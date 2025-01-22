Tour Down Under: Sam Welsford survives early crash to win stage 2 in Tanunda

Image 1 of 7 Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed early on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Peloton races by the palm trees on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Filip Maciejuk (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) leads the peloton once again (Image credit: Getty Images) Fergus Browning (ARA Australia), Patrick Konrad (Lidl-Trek) and Georg ZImmermann (Intermarché-Wanty) in the early break (Image credit: Getty Images) Peloton raced 128.8km on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) KOM leader Fergus Browning (ARA Australia), race leader Sam Welsford (Red Bull BORA hansgrohe), Matthew Walls (Groupama-FDJ) wearing the points jersey and Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease A Bike) in the best young riders jersey at the start in Tanunda (Image credit: Getty Images) TANUNDA AUSTRALIA JANUARY 22 Sam Welsford of Australia and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe Orange Santos Leaders Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 2 a 1288km stage from Tanunda to Tanunda 342m UCIWT on January 22 2025 in Tanunda Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)

A battered and bruised Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) received a perfect leadout from his BORA-hansgrohe teammates to take his second win at the 2005 Tour Down Under.

Arne Marit (Intermarché-Wanty) took second and Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) was third in the fast and hectic finale.

After crashing in the first five kilometres, Welsford continued on with ripped shorts as his team controlled the early break, and supported him when he was put under pressure the third time up Menglers Hill when he lost touch with the field inside of 25 kilometres to go. With his teammates supporting him, Welsford managed to catch back around 10 kilometres later.

The Australian stayed on his Danny van Poppel’s wheel to come to the front for the final sprint while riders were fighting for his wheel. Welsford launched his acceleration inside of 100 metres to the line while behind riders showed their discontent with Van Poppel’s lines after he pulled off.

More to follow....

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling