Tour du Rwanda: Pierre Rolland wins stage 6 at Mont Kigal

By

Cristián Rodríguez takes the overall race lead

Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels p/b KTM)
Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3:46:03
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:50
3Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 0:02:36
4Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:02:45
5Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:03:00
6James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:03:03
7Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:07
8Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:11
9Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:31
10Nahom Zerai (Eri) Eritrea

General classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 20:38:10
2James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:07
3Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:13
4Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:33
5Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:36
6Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:00:43
7Nahom Zerai (Eri) Eritrea 0:00:47
8Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 0:00:51
9Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:56
10Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:00

