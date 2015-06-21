Trending

Simon Špilak wins Tour de Suisse

Dumoulin storms to stage 9 win in Bern

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) crosses the line having lost his overall lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The 2015 Tour de Suisse winner, Simon Špilak (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage winner Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Špilak (Katusha) out on course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) trying to save his race lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Best Swiss rider Steve Morabito (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Špilak (Katusha) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan won the pionts classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Spilak (Katusha) time trials his way to the overall win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wonders what could have been

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Špilak (Katusha) holds his winners trophy aloft

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling) wins the mountain classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Spilak (Katusha) wins the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Spilak (Katusha) on the podium as the overall winner of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) wins the stage 9 time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Spilak (Katusha) wins the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Spilak (Katusha) wins the overall title at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) and fan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adriano Malori (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Moreno (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lampre-Merida

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michał Kwiatkowski is the current Polish TT champion

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sébastien Reichenbach (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
William Bonnet (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) in the stage 9 time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) lost the overall lead during the final time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Steve Morabito (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) wins the final stage of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the finale time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) finished fifth overall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Spilak (Katusha) won the overall title at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Spilak (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Simon Spilak (Katusha) snatched overall victory at the Tour de Suisse after producing an incredible performance in the final stage 38km time trial around Bern.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) won the nail-biting stage around the Bern countryside and moved up to third overall. However, Spilak gained enough time to dethrone race leader Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and move past pre-stage favourite Geraint Thomas (Team Sky).

Thomas and Spilak were neck and neck in the virtual standings during the time trial but the Katusha rider found something extra on the final climb up to the finish in the centre of Bern. Dumoulin won the time trial with a time of 48:36, with Spilak 18 seconds slower, one better than local hero Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), who finished third at 19 seconds. Thomas was only fifth fastest, 36 seconds slower than Dumoulin, while Pinot lost close to two minutes.

Thanks to his super fast performance, Spilak jumped passed Thomas and Pinot to win the Tour de Suisse by five seconds. Dumoulin also moved up to finish third overall at 19 seconds. Pinot finished off the final podium and fourth overall at 45 seconds.

"I’m really happy and want to thank my teammates who helped me too much during the race. This is the biggest win of my career so far. I’m really happy," Spilak said before pulling on the winner’s yellow jersey. "The time trial was really hard but I liked it. It was up and down all the way and that helped me. I gave it everything."

It was Spilak’s tenth victory as a professional rider but he seems well suited to short, hilly stage races, especially in Switzerland. He won the 2010 Tour de Romandie and finished second overall in this year’s race. Spilak is expected to be part of the Katusha team for the Tour de France that also includes Alexander Kristoff and Joaquim Rodríguez.

Dumoulin impresses in time trials before the Tour de France

Dumoulin started the testing time trial in fifth place overall but within a minute of overall victory. He impressed in the time trial and is arguably a favourite for the time trials at the Tour de France that begins in the Netherlands in just two weeks time. However, he was a little disappointed not to win the Tour de Suisse.

"It’s great to win but I’ve got mixed feeling because I also thought it’d be possible to win the GC if everything else had gone really well. However, Thomas and Spilak were also really strong. I was a little bit stronger but not strong enough to beat them. But I’m happy with a stage victory," he said.

"t was a hard course. I didn’t really make any big mistakes apart from one or two corners but that didn’t make the difference between a GC win and third. This was the max I could do. I’m happy. My first goal of the Tour de Suisse was to deliver two good time trials and I won both of them, so I succeeded in my goal."

The Tour de Suisse is the last WorldTour race on the calendar before the Tour de France begins in two weeks time. Spilak, Thomas and especially Dumoulin and Pinot are all expected to be in the thick of the action in July.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:48:37
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:18
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
4Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:34
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:36
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:41
7Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:44
8Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:07
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:26
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:32
11Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:01:36
12Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
13Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:50
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:01:52
16Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:01:53
17Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:56
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:00
20Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:01
21Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:02:05
22Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:10
23Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:15
24Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:19
25Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:24
26Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
27Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:26
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:29
29Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:31
30Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:02:33
31Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:34
32Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
33Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
34Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:38
35Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:40
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:41
37Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:02:47
38Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:48
39Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:49
40Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:50
41Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
42Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:51
43Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:52
44Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:53
45Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:57
46Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
47Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:04
48Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:03:11
49Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:03:12
50Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:03:13
51Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:03:17
52Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:27
53Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:03:28
54Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:36
55Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:38
56Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:41
57Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:42
58Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:49
59Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:53
60Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:54
61Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:04:02
62Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:04:03
63Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
64Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:07
65Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:04:08
66Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:10
68Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:13
70Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:15
71Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:18
72Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:20
73Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:22
74Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
75Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:30
76Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:32
77Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
78Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:04:38
79Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:04:39
80Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:42
81Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:45
82Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:47
83William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:50
84Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
85Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:52
86Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:57
87Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
88Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:59
89Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
90Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:00
91Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
92Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:03
94Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:05
95Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:11
96Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:12
97Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:05:14
98Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:22
99Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:25
100Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
101Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:31
102Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:33
103Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:40
104Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:45
106Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:09
107Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:11
108Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:17
109Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:30
110Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:32
112Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:38
113Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:40
114Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:06:41
115Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:51
116Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:06:55
117Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:56
118Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:59
119Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:16
120Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:30
DNSDaniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNSAlex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNSMichael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNSFrank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin10pts
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha8
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing6
4Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team4
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2

Suisse rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:48:56
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
3Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:31
4Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:01:34
5Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:02:17
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:30
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:30
8Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:34
9Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:04:20

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky2:30:01
2Trek Factory Racing0:00:04
3Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:25
4IAM Cycling0:00:26
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:47
6Orica GreenEdge0:01:51
7Team Katusha0:01:52
8Movistar Team0:02:07
9FDJ.fr0:02:23
10BMC Racing Team0:03:01
11Astana Pro Team0:03:11
12Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:46
13Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:26
14AG2R La Mondiale0:04:36
15Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:29
16Lotto Soudal0:06:42
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:04
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:00
19Lampre-Merida0:08:30

Final general classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha30:15:09
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:05
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:19
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:45
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:58
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:03:06
8Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:03:17
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:19
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:20
11Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:03:42
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:24
13Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:27
14Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:04:40
15Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:05:35
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:59
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:19
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:52
19Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:07:09
20Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:16
21Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:07:49
22Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:56
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:09
24Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:27
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:05
26Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:52
27Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:19:23
28Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:57
29Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:22:35
30Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:29
31Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:24:49
32Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:25:40
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:25:54
34Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:26:16
35Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:22
36Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:26:39
37Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:28:44
38Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:30:03
39Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:30:26
40Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:30:43
41Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:33:33
42Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:34:29
43Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:34:34
44Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:36:06
45Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:36:21
46Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:41:48
47Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:44:00
48Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:44:11
49Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:45:10
50Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:45:29
51Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:46:08
52Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:47:15
53Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:47:33
54Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:48:35
55Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:48:39
56Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:49:08
57Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:49:38
58Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:49:42
59Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:52:35
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:53:33
61Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:54:19
62Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
63Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:54:53
64Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:56:30
65Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:58:58
66Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:59:26
67Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:00:48
68Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal1:01:10
69Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:12
70Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:46
71Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:03:10
72Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:50
73Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:04:27
74Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:04:47
75Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:05:08
76Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha1:05:23
77Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1:06:00
78Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:06:39
79John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:07:04
80Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:08:03
81Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:08:30
82Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:08:46
83Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:08:56
84Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:09:27
85Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:10:22
86Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:18
87Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:12:58
88Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:16:00
89Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling1:16:06
90Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:19:10
91Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha1:19:33
92Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:19:47
93Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:20:05
94Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:20:18
95Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge1:22:44
96Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:23:43
97Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1:23:55
98Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:24:53
99Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:25:31
100Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:25:45
101Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1:27:52
102Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:28:07
103Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:29:36
104Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:32:13
105Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:33:18
106Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:34:52
107Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step1:35:13
108Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:36:22
109Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step1:36:37
110Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha1:37:35
111Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:37:53
112Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:38:49
113Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:39:02
114Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:41:48
115Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky1:41:51
116Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:45:33
117Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:47:19
118Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:50:30
119Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr1:51:42
120William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr1:51:58

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo43pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin28
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team23
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr20
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale17
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha16
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha16
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha14
10Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing14
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
12Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
13Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling12
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
15Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida10
16Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
17Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge7
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky7
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
23Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling7
24Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha7
25Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
26Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida6
27Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
28Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
29Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
30Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
31John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4
32Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team4
33Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4
34Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
35Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
36Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha3
37Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
38Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
39Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr2
40Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
41Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1
42Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
43Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
44Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
45Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1
46Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team-5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling63pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal33
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr22
4Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida22
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge21
6Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
8Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale15
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step15
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
13Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida10
16Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
17Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team8
18Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
20Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha6
21Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
22Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing6
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
25Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
26Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5
29Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky4
30Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge4
31Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
32Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
33Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing4
34Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky3
35Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin3
36Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
37Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
38Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
39Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team2
40Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
41Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha2
42Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1
43Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
44Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
45Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Suisse rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr30:18:26
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:10
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:25:27
4Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:26:46
5Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:12
6Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:32:49
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:33:04
8Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:03:22
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:35:45

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky90:55:38
2Trek Factory Racing0:11:49
3IAM Cycling0:15:08
4Astana Pro Team0:18:43
5BMC Racing Team0:22:33
6Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:44
7AG2R La Mondiale0:31:04
8Orica GreenEdge0:31:15
9FDJ.fr0:31:35
10Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:38:49
11Movistar Team0:39:50
12Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:41:00
13CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:41:36
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:42:01
15Lampre-Merida0:47:04
16Team Katusha0:47:27
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:55:51
18Lotto Soudal1:09:16
19Etixx - Quick-Step1:09:29

 

