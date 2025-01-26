Jhonatan Narvaez wins Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 8 Overall race winner Jhonatan Narvaez and his UAE Team Emirates XRG team (Image credit: Getty Images) Sam Welsford (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) sprints to victory on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Fans cheer on the racers (Image credit: Getty Images) Casper Pedersen (Soudal QuickStep) leads the breakaway around a corner (Image credit: Getty Images) Race leader Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG) in the field (Image credit: Getty Images) Riders are off for the sixth and final stage of 2025 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Custom australian shoe for Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) (Image credit: Getty Images) Race leader Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG) gets ready for the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 5 winner Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG) avoided a crash in the final kilometres to safely cross the line at the end of flat and fast stage 6 in Adelaide to win the Santos Tour Down Under after taking second place last year.

Aware that the overall victory at the Tour Down Under often comes down to mere seconds, Narvaez secured a crucial one-second time bonus on the opening stage before taking a back seat to the sprinters. He showed his climbing form on the first mountain stage, finishing second behind Javier Romo (Movistar), who launched a solo attack on the descent of Knotts Hill to win stage 3. Narvaez then chipped away at his nine-second deficit to Romo with a third-place finish on the following stage before delivering a massive uphill sprint on Willunga to claim a dramatic stage win.

Positioned at the front of the peloton, Welsford and his sprint train avoided a crash in the final three kilometres that splintered the field behind them. He then followed the wheel of his lead-out Danny van Poppel as they went around the final corner. With 100 metres to go, Welsford opened up his sprint. Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) was on his wheel but couldn’t match his power, settling for second, while Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) claimed third in Adelaide.

Narvaez claimed the top spot in the final general classification with a nine-second lead over Romo—the same margin that left the Ecuadorian in second place in 2024. Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) takes third place, a further three seconds in arrears.

With his stage victory, Welsford secured the points classification. The best young rider jersey went to 19-year-old Albert Withen Philipsen (Lidl-Trek). Fergus Browning (ARA Australia) secured the mountain classification after three consecutive days of hard work in the breakaway. Lidl-Trek won the overall team classification.

More to come....

How it unfolded

At just 90 kilometres long, the final stage of the Tour Down Under was a red-hot, blisteringly fast victory lap in downtown Adelaide for Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG). With a nine-second lead on Javier Romo (Movistar), Narvaez's lead wasn't under threat in the intermediate sprint bonuses.

The first sprint was taken by a three-man breakaway that escaped in the opening lap. Casper Pedersen (Soudal-Quickstep), Kelland O'Brien (Jayco-AlUla), and Damien Howson (ARA Australian National Team) made up the move.

Pedersen led through the first sprint, O'Brien claimed the second, while Howson mopped up the KOM points in honour of teammate and mountains classification leader Fergus Browning.

The trio's lead went out to a maximum of 46 seconds, but an attack from Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) ahead of the second intermediate sprint - an attempt to move ahead of Romo - was marked by the Spaniard's loyal teammate Natnael Tesfazion.

Another attack from Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNl) to try and get ahead of Fisher-Black and onto the podium was also nullified before he could bridge the now 10-second gap.

The peloton settled down with 30km to go, giving the non-threatening escape group's gap stretch back out. Howson claimed the last KOM with 18km to go.

Pedersen, Howson and O'Brien worked well together in the closing kilometres but it was a futile effort. Teams like XDS Astana, Groupama-FDJ and Bahrain Victorious came forward in the final 15km to chop away at the 15-second lead the trio still maintained, but waited until the last to finish the catch.

Their' chances declined further with 8km to go when Pedersen attacked his companions, who went back to the bunch.

Ineos Grenadiers led the bunch past Pedersen with 2.4 kilometres to go, as the jostling for position dominated the front of the peloton. A crash in the final kilometres forced a split in the peloton with the riders at the front continuing on to sprint for victory.

Positioned behind his teammates, Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) launched his sprint and no one could match his acceleration as he claimed his third stage victory of the race.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling