Tour de Suisse 2025 route

The eight-day stage race in Switzerland with 20,000 metres of climbing dips into Italy for the first time

Overall map of the 2025 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tour de Suisse)
The Tour de Suisse route covers 1281.5km and has 20,000 metres of climbing but this year, there are no high altitude major mountain summits. Instead, the route grinds riders down with a never-ending series of climbs and a mountain time trial to cap off eight days of racing.

There are still massive mountains to get over, however. The Splügenpass on stage 4 takes riders over 2,100 metres and comes with 47km to go but the race descends to 400m of elevation at the finish. Stage 5 features the Julierpass at the start, ascending to 2,288m and the Passo del San Bernardino, topping out at 2,066m with 66.4km remaining but ends atop a climb in Santa Maria at 944m.

