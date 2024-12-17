Tour Down Under 2025 route

After two years of a Tour Down Under with two key mountain stages on Willunga Hill and Mount Lofty, the opening WorldTour race goes back to its previous formula with more fun for the sprinters.

There are two days for the climbers - the classic Willunga stage has been spiced up with a double ascent of the famous hill.

Stage 3 takes the racers over Norton Summit, 7km with a stretch of 20% grades. The stage also adds a new climb - Knott's Hill - a fierce tilts up to a punishing 22.2% grade and riders will tackle it twice, the final one coming 5km from the finish in Uraidla, making a day for the overall contenders.

In between, there are stages for rouleurs and sprinters alike. Read on for the full details of the 2025 Tour Down Under route.

Down Under Classic

Saturday, January 18 is the Down Under Classic in Adelaide (Image credit: Tour Down Under)

The Tour Down Under's unofficial start comes with the Villawood Men's Classic, otherwise known as the Tour Down Under Classic. Riders take on a flat circuit in the heart of Adelaide for an hour before the sprinters fight for the victory. Or will they? Last year three attackers stayed away and Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos) beat Natnael Tesfazion (Lidl-Trek) and Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) for the victory.

Stage 1: Prospect-Gumeracha, 150.7km

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Stage 1 from Prospect to Gumeracha, 150.7km (Image credit: Tour Down Under)

Stage 1 starts in Prospect and heads to the finish in Gumeracha, which makes its debut as a host town. Nestled in the Adelaide Hills, the finish in this historic town caps off a demanding stage with 2,500 metres of climbing.

Mountain 1 - Paracombe (2.2km avg 5%, max 13.3%) km. 12

Sprint 1 - Williamstown, km. 40.9

Mountain 2 - Berry Hill (1.4km, avg. 6.9%) km. 77.9

Sprint 2 - Birdwood, km. 100.5

Mountain 2 - Berry Hill (1.4km, avg. 6.9%) km. 120

Stage 2: Tanuda - Tanuda, 128.8km

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - Stage 2 around Tanuda, 128.8km (Image credit: Tour Down Under)

The peloton will tackle three laps of the hilly circuit around Tanuda with three trips over Menglers Hill in Angaston. The climb in the biggest obstacle of the day but with the final ascent coming over 20km from the finish, there is a chance the sprinters can get to the front for the flat finale.

Mountain 1 - Menglers Hill (2.73km avg. 6.9%, max 12.2%) km. 8

Sprint 1 - Greenock, km. 31.2

Mountain 2 - Menglers Hill (2.73km avg. 6.9%, max 12.2%) km. 57.3

Sprint 2 - Greenock, km. 80.5

Mountain 3 - Menglers Hill (2.73km avg. 6.9%, max 12.2%) km. 106.7

Stage 3: Norwood - Uraidla, 147.5km

Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Stage 3 from Norwood to Uraidla, 147.5km (Image credit: Tour Down Under)

While Willunga Hill is the most famous climb of the Tour Down Under, the introduction of Knott's Hill raises the bar considerably. Race director Stuart O'Grady expects this to be the toughest stage in the race's history and for good reason.

The stage starts by directly heading up to Norton Summit - 10 kilometres of climbing at a reasonable 4.1% but with pitches as steep as 12.6%. That's just a taste of what is to come. Knott's Hill is climbed twice in the stage's end game. The 2.6km ascent averages around 8% but has much steeper sections - the map says 13.4% but the organisers describe it as kicking up to 22.2%. Either way, it's going to be a true test for the climbers.

Mountain 1 - Norton Summit (10km, avg. 4.1%, max 12.6%) km. 10

Sprint 1 - Echunga, km. 39.1

Mountain 2 - Knott's Hill (2.6km avg. 8% max 13.4%) km. 106.7

Sprint 2 - Uraidla, km. 112.4

Mountain 3 - Knott's Hill (2.6km avg. 8% max 13.4%) km. 141.9

Stage 4: Glenelg - Victor Harbor, 157.2km

Friday, January 24, 2025 - Stage 4 from Glenelg to Victor Harbor, 157.2km (Image credit: Tour Down Under)

Stage 4 is the longest of the 2025 Tour Down Under, but is still a reasonable 157.2km in length. Starting in Glenelg, the course follows the scenic coastline with two intermediate sprints before the first of two classified ascents. If riders' legs are in pain from Knott's Hill, they'll be feeling more of a sting when they hit Parawa Hill and Nettle Hill. An uncategorised ascent with 12.2km to go complicates the picture for the sprinters. This could be a great day for a breakaway.

Sprint 1 - Aldinga, km. 34.4

Sprint 2 - Yankalilla, km. 70.9

Mountain 1 - Parawa Hill (2.9km, avg. 7%, max 12.3%)

Mountain 2 - Nettle Hill (1.9km, avg. 8.1%, max 17.7%)

Stage 5: McLaren Vale-Willunga Hill, 145.7km

Saturday, January 25, 2025 - Stage 5 from McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill, 145.7km (Image credit: Tour Down Under)

It's the big day - Willunga! The stage features two ascents in the last 25km, making this stage another leg-breaker.

Riders get a warm-up on Wickham Hill in the opening of the stage. The category 1 climb precedes a relatively sedate middle 80 kilometres before the key Willunga Hill ascents where the winner of the 2025 Tour Down Under will be crowned.

Mountain 1 - Wickham Hill (3km, avg. 6.9%, max 11.1%)

Sprint 1 - Aldinga, km. 78.7

Sprint 2 - Aldinga, km. 119.1

Mountain 2 - Willunga Hill (3km, avg. 7.4%, max 11%), km. 123

Mountain 3 - Willunga Hill (3km, avg. 7.4%, max 11%) km. 145.6

Stage 6: Adelaide-Adelaide, 90km

Sunday, January 26, 2025 - Stage 6 around Adelaide, 90km (Image credit: Tour Down Under)

The Tour Down Under goes back to its fun, flat, fast finale in Adelaide with a 90km stage with one climb that will hardly worry the sprinters. The peloton hits Montefiore Hill twice, the final time with 18km to go.