Boileau wins stage 2 of Tour du Rwanda
By Cyclingnews
Lopez takes race lead
Stage 2: Kigali - Huye
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:07:14
|2
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:06
|3
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
|0:00:08
|4
|Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|6
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|7
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
|9
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5:41:03
|2
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
|0:00:02
|3
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|4
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
|7
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|8
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|Byiza Renus Uhiriwe (Rwa) Rwanda
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Boileau doubles up on stage 3 of Tour du RwandaSanchez regains race lead
-
Simon Yates: I've had bad luck and made some mistakes but I don't have a point to prove at the Giro d'ItaliaQ&A with the Team BikeExchange leader as he heads to the Italian Grand Tour
-
Boileau wins stage 2 of Tour du RwandaLopez takes race lead
-
Chris Froome salbutamol case sparked fall-out between UCI and WADABoth organisations accuse the other of shirking responsibility in decision to clear four-time Tour de France winner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.