Tour of Britain: Elia Viviani wins stage one

Cannondale rider takes opening stage

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx - Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Renshaw (Etixx - Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani won stage one of the Tour of Britain after a day of heavy rain and strong winds.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani (Team Sky) makes his way to the podium after his win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peloton during stage 1

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins goes to sign in

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Giordana riders at the start

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Roman van Uden crosses the line on foot after crashing

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Roman van Uden crosses the line on foot after crashing

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Shane Sutton and Dave Brailsford

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Sky's Shane Sutton

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Viviana also leads the points competition

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Team UK Youth at the start

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
The Omega bus outside Drumlanrig castle

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
The Sky bus was popular

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
The sprint finish at stage one

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Kristian House leads the KOM

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Kristian House leads the day's break

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Garmin riders at the start of stage one

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Aaron Gates (Post Chain Reaction)

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp)

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp)

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Elia Viviani wins the opening stage of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
The Garmin riders after the crash

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Elia Viviani (Cannondale) on the podium

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Matthew Hayman and Ian Stannard lead Sky's chase in the pouring rain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Elia Viviani (Cannondale) on the podium

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
First race leader Elia Viviani (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) won the opening stage of the Tour of Britain, beating Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) to the line after 201km of racing from Peebles to Drumlanrig Castle.

The Italian timed his sprint to perfection, coming through to take the win as a number of sprinters found themselves either boxed in or too slow to react.

Britain's Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was too far back to contest the sprint for the win but finished safely in the main back. However a crash on the line did take down a number of riders.

Kristian House (Rapha Condor), Christophe Laborie (Sojasun), Aaron Gate (AN Post Chain Reaction), Peter Hawkins (IG Sigma Sport) and Ben Greenwood (IG Sigma Sport) formed the earlier stage move.

They built up a lead of over five minutes over the undulating terrain. Weather conditions played their part, with rain and blustery winds hammering the riders and with 100km to go the five riders had lost almost half of their lead.

Sky and Omega Pharma-QuickStep commanded the head of the peloton for much of the stage but when the leaders were closed to within 50 seconds with 44km of racing remaining Sojasun played their second card, with Anthony Delaplace skipping away from the bunch and then the break.

The Frenchman was not on the original start list for the race but his intent was a clear indication of why his team had brought him as he built up a lead approaching 45 seconds. Out of the saddle through the Scottish countryside, Omega ushered Iljo Keisse into position at the front of the peloton. The Belgian track specialist was given reinforcements in the form of Bernhard Eisel and his Sky teammates but Delaplace’s urgency through the tight, twisting road meant that his advantage reached 1:32 with less than 30km remaining.

As he approached Drumlanrig Castle, Sky’s efforts had reduced the Frenchman’s lead to just over a minute. However as the Frenchman began to lose his momentum his lead dropped to 28 seconds with 15km remaining.

When Delaplace was caught, Alex Dowsett (Movistar) launched a surprising attack with 12km to go. The British time trial champion was reeled in soon after but his move brought a number of teams into play, with Garmin and Cannondale moving to the front.

It was Garmin who dominated the front of the field inside the final 5km, perhaps well aware of how their sprinter Tyler Farrar crashed out of the race last year.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6:04:43
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
4Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
6Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
7Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
8Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
9Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
10James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
11Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
12Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
14Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
15Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
16Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
17Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
18Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
19Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth
20Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
22Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
23Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
24Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
25Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
26David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
27Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
28Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
29Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
30Michael Cuming (GBr) RCJ
31Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
32Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
33Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
34Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
35Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
36Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
37Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
38Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
39Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
40Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
41Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
42Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing
43Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
44David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
45Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
46Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
47Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
48Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
49Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
50Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
51Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
52Richard Handley (GBr) RCJ
53Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
54Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
55Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
56Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
57Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
58Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
59Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
60Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
61Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
62Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
63Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
64Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:52
65Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
66Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
67Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
68Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
69Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:54
70James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
71Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport
72Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
73Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
74Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
75Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:01:26
76Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
77Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
78Kristian House (GBr) RCJ0:01:30
79Will Stephenson (GBr) RCJ0:01:31
80Meran Russan (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
81Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun0:01:34
82Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
83Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
84Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
85Hugh Carthy (GBr) RCJ0:01:55
86Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:56
87Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
88Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
89Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
90Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
91Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
92Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
93Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
95Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
96Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
97Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
98Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
99Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
100John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
101Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
102George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
103Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
104Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
105Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
106Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
107Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
108Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
109Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) RCJ
110Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
111Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
112Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
113Daniel Barry (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
114Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6:04:33
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:04
3Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:06
4Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
5Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
6Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:00:07
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:08
8Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
9Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:09
10Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:10
11Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Lit) Sojasun
13Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
14Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
15Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
16James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
17Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
20Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
21Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
22Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
24Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
25Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth
26Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
28Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
29Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
30Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
31Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
32David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
33Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
34Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
35Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
36Michael Cuming (GBr) RCJ
37Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
38Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
39Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
40Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
41Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
42Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
43Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
44Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
45Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
46Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
47Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing
48Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
49David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
50Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
51Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
52Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
53Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
54Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
55Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
56Marc De Maar (Ant) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
57Richard Handley (GBr) RCJ
58Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
59Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
60Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
61Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
62Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
63Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
64Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
65Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
66Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
67Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
68Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
69Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
71James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
72Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport
73Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
74Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
75Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
76Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
77Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
78Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
79Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
80Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
81Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
82Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
83Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
84Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
85Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
86Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
87Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
88Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
89Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
90Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
91John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
92Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
93George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
94Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
95Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
96Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
97Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) RCJ
98Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
99Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
100Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
101Daniel Barry (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
102Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
103Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:30
104Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:02
105Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
106Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
107Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:04
108Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:01:36
109Kristian House (GBr) RCJ0:01:38
110Will Stephenson (GBr) RCJ0:01:41
111Meran Russan (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
112Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun0:01:44
113Hugh Carthy (GBr) RCJ0:02:05
114Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis0:02:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristian House (GBr) RCJ

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain

