Ciolek guts out the win in Tour of Britain stage 2
Lofkvist run down in uphill finale
Stage 2: Carlisle - Kendal
Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) showed he excels in the cold and rain with an impressive victory on the uphill finish on Beast Banks near Kendal.
Related Articles
The German sprinter won Milan-San Remo in similar conditions in March and used his power to jump away from the remains of the peloton on the climb to the line to win the stage and take the race leader's gold jersey.
Ciolek passed late solo attacker Thomas Löfkvist (IAM Cycling) on the climb and had enough power to beat an impressive Sam Bennett (AN Post-Chain Reaction) who also managed to get a gap on the rest of what remained of a tired and wet peloton after five hours of hard racing in the hills.
"We knew it was going to be an uphill finish and so expected it be hard, but it was still hard," Ciolek said after pulling on the leader's jersey.
"It's great to take the jersey at the Tour of Britain. This race is a goal for us. We always want to perform and expectations are high but we didn’t think we'd get the jersey, so it's great.
"I felt quite good today. I slipped on the last right turn and my chain came off and I had a gap to close but the guys did a perfect lead out to set me up. Bennett was strong but I had a little bit more at the line."
Tuesday's third stage is the vital 16km time trial stage around Knowsley Safari Park near Liverpool. Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) is the big favourite. Ciolek clearly has speed in his legs but admitted time trials are not his thing.
"It's not really a day for me tomorrow. It's nice to take the jersey now but time trials are not for me," he said.
Like stage one, the second day of action saw the riders racing in wet and cold conditions as autumn came early to Britain and temperatures stayed below 10C.
Despite the conditions and the increased risk of crashes, the hilly profile of the stage in the stunning Lake District inspired some aggressive racing.
Seven riders quickly formed the early break with Michael Northey (Node 4 - Giordana Racing), Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun), Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Matt Cronshaw (Team IG Sigma Sport), Jon Dibben (Great Britain) and Sean Downey (An Post-Chain Reaction) bravely going up the road as the race headed into the wilds of the Lake District.
Sadly crashes hit the race with Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) and Hugh Carthy (Rapha Condor JLT) retiring early on. The crash cold be a huge blow for Visconti chances of riding the world championships for Italy.
The break opened a 2:30 gap but Team Sky controlled and guided the chase on the front of the peloton, with Bernhard Eisel doing much of the work on the front, with some token help from Cannondale for stage one winner and race leader Elia Viviani. However, he would struggle through the stage on a difficult day, finishing well down.
The riders faced Honister Pass mid-stage, a bleak, narrow climb in the depth of the Lake District. The road was packed with British cycling fans, inspiring Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to attack. They got a gap and set of in pursuit of the break.
Downey was first to the top of the climb ahead of Northey but Martin and Quintana were closing the gap. Soon after, with 50km to go, they caught and quickly distanced the remains of the break.
However the Sky led peloton was also closing in and despite Martin and Quintana trying to put up resistance, the race came back together on the rolling roads to Kendal with 35km to go.
Movistar seemed keen to take the race to Team Sky and sent Enrique Sanz up the road. He opened a 25 second gap but again Team Sky gradually chased him down and reeled him in on the wet roads. Wiggins sat safely in the peloton, sheltering on the wheels. He had a bike change mid-stage but looked strong and focused.
Sanz was eventually caught but other riders tried their hand: Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp) made a lone move with 20km to go, Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole-CSF) had a dig and even Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) went off the front in a brief search of glory, perhaps knowing he did not have a chance on the climb to the finish.
Löfkvist made is move with eight kilometres to go and opened a significant gap. Unfortunately no other riders went with him or across to him, leaving out front alone. He battled on to the foot of the climb to the finish but only had a 10-second gap as the road headed upwards.
For a moment it seemed possible that Löfkvist could do it but then Bennett and Ciolek jumped away from the peloton in pursuit of glory. Bennett looked strong with his hands on the drops but Ciolek, danced on the pedals and got across to him before passing him in sight of the line to win on another day for cycling's real hard riders.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|5:01:01
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:09
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|9
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|10
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:12
|13
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|14
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|15
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|17
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|18
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|21
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|23
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
|24
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|25
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|27
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|30
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|31
|Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|32
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|33
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|34
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|35
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|36
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|37
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|38
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|39
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|40
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|42
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|43
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:00:38
|44
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:42
|45
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|46
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
|47
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:47
|48
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:01:02
|49
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:01:10
|50
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:01:21
|51
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:01:25
|52
|David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
|53
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:45
|54
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:01:46
|55
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:48
|57
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|58
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|59
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|60
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:58
|61
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
|62
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:02:02
|63
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:44
|64
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:28
|65
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:39
|66
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|67
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:05:43
|68
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:05:49
|69
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:05:51
|70
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|71
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:04
|72
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:19
|73
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|74
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|75
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|76
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:10:04
|77
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:34
|78
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|79
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|81
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|82
|Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|83
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|84
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|85
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|86
|Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
|87
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|90
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|91
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|92
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:11:38
|93
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor
|94
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:59
|95
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
|0:12:49
|96
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|97
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:14:08
|98
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|0:14:15
|99
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|0:15:29
|100
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:15:43
|101
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:27:45
|102
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:30:26
|103
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:34:17
|104
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:36:00
|DNF
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|DNF
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor
|DNF
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNF
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|15
|pts
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|14
|3
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|13
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|6
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|8
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|8
|9
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|7
|10
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|13
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|14
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|15
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|3
|3
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|2
|4
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|3
|3
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|4
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|3
|3
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|2
|4
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|5
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|5
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|2
|6
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|9
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|8
|4
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|7
|5
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|6
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|5
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|8
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
|2
|10
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|pts
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|5
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|6
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani Valvole CSF Inox
|15:03:33
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Omega Pharma Quick-Step
|4
|AN Post Chain Reaction
|0:00:04
|5
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:08
|6
|Team NetApp Endura
|0:00:16
|7
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:21
|8
|Movistar
|9
|Sojasun
|0:01:24
|10
|Team Raleigh
|0:01:50
|11
|Team UK Youth
|0:01:54
|12
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:02:06
|13
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:05:18
|14
|Great Britain
|0:05:44
|15
|Team IG Sigma Sport
|0:07:07
|16
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:07:42
|17
|Node 4 Giordana Racing
|0:07:57
|18
|Madison Genesis
|0:09:48
|19
|Cannondale
|0:22:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|11:05:30
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:20
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:23
|5
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|6
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|9
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:26
|10
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:30
|13
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:00:31
|14
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|17
|Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|18
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|19
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|20
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|21
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|22
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|23
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|24
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|25
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth
|27
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|28
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|29
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|30
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|32
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|33
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:43
|34
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:00:47
|35
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|37
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:00:52
|38
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:56
|39
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh
|40
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
|41
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:01
|42
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:01:16
|43
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|44
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|45
|Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:01:24
|46
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:01:35
|47
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:01:39
|48
|David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
|49
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:01:43
|50
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:59
|51
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:02:00
|52
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:05
|53
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|55
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:02:12
|56
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:02:16
|57
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:03:38
|58
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:24
|59
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:42
|60
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|0:05:53
|61
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:05:59
|62
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:06:05
|63
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|64
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:18
|65
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:04
|66
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:07:23
|67
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:07:25
|68
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:07:27
|69
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|0:07:39
|70
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:09:12
|71
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:32
|72
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:10:18
|73
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:15
|74
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:38
|75
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:42
|76
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:11:48
|78
|James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|79
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|80
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|82
|James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|83
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|84
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:36
|85
|Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|86
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
|0:13:03
|87
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|88
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:13:47
|89
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:14:25
|90
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:17
|91
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|0:15:43
|92
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:15:57
|93
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:16:50
|94
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:19:05
|95
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|96
|Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth
|97
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:19:09
|98
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:19:27
|99
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|0:20:13
|100
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:22:53
|101
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:30:40
|102
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|0:30:48
|103
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:34:24
|104
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:36:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|28
|pts
|2
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|20
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|14
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|6
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|13
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|8
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|9
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|11
|10
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|10
|11
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|12
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|13
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|9
|14
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|7
|16
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|17
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|18
|James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|6
|19
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|20
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|21
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|22
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|23
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|24
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|25
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|26
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth
|1
|27
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|pts
|2
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|16
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|4
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|14
|5
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|12
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|7
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|9
|8
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|9
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|10
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|8
|11
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|6
|12
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|4
|13
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|14
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|15
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
|2
|16
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|17
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|18
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|3
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|4
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|7
|5
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|7
|6
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|7
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|4
|8
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport
|4
|9
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|10
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|11
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|2
|12
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|13
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|11:05:50
|2
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:11
|3
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|4
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:45
|6
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:07:07
|7
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:12
|8
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:14:05
|9
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:57
|10
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:18:49
|11
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|0:19:53
|12
|Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:30:20
|13
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:36:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani Valvole CSF Inox
|33:17:42
|2
|Omega Pharma Quick-Step
|0:00:02
|3
|IAM Cycling
|4
|AN Post Chain Reaction
|0:00:04
|5
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:08
|6
|Team NetApp Endura
|0:00:16
|7
|Movistar
|0:00:21
|8
|Sky Procycling
|9
|Sojasun
|0:01:24
|10
|Team Raleigh
|0:01:50
|11
|Team UK Youth
|0:01:54
|12
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:02:06
|13
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:05:18
|14
|Great Britain
|0:05:44
|15
|Team IG Sigma Sport
|0:07:07
|16
|Node 4 Giordana Racing
|0:07:57
|17
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:09:12
|18
|Madison Genesis
|0:09:48
|19
|Cannondale
|0:22:55
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy