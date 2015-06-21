Image 1 of 68 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) crosses the line having lost his overall lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 68 The 2015 Tour de Suisse winner, Simon Špilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 68 Stage winner Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 68 Simon Špilak (Katusha) out on course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 68 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) trying to save his race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 68 Best Swiss rider Steve Morabito (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 68 Simon Špilak (Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 68 Peter Sagan won the pionts classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 68 Simon Spilak (Katusha) time trials his way to the overall win (Image Simon Spilak (Katusha) snatched overall victory at the Tour de Suisse after producing an incredible performance in the final stage 38km time trial around Bern.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) won the nail-biting stage around the Bern countryside and moved up to third overall. However, Spilak gained enough time to dethrone race leader Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and move past pre-stage favourite Geraint Thomas (Team Sky).

Thomas and Spilak were neck and neck in the virtual standings during the time trial but the Katusha rider found something extra on the final climb up to the finish in the centre of Bern. Dumoulin won the time trial with a time of 48:36, with Spilak 18 seconds slower, one better than local hero Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), who finished third at 19 seconds. Thomas was only fifth fastest, 36 seconds slower than Dumoulin, while Pinot lost close to two minutes.

Thanks to his super fast performance, Spilak jumped passed Thomas and Pinot to win the Tour de Suisse by five seconds. Dumoulin also moved up to finish third overall at 19 seconds. Pinot finished off the final podium and fourth overall at 45 seconds.

"I’m really happy and want to thank my teammates who helped me too much during the race. This is the biggest win of my career so far. I’m really happy," Spilak said before pulling on the winner’s yellow jersey. "The time trial was really hard but I liked it. It was up and down all the way and that helped me. I gave it everything."

It was Spilak’s tenth victory as a professional rider but he seems well suited to short, hilly stage races, especially in Switzerland. He won the 2010 Tour de Romandie and finished second overall in this year’s race. Spilak is expected to be part of the Katusha team for the Tour de France that also includes Alexander Kristoff and Joaquim Rodríguez.

Dumoulin impresses in time trials before the Tour de France

Dumoulin started the testing time trial in fifth place overall but within a minute of overall victory. He impressed in the time trial and is arguably a favourite for the time trials at the Tour de France that begins in the Netherlands in just two weeks time. However, he was a little disappointed not to win the Tour de Suisse.

"It’s great to win but I’ve got mixed feeling because I also thought it’d be possible to win the GC if everything else had gone really well. However, Thomas and Spilak were also really strong. I was a little bit stronger but not strong enough to beat them. But I’m happy with a stage victory," he said.

"t was a hard course. I didn’t really make any big mistakes apart from one or two corners but that didn’t make the difference between a GC win and third. This was the max I could do. I’m happy. My first goal of the Tour de Suisse was to deliver two good time trials and I won both of them, so I succeeded in my goal."

The Tour de Suisse is the last WorldTour race on the calendar before the Tour de France begins in two weeks time. Spilak, Thomas and especially Dumoulin and Pinot are all expected to be in the thick of the action in July.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:48:37 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:18 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 4 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:34 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:36 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:41 7 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 8 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:07 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:26 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:32 11 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:01:36 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43 13 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:50 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:52 16 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:01:53 17 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:56 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:00 20 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:01 21 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:02:05 22 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:10 23 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:15 24 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:19 25 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:24 26 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 27 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:26 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:29 29 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:31 30 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:33 31 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:34 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:36 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 34 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:38 35 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:40 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:41 37 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:02:47 38 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:48 39 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:49 40 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:50 41 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 42 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:51 43 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:52 44 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:53 45 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:57 46 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 47 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:04 48 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:11 49 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:03:12 50 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:03:13 51 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:17 52 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:27 53 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:03:28 54 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:36 55 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:38 56 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:41 57 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:42 58 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:49 59 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:53 60 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:54 61 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:04:02 62 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:03 63 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:07 65 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:04:08 66 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:10 68 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 69 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:13 70 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:15 71 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:18 72 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:20 73 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:22 74 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 75 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:30 76 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:32 77 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 78 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:04:38 79 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:39 80 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:42 81 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:45 82 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:47 83 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:50 84 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 85 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:52 86 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:57 87 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:59 89 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 90 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:00 91 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 92 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:03 94 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:05 95 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:11 96 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:12 97 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:05:14 98 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:22 99 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:25 100 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 101 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:31 102 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:33 103 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:40 104 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 105 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:45 106 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:09 107 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:11 108 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:17 109 Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:30 110 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 111 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:32 112 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:38 113 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:40 114 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:06:41 115 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:51 116 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:55 117 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:56 118 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:59 119 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:16 120 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:30 DNS Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo DNS Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNS Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo DNS Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 pts 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 8 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 6 4 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 4 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2

Suisse rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:48:56 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 3 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:31 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:01:34 5 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:17 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:30 7 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:30 8 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:34 9 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:20

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 2:30:01 2 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:04 3 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:25 4 IAM Cycling 0:00:26 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:47 6 Orica GreenEdge 0:01:51 7 Team Katusha 0:01:52 8 Movistar Team 0:02:07 9 FDJ.fr 0:02:23 10 BMC Racing Team 0:03:01 11 Astana Pro Team 0:03:11 12 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:46 13 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:26 14 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:36 15 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:29 16 Lotto Soudal 0:06:42 17 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:04 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:00 19 Lampre-Merida 0:08:30

Final general classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 30:15:09 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:05 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:19 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:45 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:21 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:58 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:06 8 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:03:17 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:19 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:20 11 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:03:42 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:24 13 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:27 14 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:40 15 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:05:35 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:59 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:19 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:52 19 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:09 20 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:16 21 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:07:49 22 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:56 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:09 24 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:27 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:05 26 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:16:52 27 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:19:23 28 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:57 29 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:22:35 30 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:29 31 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:24:49 32 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:25:40 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:25:54 34 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:16 35 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:22 36 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:39 37 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:28:44 38 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:30:03 39 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:30:26 40 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:30:43 41 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:33:33 42 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:34:29 43 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:34:34 44 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:36:06 45 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:36:21 46 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:41:48 47 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:44:00 48 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:44:11 49 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:45:10 50 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:45:29 51 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:46:08 52 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:47:15 53 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:47:33 54 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:48:35 55 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:48:39 56 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:49:08 57 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:49:38 58 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:49:42 59 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:52:35 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:53:33 61 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:54:19 62 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 63 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:54:53 64 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:56:30 65 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:58:58 66 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:59:26 67 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:00:48 68 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 1:01:10 69 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:12 70 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:46 71 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:03:10 72 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:50 73 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:04:27 74 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:04:47 75 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:05:08 76 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:05:23 77 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1:06:00 78 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:06:39 79 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:07:04 80 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:08:03 81 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:08:30 82 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:08:46 83 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:08:56 84 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:09:27 85 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:10:22 86 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:18 87 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:12:58 88 Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:16:00 89 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:16:06 90 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:19:10 91 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:19:33 92 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:19:47 93 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:20:05 94 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:20:18 95 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1:22:44 96 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:23:43 97 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1:23:55 98 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:24:53 99 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:25:31 100 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:25:45 101 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1:27:52 102 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:28:07 103 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:29:36 104 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:32:13 105 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:33:18 106 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:34:52 107 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:35:13 108 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:36:22 109 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:36:37 110 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 1:37:35 111 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:37:53 112 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:38:49 113 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:39:02 114 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:41:48 115 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 1:41:51 116 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:45:33 117 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:19 118 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:50:30 119 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:51:42 120 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:51:58

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 17 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 16 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 14 10 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 14 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 12 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 13 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 12 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 15 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 10 16 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 17 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 7 20 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 7 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 23 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 7 24 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 7 25 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 26 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 6 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 28 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 29 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 30 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 31 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 32 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 4 33 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4 34 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 35 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 36 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 37 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 38 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 39 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 2 40 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 41 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 42 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 43 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 44 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 45 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1 46 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team -5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 63 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 4 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 22 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 21 6 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 8 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 15 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 13 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 10 16 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 17 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 8 18 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 21 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 22 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 6 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 25 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 26 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 29 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 4 30 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 4 31 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 32 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 33 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 4 34 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 35 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 36 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 37 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 38 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 39 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 41 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 42 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1 43 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 44 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 45 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Suisse rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 30:18:26 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:10 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:27 4 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:26:46 5 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:12 6 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:32:49 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:33:04 8 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:03:22 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:35:45