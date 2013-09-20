Image 1 of 27 Big crowds await the riders on Haytor in Dartmoor, the Tour of Britain's first mountain finish (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 27 Simon Yates (Great Britain) won stage 6 of the Tour of Britain after a perfectly-timed attack in the race finale (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 27 Riders head down to team buses off the Haytor mountain finish as others are still making their way to the line. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 27 Police on Haytor (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 27 Garmin-Sharp's Jack Bauer and Dan Martin recover after the stage 6 summit finish at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 27 Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) at the finish line for stage 6 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 27 Tour of Britain stage 6 winner Simon Yates (Great Britain) makes his way to the podium (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 27 The Tour of Britain jersey holders line up at the front of the peloton at the start of stage 6 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 27 Alex Dowsett (Movistart), Bernhard Eisel (Sky) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) lead a group in on the Haytor summit finish (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 27 Teams set up along the Sidmouth seafront prior to the start of stage 6 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 27 Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) finishes second on stage 6 and moves into second overall on the Tour of Britain general classification (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 27 Francesco Bongiorno (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) cracked the top-10 in the stage finish on Haytor (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 27 Simon Yates (Great Britain) continues his run of good form with victory in stage 6 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 27 Tour of Britain leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) finished 7th on the Haytor summit finish and remains in the gold jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 15 of 27 Simon Yates (Great Britain) celebrates victory in stage 6 at the Tour of Britain on the Haytor mountain finish (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 16 of 27 Tour of Britain leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) leads Nairo Quintana (Movistar) across the finish line (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 17 of 27 Tour of Britain leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) leads the bunch out of Sidmouth in front of huge crowds (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 18 of 27 Team IG Sigma Sport mechanics preparing bikes on the Sidmouth promenade (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 19 of 27 Sky lead Wiggins in the chase of the breakaway (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 20 of 27 Kristian House (Rapha Condor) leads the 5-man break up the second category climb of Mamhead (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 21 of 27 Tour of Britain peloton heading out for the start of stage 6 from Sidmouth (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 22 of 27 Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) is the new leader of the Tour of Britain points classification (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 23 of 27 Angel Madrazo (Movistar) firmly in control of the mountains classification at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 24 of 27 Angel Madrazo (Movistar) remains the leader of the sprint classification (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 25 of 27 Tour of Britain leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the second category climb of Mamhead (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 26 of 27 Tour of Britain stage 6 winner Simon Yates (Great Britain) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 27 of 27 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the Tour of Britain leader's jersey after stage 6 (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Simon Yates (Great Britain) continued his recent run of sparkling form with victory atop Haytor on stage 6 of the Tour of Britain. On the first summit finish in the race’s history, Yates surged clear of the gold jersey group on the final ramp to the line with 200 metres to go, while Bradley Wiggins (Sky) retains the overall lead.

Still only 21 years of age, Yates began his season with a gold medal in the points race at the world track championships and showcased his repertoire on the road with two stage victories at the recent Tour de l’Avenir, where his twin brother Adam finished second overall.

At Haytor, Yates gave a further indication of his considerable potential by jumping clear of a strong group that included Wiggins and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and claiming stage victory, two seconds clear of Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) and David Lopez (Sky).

“It’s one of my best victories. To win a stage of your nation tour in that company, you can’t get much better,” Yates said afterwards. “I know I have a good kick but I didn’t really believe until we got closer to the line.”

On the six-kilometre climb to the finish, Simon Yates wisely followed the rhythm of the Sky duo of Lopez and Wiggins in the gold jersey group rather than trying to match the successive accelerations of Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox), Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

“When people attack, it goes hard for a few minutes here and there, and you grit your teeth for bit and hang in,” Yates said. “I was just hoping for a good position at the foot of the climb and then people started whittling away as we went up.”

That paring down process was aided by a combination of the climb’s irregular gradient and the pressing of Martin and Quintana. The gold jersey group was rattled every time the road pointed skywards, and on each occasion, another clutch of riders was shaken loose. By the time Wiggins brought order to proceedings by imposing a brisk tempo inside the final two kilometres, only nine riders remained at the head of the race.

Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka) twice tried to punch his way clear of the leader in the closing 800 metres, but he was pegged back by a determined Lopez, who then launched a move of his own 250 metres from home. Just as the road kicked up for the last time, however, Yates unfurled a crisp attack that took him past Lopez and clear of the gold jersey group to take a fine stage victory.

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) attempted to get back on terms, but had to settle for beating Lopez to second place on the stage, while Wiggins and Quintana came home ten second down. With Ian Stannard (Sky) dropped from the leading group, Elmiger moves up to second overall, 32 seconds down on Wiggins, while Yates is now in third place, 1:06 back.

How it unfolded

By this point, it seems, the Tour of Britain has settled into a familiar routine. Another day, another early breakaway, and – inevitably – another Angel Madrazo (Movistar) cameo. The Spaniard was part of a five-man move that went clear in the opening kilometres and he duly sealed victory in the king of mountains competition by claiming maximum points atop the climbs of Stoke Hill, Mamhead and Six Mile Hill.

Madrazo was joined in his endeavour on the front by Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Liam Holohan (Madison Genesis), Kristian House (Rapha Condor) and Ian Wilkinson (UK Youth), but their lead was never allowed to stretch much beyond 3:30.

On the run-in to the base of Haytor, only Madrazo, Holohan and Velits were left at the front of the race, but with Francesco Bongiorno’s Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox team helping Sky to chase, they were caught just as the final haul to the line began.

Bongiorno’s teammate Stefano Pirazzi was the first man to attack on the climb, pedalling clear with 4.5 kilometres to go. The Italian never succeeded in opening a substantial gap, but Sky’s measured pursuit behind saw the peloton reduced to just thirty riders by the time Dan Martin launched the first of his accelerations a kilometre later.

Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling) managed to bridge across to Martin, but with Sky reluctant to allow the Irishman too much leeway, they were pegged back with three kilometres to go. Martin made another probing effort soon afterwards, although this time his move did little other than lay the groundwork for Nairo Quintana to jump away, bringing Wyss and Bongiorno with him.

After Lopez swung over, it was Wiggins himself who took up the reins of the chase and the gold jersey looked comfortable as he closed the gap to Quintana with two kilometres to go, reducing the leading group to just nine riders.

With Garmin-Sharp’s pair of Martin and Jack Bauer further behind, Wiggins knew, too, that he was in the process of placing a significant down payment on overall victory. Although Elmiger gained eight seconds in the final kick to the line (and a further six in time bonuses), Wiggins carries a 32-second lead out of the hills of Devon and into the more weekend’s more benign concluding stages.

Full Results 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 3:23:44 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:02 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:05 5 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:07 7 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:12 9 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:00:31 11 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing 13 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 14 Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 17 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 18 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:39 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:01 20 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:04 21 David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun 22 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:01:10 23 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh 0:01:13 24 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth 0:01:16 25 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:44 26 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:51 27 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 28 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 29 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 30 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 31 Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth 32 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:25 33 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:02:33 34 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:44 35 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 0:02:49 36 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:52 37 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:03:17 38 Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 0:04:13 39 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 40 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:22 41 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:25 42 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 43 Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:04:31 44 Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:04:58 45 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 46 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 47 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh 48 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 49 Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh 50 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 51 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 52 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:44 53 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:07:35 54 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 55 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 56 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 57 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth 58 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 59 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 61 Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 62 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 63 Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth 64 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 65 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 66 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 67 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 68 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 69 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 70 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 71 Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh 72 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 73 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 74 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 75 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 77 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:01 78 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:09:13 79 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:10:11 80 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 81 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:00 82 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:13:21 83 James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 0:13:24 84 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 85 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:13:53 86 Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:54 87 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:14:01 88 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh 89 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:14:29 90 James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 91 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 92 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 93 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:15:41 94 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 95 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:15:57 96 Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 97 Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:16:06 DNF Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp

Points 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 15 pts 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 14 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 13 4 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 12 5 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 7 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 8 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 8 9 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 10 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 6 11 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 12 Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing 4 13 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 3 14 Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain 2 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 1

Sprint 1 - Tiverton, 37.9km 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 3 3 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 4 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 1

Sprint 2 - Exeter, 62.6km 1 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 5 pts 2 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint 3 - Chudleigh, 95.4km 1 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 5 pts 2 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 3 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 1 - Pennsylvania Road (Cat. 2) 59.6km 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 5 3 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 4 4 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 5 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 6 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 2 - Mamhead (Cat. 2) 84.1km 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 5 3 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 4 4 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 5 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 6 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 3 - Six Mile Hill (Cat. 2) 117.5km 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 3 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 4 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 3 5 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 2 6 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1

Mountain 4 - Haytor (Cat. 1) 137km 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 10 pts 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 8 4 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 7 5 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5 7 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 8 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3 9 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 10 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 1

Young riders 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 3:23:44 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:31 3 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:00 4 Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth 5 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:44 6 Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:04:31 7 Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:04:58 8 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 9 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 0:07:35 10 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 11 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 12 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:24 13 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:14:29

Teams 1 IAM Cycling 10:11:31 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:54 3 Sojasun 0:01:47 4 Great Britain 0:02:12 5 UnitedHealthcare 0:04:18 6 Node 4 Giordana Racing 0:07:14 7 Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:18 8 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:07:26 9 Team UK Youth 0:07:55 10 Garmin-Sharp 0:08:48 11 Team IG Sigma Sport 0:10:29 12 Team Raleigh 0:10:50 13 MTN-Qhubeka 0:11:34 14 Movistar 0:11:48 15 Rapha Condor JLT 0:12:18 16 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:12:29 17 Cannondale 0:16:42 18 Madison Genesis 0:19:44 19 AN Post-Chain Reaction 0:19:49

General classification after stage 6 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 24:10:56 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:32 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:06 4 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:08 5 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:16 6 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:19 7 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:34 8 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:36 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:42 10 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:56 11 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:57 12 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:19 13 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:32 15 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:07 16 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:03:09 17 Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing 0:03:30 18 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth 0:03:40 19 David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:44 20 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:15 21 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:28 22 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:05:08 23 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:23 24 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:26 25 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:03 26 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:07:37 27 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:49 28 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:08:05 29 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:08:24 30 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:09 31 Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 0:10:28 32 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 0:10:46 33 Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:11:03 34 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:12:07 35 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:13 36 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 37 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:15 38 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:13:10 39 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 0:13:43 40 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:13:58 41 Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:14:03 42 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:14:26 43 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:14:41 44 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:15:50 45 Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh 0:16:43 46 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:17:15 47 Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:17:17 48 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:17:24 49 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:17:45 50 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:18:45 51 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh 0:18:51 52 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 0:18:54 53 Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:19:29 54 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:20:03 55 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:20:12 56 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:20:50 57 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:53 58 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 0:21:14 59 Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 0:21:42 60 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:57 61 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:21:59 62 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:22:24 63 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:22:41 64 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:23:09 65 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:23:19 66 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:32 67 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:23:37 68 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:37 69 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:25:14 70 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:26:02 71 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:04 72 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:26:08 73 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:26:30 74 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:44 75 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:09 76 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:27:45 77 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:28:05 78 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:29:04 79 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:49 80 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 0:30:46 81 James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 0:31:15 82 Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:31:39 83 Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:33:18 84 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:34:45 85 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:35:11 86 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:35:40 87 James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:36:04 88 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 0:36:39 89 Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:16 90 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:38:58 91 Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:41:41 92 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 0:44:40 93 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:45:00 94 Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:47:29 95 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:48:05 96 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:52:49 97 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:59:30

Points classification 1 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 48 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 37 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 35 4 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 35 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 7 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 30 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 29 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 28 10 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 28 11 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 12 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 24 13 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 23 14 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 15 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 21 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 19 17 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 16 18 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 15 19 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 14 20 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 21 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 13 22 David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun 12 23 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 24 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 10 25 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth 9 26 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 9 27 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 9 28 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 8 29 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 8 30 Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth 7 31 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 6 32 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 33 James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 6 34 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 35 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 5 36 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 37 Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing 4 38 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 3 39 Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 40 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 41 Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain 2 42 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 1 43 Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 1

Sprint classification 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 30 pts 2 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 18 3 Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh 13 4 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 13 5 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 11 6 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 7 Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 10 8 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 8 9 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 7 10 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 7 11 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 6 12 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 5 13 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport 4 14 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 15 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 16 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 17 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 2 18 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 2 19 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 2 20 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 1 21 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 1 22 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 23 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1

Mountains classification 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 72 pts 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 31 3 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 28 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 28 5 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 25 6 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 25 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 24 8 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 23 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 19 10 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 18 11 Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 18 12 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 16 13 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 14 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 14 15 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 14 16 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 17 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 11 18 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 19 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 20 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 10 21 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 10 22 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport 9 23 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 24 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 9 25 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 9 26 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 27 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 8 28 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 7 29 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 30 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 4 31 David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun 4 32 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 4 33 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 3 34 Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh 2 35 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh 2 36 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 2 37 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 38 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 39 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 40 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 1 41 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 1 42 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 43 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1

Young riders classification 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 24:12:02 2 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 0:09:40 3 Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:12:57 4 Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:16:11 5 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:39 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 0:20:08 7 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:25:02 8 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:26:39 9 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 0:29:40 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:32:12 11 Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:40:35 12 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 0:43:34 13 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:43:54