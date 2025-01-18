Sam Welsford wins Down Under Classic ahead of horror crash

Criterium champion puts team's work to good use in Adelaide

ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA JANUARY 18 Sam Welsford of Australia and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as race winner during the Villawood Mens Classic 2025 a 18km one day race circuit from Adelaide to Adelaide on January 18 2025 in Adelaide Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed the first international win of the 2025 season in the Tour Down Under Classic on Saturday.

Henri Uhlig (Alpecin-Deceuninck) finished second, while Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) rolled in for third.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
1Sam Welsford (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe01:04:07
2Henri Uhlig (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck0:00:00
3Matthew Brennan (GBr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike0:00:00
4Cameron Scott (Aus) ARA Australian Cycling Team0:00:00
5Samuel Watson (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers0:00:00
6Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Lidl-Trek0:00:00
7Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG0:00:00
8Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain Victorious0:00:00
9Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:00
10Matthew Walls (GBr) Groupama-FDJ0:00:00
11Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty0:00:00
12Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel - Premier Tech0:00:00
13Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis0:00:04
14Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers0:00:05
15Danny van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:09
16Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels0:00:09
17Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team0:00:09
18Albert Withen Philipsen (Den) Lidl-Trek0:00:09
19Fernando Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team0:00:09
20Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché - Wanty0:00:09
21Julius Johansen (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG0:00:09
22Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team0:00:09
23Loe van Belle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike0:00:09
24Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike0:00:09
25Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team0:00:09
26Dries de Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty0:00:09
27Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek0:00:09
28Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG0:00:09
29Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek0:00:09
30Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers0:00:09
31Francesco Busatto (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty0:00:09
32Aaron Gate (NZl) XDS Astana Team0:00:15
33Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS Astana Team0:00:15
34Tobias Andresen (Den) Team Picnic PostNL0:00:15
35William Holmes (Aus) Team Jayco Alula0:00:15
36Antoine Huby (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step0:00:15
37Liam Walsh (Aus) Ara Australian Cycling Team0:00:15
38Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech0:00:15
39Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Arkea-B&B Hotels0:00:15
40Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers0:00:15
41Rudy Porter (Aus) ARA Australian Cycling Team0:00:15
42Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana Team0:00:15
43Mathias Sunekaer Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team0:00:15
44Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels0:00:15
45Ryan Mullen (Irl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:15
46Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step0:00:15
47Jan Maas (Ned) Cofidis0:00:15
48Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious0:00:15
49Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Team Picnic PostNL0:00:15
50Zachary Marriage (Aus) ARA Australian Cycling Team0:00:15
51Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) EF Education - Easypost0:00:15
52Nolann Mahoudo (Fra) Cofidis0:00:15
53Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step0:00:15
54Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck0:00:15
55Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team0:00:15
56Tijmen Graat (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike0:00:15
57Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana Team0:00:15
58Fabio van den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck0:00:15
59Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis0:00:15
60Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ0:00:15
61Eddy le Huitouze (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:15
62Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:15
63Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Movistar Team0:00:15
64Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:15
65Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates XRG0:00:15
66Jardi Christiaan van der Lee (Ned) EF Education - Easypost0:00:24
67George Bennett (NZl) Israel - Premier Tech0:00:24
68Thomas Gloag (GBr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike0:00:24
69Michael Woods (Can) Israel - Premier Tech0:00:24
70Daniel Skerl (Ita) Bahrain Victorious0:00:24
71Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:24
72Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious0:00:24
73Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis0:00:29
74Tom Paquot (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty0:00:29
75Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education - Easypost0:00:33
76Rune Herregodts (Bel) UAE Team Emirates XRG0:00:33
77Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious0:00:33
78Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers0:00:33
79Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers0:00:33
80GiosuE' Epis (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels0:00:37
81Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:40
82Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:40
83Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:40
84Fergus Browning (Aus) ARA Australian Cycling Team0:00:40
85Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek0:00:40
86Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education - Easypost0:00:40
87Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike0:00:40
88Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team0:00:40
89Pieter Serry (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step0:00:40
90Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike0:00:40
91Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Team Picnic PostNL0:00:40
92Oscar Onley (GBr) Team Picnic PostNL0:00:40
93Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Wanty0:00:40
94Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:40
95Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team0:00:40
96Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels0:00:40
97Patrick Eddy (Aus) Team Picnic PostNL0:00:40
98Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech0:00:40
99Ide Schelling (Ned) XDS Astana Team0:00:40
100Markel Beloki Fernandez (Spa) EF Education - Easypost0:00:40
101Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG0:00:40
102Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team0:00:50
103Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team0:00:50
104Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jayco Alula0:00:50
105Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Lidl-Trek0:00:50
106Max Walker (GBr) EF Education - Easypost0:00:52
107Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck0:00:52
108Yuhi Todome (Jpn) EF Education - Easypost0:00:55
109Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious0:00:55
110Julius van den Berg (Ned) Team Picnic PostNL0:00:55
111Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis0:00:58
112Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis0:00:58
113Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana Team0:01:00
114William Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step0:01:05
115Bauke Mollema (Ned) Lidl-Trek0:01:05
116Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG0:01:05
117Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Arkea-B&B Hotels0:01:20
118Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:01:27
119Oliver Bleddyn (Aus) ARA Australian Cycling Team0:01:33
120Miles Scotson (Aus) Arkea-B&B Hotels0:01:54
121Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:56
122Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco Alula0:02:00
123Campbell Stewart (NZl) Team Jayco Alula0:02:03
124Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco Alula0:02:04
125Kelland o’Brien (Aus) Team Jayco Alula0:02:04
126Stephen Williams (GBr) Israel - Premier Tech0:02:05
127Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck0:02:05
128Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty0:02:05
129Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step0:02:05
130Mauro Schmid (Sui) Team Jayco Alula0:02:10
131Connor Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers0:02:10
132James Knox (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step0:02:17
133Lars Boven (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck0:02:32
134Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Movistar Team0:03:16
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) ARA Australian Cycling TeamRow 134 - Cell 2
DNFManlio Moro (Spa) Movistar TeamRow 135 - Cell 2
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

