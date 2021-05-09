Trending

Cristian Rodriguez wins Tour du Rwanda

Piccoli, Hoehn round out final podium as Total Direct Energie rider wins final stage

Race leader Cristian Rodriguez
(Image credit: Tour du Rwanda)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 2:05:06
2James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:12
3Nahom Zerai (Eri) Eritrea 0:00:14
4Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
5Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:21
6Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
7Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin 0:00:29
8Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
9Charles Kagimu (Uga) Bike Aid 0:00:44
10Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:46

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 22:49:51
2James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:17
3Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:00:50
4Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:51
5Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:05
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:23
8Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin 0:01:25
9Nahom Zerai (Eri) Eritrea 0:01:37
10Kent Main (RSA) Protouch 0:02:44

