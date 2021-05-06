Tour du Rwanda: Alan Boileau wins stage 5 in Kigali
By Cyclingnews
Metkel Eyob takes the overall race lead
Stage 5: Nyagatare - Kigali
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:28:45
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:04
|5
|Kent Main (RSA) Protouch
|0:00:06
|6
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|7
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|8
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|Sela Weldemicael (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:11
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team
|16:49:05
|2
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:02
|3
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|4
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|7
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
|0:00:09
|8
|Nahom Zerai (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:18
|9
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
|0:00:20
|10
|Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Terengganu Cycling Team
