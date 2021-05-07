Tour du Rwanda: Pierre Rolland wins stage 6 at Mont Kigal
By Cyclingnews
Cristián Rodríguez takes the overall race lead
Stage 6: Kigali - Kigali (Mont Kigali)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:46:03
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:50
|3
|Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|0:02:36
|4
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:02:45
|5
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|0:03:00
|6
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:03:03
|7
|Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:07
|8
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:11
|9
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:31
|10
|Nahom Zerai (Eri) Eritrea
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|20:38:10
|2
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:07
|3
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:13
|4
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:33
|5
|Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:36
|6
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|7
|Nahom Zerai (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:47
|8
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
|0:00:51
|9
|Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|10
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour du Rwanda: Pierre Rolland wins stage 6 at Mont KigalCristián Rodríguez takes the overall race lead
-
Object of Desire: Rudy Project The Wing TT helmetCyclingnews takes a closer look at the super-slippery 'The Wing' time trial helmet from Rudy Project
-
Ganna gets all-new Pinarello TT bike ahead of Giro d'Italia openerWorld Time Trial Champion's Pinarello Bolide gets a metallic blue theme inspired by Elia Viviani's Olympic track bike
-
The 44 climbs of the Giro d'Italia 2021High mountains pepper three weeks of the Italian Grand Tour
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.