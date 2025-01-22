Tour Down Under: Sam Welsford survives early crash to win stage 2 in Tanunda

By
published

xxx takes ochre leader's jersey on eve of mountain stage

Jump to:
Image 1 of 7
TANUNDA AUSTRALIA JANUARY 22 Sam Welsford of Australia and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe Orange Santos Leaders Jersey competes during the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 2 a 1288km stage from Tanunda to Tanunda 342m UCIWT on January 22 2025 in Tanunda Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed early on stage 2(Image credit: Getty Images)

A battered and bruised Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) received a perfect leadout from his BORA-hansgrohe teammates to take his second win at the 2005 Tour Down Under.

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews