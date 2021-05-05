Tour du Rwanda: Ferron beats Rolland to win stage 4
By Cyclingnews
Breakaway no threat to Sanchez' lead
Stage 4: Kigali - Musanze
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3:13:47
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|0:00:04
|4
|Tomas Goytom (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:18
|5
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|0:00:22
|6
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:00:27
|7
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:00:46
|8
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
|0:01:29
|9
|Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
|13:20:18
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|3
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
|7
|Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Terengganu Cycling Team
|8
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|9
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team
|10
|Nahom Zerai (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour du Rwanda: Ferron beats Rolland to win stage 4Breakaway no threat to Sanchez' lead
-
Almeida: My Giro d'Italia rivals will look at me differently this time'Evenepoel is in the position I was in last year' says Deceuninck-QuickStep leader
-
McGowan announces nine recipients of Thee Abundance Mini-GrantFull support for athletes racing at Tour of America's Dairyland
-
Egan Bernal admits Giro d’Italia ambitions depend on possible back pain'It’s useless to make false promises' says Ineos Grenadiers co-leader
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.