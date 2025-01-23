Tour Down Under: Javier Romo wins stage 3 with late race solo attack on stage 3

Image 1 of 6 UAE Team Emirates XRG set the pace at the front of the peloton for most of the stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Geoffrey Bouchard (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and Fergus Browning (ARA Australia) in the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Ben Swift (ineos Grenadiers) made a short-lived attack early on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) 137-rider field lined up for the start in Norwood (Image credit: Getty Images) Peloton raced from Norwood to Uraidla on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Javier Romo (Movistar) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Javier Romo (Movistar) surprised the pre-race favourites with a late attack in the final kilometres to win stage 3 of the Tour Down Under in Uraidla. He held off his rivals to cross the line with a five-second lead and enough time to celebrate his victory.

Romo stayed in the reduced peloton, letting the other teams cover moves the second time up Knotts Hill, and then countered with a massive acceleration after they crested inside of six kilometres to go. A moment of hesitation by the 20-rider group was enough for the Spanish rider to get a gap as he flew down to the finish line.

Behind, first Chris Harper (Jayco-AlUla) and Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) each tried to catch Romo solo but their respective moves were shut down as the small group sped to the finish line.

Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) led out the sprint but was swamped in the field sprint. Jhonathan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG) secured second by a bike throw ahead of Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) who was third. Albert Withen Philipsen (Lidl-Trek) took fourth.

Defending champion Stevie Williams (Israel-PremierTech) crashed in the feed zone with 61 kilometres to go and lost touch in the final climb. He finished 25 seconds behind the stage winner.

Romo takes over the ochre leader’s jersey with eight seconds on Narvaez. Patrick Konrad (Lidl-Trek) is third, and Fisher-Black fourth, both tied at 10 seconds.

More to follow.....

How it unfolded

The 147.5km stage to Uraidla was most certainly a day for the climbers - and even more certainly not for race leader Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). The first breakaway was formed when sprint lead-out man Dries De Pooter (Intermarché-Wanty) launched from the first kilometre. He was soon joined by fast man Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), mountains classification leader Fergus Browning (ARA Australian National Team) and Geoffey Bouchard (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale).

However, the first climb also started not long after the flag drop, and a counter-attack led by Ide Schelling (XDS Astana) created a surge in pace, and the quartet were soon caught.

Before the summit, Swift's cousin and teammate Connor Swift launched a move and Browning, keen to take more points toward his polka dot jersey, latched on and the peloton were then satisfied that the breakaway would not threaten the GC men.

Browning swept up the maximum points on Norton Summit as the pair had 1:30 on the bunch. Then, with the road still tilting upwards after the KOM, Swift sat up and left Browning off the front alone wondering if he should push on or sit up. He kept riding tempo and pulled out a gap of more than two minutes.

After 27km of racing, Bouchard attacked from the peloton and attempted to bridge across to Browning, and made it well before the intermediate sprint at kilometre 39.1.

With a kilometre to go before the sprint, Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) attacked from the peloton to successfully steal the final bonus seconds just in case any of the rivals of his team leader Williams tried to snatch one.

Browning and Bouchard collaborated to pull out a lead of 3:33 with 75km to go. Without a little effort from Jayco-AlUla's Luke Durbridge, the peloton carved a minute off that gap over the next five kilometres.

The gap was down below two minutes when defending champion Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) was caught up in a crash in the feed zone with 61km to go. But a quick scramble from the team brought the Briton back into the fold a few kilometres later.

Williams didn't have time to recover, because UAE Team Emirates and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe started drilling the pace at the front with 53km to go to get their leaders in a safe position for the technical descent leading into the first climb of Knotts Hill.

Browning further extended his lead in the mountains classification as the pair's advantage was still touching a minute as the young Australian claimed the maximum points. But his compatriots on the Jayco-AlUla team were on the chase behind, slowly clawing back the gap.

Bouchard claimed the three bonus seconds ahead of Browning at the intermediate sprint with 35.2km to go, and half a minute behind a full on sprint from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe led Finn Fisher-Black to the final bonus second.

Attacks flew after the sprint, with Juan Pedro Lopez (Lidl-Trek) attacking twice but was each time marked by Groupama-FDJ's Lewis Askey. The peloton didn't let anyone go, but the pace was enough for the pair to be in sight with 27.4 to go. Browning sat up, but Bouchard continued on for another 2km.

There was a lull in the action until the long, gradual uncategorised climb leading into the last ascent of Knotts Hill, where another surge for positioning sparked a crash mid-peloton with 14.5km to go. Martín Lopez (XDS Astana) was the worst off.

Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) won the battle for the lead of the bunch on the fast descent heading into Knotts Hill, but Ineos Grenadiers assumed control of the reduced peloton before the climb.

Michał Kwiatkowski made his move with 7.4km to go and 1.8 to the summit, and he was closely marked by Groupama-FDJ's Remy Rochas, but Jayco-AlUla shut that down. Afonso Eulalio (Bahrain Victorious) was the next to go 600 metres later.

The attacks severely reduced the size of the leading group but a counterattack from Jay Vine inspired Rochas to put in another dangerous dig that shot defending champ Williams out the back.

Javier Romo (Movistar) was the next rider to go after Rochas was reeled in after the summit. Another surge came from Ineos then an attack from Jayco-AlUla's Chris Harper. When Harper was caught, Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNl) went clear, but still Romo powered on.

Jayco-AlUla led the charge to reel Onley back with less that 1000 metres to go and prepared for the reduced field sprint.

Results

