacking on the twin ascents of Caerphilly Mountain in the finale, Bennett battled gamely to stay in touch with the gold jersey group, and then showed a savvy beyond his years to find the perfect position in a disjointed sprint finish.

Just over four kilometres separated the summit of Caerphilly Mountain from the finish line, and after late escapee David Le Lay (Sojasun) was swept up, IAM Cycling tried to take control of the select leading group in a bid to set up their general classification hope Martin Elmiger.

Bennett was wise to the danger, however, and he deftly latched onto their makeshift train coming underneath the red kite. The 22-year-old then picked his way to the front of the group as he swung through the final right-hand bend, before delivering a crisp sprint to hold off Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Elmiger.

After claiming the win, Bennett bashfully admitted that he had some prior knowledge of the day’s finale, having competed in last year’s Tour of Britain. “I pulled out this time last year, so I got to see it from the car!” Bennett joked. “I knew if I could just hang on up the climb, I’d recuperate quick enough for the sprint.

“Going over the top of Caerphilly Mountain, I knew when I got in the front group, I could relax until 2k to go. I saw that there were three IAM guys in the group and I knew they would try something, so I got on their wheel with 1k to go. Then I took a bit of a gamble coming into the last corner but I got away with it.”

In the overall standings, Bradley Wiggins maintains a lead of 37 seconds over his teammate Ian Stannard, while Elmiger pegged back a little time thanks to picking up a bonus for his third-place finish. The Briton was pleased with his day’s work, however, having wisely opted to follow his own tempo on Caerphilly Mountain rather than follow Quintana and Martin’s accelerations immediately.

“I don’t have the acceleration that Dan and Quintana have, but I know how to pace my effort and it works for me. I won the Tour de France like that. I’ll continue to do that,” said Wiggins, who praised his Sky team’s work on the front throughout the day.

“I keep saying I’m nothing without that team and they controlled it all day. Ian and David Lopez left me with nothing to do until the last kilometre.”

Quintana and Martin on the offensive

After the peloton was flagged away in drearily wet conditions in northern Wales, a four-man break featuring Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp), Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF-Inox), Peter Williams (Team IG-Sigma Sport) and the hyperactive Angel Madrazo (Movistar) jumped clear and established a lead of three minutes over the bunch.

Sky’s foot soldiers duly set the tempo at the head of the main field for most of the day’s trek southwards through Wales, where, mercifully, the sun eventually poked its way shyly through the dark clouds overhead and the roads dried off.

Madrazo claimed the mountains points atop Cwm Owen and Brecon Beacons, but a sudden injection of pace from Alex Dowsett (Movistar) saw the break’s lead crumble by the time the race reached the foot of Caerphilly Mountain for the first time with 14 kilometres to race. Dowsett would pay for those efforts, however, and lost time after his teammate Quintana attacked on the final climbs.

Pirazzi was the last of the escapees to be reeled in, and shortly after he was caught, the impassive figure of Nairo Quintana danced to the front of the peloton and then bobbed his way clear of the field. He brought Francesco Bongiorno (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) with him for company, and while his acceleration shattered the peloton into small groups, he was unable to put Wiggins into any real difficulty, and 25 or so riders massed at the front on the way back down the mountain.

Between the two ascents, David Le Lay (Sojasun) tried his luck off the front, but his rally was brought to a halt by a fierce acceleration from Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) the second time up the climb. The Irishman is targeting the world championships road race in Florence, but impressive though he was in ripping clear of the field, the truth is that Caerphilly Mountain was not long enough to allow him to put Wiggins et al under real pressure.

Quintana bridged across to Martin as they crested the summit, but the Tour of Britain’s two outstanding climbing talents were caught almost immediately afterwards and a reduced yellow jersey group hurtled towards the finish in Caerphilly.

After Le Lay’s second attack fizzled out, IAM Cycling tried to take matters in hand for Elmiger, but ultimately, it was Sam Bennett who quietly reeled off the stage win after enduring a near miss at Kenal earlier in the week.

As a native of Carrick-on-Suir, Bennett’s performances have been inviting comparisons with the town’s most famous son Sean Kelly even before he claimed a stage win in Ireland’s national tour, the Rás, as an 18-year-old in 2009. A knee injury in 2010 prevented him from riding as a stagiaire with FDJ, and Bennett joined An Post-Sean Kelly the following year, where he has enjoyed a strong run of results this season.

In winning at Caerphilly, Bennett follows in the wheel tracks of Kelly, who announced himself on the international stage with stage victories at the Tour of Britain’s forerunner, the Milk Race, in 1975 and 1976, but his performances this week have perhaps also highlighted his readiness to move beyond the Continental ranks.

“I wanted to really step up this year and I wanted to move up a level. I’m delighted with the win,” Bennett said. “It was a hard finish and I’m delighted.”

Full Results
1Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction4:35:29
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
4David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
5Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
6Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
9Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
11Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
12Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
13Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
15David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
16Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:00:24
17Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
18Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
19Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
20Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing
21Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:01
23Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
24Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
25Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
26Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
27Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
28Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
29Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
30Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
31Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth
32Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
33Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
34Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:15
35Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth0:01:19
36Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:15
37Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh0:02:45
38Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:02:58
39Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport
40Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor
41Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
42Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
43Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
44Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
45Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
46Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
47Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
48Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
49Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
50Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
51Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
52Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
54Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
55Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
56Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
57Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
58Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:04:43
59Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
60Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
61Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
62Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
63Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
64Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
65Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh0:05:19
66Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
67Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
68Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis0:06:14
69Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
70Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:38
71Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
72Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
73Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
74James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
75Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
76Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
77Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
78Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
79Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
80Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
81Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
82Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
83Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
84Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
85Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
86Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
87Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:09:20
88Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
89Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
90Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
91Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
92George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
93Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
95Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
96Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
97Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor
98Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
99Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSThomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
DNFIan Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFJose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team

Points
1Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction15pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
3Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling13
4David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun12
5Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp11
6Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain10
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling9
8Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling8
9Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling7
10Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team6
11Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
12Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka4
13Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling3
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp2
15David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 1 - Newbridge on Wye, 68.5km
1Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport5pts
2Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp3
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
4Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 2 - Libanus, 109km
1Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport5pts
2Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp3
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1

Sprint 3 - Ystrad Mynach, 155.5km
1Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp5pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox3
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 1 - Cwm Owen (Cat. 1) 83.3km
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport9
3Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp8
4Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox7
5Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction6
6Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
7Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
8Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3
9David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling2
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 2 - Brecon Beacon (Cat. 1) 116.3km
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport9
3Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp8
4Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox7
5Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction6
6Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
7Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
8Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3
9Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling2
10David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 3 - Caerphilly Mountain (Cat. 1) 164.7km
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10pts
2Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox9
3Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain8
4Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor7
5David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling6
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling5
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp4
8Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka3
9Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2
10David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun1

Mountain 4 - Caerphilly Mountain (Cat. 1) 172.2km
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp10pts
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team9
3Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka8
4Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling7
5David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling6
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling5
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp4
8David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun3
9Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
10Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain1

Young riders
1Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain4:35:29
2Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:00:24
3Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth0:01:19
4Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor0:02:58
5Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
6Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis0:05:19
7Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain0:06:38
8Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
9Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
10Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
11George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain0:09:20
12Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor
13Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp

Teams
1IAM Cycling13:46:27
2Sky Procycling
3Sojasun0:01:25
4Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:16
5Team NetApp-Endura0:02:26
6Team UK Youth0:03:21
7AN Post-Chain Reaction0:03:59
8Rapha Condor JLT0:04:23
9UnitedHealthcare0:05:00
10MTN-Qhubeka0:05:56
11Cannondale0:06:14
12Node 4 Giordana Racing0:06:20
13Garmin-Sharp0:06:38
14Great Britain0:07:02
15Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:09:36
16Team IG Sigma Sport0:10:39
17Madison Genesis0:11:57
18Movistar0:12:18
19Team Raleigh0:12:47

General classification after stage 5
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling20:47:05
2Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:37
3Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:43
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:55
5Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:12
6David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:17
7Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:18
8Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:01:23
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:38
10Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:44
11Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:52
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:01:55
13Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:56
14Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:14
15Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:22
16Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth0:02:31
17Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:35
18Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:41
19Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:42
20Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor0:02:45
21Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:02:46
22David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun0:02:47
23Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis0:02:53
24Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:03:06
25Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:14
26Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
27Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:04:05
28Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:37
29Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:04:39
30Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:45
31Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:53
32Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:05:14
33Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:19
34Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth0:05:42
35Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction0:05:52
36Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth0:06:12
37Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:06:22
38Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor0:08:20
39Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:08:22
40Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis0:08:45
41Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain0:08:53
42Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:08:57
43Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh0:09:07
44Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh0:09:12
45Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh0:09:15
46Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
47Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:47
48Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:09:51
49Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:10:17
50Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:20
51Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:22
52Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:10:46
53Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:11:01
54Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:11:17
55Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:12:01
56Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:12:08
57Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka0:12:23
58Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth0:12:52
59Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor0:12:53
60Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:13:30
61Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain0:13:46
62Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun0:14:03
63Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:38
64Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:14:58
65Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:15:12
66Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:15:13
67Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:38
68Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:09
69Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain0:17:29
70Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:39
71Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh0:17:45
72James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:17:58
73Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor0:18:34
74Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:36
75Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:18:55
76Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:19:02
77Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:16
78Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:41
79Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis0:21:17
80James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:21:42
81Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:22:00
82Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:26
83Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:22:28
84Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:22:48
85Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth0:24:11
86Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:29
87Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:24:36
88Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:25:08
89Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun0:25:46
90Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh0:28:12
91Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor0:30:38
92Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:31:05
93Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis0:31:30
94Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:32:54
95George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain0:37:12
96Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:38:55
97Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth0:39:48
98Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:40:37
99Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:43:56

Points classification
1Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction35pts
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling34
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp34
4Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling29
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka28
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
8Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling24
9Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling23
10Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain22
11Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun22
12Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling21
13Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox21
14Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp20
15Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka18
16Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team14
17Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
18Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura13
19David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun12
20David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling11
21Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain10
22Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura9
23Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth9
24Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction9
25Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling8
26Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox8
27Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain8
28Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox7
29Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth7
30Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp6
31Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team6
32Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
33James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing6
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
35Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis5
36Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth5
37Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling3
38Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis3
39Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
40Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction1
41Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun1

Sprint classification
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team21pts
2Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction18
3Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh13
4Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp11
5Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox11
6Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport10
7Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun7
8Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport7
9Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox6
10Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun5
11Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor4
12Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport4
13Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling2
14Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain2
15Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction2
16Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing2
17Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling1
18Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain1
19Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1
20Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1

Mountains classification
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team54pts
2Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction28
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun28
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team26
5Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing25
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp24
7Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport18
8Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp16
9David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling15
10Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox14
11Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor12
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling11
13Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka11
14Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox11
15Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction10
16Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling10
17Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport9
18Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain9
19Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain9
20Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling8
21Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport8
22Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling8
23Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling7
24Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor7
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp4
26David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun4
27Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport4
28Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling3
29Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
30Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh2
31Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun2
32Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh2
33Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
34Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
35Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling2
36Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1
37Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain1
38Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1

Young riders classification
1Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain20:48:28
2Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain0:07:30
3Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh0:07:49
4Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:09:54
5Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor0:11:30
6Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain0:12:23
7Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain0:16:06
8Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis0:19:54
9Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:23:45
10Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor0:29:15
11Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:31:31
12George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain0:35:49
13Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth0:38:25

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling62:23:10
2IAM Cycling0:02:03
3Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:04:32
4Team NetApp-Endura0:05:15
5Sojasun0:05:46
6AN Post-Chain Reaction0:07:06
7Garmin-Sharp0:09:00
8Team UK Youth0:09:30
9UnitedHealthcare0:11:25
10Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:12:04
11Movistar0:14:29
12MTN-Qhubeka0:14:49
13Great Britain0:15:28
14Rapha Condor JLT0:17:46
15Node 4 Giordana Racing0:18:34
16Team Raleigh0:19:19
17Team IG Sigma Sport0:22:49
18Madison Genesis0:26:08
19Cannondale0:33:59

