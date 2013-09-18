Trending

Cavendish sprints to Tour of Britain stage 4 victory

Wiggins retains overall race lead

Image 1 of 23

Dan Martin in Stoke on Trent at the start

Dan Martin in Stoke on Trent at the start
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 23

Martin Elmiger and Heinrich Haussler head to sign-in

Martin Elmiger and Heinrich Haussler head to sign-in
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 23

Kristian House climbs in the bunch

Kristian House climbs in the bunch
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 23

Angel Madrazo Ruiz gets another KOM yeti

Angel Madrazo Ruiz gets another KOM yeti
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 23

Elia Viviani gets the points jersey after stage 4

Elia Viviani gets the points jersey after stage 4
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 23

Dave Brailsford is popular with fans and media in his hometown of Ilanberis

Dave Brailsford is popular with fans and media in his hometown of Ilanberis
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 23

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 23

Stage winner Mark Cavendish on the podium

Stage winner Mark Cavendish on the podium
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 23

Bradley Wiggins leads Ian Stannard

Bradley Wiggins leads Ian Stannard
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 23

Matthew Hayman on the front for Team Sky

Matthew Hayman on the front for Team Sky
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 23

Ian Wilkinson (Team UK Youth) leads the day-long break

Ian Wilkinson (Team UK Youth) leads the day-long break
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 23

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the start line

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the start line
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 23

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) leads the bunch out at the start

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) leads the bunch out at the start
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 23

Dan Martin at the finish

Dan Martin at the finish
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 15 of 23

Mark Cavendish leading the sprint at 200m to go

Mark Cavendish leading the sprint at 200m to go
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 16 of 23

Jack Bauer at the start

Jack Bauer at the start
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 17 of 23

Mark Cavendish with Bradley Wiggins during stage 4 of the Tour of Britain

Mark Cavendish with Bradley Wiggins during stage 4 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 18 of 23

Brian Holm admires a Chesini frame of a spectator in Stoke

Brian Holm admires a Chesini frame of a spectator in Stoke
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 19 of 23

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Britain

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 20 of 23

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Britain

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 21 of 23

Tour of Britain riders during stage 4. The Sky team works to protect the lead of Bradley Wiggins.

Tour of Britain riders during stage 4. The Sky team works to protect the lead of Bradley Wiggins.
(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 22 of 23

Bradley Wiggins chats with Mark Cavendish

Bradley Wiggins chats with Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 23 of 23

Fans of Bradley Wiggins

Fans of Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) won stage 4 of the Tour of Britain from Stoke-on-Trent to Llanberis. The British road race champion picked up his first win of the race, his eighth in total, with Elia Viviani (Cannondale Pro Cycling) second and Steele Von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp) third.

Cavendish paid tribute to his rival-turned-teammate Alessandro Petacchi's efforts in the final kilometre. "We’ve been rivals a lot of my career but he’s a really good guy. He’s settled in very quickly to this team. Obviously the Tour of Britain is my home race but he was a big factor in me coming here because I wanted to ride with him."

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) retained his overall lead in the race despite his Sky team being put under pressure throughout the demanding stage into Wales.

While Cavendish took the plaudits for an excellent all-round performance from the Omega Pharma QuickStep team, there was further evidence that both Daniel Martin and Nairo Quintana have overall aspirations. Both riders accelerated on the final climb of the race with 10km to go and Wiggins, briefly unprotected, was forced to chase them down.

The stage was marked by an eleven-man group that escaped earlier in the stage.

Michael James Northey (Node 4-Giordana Racing), Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling), Marco Canola (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox), Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun), Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Alistair Slater (Great Britain), Aaron Gate (An Post-Chainreaction), Ian Wilkinson (UK Youth), Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), Thomas Scully (Team Raleigh) were the riders who slipped clear after 16 kilometres and built up a maximum advantage of 3:50.

Eleven riders, eleven different teams, and Sky were forced to patrol the peloton from an early stage for what would be a definitive test of their six-man squaid.

Slater was the best-placed of the escapees on general classification, 2:15 down on Wiggins, and Mathew Hayman, Josh Edmondson, Bernhard Eisel and David Lopez were ever-present as they marshalled the chase.

Up ahead, Madrazo, who had already gone on the attack on stage 2, was busy collecting king of the mountains points as he beat Delaplace to the first two peaks.

As the eleven leaders edged their way to the foot of the final climb they still had a healthy two-minute buffer on the peloton. Hayman fell back, and Ian Stannard –second overall – was called into action. The Sky rider chipped away at the break’s lead and with 10km to go the gap had shrunk to 1:24.

It appeared at this point that there was still enough firepower in the first eleven to hold off the bunch and get the job done. However, Martin’s attack on the final climb changed the complexion of the stage. Quintana was quickly on the Irishman’s wheel, followed by a determined Wiggins. Within less than a hundred meters the gap was reduced to less than a minute.

On the descent the harmony that had seen the break hold off Sky’s pursuit began to fracture. Canola was the first to blink, as back in the re-grouping peloton Jack Bauer launched an attack.

On the final run-in Sky found their footing and with NetApp-Endura helping to haul the break back the entire field became one with just over 1000 meters to go.

Cue Quickstep, who had profited from Keisse’s position in the break and once Cavendish hit the front the rest of the field were fighting for second and third.

Full Results
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:45:42
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
6Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
7Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
9Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
10Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
11Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
12Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
14Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
15Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
16Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
17Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
18Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
19James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
20Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
22Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
24Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
25Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
26Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
27Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
28Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
29Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
30Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
31Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
32Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth
33Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
34Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
35Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
36Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
37Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
38Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
39Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
40Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport
41Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
42Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
43Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
44Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
45Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
46Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
47Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
48Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
49David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
50Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
51Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing
52Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
53Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
54Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
55Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
56Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
57Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
58Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
59Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
60Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
61Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
62Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
63Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
64Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
65Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
66Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
67Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
68David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
69Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
70Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
71Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor
72Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor
73Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
74Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
75Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
76Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
77Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
78Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
79Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
80Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
81Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
82Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
83Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
84James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:00:12
85Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
86Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
87Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
88Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
89Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
90Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
91Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
92Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:15
93Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh0:00:24
94Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:26
95Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:38
96Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:39
97George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
98Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:38
99Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:15
100Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
101Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:07:42
102Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:09:34
DNFRoman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing

Points
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14
3Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp13
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling12
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team11
6Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain10
7Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun9
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura8
9Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth7
10Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction6
11Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth5
12Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth4
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
14Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
15Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction1

Sprint 1 - Marchwiel, 69.9km
1Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction5pts
2Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh3
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain1

Sprint 2 - Ruthin, 108.6km
1Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh5pts
2Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction3
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing1

Sprint 3 - Denbigh, 121.4km
1Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh5pts
2Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction3
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Groes (Cat. 2) 131.1km
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing5
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun4
4Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction3
5Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
6Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 2 - Llansannan (Cat. 2) 140.2km
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun5
3Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing4
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling3
5Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh2
6Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain1

Mountain 3 - Pen-Y-Pas (Cat. 3) 179.1k
1Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun4pts
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team3
3Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing2
4Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction1

Teams
1Team UK Youth14:17:06
2Movistar
3AN Post Chain Reaction
4Team NetApp-Endura
5Team IG Sigma Sport
6Omega Pharma-QuickStep
7Great Britain
8Garmin-Sharp
9IAM Cycling
10Cannondale
11Node 4 Giordana Racing
12Sky Procycling
13Sojasun
14Rapha Condor JLT
15Team Raleigh
16UnitedHealthcare
17Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
18MTN-Qhubeka
19Madison Genesis

General classification after stage 4
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling16:11:36
2Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:37
3Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:47
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:55
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:57
6David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:17
7Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:18
8Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:21
10Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
11Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:01:23
12Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:26
13Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
14Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth0:01:30
15Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:01:31
16Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:33
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:38
18Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:39
19Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:41
20Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:44
21Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:45
22Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:47
23Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:52
24Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:56
25Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:02:04
26Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:11
27Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:13
28Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:14
29Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain0:02:15
30Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:02:16
31Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:19
32Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor0:02:21
33Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis0:02:29
34Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:30
35Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis0:02:31
36Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh0:02:34
37Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh0:02:37
38Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:02:42
39David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun0:02:47
40Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
41Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:51
42Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction0:02:54
43Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:03:02
44Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:04
45Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
46Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:09
47Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth0:03:14
48Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:03:24
49Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:42
50Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh0:03:48
51Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:52
52Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:04:32
53Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
54Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth0:04:41
55Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor0:05:22
56Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:06:52
57Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain0:07:08
58Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:24
59Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:08:03
60Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth0:08:09
61Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:08:20
62Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:08:32
63Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:08:58
64Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka0:09:25
65Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:09:42
66Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor0:09:55
67Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:10:30
68Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain0:10:51
69Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun0:11:05
70Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:12:17
71Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:03
72Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:08
73Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:37
74Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:40
75Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:53
76Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:11
77Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:33
78Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:41
79Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh0:15:00
80James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
81James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:15:04
82Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:09
83Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:15:16
84Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:15:50
85Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis0:15:58
86Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor0:17:33
87Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun0:19:08
88Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:19:50
89Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:20:59
90Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth0:21:13
91Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor0:21:18
92Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh0:21:34
93Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis0:22:10
94Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
95Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis0:23:10
96Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:26:22
97George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain0:27:52
98Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:31:17
99Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:32:30
100Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:34:12
101Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:37:18
102Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth0:38:29

Points classification
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling29pts
2Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka28
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp23
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling23
6Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun22
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling21
8Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox21
9Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp20
10Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction20
11Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling15
13Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling14
14Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team14
15Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka14
16Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
17Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team13
18Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura13
19Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling13
20Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain12
21David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling10
22Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain10
23Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura9
24Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth9
25Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction9
26Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox8
27Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain8
28Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth7
29Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
30James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing6
31Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
32Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis5
33Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth5
34Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp4
35Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis3
36Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
37Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
38Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction1
39Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun1

Sprint classification
1Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction18pts
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team16
3Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh13
4Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox11
5Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun7
6Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport7
7Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun5
8Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor4
9Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport4
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling2
11Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain2
12Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction2
13Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing2
14Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain1
15Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling1
16Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Mountains classification
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team34pts
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun28
3Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing25
4Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction16
5Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor12
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp10
7Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction10
8Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport9
9Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain9
10Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport8
11Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team7
12Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport4
13Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling3
14Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
15Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh2
16Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun2
17Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
18Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
19Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh2
20Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1
21Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain1
22Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1

Young riders classification
1Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain16:12:59
2Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:41
3Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain0:00:52
4Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh0:01:11
5Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain0:05:45
6Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor0:08:32
7Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain0:09:28
8Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis0:14:35
9Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor0:19:55
10Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:20:47
11George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain0:26:29
12Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:31:07
13Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth0:37:06

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling48:36:43
2IAM Cycling0:02:03
3Movistar0:02:11
4Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:16
5Garmin-Sharp0:02:22
6Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:28
7Team NetApp-Endura0:02:49
8AN Post Chain Reaction0:03:07
9Sojasun0:04:21
10Team UK Youth0:06:09
11UnitedHealthcare0:06:25
12Team Raleigh0:06:32
13Great Britain0:08:26
14MTN-Qhubeka0:08:53
15Team IG Sigma Sport0:12:10
16Node 4 Giordana Racing0:12:14
17Rapha Condor JLT0:13:23
18Madison Genesis0:14:11
19Cannondale0:27:45

Latest on Cyclingnews