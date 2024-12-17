Tour Down Under 2025 route

Derek Gee, Simon Clarke, Nick Schultz and overall race winner Stephen Williams celebrate his achievement after the final Tour Down Under stage in 2024
Israel-Premier Tech were thrilled to win the Tour Down Under in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)
After two years of a Tour Down Under with two key mountain stages on Willunga Hill and Mount Lofty, the opening WorldTour race goes back to its previous formula with more fun for the sprinters.

There are two days for the climbers - the classic Willunga stage has been spiced up with a double ascent of the famous hill.

