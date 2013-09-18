Image 1 of 23 Dan Martin in Stoke on Trent at the start (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 23 Martin Elmiger and Heinrich Haussler head to sign-in (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 23 Kristian House climbs in the bunch (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 23 Angel Madrazo Ruiz gets another KOM yeti (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 23 Elia Viviani gets the points jersey after stage 4 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 23 Dave Brailsford is popular with fans and media in his hometown of Ilanberis (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 23 Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 23 Stage winner Mark Cavendish on the podium (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 23 Bradley Wiggins leads Ian Stannard (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 23 Matthew Hayman on the front for Team Sky (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 23 Ian Wilkinson (Team UK Youth) leads the day-long break (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 23 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the start line (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 23 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) leads the bunch out at the start (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 23 Dan Martin at the finish (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 15 of 23 Mark Cavendish leading the sprint at 200m to go (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 16 of 23 Jack Bauer at the start (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 17 of 23 Mark Cavendish with Bradley Wiggins during stage 4 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Chris Lees Photography) Image 18 of 23 Brian Holm admires a Chesini frame of a spectator in Stoke (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 19 of 23 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 20 of 23 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 21 of 23 Tour of Britain riders during stage 4. The Sky team works to protect the lead of Bradley Wiggins. (Image credit: Chris Lees Photography) Image 22 of 23 Bradley Wiggins chats with Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Chris Lees Photography) Image 23 of 23 Fans of Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) won stage 4 of the Tour of Britain from Stoke-on-Trent to Llanberis. The British road race champion picked up his first win of the race, his eighth in total, with Elia Viviani (Cannondale Pro Cycling) second and Steele Von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp) third.

Cavendish paid tribute to his rival-turned-teammate Alessandro Petacchi's efforts in the final kilometre. "We’ve been rivals a lot of my career but he’s a really good guy. He’s settled in very quickly to this team. Obviously the Tour of Britain is my home race but he was a big factor in me coming here because I wanted to ride with him."

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) retained his overall lead in the race despite his Sky team being put under pressure throughout the demanding stage into Wales.

While Cavendish took the plaudits for an excellent all-round performance from the Omega Pharma QuickStep team, there was further evidence that both Daniel Martin and Nairo Quintana have overall aspirations. Both riders accelerated on the final climb of the race with 10km to go and Wiggins, briefly unprotected, was forced to chase them down.

The stage was marked by an eleven-man group that escaped earlier in the stage.

Michael James Northey (Node 4-Giordana Racing), Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling), Marco Canola (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox), Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun), Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Alistair Slater (Great Britain), Aaron Gate (An Post-Chainreaction), Ian Wilkinson (UK Youth), Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), Thomas Scully (Team Raleigh) were the riders who slipped clear after 16 kilometres and built up a maximum advantage of 3:50.

Eleven riders, eleven different teams, and Sky were forced to patrol the peloton from an early stage for what would be a definitive test of their six-man squaid.

Slater was the best-placed of the escapees on general classification, 2:15 down on Wiggins, and Mathew Hayman, Josh Edmondson, Bernhard Eisel and David Lopez were ever-present as they marshalled the chase.

Up ahead, Madrazo, who had already gone on the attack on stage 2, was busy collecting king of the mountains points as he beat Delaplace to the first two peaks.

As the eleven leaders edged their way to the foot of the final climb they still had a healthy two-minute buffer on the peloton. Hayman fell back, and Ian Stannard –second overall – was called into action. The Sky rider chipped away at the break’s lead and with 10km to go the gap had shrunk to 1:24.

It appeared at this point that there was still enough firepower in the first eleven to hold off the bunch and get the job done. However, Martin’s attack on the final climb changed the complexion of the stage. Quintana was quickly on the Irishman’s wheel, followed by a determined Wiggins. Within less than a hundred meters the gap was reduced to less than a minute.

On the descent the harmony that had seen the break hold off Sky’s pursuit began to fracture. Canola was the first to blink, as back in the re-grouping peloton Jack Bauer launched an attack.

On the final run-in Sky found their footing and with NetApp-Endura helping to haul the break back the entire field became one with just over 1000 meters to go.

Cue Quickstep, who had profited from Keisse’s position in the break and once Cavendish hit the front the rest of the field were fighting for second and third.

Full Results 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:45:42 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 7 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 9 Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 11 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth 12 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 14 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 16 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh 17 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 18 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 19 James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 20 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 22 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 25 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 26 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 27 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 28 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 29 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis 30 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 31 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth 33 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 34 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 35 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 36 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 37 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 39 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 40 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport 41 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 42 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 43 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 44 Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth 45 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 46 Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain 47 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh 48 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 49 David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun 50 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 51 Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing 52 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 53 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 54 Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth 55 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 56 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 57 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 58 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 59 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 60 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh 61 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 62 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 63 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 64 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 65 Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh 66 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 67 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 68 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 69 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 70 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 71 Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor 72 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor 73 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 74 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 75 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 76 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 77 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 78 Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 79 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport 80 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 81 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 82 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 83 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 84 James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:00:12 85 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 86 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 87 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 88 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 89 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 90 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 91 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:15 93 Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh 0:00:24 94 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:26 95 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:38 96 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:39 97 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 98 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:38 99 Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:15 100 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 101 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:07:42 102 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:09:34 DNF Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing

Points 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 3 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 13 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 12 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 11 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 10 7 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 9 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 8 9 Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth 7 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 6 11 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth 5 12 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 4 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 14 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 1

Sprint 1 - Marchwiel, 69.9km 1 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 5 pts 2 Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh 3 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 1

Sprint 2 - Ruthin, 108.6km 1 Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh 5 pts 2 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 3 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 1

Sprint 3 - Denbigh, 121.4km 1 Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh 5 pts 2 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 3 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Groes (Cat. 2) 131.1km 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 5 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 4 4 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 3 5 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 6 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 2 - Llansannan (Cat. 2) 140.2km 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 5 3 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 4 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 3 5 Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh 2 6 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 1

Mountain 3 - Pen-Y-Pas (Cat. 3) 179.1k 1 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 4 pts 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 3 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 2 4 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 1

Teams 1 Team UK Youth 14:17:06 2 Movistar 3 AN Post Chain Reaction 4 Team NetApp-Endura 5 Team IG Sigma Sport 6 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 7 Great Britain 8 Garmin-Sharp 9 IAM Cycling 10 Cannondale 11 Node 4 Giordana Racing 12 Sky Procycling 13 Sojasun 14 Rapha Condor JLT 15 Team Raleigh 16 UnitedHealthcare 17 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 18 MTN-Qhubeka 19 Madison Genesis

General classification after stage 4 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 16:11:36 2 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:37 3 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:47 4 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:55 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:57 6 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:17 7 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:18 8 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:21 10 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:23 12 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:26 13 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth 0:01:30 15 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:01:31 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:38 18 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:39 19 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:41 20 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:44 21 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:45 22 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:47 23 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:52 24 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:56 25 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:04 26 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:11 27 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:13 28 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:14 29 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:15 30 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:02:16 31 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:19 32 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:02:21 33 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:29 34 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:30 35 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:31 36 Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:02:34 37 Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh 0:02:37 38 Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing 0:02:42 39 David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun 0:02:47 40 Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 41 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:51 42 Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 0:02:54 43 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:03:02 44 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:04 45 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 46 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:09 47 Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:03:14 48 Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 0:03:24 49 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:42 50 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:03:48 51 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:52 52 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:04:32 53 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh 54 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:04:41 55 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:05:22 56 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:06:52 57 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 0:07:08 58 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:24 59 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 0:08:03 60 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:08:09 61 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:20 62 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:08:32 63 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:08:58 64 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 0:09:25 65 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:09:42 66 Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:09:55 67 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:10:30 68 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 0:10:51 69 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:05 70 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:12:17 71 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:03 72 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:08 73 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:37 74 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:40 75 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:53 76 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:11 77 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:33 78 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:41 79 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh 0:15:00 80 James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 81 James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:15:04 82 Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:09 83 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:15:16 84 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:15:50 85 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:15:58 86 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:17:33 87 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 0:19:08 88 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:19:50 89 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:20:59 90 Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:21:13 91 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:21:18 92 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:21:34 93 Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:22:10 94 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 95 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:23:10 96 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:26:22 97 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 0:27:52 98 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:31:17 99 Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:32:30 100 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:34:12 101 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:37:18 102 Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:38:29

Points classification 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 29 pts 2 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 28 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 4 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 23 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 23 6 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 22 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 21 8 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 21 9 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 20 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 20 11 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 13 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 14 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 14 15 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 14 16 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 17 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 13 18 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 13 19 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 13 20 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 12 21 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 10 22 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 10 23 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 9 24 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth 9 25 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 9 26 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 8 27 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 8 28 Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth 7 29 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 30 James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 6 31 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 32 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 33 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 5 34 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 4 35 Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 36 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 37 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 38 Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 1 39 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 1

Sprint classification 1 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 18 pts 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 16 3 Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh 13 4 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 5 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 7 6 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 7 7 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 5 8 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 4 9 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport 4 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 11 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 2 12 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 2 13 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 2 14 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 1 15 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 1 16 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Mountains classification 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 34 pts 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 28 3 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 25 4 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 16 5 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 12 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 10 7 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 10 8 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport 9 9 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 9 10 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 8 11 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 7 12 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 4 13 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 3 14 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 15 Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh 2 16 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 2 17 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 18 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 19 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh 2 20 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 21 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 1 22 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1

Young riders classification 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 16:12:59 2 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:41 3 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:52 4 Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:01:11 5 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:45 6 Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:08:32 7 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 0:09:28 8 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:14:35 9 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:19:55 10 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:20:47 11 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 0:26:29 12 Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:31:07 13 Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:37:06