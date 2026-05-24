4 Jours de Dunkerque: Laurence Pithie secures overall as teammate Jordi Meeus sprints to victory on stage 5

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Danny van Poppel holds on for second after lead-out and Gianluca Pollefliet is third in Dunkerque

DUNKIRK, FRANCE - MAY 24: Jordi Meeus of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 70th 4 Jours de Dunkerque 2026, Stage 5 a 181.3km stage from Saint-Omer to Dunkirk on May 24, 2026 in Dunkirk, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) wins stage 5 in Dunkerque (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe’s Jordi Meeus sprinted to victory after receiving a perfect leadout from Danny Van Poppel on the final stage of 4 Jours de Dunkerque, while teammate Laurence Pithie won the overall title.

After catching a three-man breakaway on the eighth and final lap of the traditional Dunkerque circuit, teams battled for position until Van Poppel took over, setting a fast pace in the final kilometre. Meeus waited until the last moment to jump and take the win, with Van Poppel holding on for second. Gianluca Pollefliet (Decathlon CMA CGM) rounded out the podium.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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