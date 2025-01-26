Jhonatan Narvaez wins Tour Down Under

By ,
published

Sam Welsford sprints to stage 6 victory in Adelaide

Jump to:
Image 1 of 8
ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA JANUARY 26 Overall race winner Jhonatan Narvaez of Ecuador and UAE Team Emirates Xrg Orange Leader Jersey celebrates with his teammates Jay Vine of Australia Rune Herregodts of Belgium Julius Johansen of Denmark Rui Oliveira of Portugal Marc Soler of Spain Pablo Torres of Spain and staff members after the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 6 a 90km stage from Adelaide to Adelaide UCIWT on January 26 2025 in Adelaide Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Overall race winner Jhonatan Narvaez and his UAE Team Emirates XRG team(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 5 winner Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG) avoided a crash in the final kilometres to safely cross the line at the end of flat and fast stage 6 in Adelaide to win the Santos Tour Down Under after taking second place last year.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

Latest on Cyclingnews