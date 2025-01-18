Sam Welsford wins Down Under Classic ahead of horror crash
Criterium champion puts team's work to good use in Adelaide
Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed the first international win of the 2025 season in the Tour Down Under Classic on Saturday.
Henri Uhlig (Alpecin-Deceuninck) finished second, while Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) rolled in for third.
A high-speed crash in the final corner took down at least a dozen riders, detracting from the celebration of the Australian criterium champion.
The first appearance of the WorldTour teams in competition got underway with a flurry of attacks opening the men's Classic criterium.
Albert Withen Philipsen (Lidl-Trek) kicked off the fireworks and his teammate Patrick Konrad claimed the first sprint with a surge, but it was Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) who sparked the day's breakaway along with Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNl) and Jordan Labrosse (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale).
With 10 of 30 laps to go, the peloton began to pick up the pace under the power of the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team, who were keen to deliver Sam Welsford to his first victory of the season.
As the shadows lengthened under the clear blue skies above Adelaide, the mustachioed Vine put his time-trialling legs to work to try to hold off the chasing bunch. With seven laps to go, the 20-second gap was down to 17 and the trio began to believe in victory.
Six laps to go, their lead was still 16 seconds and the battle for position became fierce in the bunch behind, but still Red Bull kept control of the chase, whittling the gap down lap by lap.
Bahrain Victorious finally came forward to give a hand with four laps remaining, looking to set up Phil Bauhaus, while Lidl-Trek and Ineos Grenadiers also put some power into the pursuit. A brief attack from Israel-Premier Tech went nowhere but served to slash into the gap, bringing it down to 12 seconds with three to go.
Despite the three riders continuing to cooperate, Intermarché-Wanty came to the forefront to shut down the move and halved their lead before a furious jump from Movistar's Natnael Tesfazion finally nullified the breakaway at the bell.
A big crash in the final corner took down a dozen riders but Welsford was already starting his sprint, successfully delivering for his team in the criterium champion's colours.
Results
|1
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:04:07
|2
|Henri Uhlig (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00:00
|3
|Matthew Brennan (GBr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|0:00:00
|4
|Cameron Scott (Aus) ARA Australian Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|5
|Samuel Watson (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:00
|6
|Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|0:00:00
|7
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|0:00:00
|8
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:00
|9
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:00
|10
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:00
|11
|Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|0:00:00
|12
|Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00:00
|13
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:04
|14
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:05
|15
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:09
|16
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|0:00:09
|17
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|0:00:09
|18
|Albert Withen Philipsen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|0:00:09
|19
|Fernando Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché - Wanty
|0:00:09
|21
|Julius Johansen (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|0:00:09
|22
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|0:00:09
|23
|Loe van Belle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|0:00:09
|24
|Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|0:00:09
|25
|Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|0:00:09
|26
|Dries de Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|0:00:09
|27
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|0:00:09
|28
|Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|0:00:09
|29
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|0:00:09
|30
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:09
|31
|Francesco Busatto (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty
|0:00:09
|32
|Aaron Gate (NZl) XDS Astana Team
|0:00:15
|33
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|0:00:15
|34
|Tobias Andresen (Den) Team Picnic PostNL
|0:00:15
|35
|William Holmes (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|0:00:15
|36
|Antoine Huby (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:00:15
|37
|Liam Walsh (Aus) Ara Australian Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|38
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00:15
|39
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|0:00:15
|40
|Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:15
|41
|Rudy Porter (Aus) ARA Australian Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|42
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana Team
|0:00:15
|43
|Mathias Sunekaer Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|44
|Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|0:00:15
|45
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:15
|46
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:00:15
|47
|Jan Maas (Ned) Cofidis
|0:00:15
|48
|Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:15
|49
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Team Picnic PostNL
|0:00:15
|50
|Zachary Marriage (Aus) ARA Australian Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|51
|Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) EF Education - Easypost
|0:00:15
|52
|Nolann Mahoudo (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:15
|53
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:00:15
|54
|Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00:15
|55
|Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|0:00:15
|56
|Tijmen Graat (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|0:00:15
|57
|Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana Team
|0:00:15
|58
|Fabio van den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00:15
|59
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:15
|60
|Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:15
|61
|Eddy le Huitouze (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:15
|62
|Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:15
|63
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|64
|Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:15
|65
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|0:00:15
|66
|Jardi Christiaan van der Lee (Ned) EF Education - Easypost
|0:00:24
|67
|George Bennett (NZl) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00:24
|68
|Thomas Gloag (GBr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|0:00:24
|69
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00:24
|70
|Daniel Skerl (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:24
|71
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:24
|72
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:24
|73
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:29
|74
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|0:00:29
|75
|Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education - Easypost
|0:00:33
|76
|Rune Herregodts (Bel) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|0:00:33
|77
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:33
|78
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:33
|79
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:33
|80
|GiosuE' Epis (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|0:00:37
|81
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:40
|82
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:40
|83
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:40
|84
|Fergus Browning (Aus) ARA Australian Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|85
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|0:00:40
|86
|Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education - Easypost
|0:00:40
|87
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|0:00:40
|88
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|0:00:40
|89
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:00:40
|90
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|0:00:40
|91
|Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Team Picnic PostNL
|0:00:40
|92
|Oscar Onley (GBr) Team Picnic PostNL
|0:00:40
|93
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Wanty
|0:00:40
|94
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|95
|Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|0:00:40
|96
|Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|0:00:40
|97
|Patrick Eddy (Aus) Team Picnic PostNL
|0:00:40
|98
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00:40
|99
|Ide Schelling (Ned) XDS Astana Team
|0:00:40
|100
|Markel Beloki Fernandez (Spa) EF Education - Easypost
|0:00:40
|101
|Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|0:00:40
|102
|Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|0:00:50
|103
|Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|0:00:50
|104
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|0:00:50
|105
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Lidl-Trek
|0:00:50
|106
|Max Walker (GBr) EF Education - Easypost
|0:00:52
|107
|Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00:52
|108
|Yuhi Todome (Jpn) EF Education - Easypost
|0:00:55
|109
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:55
|110
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) Team Picnic PostNL
|0:00:55
|111
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:58
|112
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:58
|113
|Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana Team
|0:01:00
|114
|William Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:01:05
|115
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|0:01:05
|116
|Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|0:01:05
|117
|Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|0:01:20
|118
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:27
|119
|Oliver Bleddyn (Aus) ARA Australian Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|120
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|0:01:54
|121
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:56
|122
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|0:02:00
|123
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) Team Jayco Alula
|0:02:03
|124
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|0:02:04
|125
|Kelland o’Brien (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|0:02:04
|126
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:02:05
|127
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:02:05
|128
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty
|0:02:05
|129
|Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:02:05
|130
|Mauro Schmid (Sui) Team Jayco Alula
|0:02:10
|131
|Connor Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:10
|132
|James Knox (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:02:17
|133
|Lars Boven (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:02:32
|134
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Movistar Team
|0:03:16
|DNF
|Damien Howson (Aus) ARA Australian Cycling Team
|Row 134 - Cell 2
|DNF
|Manlio Moro (Spa) Movistar Team
|Row 135 - Cell 2
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Sam Welsford wins Down Under Classic ahead of horror crashCriterium champion puts team's work to good use in Adelaide
-
‘At first I thought oh no this was too early’ – How Noemi Rüegg snagged the Willunga Women’s Tour Down Under victoryGapped at bottom but flying off front at top, Swiss champion captures first Women’s WorldTour win and GC lead
-
Willunga not necessarily GC decider for Women's Tour Down Under with all to play for in Stirling finale - AnalysisSwiss champion Rüegg's slim lead may not be enough on Sunday's demanding circuit
-
As it happened: Swiss champion outclimbs peloton to win Women's Tour Down Under stage 2Don't miss all the action from the second stage featuring two ascents of the iconic Willunga Hill