Trending

Tour du Rwanda: Brayan Sánchez wins stage 1

By

Team Medellin rider takes overall race lead in Rwamagana

Stage 1: Kigali - Rwamagana

NEXT STAGE
VILLASANAGUSTIN ARGENTINA JANUARY 29 Start Weimar A Roldan of Colombiaand Team Medellin Oscar M Sevilla of Spain and Team Medellin Walter A Vargas of Colombia and Team Medellin Brayan S Sanchez of Colombia and Team Medellin Team Presentation during the 38th Vuelta a San Juan International 2020 Stage 4 a 1858km stage from San Jos de Jchal to Valle Frtil Villa San Agustn 894m vueltasanjuanok VueltaSJ on January 29 2020 in Villa San Agustn Argentina Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images
Team Medellin with Brayan Sánchez and Oscar Sevilla (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Medellin 2:33:43
2Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
3Weimar Alfonso Roldan (Col) Team Medellin
4Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
5Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
7Gustav Basson (RSA) Protouch
8Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
9Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
10Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Medellin 2:33:43
2Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
3Weimar Alfonso Roldan (Col) Team Medellin
4Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
5Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
7Gustav Basson (RSA) Protouch
8Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
9Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
10Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie

Latest on Cyclingnews