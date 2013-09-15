Tour of Britain: Elia Viviani wins stage one
Cannondale rider takes opening stage
Stage 1: Peebles - Drumlanrig Castle
Elia Viviani (Cannondale) won the opening stage of the Tour of Britain, beating Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) to the line after 201km of racing from Peebles to Drumlanrig Castle.
The Italian timed his sprint to perfection, coming through to take the win as a number of sprinters found themselves either boxed in or too slow to react.
Britain's Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was too far back to contest the sprint for the win but finished safely in the main back. However a crash on the line did take down a number of riders.
Kristian House (Rapha Condor), Christophe Laborie (Sojasun), Aaron Gate (AN Post Chain Reaction), Peter Hawkins (IG Sigma Sport) and Ben Greenwood (IG Sigma Sport) formed the earlier stage move.
They built up a lead of over five minutes over the undulating terrain. Weather conditions played their part, with rain and blustery winds hammering the riders and with 100km to go the five riders had lost almost half of their lead.
Sky and Omega Pharma-QuickStep commanded the head of the peloton for much of the stage but when the leaders were closed to within 50 seconds with 44km of racing remaining Sojasun played their second card, with Anthony Delaplace skipping away from the bunch and then the break.
The Frenchman was not on the original start list for the race but his intent was a clear indication of why his team had brought him as he built up a lead approaching 45 seconds. Out of the saddle through the Scottish countryside, Omega ushered Iljo Keisse into position at the front of the peloton. The Belgian track specialist was given reinforcements in the form of Bernhard Eisel and his Sky teammates but Delaplace’s urgency through the tight, twisting road meant that his advantage reached 1:32 with less than 30km remaining.
As he approached Drumlanrig Castle, Sky’s efforts had reduced the Frenchman’s lead to just over a minute. However as the Frenchman began to lose his momentum his lead dropped to 28 seconds with 15km remaining.
When Delaplace was caught, Alex Dowsett (Movistar) launched a surprising attack with 12km to go. The British time trial champion was reeled in soon after but his move brought a number of teams into play, with Garmin and Cannondale moving to the front.
It was Garmin who dominated the front of the field inside the final 5km, perhaps well aware of how their sprinter Tyler Farrar crashed out of the race last year.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6:04:43
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|4
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|6
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|7
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|11
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
|12
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|16
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|18
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|19
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth
|20
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|22
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|23
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|24
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|27
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|28
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|29
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
|30
|Michael Cuming (GBr) RCJ
|31
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|32
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
|33
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|34
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|35
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|36
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|37
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|38
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|39
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|40
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|41
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|42
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|43
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|44
|David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
|45
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|46
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|47
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|48
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|49
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|50
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|51
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Richard Handley (GBr) RCJ
|53
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|55
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|56
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|57
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|58
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
|59
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|60
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|61
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|62
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|63
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|64
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|65
|Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|66
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|68
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|69
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:54
|70
|James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|71
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|72
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|73
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|74
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|75
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:01:26
|76
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|77
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|78
|Kristian House (GBr) RCJ
|0:01:30
|79
|Will Stephenson (GBr) RCJ
|0:01:31
|80
|Meran Russan (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|81
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:34
|82
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|83
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|84
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
|85
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) RCJ
|0:01:55
|86
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:56
|87
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|90
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|92
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|93
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|95
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|96
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|97
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
|98
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|99
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|100
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|102
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|103
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|104
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|105
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|106
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|107
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|108
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|109
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) RCJ
|110
|Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
|111
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|112
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|113
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|114
|Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) RCJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
