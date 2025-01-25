Tour Down Under: Jhonathan Narvaez wins atop Willunga and secures the overall on stage 5
Oscar Onley second and Finn Fisher-Black third
After coming so close last year, Jhonathan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG) timed his uphill sprint perfectly to win atop Willunga Hill on stage 5 and secure the overall victory of the Tour Down Under.
More to follow....
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
Oscar Onley second and Finn Fisher-Black third
