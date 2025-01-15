Men's Tour Down Under 2025 - Analysing the contenders

By
published

A close look at the favourites for the ochre jersey, as 2024 winner Williams to face stiff competition from Plapp, Vine and Onley young super talents

Can anyone stop Williams from defending his title and the ochre jersey?
Can anyone stop Williams from defending his title and the ochre jersey? (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)
Jump to:

The Santos Tour Down Under not only marks the start of the 2025 racing season but is also the first men's WorldTour event of the season, sparking huge interest in the riders and the race. 

Into its 25th year, the highlight of the Australian cycling summer will see 20 teams and 140 riders compete for the leader's ochre jersey across six days of racing around Adelaide from January 21-26.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

Latest on Cyclingnews