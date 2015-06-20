Image 1 of 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) takes the stage 8 win ahead of Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 31 Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale) takes second on stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 31 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wears the black jersey as leader of the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 31 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leads the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 31 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) wears the leader's jersey into stage 9 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 31 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) continues to lead the overall ahead of final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 31 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leads the overall at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) gets his podium kisses after winning stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) victory salute on the stage 8 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) winner of stage 8 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 31 Katusha leading the group during stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 31 Tour de Suisse stage 8 through Bern (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 31 Peloton riding through the village of Bern (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 31 Tour de Suisse stage 8 from Bern to Bern (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 31 Tour de Suisse stage 8 in Bern (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 31 Tour de Suisse stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 31 The peloton ravin through scenic Tour de Suisse stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 31 Group forming that includes Katusha, CCC and Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 31 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 31 Matteo Trentin and world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 31 Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 31 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 31 Davide Rebellin (CCC Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 31 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 31 Picturesque Tour de Suisse stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 31 The clock tower (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 31 Tour de Suisse stage 8 in the village of Bern (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 31 Tour de Suisse stage 8 as the peloton races toward the clock tower (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 31 Tour de Suisse stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) used his brute strength and superior form to win stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse in Bern as the overall contenders preferred to let a breakaway dominate the stage before the decisive and final 38km time trial on Sunday.

The former under-23 world road race champion was part of the 19-rider break of the day and then forced the attack clear on the final climb, some 20km from the finish. Lutsenko was joined by Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale) but felt so superior; he opted to generously do most of the work and dragged the attack to the finish. He then used his speed to sprint to victory, as Bakelants sat up and accepted defeat. Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) was also in the break. He finished third at 17 seconds on the stage and so moved up to 10th in the overall classification.

FDJ and Team Sky controlled the peloton for much of the stage, protecting the general classification positions of race leader Thibaut Pinot and second overall Geraint Thomas. The Welshman got away on the last descent and pulled back a further three seconds after taking 10 seconds during the last two flat stages. However, Pinot remains the race leader, with Thomas second overall at 34 seconds back before Sunday’s decisive 38km time trial that covers the same circuit used for Saturday’s road race stage.

Lutsenko won the world under-23 road race title in Valkenburg in 2012 and produced a similar performance to take the best win of his professional career. Despite only being 22, Lutsenko is set to be part of Vincenzo Nibali’s Tour de France team and has already ridden the 2013 Tour and the 2014 Vuelta a España. He won the time trial stage at the Tour of Denmark in 2014.

“This is definitely the most important road win of my career so far,” Lutsenko said via an interpreter after winning the stage. “It’s incredible that the attack went away 20km from the finish. I wasn’t afraid of Bakelants because I knew I could take him in the sprint. I worked hard because I wanted to ensure we had enough time to stay away from the chasers for when we got to the last hill.”

How it happened

With Sunday’s decisive time trial already on the minds of the overall contenders, the tough circuit stage around the countryside south of Bern was always going to be perfect for a breakaway and after a fast first hour and few attacks, a split of 19 riders eventually got away in pursuit of individual glory.

The move included world champion Michal Kwiatkowski and his Etixx-QuickStep teammate and fast finisher Matteo Trentin. Also in the move were Cameron Meyer and skilled stage winner Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), along with an assortment of other journeymen including Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo) and former Tour of Flanders winner Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing).

The break worked smoothly as they covered the first three of the four 38km laps. The peloton was happy to let them have their day in the spotlight and only concerned themselves with keeping Barguil under control. As a consequence FDJ and Team Sky shared the chase, with Cannondale-Garmin also doing a share after they failed to get a rider in the move. However, the break was never to be seen again, with FDJ and Sky happy to let the gap hover at two minutes. As a consequence most of the sprinters eased up on the final climb, including Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep), who will leave the 2015 Tour de Suisse without a stage victory.

The race for the stage victory in Bern began on the final of the four laps, with Kwiatkowski having several tries to split the breakaway before switching to a stopper role to chase down other surges off the front. The 19 riders played games with each on the rolling roads with several riders hiding on the wheels in the hope of a sprint finish as others wasted their chances with futile attacks.

However Lutsenko, who had ridden aggressively on several stages, blasted clear with conviction with 20km to go. It seemed to early but Bakelants decided to go with him and eventually got across the small gap in time for a ride to the finish. While Lutsenko powered on, doing 90 per cent of the work, the chasers behind ran out of legs and determination. Even some hard work by Cameron Meyer for Albasini could not bring down the gap to change the outcome of the race.

Bakelants is a smart rider but could only hang onto Lutsenko’s wheel as the Kazakhstani rider powered to the finish. He tried to leadout the sprint but Lutsenko was far stronger and had no problem winning the sprint.

Although not seen by race television, Thomas, Dumoulin, Sagan and a few others managed to get away on the fast descent back to Bern. However, Pinot’s FDJ team led the chase and limited Pinot’s losses to just three seconds. He has given up a total of 13 seconds to Thomas in the last three stages but will try to fight to limit his losses to less than 34 seconds in the 38km time trial.

Every second will count in deciding if Pinot or Thomas pulls on the final overall winner’s yellow jersey in Bern on Sunday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:28:11 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:01 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:17 4 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:00:22 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 10 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:40 12 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:53 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:58 18 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:11 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:14 24 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 25 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 31 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 32 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 35 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:19 37 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:21 38 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 39 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 42 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:34 45 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:36 46 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 47 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 48 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 49 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 50 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:45 51 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:03:14 52 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 53 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:44 55 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 57 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 58 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 60 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 61 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 63 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:46 64 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:51 68 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:03:54 69 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 70 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:01 71 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:12 72 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:29 73 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:04:36 74 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:04:44 75 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:05:05 76 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 77 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:09 79 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 80 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:02 81 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:30 82 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 83 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:16 84 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:07 85 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 86 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 87 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 88 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 89 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 91 Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 92 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 94 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 96 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:13:01 97 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 98 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 99 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 100 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 101 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 102 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 103 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 104 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 105 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 106 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 107 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 108 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 109 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 110 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 111 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 112 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 113 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 114 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 115 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 116 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 117 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 118 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 119 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 120 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 121 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 123 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 124 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky DNF Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky DNF Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida DNF Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team DNF Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing DNF Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky DNF Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 3 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 4 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 4 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 3 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2 4 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 3 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 4 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 2 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Suisse rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 3:28:33 2 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:31 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:01:52 5 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:22 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:47 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:39

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 10:27:49 2 Team Katusha 0:01:10 3 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:26 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:31 5 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:41 6 BMC Racing Team 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:45 8 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:50 9 Movistar Team 0:03:11 10 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:19 11 IAM Cycling 0:03:27 12 Team Sky 0:03:45 13 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:53 14 FDJ.fr 0:04:26 15 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:55 16 Astana Pro Team 0:09:12 17 Lotto Soudal 0:09:44 18 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:12 19 Lampre-Merida 0:12:26

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 29:25:28 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:34 3 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:47 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:14 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:24 7 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:02:29 8 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:43 9 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:46 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:51 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:52 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:59 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:12 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:22 15 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:03:28 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:54 17 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:11 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:30 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:34 20 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:57 21 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:22 22 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:09 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:47 24 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:02 25 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:25 26 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:10 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:14 28 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:02 29 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:17:38 30 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:19:02 31 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:32 32 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:13 33 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:30 34 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:15 35 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:18 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:24:18 37 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:26:01 38 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:26:34 39 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:13 40 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:27:15 41 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:29:05 42 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:40 43 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:45 44 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:14 45 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:35:21 46 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:35:43 47 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:38:45 48 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:39:40 49 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:42:39 50 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:43:06 51 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:23 52 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:43:26 53 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:44:33 54 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 55 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:45:20 56 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:46:33 57 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:46:51 58 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:53 59 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:47:13 60 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:48:29 61 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:49:13 62 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:50:19 63 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:51:26 64 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:52:09 65 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:53:43 66 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:54:58 67 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:55:04 68 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:55:59 69 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:17 70 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:48 71 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:58:07 72 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:59:07 73 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:59:14 74 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:00:50 75 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:01:51 76 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1:02:33 77 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:45 78 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:02:50 79 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:03:00 80 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:03:05 81 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:03:56 82 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:04:52 83 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:05:13 84 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:05:54 85 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:07:08 86 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:07:13 88 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:07:38 89 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:09:17 90 Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:10:35 91 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:11:12 92 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:14:14 93 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:15:06 94 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:15:55 95 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:16:17 96 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:16:56 97 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:16:58 98 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:17:05 99 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:17:18 100 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1:18:19 101 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1:20:38 102 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:21:11 103 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:21:58 104 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:22:54 105 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:24:12 106 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1:24:55 107 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:24:56 108 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:26:46 109 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:29:19 110 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:30:26 111 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:30:47 112 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:31:52 113 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:32:16 114 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 1:33:50 115 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:34:28 116 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:36:02 117 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:37:07 118 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:39:48 119 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 1:41:20 120 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:42:07 121 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:42:23 122 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:46:13 123 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:46:17 124 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:48:13

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 4 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 17 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 16 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 10 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 11 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 12 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 13 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 10 14 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 17 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 8 18 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 7 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 20 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 21 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 7 22 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 7 23 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 24 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 26 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 6 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 28 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 30 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 31 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 32 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 33 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 34 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4 35 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 36 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 37 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 38 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 39 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 2 41 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 42 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 43 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 44 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 45 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 46 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1 47 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team -5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 63 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 4 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 22 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 21 6 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 7 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 15 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 13 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 10 16 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 17 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 8 18 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 21 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 22 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 6 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 25 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 26 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 29 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 4 30 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 4 31 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 32 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 33 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 4 34 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 35 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 36 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 37 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 38 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 39 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 41 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 42 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 43 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1 44 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 45 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 46 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Suisse rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 29:27:57 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:44 4 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:24:46 5 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:16 6 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:32:52 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:33:14 8 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:00:36 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:37:19