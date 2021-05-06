Trending

Tour du Rwanda: Alan Boileau wins stage 5 in Kigali

Metkel Eyob takes the overall race lead

Metkel Eyob of Terengganu Cycling Team
Metkel Eyob of Terengganu Cycling Team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3:28:45
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie
3Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:02
4Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:00:04
5Kent Main (RSA) Protouch 0:00:06
6Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
7James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
8Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
9Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
10Sela Weldemicael (Eri) Eritrea 0:00:11

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team 16:49:05
2Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:00:02
3Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:00:04
4Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
5Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
6James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
7Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 0:00:09
8Nahom Zerai (Eri) Eritrea 0:00:18
9Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 0:00:20
10Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Terengganu Cycling Team

