Cavendish sprints to Tour of Britain stage 4 victory
Wiggins retains overall race lead
Stage 4: Stoke-on-Trent - Llanberis
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) won stage 4 of the Tour of Britain from Stoke-on-Trent to Llanberis. The British road race champion picked up his first win of the race, his eighth in total, with Elia Viviani (Cannondale Pro Cycling) second and Steele Von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp) third.
Cavendish paid tribute to his rival-turned-teammate Alessandro Petacchi's efforts in the final kilometre. "We’ve been rivals a lot of my career but he’s a really good guy. He’s settled in very quickly to this team. Obviously the Tour of Britain is my home race but he was a big factor in me coming here because I wanted to ride with him."
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) retained his overall lead in the race despite his Sky team being put under pressure throughout the demanding stage into Wales.
While Cavendish took the plaudits for an excellent all-round performance from the Omega Pharma QuickStep team, there was further evidence that both Daniel Martin and Nairo Quintana have overall aspirations. Both riders accelerated on the final climb of the race with 10km to go and Wiggins, briefly unprotected, was forced to chase them down.
The stage was marked by an eleven-man group that escaped earlier in the stage.
Michael James Northey (Node 4-Giordana Racing), Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling), Marco Canola (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox), Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun), Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Alistair Slater (Great Britain), Aaron Gate (An Post-Chainreaction), Ian Wilkinson (UK Youth), Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), Thomas Scully (Team Raleigh) were the riders who slipped clear after 16 kilometres and built up a maximum advantage of 3:50.
Eleven riders, eleven different teams, and Sky were forced to patrol the peloton from an early stage for what would be a definitive test of their six-man squaid.
Slater was the best-placed of the escapees on general classification, 2:15 down on Wiggins, and Mathew Hayman, Josh Edmondson, Bernhard Eisel and David Lopez were ever-present as they marshalled the chase.
Up ahead, Madrazo, who had already gone on the attack on stage 2, was busy collecting king of the mountains points as he beat Delaplace to the first two peaks.
As the eleven leaders edged their way to the foot of the final climb they still had a healthy two-minute buffer on the peloton. Hayman fell back, and Ian Stannard –second overall – was called into action. The Sky rider chipped away at the break’s lead and with 10km to go the gap had shrunk to 1:24.
It appeared at this point that there was still enough firepower in the first eleven to hold off the bunch and get the job done. However, Martin’s attack on the final climb changed the complexion of the stage. Quintana was quickly on the Irishman’s wheel, followed by a determined Wiggins. Within less than a hundred meters the gap was reduced to less than a minute.
On the descent the harmony that had seen the break hold off Sky’s pursuit began to fracture. Canola was the first to blink, as back in the re-grouping peloton Jack Bauer launched an attack.
On the final run-in Sky found their footing and with NetApp-Endura helping to haul the break back the entire field became one with just over 1000 meters to go.
Cue Quickstep, who had profited from Keisse’s position in the break and once Cavendish hit the front the rest of the field were fighting for second and third.
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:45:42
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|8
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|11
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
|12
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|14
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|16
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
|17
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|18
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|20
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|22
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|25
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|26
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|27
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|28
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|29
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
|30
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|31
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|32
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth
|33
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|34
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|35
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|36
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|37
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|39
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|40
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|41
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|42
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|43
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|44
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|45
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|46
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|47
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
|48
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|49
|David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
|50
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|51
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|52
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|53
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|54
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
|55
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|56
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|57
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|60
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|61
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|62
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|63
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|64
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|65
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|66
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|67
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|68
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|69
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|70
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|71
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor
|72
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor
|73
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|74
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|75
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|76
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|77
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|78
|Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|79
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|80
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|81
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|82
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|83
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|84
|James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:00:12
|85
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|86
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|87
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|88
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|89
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|90
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|91
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:15
|93
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|0:00:24
|94
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:26
|95
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:38
|96
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:39
|97
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|98
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:38
|99
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:15
|100
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|101
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:07:42
|102
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:09:34
|DNF
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|3
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|12
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|7
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|9
|8
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|9
|Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
|7
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|6
|11
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
|5
|12
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|4
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|1
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|3
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|1
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|5
|pts
|2
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|1
|1
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|5
|pts
|2
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|5
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|4
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|5
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|6
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|3
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|4
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|3
|5
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|2
|6
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|1
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|2
|4
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|1
|Team UK Youth
|14:17:06
|2
|Movistar
|3
|AN Post Chain Reaction
|4
|Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|Team IG Sigma Sport
|6
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|7
|Great Britain
|8
|Garmin-Sharp
|9
|IAM Cycling
|10
|Cannondale
|11
|Node 4 Giordana Racing
|12
|Sky Procycling
|13
|Sojasun
|14
|Rapha Condor JLT
|15
|Team Raleigh
|16
|UnitedHealthcare
|17
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|18
|MTN-Qhubeka
|19
|Madison Genesis
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16:11:36
|2
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:37
|3
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:47
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:55
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|6
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:17
|7
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:18
|8
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:21
|10
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:23
|12
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:26
|13
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
|0:01:30
|15
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:01:31
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:38
|18
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:39
|19
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:41
|20
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:44
|21
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:45
|22
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:47
|23
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:52
|24
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|25
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:04
|26
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:11
|27
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:13
|28
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:14
|29
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:15
|30
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:02:16
|31
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:19
|32
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:02:21
|33
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:29
|34
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|35
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:31
|36
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:02:34
|37
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|0:02:37
|38
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:02:42
|39
|David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
|0:02:47
|40
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|41
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:51
|42
|Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:02:54
|43
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:03:02
|44
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:04
|45
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|46
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:09
|47
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:03:14
|48
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:03:24
|49
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|50
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:03:48
|51
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|52
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:04:32
|53
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
|54
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:04:41
|55
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:05:22
|56
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:06:52
|57
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:08
|58
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:24
|59
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:08:03
|60
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:08:09
|61
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:20
|62
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:08:32
|63
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:08:58
|64
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:09:25
|65
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:09:42
|66
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:09:55
|67
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:10:30
|68
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:51
|69
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:05
|70
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:12:17
|71
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:03
|72
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:08
|73
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:37
|74
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:40
|75
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:53
|76
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:11
|77
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:33
|78
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:41
|79
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
|0:15:00
|80
|James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|81
|James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:15:04
|82
|Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:09
|83
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:15:16
|84
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:15:50
|85
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:15:58
|86
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:17:33
|87
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|0:19:08
|88
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:19:50
|89
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:20:59
|90
|Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:21:13
|91
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:21:18
|92
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:21:34
|93
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:22:10
|94
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|95
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:23:10
|96
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:26:22
|97
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|0:27:52
|98
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:31:17
|99
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:32:30
|100
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:34:12
|101
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:37:18
|102
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:38:29
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|29
|pts
|2
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|28
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|23
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|23
|6
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|22
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|21
|8
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|21
|9
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|20
|11
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|13
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|14
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|14
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|14
|16
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|17
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|18
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|19
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|13
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|21
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|10
|22
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|23
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|24
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
|9
|25
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|9
|26
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|8
|27
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|28
|Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
|7
|29
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|30
|James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|6
|31
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|32
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|33
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|5
|34
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|35
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|36
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|37
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|39
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|1
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|18
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|3
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|13
|4
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|5
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|6
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|7
|7
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|8
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|4
|9
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|4
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|11
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|12
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|2
|13
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|2
|14
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|15
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1
|16
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|pts
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|28
|3
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|25
|4
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|16
|5
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|12
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|7
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|10
|8
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|9
|9
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|10
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|8
|11
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|12
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|4
|13
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|3
|14
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|15
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|2
|16
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|17
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|18
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|19
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
|2
|20
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|21
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|22
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|16:12:59
|2
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:41
|3
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:52
|4
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:01:11
|5
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:45
|6
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:08:32
|7
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:28
|8
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:14:35
|9
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:19:55
|10
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:20:47
|11
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|0:26:29
|12
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:31:07
|13
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:37:06
|1
|Sky Procycling
|48:36:43
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:03
|3
|Movistar
|0:02:11
|4
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:02:16
|5
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:22
|6
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:28
|7
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:49
|8
|AN Post Chain Reaction
|0:03:07
|9
|Sojasun
|0:04:21
|10
|Team UK Youth
|0:06:09
|11
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:06:25
|12
|Team Raleigh
|0:06:32
|13
|Great Britain
|0:08:26
|14
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:08:53
|15
|Team IG Sigma Sport
|0:12:10
|16
|Node 4 Giordana Racing
|0:12:14
|17
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:13:23
|18
|Madison Genesis
|0:14:11
|19
|Cannondale
|0:27:45
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy