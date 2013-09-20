Trending

Simon Yates triumphs in Tour of Britain stage 6

Wiggins remains in leader's jersey on Haytor uphill finish

Image 1 of 27

Big crowds await the riders on Haytor in Dartmoor, the Tour of Britain's first mountain finish

Big crowds await the riders on Haytor in Dartmoor, the Tour of Britain's first mountain finish
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 27

Simon Yates (Great Britain) won stage 6 of the Tour of Britain after a perfectly-timed attack in the race finale

Simon Yates (Great Britain) won stage 6 of the Tour of Britain after a perfectly-timed attack in the race finale
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 27

Riders head down to team buses off the Haytor mountain finish as others are still making their way to the line.

Riders head down to team buses off the Haytor mountain finish as others are still making their way to the line.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 27

Police on Haytor

Police on Haytor
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 27

Garmin-Sharp's Jack Bauer and Dan Martin recover after the stage 6 summit finish at the Tour of Britain

Garmin-Sharp's Jack Bauer and Dan Martin recover after the stage 6 summit finish at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 27

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) at the finish line for stage 6

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) at the finish line for stage 6
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 27

Tour of Britain stage 6 winner Simon Yates (Great Britain) makes his way to the podium

Tour of Britain stage 6 winner Simon Yates (Great Britain) makes his way to the podium
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 27

The Tour of Britain jersey holders line up at the front of the peloton at the start of stage 6

The Tour of Britain jersey holders line up at the front of the peloton at the start of stage 6
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 27

Alex Dowsett (Movistart), Bernhard Eisel (Sky) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) lead a group in on the Haytor summit finish

Alex Dowsett (Movistart), Bernhard Eisel (Sky) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) lead a group in on the Haytor summit finish
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 27

Teams set up along the Sidmouth seafront prior to the start of stage 6 at the Tour of Britain

Teams set up along the Sidmouth seafront prior to the start of stage 6 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 27

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) finishes second on stage 6 and moves into second overall on the Tour of Britain general classification

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) finishes second on stage 6 and moves into second overall on the Tour of Britain general classification
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 27

Francesco Bongiorno (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) cracked the top-10 in the stage finish on Haytor

Francesco Bongiorno (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) cracked the top-10 in the stage finish on Haytor
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 27

Simon Yates (Great Britain) continues his run of good form with victory in stage 6 at the Tour of Britain

Simon Yates (Great Britain) continues his run of good form with victory in stage 6 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 27

Tour of Britain leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) finished 7th on the Haytor summit finish and remains in the gold jersey

Tour of Britain leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) finished 7th on the Haytor summit finish and remains in the gold jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 15 of 27

Simon Yates (Great Britain) celebrates victory in stage 6 at the Tour of Britain on the Haytor mountain finish

Simon Yates (Great Britain) celebrates victory in stage 6 at the Tour of Britain on the Haytor mountain finish
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 16 of 27

Tour of Britain leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) leads Nairo Quintana (Movistar) across the finish line

Tour of Britain leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) leads Nairo Quintana (Movistar) across the finish line
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 17 of 27

Tour of Britain leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) leads the bunch out of Sidmouth in front of huge crowds

Tour of Britain leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) leads the bunch out of Sidmouth in front of huge crowds
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 18 of 27

Team IG Sigma Sport mechanics preparing bikes on the Sidmouth promenade

Team IG Sigma Sport mechanics preparing bikes on the Sidmouth promenade
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 19 of 27

Sky lead Wiggins in the chase of the breakaway

Sky lead Wiggins in the chase of the breakaway
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 20 of 27

Kristian House (Rapha Condor) leads the 5-man break up the second category climb of Mamhead

Kristian House (Rapha Condor) leads the 5-man break up the second category climb of Mamhead
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 21 of 27

Tour of Britain peloton heading out for the start of stage 6 from Sidmouth

Tour of Britain peloton heading out for the start of stage 6 from Sidmouth
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 22 of 27

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) is the new leader of the Tour of Britain points classification

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) is the new leader of the Tour of Britain points classification
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 23 of 27

Angel Madrazo (Movistar) firmly in control of the mountains classification at the Tour of Britain

Angel Madrazo (Movistar) firmly in control of the mountains classification at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 24 of 27

Angel Madrazo (Movistar) remains the leader of the sprint classification

Angel Madrazo (Movistar) remains the leader of the sprint classification
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 25 of 27

Tour of Britain leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the second category climb of Mamhead

Tour of Britain leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the second category climb of Mamhead
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 26 of 27

Tour of Britain stage 6 winner Simon Yates (Great Britain)

Tour of Britain stage 6 winner Simon Yates (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 27 of 27

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the Tour of Britain leader's jersey after stage 6

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the Tour of Britain leader's jersey after stage 6
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Simon Yates (Great Britain) continued his recent run of sparkling form with victory atop Haytor on stage 6 of the Tour of Britain. On the first summit finish in the race’s history, Yates surged clear of the gold jersey group on the final ramp to the line with 200 metres to go, while Bradley Wiggins (Sky) retains the overall lead.

Still only 21 years of age, Yates began his season with a gold medal in the points race at the world track championships and showcased his repertoire on the road with two stage victories at the recent Tour de l’Avenir, where his twin brother Adam finished second overall.

At Haytor, Yates gave a further indication of his considerable potential by jumping clear of a strong group that included Wiggins and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and claiming stage victory, two seconds clear of Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) and David Lopez (Sky).

“It’s one of my best victories. To win a stage of your nation tour in that company, you can’t get much better,” Yates said afterwards. “I know I have a good kick but I didn’t really believe until we got closer to the line.”

On the six-kilometre climb to the finish, Simon Yates wisely followed the rhythm of the Sky duo of Lopez and Wiggins in the gold jersey group rather than trying to match the successive accelerations of Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox), Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

“When people attack, it goes hard for a few minutes here and there, and you grit your teeth for bit and hang in,” Yates said. “I was just hoping for a good position at the foot of the climb and then people started whittling away as we went up.”

That paring down process was aided by a combination of the climb’s irregular gradient and the pressing of Martin and Quintana. The gold jersey group was rattled every time the road pointed skywards, and on each occasion, another clutch of riders was shaken loose. By the time Wiggins brought order to proceedings by imposing a brisk tempo inside the final two kilometres, only nine riders remained at the head of the race.

Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka) twice tried to punch his way clear of the leader in the closing 800 metres, but he was pegged back by a determined Lopez, who then launched a move of his own 250 metres from home. Just as the road kicked up for the last time, however, Yates unfurled a crisp attack that took him past Lopez and clear of the gold jersey group to take a fine stage victory.

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) attempted to get back on terms, but had to settle for beating Lopez to second place on the stage, while Wiggins and Quintana came home ten second down. With Ian Stannard (Sky) dropped from the leading group, Elmiger moves up to second overall, 32 seconds down on Wiggins, while Yates is now in third place, 1:06 back.

How it unfolded

By this point, it seems, the Tour of Britain has settled into a familiar routine. Another day, another early breakaway, and – inevitably – another Angel Madrazo (Movistar) cameo. The Spaniard was part of a five-man move that went clear in the opening kilometres and he duly sealed victory in the king of mountains competition by claiming maximum points atop the climbs of Stoke Hill, Mamhead and Six Mile Hill.

Madrazo was joined in his endeavour on the front by Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Liam Holohan (Madison Genesis), Kristian House (Rapha Condor) and Ian Wilkinson (UK Youth), but their lead was never allowed to stretch much beyond 3:30.

On the run-in to the base of Haytor, only Madrazo, Holohan and Velits were left at the front of the race, but with Francesco Bongiorno’s Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox team helping Sky to chase, they were caught just as the final haul to the line began.

Bongiorno’s teammate Stefano Pirazzi was the first man to attack on the climb, pedalling clear with 4.5 kilometres to go. The Italian never succeeded in opening a substantial gap, but Sky’s measured pursuit behind saw the peloton reduced to just thirty riders by the time Dan Martin launched the first of his accelerations a kilometre later.

Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling) managed to bridge across to Martin, but with Sky reluctant to allow the Irishman too much leeway, they were pegged back with three kilometres to go. Martin made another probing effort soon afterwards, although this time his move did little other than lay the groundwork for Nairo Quintana to jump away, bringing Wyss and Bongiorno with him.

After Lopez swung over, it was Wiggins himself who took up the reins of the chase and the gold jersey looked comfortable as he closed the gap to Quintana with two kilometres to go, reducing the leading group to just nine riders.

With Garmin-Sharp’s pair of Martin and Jack Bauer further behind, Wiggins knew, too, that he was in the process of placing a significant down payment on overall victory. Although Elmiger gained eight seconds in the final kick to the line (and a further six in time bonuses), Wiggins carries a 32-second lead out of the hills of Devon and into the more weekend’s more benign concluding stages.

Full Results
1Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain3:23:44
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:02
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
4Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:05
5Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:07
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:12
9Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
10Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:00:31
11Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing
13Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
14Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
17Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
18Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:39
19Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:01
20Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:04
21David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
22Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:10
23Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh0:01:13
24Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth0:01:16
25Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:44
26Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:51
27Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
28Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
29Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
30Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
31Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
32Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:25
33Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:02:33
34Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:44
35Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:02:49
36Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:52
37Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:03:17
38Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:04:13
39Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
40Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:22
41Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:25
42Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
43Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor0:04:31
44Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth0:04:58
45Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
46Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
47Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
48Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
49Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
50Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
51Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
52Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:44
53Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:07:35
54Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
55Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
56Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
57Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth
58Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
59Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
61Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
62Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
63Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
64Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
65Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
66Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
67Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
68Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
69Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
70Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
71Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
72George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
73Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
74Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
75Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
76Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
77Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:01
78Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor0:09:13
79Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:10:11
80Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
81Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun0:11:00
82Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis0:13:21
83James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:13:24
84Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
85Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:13:53
86Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:54
87Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:14:01
88Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
89Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor0:14:29
90James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
91Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
92Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
93Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:15:41
94Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
95Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:15:57
96Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
97Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis0:16:06
DNFMeron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFSteele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp

Points
1Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain15pts
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling14
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling13
4Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka12
5Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling11
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling9
8Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox8
9Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling7
10Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun6
11Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
12Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing4
13Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor3
14Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain2
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp1

Sprint 1 - Tiverton, 37.9km
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5pts
2Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth3
3Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
4Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor1

Sprint 2 - Exeter, 62.6km
1Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth5pts
2Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis3
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint 3 - Chudleigh, 95.4km
1Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth5pts
2Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor3
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 1 - Pennsylvania Road (Cat. 2) 59.6km
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor5
3Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth4
4Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis3
5Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
6Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 2 - Mamhead (Cat. 2) 84.1km
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor5
3Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth4
4Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
5Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis2
6Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 3 - Six Mile Hill (Cat. 2) 117.5km
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis5
3Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
4Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor3
5Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth2
6Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1

Mountain 4 - Haytor (Cat. 1) 137km
1Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain10pts
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling9
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling8
4Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka7
5Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling6
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team5
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling4
8Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox3
9Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
10Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun1

Young riders
1Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain3:23:44
2Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:00:31
3Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain0:02:00
4Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
5Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:44
6Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor0:04:31
7Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh0:04:58
8Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
9Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain0:07:35
10Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
11George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
12Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain0:13:24
13Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor0:14:29

Teams
1IAM Cycling10:11:31
2Sky Procycling0:00:54
3Sojasun0:01:47
4Great Britain0:02:12
5UnitedHealthcare0:04:18
6Node 4 Giordana Racing0:07:14
7Team NetApp-Endura0:07:18
8Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:07:26
9Team UK Youth0:07:55
10Garmin-Sharp0:08:48
11Team IG Sigma Sport0:10:29
12Team Raleigh0:10:50
13MTN-Qhubeka0:11:34
14Movistar0:11:48
15Rapha Condor JLT0:12:18
16Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:12:29
17Cannondale0:16:42
18Madison Genesis0:19:44
19AN Post-Chain Reaction0:19:49

General classification after stage 6
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling24:10:56
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:32
3Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:01:06
4David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:08
5Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:16
6Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:19
7Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:34
8Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:36
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:42
10Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:56
11Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:57
12Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:19
13Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:02:32
15Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:07
16Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor0:03:09
17Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:03:30
18Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth0:03:40
19David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun0:03:44
20Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:15
21Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:28
22Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:05:08
23Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:23
24Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:26
25Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:03
26Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:07:37
27Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:49
28Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:08:05
29Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:08:24
30Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:09
31Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:10:28
32Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain0:10:46
33Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth0:11:03
34Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:12:07
35Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:13
36Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
37Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:15
38Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth0:13:10
39Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:13:43
40Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh0:13:58
41Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh0:14:03
42Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:14:26
43Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:14:41
44Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:15:50
45Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh0:16:43
46Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:15
47Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor0:17:17
48Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor0:17:24
49Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:17:45
50Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:18:45
51Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh0:18:51
52Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun0:18:54
53Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:19:29
54Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:20:03
55Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth0:20:12
56Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:20:50
57Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:53
58Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain0:21:14
59Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction0:21:42
60Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:57
61Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis0:21:59
62Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:22:24
63Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:22:41
64Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh0:23:09
65Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:23:19
66Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:32
67Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:23:37
68Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:37
69Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:25:14
70Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor0:26:02
71Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:04
72Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis0:26:08
73Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:26:30
74Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:44
75Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:09
76Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:45
77Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:28:05
78Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:29:04
79Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:49
80Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain0:30:46
81James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:31:15
82Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth0:31:39
83Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:33:18
84Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:34:45
85Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:35:11
86Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh0:35:40
87James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:36:04
88Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun0:36:39
89Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:16
90Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:38:58
91Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth0:41:41
92George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain0:44:40
93Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor0:45:00
94Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis0:47:29
95Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:48:05
96Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:52:49
97Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:59:30

Points classification
1Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling48pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain37
3Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction35
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp35
5Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step35
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling33
7Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka30
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling29
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka28
10Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun28
11Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
12David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling24
13Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling23
14Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling21
15Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox21
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling19
17Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team16
18Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox15
19Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team14
20Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
21Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura13
22David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun12
23Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling10
24Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain10
25Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth9
26Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura9
27Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction9
28Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox8
29Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain8
30Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth7
31Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp6
32Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
33James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing6
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
35Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth5
36Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis5
37Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing4
38Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor3
39Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis3
40Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
41Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain2
42Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun1
43Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction1

Sprint classification
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team30pts
2Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction18
3Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh13
4Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth13
5Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp11
6Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox11
7Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport10
8Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor8
9Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun7
10Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport7
11Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox6
12Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun5
13Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport4
14Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
15Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis3
16Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling2
17Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain2
18Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing2
19Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction2
20Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling1
21Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain1
22Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1
23Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1

Mountains classification
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team72pts
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team31
3Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction28
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun28
5Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor25
6Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing25
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp24
8David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling23
9Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain19
10Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka18
11Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport18
12Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp16
13Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling15
14Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox14
15Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox14
16Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
17Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling11
18Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling10
19Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis10
20Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth10
21Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction10
22Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport9
23Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling9
24Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling9
25Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain9
26Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling8
27Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport8
28Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor7
29Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling6
30Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp4
31David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun4
32Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport4
33Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling3
34Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh2
35Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh2
36Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun2
37Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
38Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
39Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling2
40Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun1
41Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain1
42Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
43Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1

Young riders classification
1Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain24:12:02
2Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain0:09:40
3Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh0:12:57
4Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor0:16:11
5Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:17:39
6Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain0:20:08
7Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis0:25:02
8Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:26:39
9Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain0:29:40
10Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:32:12
11Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth0:40:35
12George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain0:43:34
13Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor0:43:54

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling72:35:35
2IAM Cycling0:01:09
3Sojasun0:06:39
4Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:11:04
5Team NetApp-Endura0:11:39
6UnitedHealthcare0:14:49
7Team UK Youth0:16:31
8Great Britain0:16:46
9Garmin-Sharp0:16:54
10Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:23:39
11Node 4 Giordana Racing0:24:54
12Movistar0:25:23
13MTN-Qhubeka0:25:29
14AN Post-Chain Reaction0:26:01
15Rapha Condor JLT0:29:10
16Team Raleigh0:29:15
17Team IG Sigma Sport0:32:24
18Madison Genesis0:44:58
19Cannondale0:49:47

