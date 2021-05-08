Tour du Rwanda: Restrepo wins time trial
By Cyclingnews
Rodríguez keeps the overall race lead
Stage 7: Kigali - Kigali
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:27
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:02
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:05
|5
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:06
|6
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:08
|7
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:10
|8
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:11
|9
|Carlos Quintero Noreña (Col) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|10
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|20:44:45
|2
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:05
|3
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|4
|Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:30
|5
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|6
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|7
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
|0:00:56
|8
|Carlos Quintero Noreña (Col) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|9
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:02
|10
|Nahom Zerai (Eri) Eritrea
|0:01:23
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour du Rwanda: Restrepo wins time trialRodríguez keeps the overall race lead
-
Wout van Aert recovering from appendicitisBelgian takes time off before preparing for the Tour de France and Olympic Games
-
How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2021 – live TV and streamingDon't miss a moment of action from the first Grand Tour of the season
-
Groenewegen: I am going to the Giro d'Italia to win a stage'I don't know how my first few days will go but I hope to show that I am still very strong' says Dutch sprinter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.