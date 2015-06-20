Trending

Tour de Suisse: Lutsenko beats Bakelants from two-up sprint in Bern

Pinot leads overall classification into final stage time trial

Image 1 of 31

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) takes the stage 8 win ahead of Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) takes the stage 8 win ahead of Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 31

Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale) takes second on stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse

Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale) takes second on stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 31

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wears the black jersey as leader of the points classification

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wears the black jersey as leader of the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 31

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leads the Tour de Suisse

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leads the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 31

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) wears the leader's jersey into stage 9 at the Tour de Suisse

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) wears the leader's jersey into stage 9 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 31

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) continues to lead the overall ahead of final stage

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) continues to lead the overall ahead of final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 31

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leads the overall at the Tour de Suisse

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leads the overall at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 31

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) gets his podium kisses after winning stage 8

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) gets his podium kisses after winning stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 31

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) victory salute on the stage 8 podium

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) victory salute on the stage 8 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 31

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) winner of stage 8 Tour de Suisse

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) winner of stage 8 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 31

Katusha leading the group during stage 8

Katusha leading the group during stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 31

Tour de Suisse stage 8 through Bern

Tour de Suisse stage 8 through Bern
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 31

Peloton riding through the village of Bern

Peloton riding through the village of Bern
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 31

Tour de Suisse stage 8 from Bern to Bern

Tour de Suisse stage 8 from Bern to Bern
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 31

Tour de Suisse stage 8 in Bern

Tour de Suisse stage 8 in Bern
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 31

Tour de Suisse stage 8

Tour de Suisse stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 31

The peloton ravin through scenic Tour de Suisse stage 8

The peloton ravin through scenic Tour de Suisse stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 31

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 31

Group forming that includes Katusha, CCC and Etixx-QuickStep

Group forming that includes Katusha, CCC and Etixx-QuickStep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 31

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the group

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 31

Matteo Trentin and world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

Matteo Trentin and world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 31

Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC Racing)

Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 31

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 31

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polkowice)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 31

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 31

Picturesque Tour de Suisse stage 8

Picturesque Tour de Suisse stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 31

The clock tower

The clock tower
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 31

Tour de Suisse stage 8 in the village of Bern

Tour de Suisse stage 8 in the village of Bern
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 31

Tour de Suisse stage 8 as the peloton races toward the clock tower

Tour de Suisse stage 8 as the peloton races toward the clock tower
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 31

Tour de Suisse stage 8

Tour de Suisse stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 31

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) used his brute strength and superior form to win stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse in Bern as the overall contenders preferred to let a breakaway dominate the stage before the decisive and final 38km time trial on Sunday.

The former under-23 world road race champion was part of the 19-rider break of the day and then forced the attack clear on the final climb, some 20km from the finish. Lutsenko was joined by Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale) but felt so superior; he opted to generously do most of the work and dragged the attack to the finish. He then used his speed to sprint to victory, as Bakelants sat up and accepted defeat. Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) was also in the break. He finished third at 17 seconds on the stage and so moved up to 10th in the overall classification.

FDJ and Team Sky controlled the peloton for much of the stage, protecting the general classification positions of race leader Thibaut Pinot and second overall Geraint Thomas. The Welshman got away on the last descent and pulled back a further three seconds after taking 10 seconds during the last two flat stages. However, Pinot remains the race leader, with Thomas second overall at 34 seconds back before Sunday’s decisive 38km time trial that covers the same circuit used for Saturday’s road race stage.

Lutsenko won the world under-23 road race title in Valkenburg in 2012 and produced a similar performance to take the best win of his professional career. Despite only being 22, Lutsenko is set to be part of Vincenzo Nibali’s Tour de France team and has already ridden the 2013 Tour and the 2014 Vuelta a España. He won the time trial stage at the Tour of Denmark in 2014.

“This is definitely the most important road win of my career so far,” Lutsenko said via an interpreter after winning the stage. “It’s incredible that the attack went away 20km from the finish. I wasn’t afraid of Bakelants because I knew I could take him in the sprint. I worked hard because I wanted to ensure we had enough time to stay away from the chasers for when we got to the last hill.”

How it happened

With Sunday’s decisive time trial already on the minds of the overall contenders, the tough circuit stage around the countryside south of Bern was always going to be perfect for a breakaway and after a fast first hour and few attacks, a split of 19 riders eventually got away in pursuit of individual glory.

The move included world champion Michal Kwiatkowski and his Etixx-QuickStep teammate and fast finisher Matteo Trentin. Also in the move were Cameron Meyer and skilled stage winner Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), along with an assortment of other journeymen including Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo) and former Tour of Flanders winner Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing).

The break worked smoothly as they covered the first three of the four 38km laps. The peloton was happy to let them have their day in the spotlight and only concerned themselves with keeping Barguil under control. As a consequence FDJ and Team Sky shared the chase, with Cannondale-Garmin also doing a share after they failed to get a rider in the move. However, the break was never to be seen again, with FDJ and Sky happy to let the gap hover at two minutes. As a consequence most of the sprinters eased up on the final climb, including Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep), who will leave the 2015 Tour de Suisse without a stage victory.

The race for the stage victory in Bern began on the final of the four laps, with Kwiatkowski having several tries to split the breakaway before switching to a stopper role to chase down other surges off the front. The 19 riders played games with each on the rolling roads with several riders hiding on the wheels in the hope of a sprint finish as others wasted their chances with futile attacks.

However Lutsenko, who had ridden aggressively on several stages, blasted clear with conviction with 20km to go. It seemed to early but Bakelants decided to go with him and eventually got across the small gap in time for a ride to the finish. While Lutsenko powered on, doing 90 per cent of the work, the chasers behind ran out of legs and determination. Even some hard work by Cameron Meyer for Albasini could not bring down the gap to change the outcome of the race.

Bakelants is a smart rider but could only hang onto Lutsenko’s wheel as the Kazakhstani rider powered to the finish. He tried to leadout the sprint but Lutsenko was far stronger and had no problem winning the sprint.

Although not seen by race television, Thomas, Dumoulin, Sagan and a few others managed to get away on the fast descent back to Bern. However, Pinot’s FDJ team led the chase and limited Pinot’s losses to just three seconds. He has given up a total of 13 seconds to Thomas in the last three stages but will try to fight to limit his losses to less than 34 seconds in the 38km time trial.

Every second will count in deciding if Pinot or Thomas pulls on the final overall winner’s yellow jersey in Bern on Sunday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:28:11
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:01
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:17
4Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:22
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
10Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:40
12Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:53
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
15Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:58
18Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:11
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:14
24Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
25Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
26Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
31Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
32Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
35Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:19
37Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:21
38Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
39Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
42Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
43Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:34
45Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:36
46Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
47Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
48Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
49Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
50Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:45
51Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:03:14
52Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
53Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:03:44
55Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
57Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
58Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
59Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
60Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
61Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
63Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:46
64Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:51
68Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:03:54
69Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:01
71Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:12
72Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:29
73Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:04:36
74Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:04:44
75Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:05:05
76Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
77Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:09
79Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
80Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:02
81Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:30
82Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
83Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:16
84Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:07
85Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
86Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
87Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
88Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
89Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
91Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
92Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
94Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
96Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:13:01
97Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
98Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
99John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
100Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
101Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
103Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
104Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
105Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
106Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
107Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
108Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
109William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
110Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
112Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
113Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
114Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
115Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
116Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
117Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
118Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
119Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
120Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
121Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
123Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
124Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFSébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFArnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFMario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
DNFJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
DNFJasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFBakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFIgor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFLars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMaxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFFrederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha3
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha3
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin6
4Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha4
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin3
3Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
3Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha2
4Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team5pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge2
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Suisse rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge3:28:33
2Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
3Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:31
4Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:01:52
5Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:03:22
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:47
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:12:39

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge10:27:49
2Team Katusha0:01:10
3Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:26
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:31
5Trek Factory Racing0:01:41
6BMC Racing Team
7AG2R La Mondiale0:02:45
8Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:50
9Movistar Team0:03:11
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:19
11IAM Cycling0:03:27
12Team Sky0:03:45
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:53
14FDJ.fr0:04:26
15CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:55
16Astana Pro Team0:09:12
17Lotto Soudal0:09:44
18Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:12
19Lampre-Merida0:12:26

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr29:25:28
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:34
3Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:47
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:14
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:24
7Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:02:29
8Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:43
9Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:46
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:51
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:52
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:59
13Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:12
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:22
15Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:03:28
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:54
17Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:11
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:30
19Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:34
20Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:05:57
21Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:06:22
22Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:09
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:47
24Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:09:02
25Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:25
26Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:10
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:14
28Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:02
29Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:17:38
30Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:19:02
31Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:32
32Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:13
33Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:30
34Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:15
35Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:23:18
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:24:18
37Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:26:01
38Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:26:34
39Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:27:13
40Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:15
41Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:29:05
42Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:30:40
43Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:45
44Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:32:14
45Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:35:21
46Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:35:43
47Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:38:45
48Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:39:40
49Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:42:39
50Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:43:06
51Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:43:23
52Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:43:26
53Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:44:33
54Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
55Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:45:20
56Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:46:33
57Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:46:51
58Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:53
59Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:47:13
60Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:48:29
61Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:49:13
62Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:50:19
63Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:51:26
64Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:52:09
65Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:53:43
66Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:54:58
67Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:55:04
68Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:55:59
69Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:17
70Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:48
71Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:58:07
72Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:59:07
73Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:59:14
74Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:00:50
75Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:01:51
76Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1:02:33
77Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:45
78Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha1:02:50
79Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:03:00
80Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:03:05
81John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:03:56
82Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:04:52
83Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:05:13
84Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:54
85Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:07:08
86Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:07:13
88Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:07:38
89Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:09:17
90Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:10:35
91Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:11:12
92Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:14:14
93Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling1:15:06
94Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:15:55
95Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:16:17
96Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha1:16:56
97Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:16:58
98Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:17:05
99Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:17:18
100Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1:18:19
101Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge1:20:38
102Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:21:11
103Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:21:58
104Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:22:54
105Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:24:12
106Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1:24:55
107Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:24:56
108Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:26:46
109Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step1:29:19
110Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step1:30:26
111Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:30:47
112Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:31:52
113Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:32:16
114Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha1:33:50
115Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:34:28
116Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:36:02
117Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:37:07
118Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:39:48
119Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky1:41:20
120Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:42:07
121Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:42:23
122Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:46:13
123Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr1:46:17
124William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr1:48:13

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo43pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team23
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr20
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin18
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale17
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha16
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha16
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
10Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
11Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling12
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
13Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida10
14Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
17Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing8
18Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge7
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
20Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin7
21Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling7
22Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha7
23Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
24Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha6
26Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida6
27Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
28Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5
30Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
31Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
32Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo4
33John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4
34Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4
35Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
36Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
37Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha3
38Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
39Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
40Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr2
41Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
42Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1
43Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
44Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
45Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
46Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1
47Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team-5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling63pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal33
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr22
4Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida22
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge21
6Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
7Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale15
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step15
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
13Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida10
16Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
17Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team8
18Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
20Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha6
21Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
22Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing6
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
25Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
26Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5
29Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky4
30Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge4
31Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
32Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
33Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing4
34Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky3
35Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin3
36Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
37Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
38Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
39Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team2
40Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
41Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha2
42Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
43Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1
44Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
45Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1
46Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Suisse rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr29:27:57
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:14
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:24:44
4Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:24:46
5Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:16
6Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:32:52
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:33:14
8Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:00:36
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:37:19

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky88:25:37
2Trek Factory Racing0:11:45
3IAM Cycling0:14:42
4Astana Pro Team0:15:32
5BMC Racing Team0:19:32
6Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:19
7AG2R La Mondiale0:26:28
8FDJ.fr0:29:12
9Orica GreenEdge0:29:24
10CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:33:36
11Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:34:31
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:34:57
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:35:03
14Movistar Team0:37:43
15Lampre-Merida0:38:34
16Team Katusha0:45:35
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:54:04
18Lotto Soudal1:02:34
19Etixx - Quick-Step1:05:03

Latest on Cyclingnews