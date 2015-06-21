Simon Špilak wins Tour de Suisse
Dumoulin storms to stage 9 win in Bern
Stage 9: Bern - Bern (ITT)
Simon Spilak (Katusha) snatched overall victory at the Tour de Suisse after producing an incredible performance in the final stage 38km time trial around Bern.
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) won the nail-biting stage around the Bern countryside and moved up to third overall. However, Spilak gained enough time to dethrone race leader Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and move past pre-stage favourite Geraint Thomas (Team Sky).
Thomas and Spilak were neck and neck in the virtual standings during the time trial but the Katusha rider found something extra on the final climb up to the finish in the centre of Bern. Dumoulin won the time trial with a time of 48:36, with Spilak 18 seconds slower, one better than local hero Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), who finished third at 19 seconds. Thomas was only fifth fastest, 36 seconds slower than Dumoulin, while Pinot lost close to two minutes.
Thanks to his super fast performance, Spilak jumped passed Thomas and Pinot to win the Tour de Suisse by five seconds. Dumoulin also moved up to finish third overall at 19 seconds. Pinot finished off the final podium and fourth overall at 45 seconds.
"I’m really happy and want to thank my teammates who helped me too much during the race. This is the biggest win of my career so far. I’m really happy," Spilak said before pulling on the winner’s yellow jersey. "The time trial was really hard but I liked it. It was up and down all the way and that helped me. I gave it everything."
It was Spilak’s tenth victory as a professional rider but he seems well suited to short, hilly stage races, especially in Switzerland. He won the 2010 Tour de Romandie and finished second overall in this year’s race. Spilak is expected to be part of the Katusha team for the Tour de France that also includes Alexander Kristoff and Joaquim Rodríguez.
Dumoulin impresses in time trials before the Tour de France
Dumoulin started the testing time trial in fifth place overall but within a minute of overall victory. He impressed in the time trial and is arguably a favourite for the time trials at the Tour de France that begins in the Netherlands in just two weeks time. However, he was a little disappointed not to win the Tour de Suisse.
"It’s great to win but I’ve got mixed feeling because I also thought it’d be possible to win the GC if everything else had gone really well. However, Thomas and Spilak were also really strong. I was a little bit stronger but not strong enough to beat them. But I’m happy with a stage victory," he said.
"t was a hard course. I didn’t really make any big mistakes apart from one or two corners but that didn’t make the difference between a GC win and third. This was the max I could do. I’m happy. My first goal of the Tour de Suisse was to deliver two good time trials and I won both of them, so I succeeded in my goal."
The Tour de Suisse is the last WorldTour race on the calendar before the Tour de France begins in two weeks time. Spilak, Thomas and especially Dumoulin and Pinot are all expected to be in the thick of the action in July.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:48:37
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|4
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:41
|7
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|8
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:07
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:26
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:32
|11
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:36
|12
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|13
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:50
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|16
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:01:53
|17
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:56
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:00
|20
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:01
|21
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:02:05
|22
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:10
|23
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:15
|24
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:19
|25
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:24
|26
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|27
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:02:26
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:29
|29
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:31
|30
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:33
|31
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:34
|32
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|33
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|34
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:38
|35
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:40
|36
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:41
|37
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:02:47
|38
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:48
|39
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:49
|40
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|41
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|42
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:51
|43
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:52
|44
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:53
|45
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:57
|46
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:04
|48
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:11
|49
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:12
|50
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:03:13
|51
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:17
|52
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:27
|53
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:03:28
|54
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:36
|55
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:38
|56
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:41
|57
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:42
|58
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:49
|59
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:53
|60
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:54
|61
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:04:02
|62
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:03
|63
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|65
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:08
|66
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:10
|68
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:13
|70
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:15
|71
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:18
|72
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:20
|73
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:22
|74
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|75
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:30
|76
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:32
|77
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:38
|79
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:39
|80
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:42
|81
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:45
|82
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:47
|83
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:50
|84
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|85
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:52
|86
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:57
|87
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|89
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|90
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:00
|91
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:03
|94
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:05
|95
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:11
|96
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:12
|97
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:14
|98
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:22
|99
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:25
|100
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|101
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|102
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:33
|103
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:40
|104
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|105
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:45
|106
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:09
|107
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:11
|108
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:17
|109
|Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:30
|110
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|112
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:38
|113
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:40
|114
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:41
|115
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:51
|116
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:55
|117
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:56
|118
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:59
|119
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:16
|120
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:30
|DNS
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNS
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNS
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|8
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|4
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:48:56
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|3
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:31
|4
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:01:34
|5
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:17
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:30
|7
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:30
|8
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:34
|9
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|2:30:01
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:04
|3
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:25
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:26
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:47
|6
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:51
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:01:52
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|9
|FDJ.fr
|0:02:23
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:01
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:11
|12
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:46
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:26
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:36
|15
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:42
|17
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:04
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:00
|19
|Lampre-Merida
|0:08:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|30:15:09
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:05
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:19
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:45
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:58
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:06
|8
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:03:17
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:19
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:20
|11
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:42
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:24
|13
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:27
|14
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:40
|15
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:35
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:59
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:19
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:52
|19
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:07:09
|20
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:16
|21
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:07:49
|22
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:56
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:09
|24
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:27
|25
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:05
|26
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:52
|27
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:19:23
|28
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:57
|29
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:35
|30
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:29
|31
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:24:49
|32
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:25:40
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:54
|34
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:16
|35
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:22
|36
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:39
|37
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:28:44
|38
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:30:03
|39
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:30:26
|40
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:43
|41
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:33:33
|42
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:29
|43
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:34
|44
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:36:06
|45
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:21
|46
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:41:48
|47
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:44:00
|48
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:11
|49
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:45:10
|50
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:45:29
|51
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:46:08
|52
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:47:15
|53
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:47:33
|54
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:48:35
|55
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:48:39
|56
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:49:08
|57
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:49:38
|58
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:49:42
|59
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:52:35
|60
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:33
|61
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:54:19
|62
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:54:53
|64
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:56:30
|65
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:58:58
|66
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:59:26
|67
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:00:48
|68
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:10
|69
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:12
|70
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:46
|71
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:03:10
|72
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:50
|73
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:04:27
|74
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:04:47
|75
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:05:08
|76
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:05:23
|77
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:06:00
|78
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:06:39
|79
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:07:04
|80
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:08:03
|81
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:08:30
|82
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:08:46
|83
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:08:56
|84
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:09:27
|85
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:10:22
|86
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:18
|87
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:12:58
|88
|Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:16:00
|89
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:16:06
|90
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:19:10
|91
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:19:33
|92
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:19:47
|93
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:20:05
|94
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:18
|95
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1:22:44
|96
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:23:43
|97
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1:23:55
|98
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:24:53
|99
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:25:31
|100
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:25:45
|101
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:27:52
|102
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1:28:07
|103
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:29:36
|104
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:32:13
|105
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:33:18
|106
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:34:52
|107
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:35:13
|108
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:22
|109
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:36:37
|110
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:37:35
|111
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:37:53
|112
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:38:49
|113
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:39:02
|114
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:41:48
|115
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|1:41:51
|116
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:45:33
|117
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:19
|118
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:50:30
|119
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:51:42
|120
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:51:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|16
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|14
|10
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|12
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|13
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|12
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|15
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|10
|16
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|17
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|23
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|7
|24
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|7
|25
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|26
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|6
|27
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|28
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|29
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|30
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|31
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|32
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|33
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4
|34
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|35
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|36
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|37
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|38
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|39
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|2
|40
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|41
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|42
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|43
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|44
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|45
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|46
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|63
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|4
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|22
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|6
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|8
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|13
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|10
|16
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|17
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|18
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|20
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|6
|21
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|22
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|23
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|25
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|26
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|29
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|30
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|31
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|32
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|33
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|34
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|35
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|36
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|37
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|38
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|39
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|41
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|42
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|43
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|44
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|45
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|30:18:26
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:10
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:27
|4
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:26:46
|5
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:12
|6
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:32:49
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:04
|8
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:03:22
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:35:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|90:55:38
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:49
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:15:08
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18:43
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:33
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:44
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:04
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:31:15
|9
|FDJ.fr
|0:31:35
|10
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:38:49
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:39:50
|12
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:00
|13
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:41:36
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:42:01
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:47:04
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:47:27
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:55:51
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09:16
|19
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:09:29
