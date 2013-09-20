Simon Yates triumphs in Tour of Britain stage 6
Wiggins remains in leader's jersey on Haytor uphill finish
Stage 6: Sidmouth - Haytor
Simon Yates (Great Britain) continued his recent run of sparkling form with victory atop Haytor on stage 6 of the Tour of Britain. On the first summit finish in the race’s history, Yates surged clear of the gold jersey group on the final ramp to the line with 200 metres to go, while Bradley Wiggins (Sky) retains the overall lead.
Still only 21 years of age, Yates began his season with a gold medal in the points race at the world track championships and showcased his repertoire on the road with two stage victories at the recent Tour de l’Avenir, where his twin brother Adam finished second overall.
At Haytor, Yates gave a further indication of his considerable potential by jumping clear of a strong group that included Wiggins and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and claiming stage victory, two seconds clear of Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) and David Lopez (Sky).
“It’s one of my best victories. To win a stage of your nation tour in that company, you can’t get much better,” Yates said afterwards. “I know I have a good kick but I didn’t really believe until we got closer to the line.”
On the six-kilometre climb to the finish, Simon Yates wisely followed the rhythm of the Sky duo of Lopez and Wiggins in the gold jersey group rather than trying to match the successive accelerations of Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox), Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).
“When people attack, it goes hard for a few minutes here and there, and you grit your teeth for bit and hang in,” Yates said. “I was just hoping for a good position at the foot of the climb and then people started whittling away as we went up.”
That paring down process was aided by a combination of the climb’s irregular gradient and the pressing of Martin and Quintana. The gold jersey group was rattled every time the road pointed skywards, and on each occasion, another clutch of riders was shaken loose. By the time Wiggins brought order to proceedings by imposing a brisk tempo inside the final two kilometres, only nine riders remained at the head of the race.
Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka) twice tried to punch his way clear of the leader in the closing 800 metres, but he was pegged back by a determined Lopez, who then launched a move of his own 250 metres from home. Just as the road kicked up for the last time, however, Yates unfurled a crisp attack that took him past Lopez and clear of the gold jersey group to take a fine stage victory.
Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) attempted to get back on terms, but had to settle for beating Lopez to second place on the stage, while Wiggins and Quintana came home ten second down. With Ian Stannard (Sky) dropped from the leading group, Elmiger moves up to second overall, 32 seconds down on Wiggins, while Yates is now in third place, 1:06 back.
How it unfolded
By this point, it seems, the Tour of Britain has settled into a familiar routine. Another day, another early breakaway, and – inevitably – another Angel Madrazo (Movistar) cameo. The Spaniard was part of a five-man move that went clear in the opening kilometres and he duly sealed victory in the king of mountains competition by claiming maximum points atop the climbs of Stoke Hill, Mamhead and Six Mile Hill.
Madrazo was joined in his endeavour on the front by Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Liam Holohan (Madison Genesis), Kristian House (Rapha Condor) and Ian Wilkinson (UK Youth), but their lead was never allowed to stretch much beyond 3:30.
On the run-in to the base of Haytor, only Madrazo, Holohan and Velits were left at the front of the race, but with Francesco Bongiorno’s Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox team helping Sky to chase, they were caught just as the final haul to the line began.
Bongiorno’s teammate Stefano Pirazzi was the first man to attack on the climb, pedalling clear with 4.5 kilometres to go. The Italian never succeeded in opening a substantial gap, but Sky’s measured pursuit behind saw the peloton reduced to just thirty riders by the time Dan Martin launched the first of his accelerations a kilometre later.
Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling) managed to bridge across to Martin, but with Sky reluctant to allow the Irishman too much leeway, they were pegged back with three kilometres to go. Martin made another probing effort soon afterwards, although this time his move did little other than lay the groundwork for Nairo Quintana to jump away, bringing Wyss and Bongiorno with him.
After Lopez swung over, it was Wiggins himself who took up the reins of the chase and the gold jersey looked comfortable as he closed the gap to Quintana with two kilometres to go, reducing the leading group to just nine riders.
With Garmin-Sharp’s pair of Martin and Jack Bauer further behind, Wiggins knew, too, that he was in the process of placing a significant down payment on overall victory. Although Elmiger gained eight seconds in the final kick to the line (and a further six in time bonuses), Wiggins carries a 32-second lead out of the hills of Devon and into the more weekend’s more benign concluding stages.
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|3:23:44
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:05
|5
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|7
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:12
|9
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:00:31
|11
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|13
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|14
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|18
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:39
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:01
|20
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:04
|21
|David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
|22
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:10
|23
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
|0:01:13
|24
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
|0:01:16
|25
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:44
|26
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:51
|27
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|28
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|29
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|31
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|32
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:25
|33
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:02:33
|34
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:44
|35
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:02:49
|36
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:52
|37
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:03:17
|38
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:04:13
|39
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|40
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:22
|41
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:25
|42
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:04:31
|44
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:04:58
|45
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|46
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|47
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|48
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|49
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|50
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|51
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|52
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:44
|53
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:07:35
|54
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|55
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|56
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|57
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth
|58
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|59
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|61
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|62
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|63
|Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
|64
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|65
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|66
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|67
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|68
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|69
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|70
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|71
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|72
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|73
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|74
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|75
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|77
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:01
|78
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:09:13
|79
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:10:11
|80
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|81
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:00
|82
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:13:21
|83
|James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:13:24
|84
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|85
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:13:53
|86
|Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:54
|87
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:14:01
|88
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
|89
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:14:29
|90
|James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|91
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|92
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|93
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:15:41
|94
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|95
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:15:57
|96
|Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|97
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:16:06
|DNF
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|15
|pts
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|13
|4
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|12
|5
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|8
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|8
|9
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|10
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|6
|11
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|12
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|4
|13
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|3
|14
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|3
|3
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|4
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|1
|1
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|5
|pts
|2
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|3
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|5
|3
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|4
|4
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|5
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|6
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|5
|3
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|4
|4
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|5
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|6
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|3
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|4
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|3
|5
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|2
|6
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|pts
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|8
|4
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|7
|5
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|8
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|3
|9
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|10
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|1
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|3:23:44
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:31
|3
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:00
|4
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|5
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:44
|6
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:04:31
|7
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:04:58
|8
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|9
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:35
|10
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:24
|13
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:14:29
|1
|IAM Cycling
|10:11:31
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:54
|3
|Sojasun
|0:01:47
|4
|Great Britain
|0:02:12
|5
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:04:18
|6
|Node 4 Giordana Racing
|0:07:14
|7
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:18
|8
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:07:26
|9
|Team UK Youth
|0:07:55
|10
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:48
|11
|Team IG Sigma Sport
|0:10:29
|12
|Team Raleigh
|0:10:50
|13
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:11:34
|14
|Movistar
|0:11:48
|15
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:12:18
|16
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:12:29
|17
|Cannondale
|0:16:42
|18
|Madison Genesis
|0:19:44
|19
|AN Post-Chain Reaction
|0:19:49
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24:10:56
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:32
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:06
|4
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:08
|5
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:16
|6
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:19
|7
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:34
|8
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:36
|9
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:42
|10
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|11
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:57
|12
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:19
|13
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:32
|15
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:07
|16
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:03:09
|17
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:03:30
|18
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
|0:03:40
|19
|David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:44
|20
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:15
|21
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:28
|22
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:05:08
|23
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:23
|24
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:26
|25
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:03
|26
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:07:37
|27
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:49
|28
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:08:05
|29
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:08:24
|30
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:09
|31
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:10:28
|32
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:46
|33
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:11:03
|34
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:12:07
|35
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:13
|36
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:15
|38
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:13:10
|39
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:13:43
|40
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:13:58
|41
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:14:03
|42
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:14:26
|43
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:14:41
|44
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:15:50
|45
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|0:16:43
|46
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:17:15
|47
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:17:17
|48
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:17:24
|49
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:17:45
|50
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:45
|51
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
|0:18:51
|52
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|0:18:54
|53
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:19:29
|54
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:20:03
|55
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:20:12
|56
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:20:50
|57
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:20:53
|58
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|0:21:14
|59
|Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:21:42
|60
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:57
|61
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:21:59
|62
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:22:24
|63
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:22:41
|64
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:23:09
|65
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:23:19
|66
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:32
|67
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:23:37
|68
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:37
|69
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:25:14
|70
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:26:02
|71
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:04
|72
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:26:08
|73
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:26:30
|74
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:44
|75
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:09
|76
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:45
|77
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:28:05
|78
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:29:04
|79
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:49
|80
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|0:30:46
|81
|James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:31:15
|82
|Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:31:39
|83
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:33:18
|84
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:34:45
|85
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:35:11
|86
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:35:40
|87
|James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:36:04
|88
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|0:36:39
|89
|Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:38:16
|90
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:38:58
|91
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:41:41
|92
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|0:44:40
|93
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:45:00
|94
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:47:29
|95
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:48:05
|96
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:52:49
|97
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:59:30
|1
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|48
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|37
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|35
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|35
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|7
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|30
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|29
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|28
|10
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|28
|11
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|24
|13
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|23
|14
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|15
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|21
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|19
|17
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|18
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|15
|19
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|14
|20
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|21
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|22
|David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|23
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|24
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|25
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
|9
|26
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|27
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|9
|28
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|8
|29
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|30
|Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
|7
|31
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|32
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|33
|James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|6
|34
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|35
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|5
|36
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|37
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|4
|38
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|3
|39
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|40
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|41
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|42
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|43
|Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|18
|3
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|13
|4
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|13
|5
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|6
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|7
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|10
|8
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|8
|9
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|10
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|7
|11
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|6
|12
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|13
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|4
|14
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|15
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|16
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|17
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|18
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|2
|19
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|2
|20
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1
|21
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|22
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|23
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|pts
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|31
|3
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|28
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|28
|5
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|25
|6
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|25
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|8
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|23
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|19
|10
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|18
|11
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|18
|12
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|13
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|14
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14
|15
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14
|16
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|17
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|11
|18
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|19
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|20
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|10
|21
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|10
|22
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|9
|23
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|24
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|9
|25
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|26
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|27
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|8
|28
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|7
|29
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|30
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|31
|David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|32
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|4
|33
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|3
|34
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|2
|35
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
|2
|36
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|37
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|38
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|39
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|40
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|1
|41
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|42
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|43
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|24:12:02
|2
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:40
|3
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:12:57
|4
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:16:11
|5
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:39
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|0:20:08
|7
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:25:02
|8
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:26:39
|9
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|0:29:40
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:32:12
|11
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:40:35
|12
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|0:43:34
|13
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:43:54
|1
|Sky Procycling
|72:35:35
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:09
|3
|Sojasun
|0:06:39
|4
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:11:04
|5
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:11:39
|6
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:14:49
|7
|Team UK Youth
|0:16:31
|8
|Great Britain
|0:16:46
|9
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:16:54
|10
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:23:39
|11
|Node 4 Giordana Racing
|0:24:54
|12
|Movistar
|0:25:23
|13
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:25:29
|14
|AN Post-Chain Reaction
|0:26:01
|15
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:29:10
|16
|Team Raleigh
|0:29:15
|17
|Team IG Sigma Sport
|0:32:24
|18
|Madison Genesis
|0:44:58
|19
|Cannondale
|0:49:47
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy