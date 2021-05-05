Trending

Tour du Rwanda: Ferron beats Rolland to win stage 4

By

Breakaway no threat to Sanchez' lead

Stage 4: Kigali - Musanze

Valentin Ferron (Total Direct Energie) wins stage 4 of Tour du Rwanda
Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3:13:47
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
3Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite 0:00:04
4Tomas Goytom (Eri) Eritrea 0:00:18
5Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria 0:00:22
6Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:00:27
7Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda 0:00:46
8Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 0:01:29
9Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
10Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 13:20:18
2Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
3Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
4Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
5James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
6Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
7Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Terengganu Cycling Team
8Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
9Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team
10Nahom Zerai (Eri) Eritrea 0:00:06

