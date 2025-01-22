Tour Down Under: Sam Welsford survives early crash to win stage 2 in Tanunda
A battered and bruised Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) received a perfect leadout from his BORA-hansgrohe teammates to take his second win at the 2005 Tour Down Under.
Arne Marit (Intermarché-Wanty) took second and Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) was third in the fast and hectic finale.
After crashing in the first five kilometres, Welsford continued on with ripped shorts as his team controlled the early break, and supported him when he was put under pressure the third time up Menglers Hill when he lost touch with the field inside of 25 kilometres to go. With his teammates supporting him, Welsford managed to catch back around 10 kilometres later.
The Australian stayed on his Danny van Poppel’s wheel to come to the front for the final sprint while riders were fighting for his wheel. Welsford launched his acceleration inside of 100 metres to the line while behind riders showed their discontent with Van Poppel’s lines after he pulled off.
Results
