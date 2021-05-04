Trending

Boileau wins stage 2 of Tour du Rwanda

By

Lopez takes race lead

Stage 2: Kigali - Huye

Stage 2 profile 2021 Tour du Rwanda
(Image credit: Tour du Rwanda)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3:07:14
2Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:06
3Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 0:00:08
4Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-up Nation
5Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
6Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
7Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
9Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
10Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5:41:03
2Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 0:00:02
3Alex Hoehn (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
4Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
5Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
6Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
7James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
8Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
9Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-up Nation
10Byiza Renus Uhiriwe (Rwa) Rwanda

