Image 1 of 18 Large crowds watch Gerald Ciolek overhaul Sam Bennett in the finale in Kendal (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 18 Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) celebrates his win in Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 18 Kristian House (Rapha Condor) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 18 Brian Holm (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 18 Cannondale and Sky lead the chase (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 18 Jack Bauer edges out Martin Elmiger for sixth (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 18 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma / QuickStep) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 18 Sky and Cannondale leading the chase (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 18 The break of the day endures the rain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 18 Angel Madroza Ruiz is pleased with his prize for being king of the mountains (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 18 Simon Yates (GBR) moved into second place overall (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 18 Gerald Ciolek takes the points jersey too. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 18 Thomas Lofkvist (IAM Cycling) leads the bunch for third (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 18 Keeping dry waiting for the race (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 15 of 18 Motor racing legend Nigel Mansell with fans by the UK youth bus (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 16 of 18 Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) wins ahead of An Post's Sam Bennett in stage 2 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 17 of 18 Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) took the lead in stage 2 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 18 of 18 Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) in the lead of the 2013 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) showed he excels in the cold and rain with an impressive victory on the uphill finish on Beast Banks near Kendal.

The German sprinter won Milan-San Remo in similar conditions in March and used his power to jump away from the remains of the peloton on the climb to the line to win the stage and take the race leader's gold jersey.

Ciolek passed late solo attacker Thomas Löfkvist (IAM Cycling) on the climb and had enough power to beat an impressive Sam Bennett (AN Post-Chain Reaction) who also managed to get a gap on the rest of what remained of a tired and wet peloton after five hours of hard racing in the hills.

"We knew it was going to be an uphill finish and so expected it be hard, but it was still hard," Ciolek said after pulling on the leader's jersey.

"It's great to take the jersey at the Tour of Britain. This race is a goal for us. We always want to perform and expectations are high but we didn’t think we'd get the jersey, so it's great.

"I felt quite good today. I slipped on the last right turn and my chain came off and I had a gap to close but the guys did a perfect lead out to set me up. Bennett was strong but I had a little bit more at the line."

Tuesday's third stage is the vital 16km time trial stage around Knowsley Safari Park near Liverpool. Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) is the big favourite. Ciolek clearly has speed in his legs but admitted time trials are not his thing.

"It's not really a day for me tomorrow. It's nice to take the jersey now but time trials are not for me," he said.





Like stage one, the second day of action saw the riders racing in wet and cold conditions as autumn came early to Britain and temperatures stayed below 10C.

Despite the conditions and the increased risk of crashes, the hilly profile of the stage in the stunning Lake District inspired some aggressive racing.

Seven riders quickly formed the early break with Michael Northey (Node 4 - Giordana Racing), Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun), Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Matt Cronshaw (Team IG Sigma Sport), Jon Dibben (Great Britain) and Sean Downey (An Post-Chain Reaction) bravely going up the road as the race headed into the wilds of the Lake District.

Sadly crashes hit the race with Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) and Hugh Carthy (Rapha Condor JLT) retiring early on. The crash cold be a huge blow for Visconti chances of riding the world championships for Italy.

The break opened a 2:30 gap but Team Sky controlled and guided the chase on the front of the peloton, with Bernhard Eisel doing much of the work on the front, with some token help from Cannondale for stage one winner and race leader Elia Viviani. However, he would struggle through the stage on a difficult day, finishing well down.

The riders faced Honister Pass mid-stage, a bleak, narrow climb in the depth of the Lake District. The road was packed with British cycling fans, inspiring Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to attack. They got a gap and set of in pursuit of the break.

Downey was first to the top of the climb ahead of Northey but Martin and Quintana were closing the gap. Soon after, with 50km to go, they caught and quickly distanced the remains of the break.

However the Sky led peloton was also closing in and despite Martin and Quintana trying to put up resistance, the race came back together on the rolling roads to Kendal with 35km to go.

Movistar seemed keen to take the race to Team Sky and sent Enrique Sanz up the road. He opened a 25 second gap but again Team Sky gradually chased him down and reeled him in on the wet roads. Wiggins sat safely in the peloton, sheltering on the wheels. He had a bike change mid-stage but looked strong and focused.

Sanz was eventually caught but other riders tried their hand: Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp) made a lone move with 20km to go, Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole-CSF) had a dig and even Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) went off the front in a brief search of glory, perhaps knowing he did not have a chance on the climb to the finish.

Löfkvist made is move with eight kilometres to go and opened a significant gap. Unfortunately no other riders went with him or across to him, leaving out front alone. He battled on to the foot of the climb to the finish but only had a 10-second gap as the road headed upwards.

For a moment it seemed possible that Löfkvist could do it but then Bennett and Ciolek jumped away from the peloton in pursuit of glory. Bennett looked strong with his hands on the drops but Ciolek, danced on the pedals and got across to him before passing him in sight of the line to win on another day for cycling's real hard riders.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 5:01:01 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 3 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:00:06 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:09 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 9 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 10 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:12 13 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 14 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 15 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:17 17 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 18 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 21 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 23 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth 24 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 25 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 27 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 28 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 29 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 30 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 31 Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 32 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 33 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 34 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 35 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 36 Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh 37 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 38 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 39 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 40 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 41 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 42 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 43 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:00:38 44 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:42 45 Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh 46 Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth 47 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:47 48 Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing 0:01:02 49 Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:01:10 50 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:01:21 51 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:01:25 52 David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun 53 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:45 54 Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 0:01:46 55 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 56 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:48 57 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 58 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 59 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 60 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:58 61 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh 62 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:02:02 63 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:44 64 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:04:28 65 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:39 66 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 67 Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:05:43 68 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:05:49 69 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:05:51 70 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 71 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:04 72 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:19 73 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 74 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 75 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 76 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:10:04 77 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:34 78 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 79 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 81 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 82 Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 83 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 84 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 85 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 86 Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth 87 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 89 James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 90 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 91 Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis 92 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:11:38 93 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor 94 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:59 95 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh 0:12:49 96 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 97 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:14:08 98 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 0:14:15 99 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 0:15:29 100 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:15:43 101 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:27:45 102 Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:30:26 103 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:34:17 104 Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:36:00 DNF Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis DNF Daniel Barry (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing DNF Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor DNF Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun DNF Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team DNF John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp DNF Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 15 pts 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 14 3 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 13 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 12 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 6 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 10 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 8 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 8 9 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 7 10 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 4 13 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 3 14 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 15 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 1

Sprint 1 - Aspatria, 25.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3 3 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 2 4 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 1

Sprint 2 - Dearham, 53.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 pts 2 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 3 3 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 2 4 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 1

Sprint 3 - Whitehaven, 82.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3 3 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 2 4 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 1

Mountain 1 - Fangs Brow (Cat 2) km. 99.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 6 pts 2 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 5 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 4 4 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 3 5 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 2 6 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1

Mountain 2 - Honister Pass (Cat 1) km. 120.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 9 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 8 4 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 7 5 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 6 6 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 5 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 4 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 3 9 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh 2 10 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1

Mountain 3 - Chestnut Hill (Cat 2) km. 138 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 6 pts 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 4 4 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 3 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2 6 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani Valvole CSF Inox 15:03:33 2 IAM Cycling 0:00:02 3 Omega Pharma Quick-Step 4 AN Post Chain Reaction 0:00:04 5 Garmin Sharp 0:00:08 6 Team NetApp Endura 0:00:16 7 Sky Procycling 0:00:21 8 Movistar 9 Sojasun 0:01:24 10 Team Raleigh 0:01:50 11 Team UK Youth 0:01:54 12 UnitedHealthcare 0:02:06 13 MTN Qhubeka 0:05:18 14 Great Britain 0:05:44 15 Team IG Sigma Sport 0:07:07 16 Rapha Condor JLT 0:07:42 17 Node 4 Giordana Racing 0:07:57 18 Madison Genesis 0:09:48 19 Cannondale 0:22:55

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 11:05:30 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:20 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:23 5 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 6 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 9 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:26 10 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:30 13 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:00:31 14 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 16 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 17 Nicolas Vereecken (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 19 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 20 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 21 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 22 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 23 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 24 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 25 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Team UK Youth 27 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh 29 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 30 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 32 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 33 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:43 34 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:00:47 35 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 36 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:51 37 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:00:52 38 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:56 39 Thomas Scully (NZl) Team Raleigh 40 Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth 41 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:01 42 Steven Lampier (GBr) Node 4-Giordana Racing 0:01:16 43 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 44 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 45 Peter Williams (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:01:24 46 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:01:35 47 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:01:39 48 David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun 49 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:01:43 50 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:59 51 Shem Rodger (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 0:02:00 52 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:05 53 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 54 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:10 55 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:02:12 56 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:02:16 57 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:03:38 58 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:24 59 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:04:42 60 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 0:05:53 61 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:05:59 62 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:06:05 63 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 64 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:18 65 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:04 66 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 0:07:23 67 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:07:25 68 Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:07:27 69 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 0:07:39 70 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:09:12 71 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 0:09:32 72 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:10:18 73 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:15 74 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:38 75 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:42 76 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:11:48 78 James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 79 Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis 80 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 82 James Moss (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 83 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 84 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:36 85 Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 86 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh 0:13:03 87 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 88 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:13:47 89 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:14:25 90 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:17 91 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 0:15:43 92 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:15:57 93 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:16:50 94 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:19:05 95 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 96 Chris Opie (GBr) Team UK Youth 97 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:19:09 98 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:19:27 99 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 0:20:13 100 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:22:53 101 Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:30:40 102 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport 0:30:48 103 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:34:24 104 Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:36:34

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 28 pts 2 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 20 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 14 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 6 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 13 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 12 8 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 9 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 11 10 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 10 11 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 10 12 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 13 Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 9 14 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 8 15 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 7 16 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 7 17 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 18 James Williamson (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 6 19 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 20 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 5 21 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 22 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 4 23 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 24 Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 25 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 26 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team UK Youth 1 27 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 18 pts 2 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 16 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 15 4 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 14 5 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 12 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 10 7 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport 9 8 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 9 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 8 10 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 8 11 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 6 12 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 4 13 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 14 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 2 15 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh 2 16 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 17 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 18 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 pts 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 10 3 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 7 4 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 7 5 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Team IG-Sigma Sport 7 6 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 5 7 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 4 8 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Team IG-Sigma Sport 4 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 10 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 2 11 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 2 12 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 13 Michael James Northey (NZl) Node 4-Giordana Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 11:05:50 2 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:11 3 Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh 4 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 5 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:45 6 Will Stephenson (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:07:07 7 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 0:09:12 8 Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:14:05 9 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:57 10 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:18:49 11 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 0:19:53 12 Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:30:20 13 Jonathan Mould (GBr) Team UK Youth 0:36:14