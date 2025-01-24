Tour Down Under: Bryan Coquard holds off Phil Bauhaus to win stage 4

Javier Romo retains GC lead on eve of Queen Stage

VICTOR HARBOR AUSTRALIA JANUARY 24 LR Stage winner Bryan Coquard of France and Team Cofidis celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Jhonatan Narvaez of Ecuador and UAE Team Emirates Xrg during the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 4 a 1572km stage from Glenelg to Victor Harbor UCIWT on January 24 2025 in Victor Harbor Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) wins stage 4

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) held off a late charge by Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Jhonathan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG) in a chaotic sprint to win stage 4 of the Tour Down Under in Victor Harbor. 

