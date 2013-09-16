Trending

Ciolek guts out the win in Tour of Britain stage 2

Lofkvist run down in uphill finale

Image 1 of 18

Large crowds watch Gerald Ciolek overhaul Sam Bennett in the finale in Kendal

Large crowds watch Gerald Ciolek overhaul Sam Bennett in the finale in Kendal
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 18

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) celebrates his win in Tour of Britain

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) celebrates his win in Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 18

Kristian House (Rapha Condor)

Kristian House (Rapha Condor)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 18

Brian Holm (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Brian Holm (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 18

Cannondale and Sky lead the chase

Cannondale and Sky lead the chase
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 18

Jack Bauer edges out Martin Elmiger for sixth

Jack Bauer edges out Martin Elmiger for sixth
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 18

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma / QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma / QuickStep)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 18

Sky and Cannondale leading the chase

Sky and Cannondale leading the chase
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 18

The break of the day endures the rain

The break of the day endures the rain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 18

Angel Madroza Ruiz is pleased with his prize for being king of the mountains

Angel Madroza Ruiz is pleased with his prize for being king of the mountains
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 18

Simon Yates (GBR) moved into second place overall

Simon Yates (GBR) moved into second place overall
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 18

Gerald Ciolek takes the points jersey too.

Gerald Ciolek takes the points jersey too.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 18

Thomas Lofkvist (IAM Cycling) leads the bunch for third

Thomas Lofkvist (IAM Cycling) leads the bunch for third
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 18

Keeping dry waiting for the race

Keeping dry waiting for the race
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 15 of 18

Motor racing legend Nigel Mansell with fans by the UK youth bus

Motor racing legend Nigel Mansell with fans by the UK youth bus
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 16 of 18

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) wins ahead of An Post's Sam Bennett in stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) wins ahead of An Post's Sam Bennett in stage 2 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 17 of 18

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) took the lead in stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) took the lead in stage 2 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 18 of 18

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) in the lead of the 2013 Tour of Britain

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) in the lead of the 2013 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) showed he excels in the cold and rain with an impressive victory on the uphill finish on Beast Banks near Kendal.

The German sprinter won Milan-San Remo in similar conditions in March and used his power to jump away from the remains of the peloton on the climb to the line to win the stage and take the race leader's gold jersey.

Ciolek passed late solo attacker Thomas Löfkvist (IAM Cycling) on the climb and had enough power to beat an impressive Sam Bennett (AN Post-Chain Reaction) who also managed to get a gap on the rest of what remained of a tired and wet peloton after five hours of hard racing in the hills.

"We knew it was going to be an uphill finish and so expected it be hard, but it was still hard," Ciolek said after pulling on the leader's jersey.

"It's great to take the jersey at the Tour of Britain. This race is a goal for us. We always want to perform and expectations are high but we didn’t think we'd get the jersey, so it's great.

"I felt quite good today. I slipped on the last right turn and my chain came off and I had a gap to close but the guys did a perfect lead out to set me up. Bennett was strong but I had a little bit more at the line."

Tuesday's third stage is the vital 16km time trial stage around Knowsley Safari Park near Liverpool. Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) is the big favourite. Ciolek clearly has speed in his legs but admitted time trials are not his thing.

"It's not really a day for me tomorrow. It's nice to take the jersey now but time trials are not for me," he said.

Like stage one, the second day of action saw the riders racing in wet and cold conditions as autumn came early to Britain and temperatures stayed below 10C.

Despite the conditions and the increased risk of crashes, the hilly profile of the stage in the stunning Lake District inspired some aggressive racing.

Seven riders quickly formed the early break with Michael Northey (Node 4 - Giordana Racing), Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun), Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Matt Cronshaw (Team IG Sigma Sport), Jon Dibben (Great Britain) and Sean Downey (An Post-Chain Reaction) bravely going up the road as the race headed into the wilds of the Lake District.

Sadly crashes hit the race with Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) and Hugh Carthy (Rapha Condor JLT) retiring early on. The crash cold be a huge blow for Visconti chances of riding the world championships for Italy.

The break opened a 2:30 gap but Team Sky controlled and guided the chase on the front of the peloton, with Bernhard Eisel doing much of the work on the front, with some token help from Cannondale for stage one winner and race leader Elia Viviani. However, he would struggle through the stage on a difficult day, finishing well down.

The riders faced Honister Pass mid-stage, a bleak, narrow climb in the depth of the Lake District. The road was packed with British cycling fans, inspiring Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to attack. They got a gap and set of in pursuit of the break.

Downey was first to the top of the climb ahead of Northey but Martin and Quintana were closing the gap. Soon after, with 50km to go, they caught and quickly distanced the remains of the break.

However the Sky led peloton was also closing in and despite Martin and Quintana trying to put up resistance, the race came back together on the rolling roads to Kendal with 35km to go.

Movistar seemed keen to take the race to Team Sky and sent Enrique Sanz up the road. He opened a 25 second gap but again Team Sky gradually chased him down and reeled him in on the wet roads. Wiggins sat safely in the peloton, sheltering on the wheels. He had a bike change mid-stage but looked strong and focused.

Sanz was eventually caught but other riders tried their hand: Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp) made a lone move with 20km to go, Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole-CSF) had a dig and even Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) went off the front in a brief search of glory, perhaps knowing he did not have a chance on the climb to the finish.

Löfkvist made is move with eight kilometres to go and opened a significant gap. Unfortunately no other riders went with him or across to him, leaving out front alone. He battled on to the foot of the climb to the finish but only had a 10-second gap as the road headed upwards.

For a moment it seemed possible that Löfkvist could do it but then Bennett and Ciolek jumped away from the peloton in pursuit of glory. Bennett looked strong with his hands on the drops but Ciolek, danced on the pedals and got across to him before passing him in sight of the line to win on another day for cycling's real hard riders.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka5:01:01
2Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
3Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:00:06
4Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
5Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:09
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
8Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
9Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:12
13Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
14Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
15Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
16Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:17
17Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
18Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
20Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
21Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
22David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
23Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
24Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
25Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
27Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
28Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
29Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
30Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
31Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
32Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
33Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
34Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
35Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
36Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
37Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
38Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
39Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
40Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
41Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
42Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
43Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:00:38
44Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:42
45Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
46Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
47Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:47
48Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:01:02
49Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:01:10
50Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh0:01:21
51Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth0:01:25
52David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
53Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:45
54Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:01:46
55Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
56Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:48
57Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
58Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
59Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
60Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:58
61Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
62Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:02:02
63Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:44
64Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:28
65Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:39
66Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
67Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor0:05:43
68Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:05:49
69Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth0:05:51
70Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
71Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:06:04
72Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:19
73Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
74Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
75Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
76Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:10:04
77Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:34
78Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
79Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
81Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
82Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
83Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
84Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
85Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
86Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
87Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
88Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
89James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
90Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
91Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
92Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis0:11:38
93Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor
94Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:11:59
95Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh0:12:49
96Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
97Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:14:08
98George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain0:14:15
99Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun0:15:29
100Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor0:15:43
101Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:27:45
102Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:30:26
103Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:34:17
104Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth0:36:00
DNFDominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
DNFDaniel Barry (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
DNFHugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor
DNFJérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
DNFGiovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFJohn Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFAndreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFFerekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
DNFRobert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka15pts
2Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction14
3Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling13
4Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain12
5Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
6Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp10
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling9
8Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox8
9Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka7
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp4
13Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura3
14Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
15Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun1

Sprint 1 - Aspatria, 25.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5pts
2Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox3
3Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport2
4Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction1

Sprint 2 - Dearham, 53.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5pts
2Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport3
3Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain2
4Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing1

Sprint 3 - Whitehaven, 82.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5pts
2Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox3
3Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport2
4Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction1

Mountain 1 - Fangs Brow (Cat 2) km. 99.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction6pts
2Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing5
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team4
4Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain3
5Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport2
6Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1

Mountain 2 - Honister Pass (Cat 1) km. 120.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing9
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun8
4Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction7
5Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain6
6Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport5
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp4
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team3
9Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh2
10Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1

Mountain 3 - Chestnut Hill (Cat 2) km. 138
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp6pts
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team5
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team4
4Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction3
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2
6Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani Valvole CSF Inox15:03:33
2IAM Cycling0:00:02
3Omega Pharma Quick-Step
4AN Post Chain Reaction0:00:04
5Garmin Sharp0:00:08
6Team NetApp Endura0:00:16
7Sky Procycling0:00:21
8Movistar
9Sojasun0:01:24
10Team Raleigh0:01:50
11Team UK Youth0:01:54
12UnitedHealthcare0:02:06
13MTN Qhubeka0:05:18
14Great Britain0:05:44
15Team IG Sigma Sport0:07:07
16Rapha Condor JLT0:07:42
17Node 4 Giordana Racing0:07:57
18Madison Genesis0:09:48
19Cannondale0:22:55

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka11:05:30
2Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:00:20
3Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:23
5Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
6Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
9Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:26
10Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:30
13Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:00:31
14Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
15Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
16David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
17Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
19Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
20Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
21Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
22Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
23Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
24Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
25Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
27Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
28Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
29Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
30Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
32Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
33Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:43
34Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor0:00:47
35Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
36Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:51
37Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:00:52
38Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:56
39Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
40Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
41Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:01
42Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:01:16
43Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
44Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
45Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:01:24
46Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh0:01:35
47Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth0:01:39
48David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
49Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:01:43
50Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:59
51Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:02:00
52Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:05
53Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
54Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:10
55Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh0:02:12
56Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:02:16
57Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor0:03:38
58Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:24
59Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:42
60Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing0:05:53
61Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:05:59
62Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth0:06:05
63Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
64Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:06:18
65Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:04
66Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka0:07:23
67Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:07:25
68Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor0:07:27
69Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun0:07:39
70Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:09:12
71Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain0:09:32
72Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:10:18
73Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:15
74Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:38
75Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:42
76Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
77Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:11:48
78James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
79Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
80Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
81Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
82James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
83Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
84Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:36
85Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh0:13:03
87Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
88Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis0:13:47
89Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis0:14:25
90Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:17
91Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun0:15:43
92Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor0:15:57
93Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:16:50
94Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh0:19:05
95Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
96Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
97Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor0:19:09
98Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:19:27
99George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain0:20:13
100Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:22:53
101Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:30:40
102Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport0:30:48
103Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:34:24
104Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth0:36:34

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka28pts
2Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox20
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15
4Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction14
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
6Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling13
7Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain12
8Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
9Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling11
10Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun10
11Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp10
12Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling9
13Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction9
14Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain8
15Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka7
16Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp7
17Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
18James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing6
19Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
20Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura5
21Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis5
22Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp4
23Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
24Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis3
25Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
26Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth1
27Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team18pts
2Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction16
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun15
4Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing14
5Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor12
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp10
7Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport9
8Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain9
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team8
10Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport8
11Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction6
12Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport4
13Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
14Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun2
15Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh2
16Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1
17Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
18Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox11pts
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team10
3Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun7
4Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction7
5Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport7
6Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun5
7Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor4
8Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport4
9Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling2
10Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain2
11Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction2
12Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1
13Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain11:05:50
2Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:11
3Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
4Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
5Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain0:05:45
6Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor0:07:07
7Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain0:09:12
8Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis0:14:05
9Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:57
10Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor0:18:49
11George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain0:19:53
12Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:30:20
13Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth0:36:14

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani Valvole CSF Inox33:17:42
2Omega Pharma Quick-Step0:00:02
3IAM Cycling
4AN Post Chain Reaction0:00:04
5Garmin Sharp0:00:08
6Team NetApp Endura0:00:16
7Movistar0:00:21
8Sky Procycling
9Sojasun0:01:24
10Team Raleigh0:01:50
11Team UK Youth0:01:54
12UnitedHealthcare0:02:06
13MTN Qhubeka0:05:18
14Great Britain0:05:44
15Team IG Sigma Sport0:07:07
16Node 4 Giordana Racing0:07:57
17Rapha Condor JLT0:09:12
18Madison Genesis0:09:48
19Cannondale0:22:55

