Tour du Rwanda: Brayan Sánchez wins stage 1
By Cyclingnews
Team Medellin rider takes overall race lead in Rwamagana
Stage 1: Kigali - Rwamagana
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Medellin
|2:33:43
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|3
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan (Col) Team Medellin
|4
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|Gustav Basson (RSA) Protouch
|8
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|10
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie
