Tour du Rwanda: Restrepo wins time trial

By

Rodríguez keeps the overall race lead

Tour du Rwanda stage 7 winner Jhonatan Restrepo
Tour du Rwanda stage 7 winner Jhonatan Restrepo (Image credit: Tour du Rwanda)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:27
2Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:00:01
3Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:02
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:05
5James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:06
6Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:00:08
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:10
8Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:11
9Carlos Quintero Noreña (Col) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:12
10Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

General classification after stage 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 20:44:45
2Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:05
3James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
4Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:30
5Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:00:36
6Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
7Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 0:00:56
8Carlos Quintero Noreña (Col) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:00
9Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:02
10Nahom Zerai (Eri) Eritrea 0:01:23

