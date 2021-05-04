Trending

Boileau doubles up on stage 3 of Tour du Rwanda

By

Sanchez regains race lead

Stage 3: Nyanza - Gicumbi

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Alan Boileau wins stage 3 of Tour du Rwanda 2021
Alan Boileau wins stage 3 of Tour du Rwanda 2021 (Image credit: Tour du Rwanda)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4:23:57
2Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Terengganu Cycling Team
3James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
4Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
5Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 10:05:02
2Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
3Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
4Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
5James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation

Latest on Cyclingnews