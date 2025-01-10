Tour Down Under 2025 start list

By
published
WILLUNGA AUSTRALIA JANUARY 20 Stephen Williams of United Kingdom and Team Israel Premier Tech celebrates at podium as Orange Santos Leaders Jersey winner during the 24th Santos Tour Down Under 2024 Stage 5 a 1293km stage from Christies Beach to Willunga Hill 372m on January 20 2024 in Willunga Hill Australia Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Data powered by FirstCycling

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.