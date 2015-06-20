Tour de Suisse: Lutsenko beats Bakelants from two-up sprint in Bern
Pinot leads overall classification into final stage time trial
Stage 8: Bern - Bern
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) used his brute strength and superior form to win stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse in Bern as the overall contenders preferred to let a breakaway dominate the stage before the decisive and final 38km time trial on Sunday.
The former under-23 world road race champion was part of the 19-rider break of the day and then forced the attack clear on the final climb, some 20km from the finish. Lutsenko was joined by Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale) but felt so superior; he opted to generously do most of the work and dragged the attack to the finish. He then used his speed to sprint to victory, as Bakelants sat up and accepted defeat. Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) was also in the break. He finished third at 17 seconds on the stage and so moved up to 10th in the overall classification.
FDJ and Team Sky controlled the peloton for much of the stage, protecting the general classification positions of race leader Thibaut Pinot and second overall Geraint Thomas. The Welshman got away on the last descent and pulled back a further three seconds after taking 10 seconds during the last two flat stages. However, Pinot remains the race leader, with Thomas second overall at 34 seconds back before Sunday’s decisive 38km time trial that covers the same circuit used for Saturday’s road race stage.
Lutsenko won the world under-23 road race title in Valkenburg in 2012 and produced a similar performance to take the best win of his professional career. Despite only being 22, Lutsenko is set to be part of Vincenzo Nibali’s Tour de France team and has already ridden the 2013 Tour and the 2014 Vuelta a España. He won the time trial stage at the Tour of Denmark in 2014.
“This is definitely the most important road win of my career so far,” Lutsenko said via an interpreter after winning the stage. “It’s incredible that the attack went away 20km from the finish. I wasn’t afraid of Bakelants because I knew I could take him in the sprint. I worked hard because I wanted to ensure we had enough time to stay away from the chasers for when we got to the last hill.”
How it happened
With Sunday’s decisive time trial already on the minds of the overall contenders, the tough circuit stage around the countryside south of Bern was always going to be perfect for a breakaway and after a fast first hour and few attacks, a split of 19 riders eventually got away in pursuit of individual glory.
The move included world champion Michal Kwiatkowski and his Etixx-QuickStep teammate and fast finisher Matteo Trentin. Also in the move were Cameron Meyer and skilled stage winner Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), along with an assortment of other journeymen including Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo) and former Tour of Flanders winner Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing).
The break worked smoothly as they covered the first three of the four 38km laps. The peloton was happy to let them have their day in the spotlight and only concerned themselves with keeping Barguil under control. As a consequence FDJ and Team Sky shared the chase, with Cannondale-Garmin also doing a share after they failed to get a rider in the move. However, the break was never to be seen again, with FDJ and Sky happy to let the gap hover at two minutes. As a consequence most of the sprinters eased up on the final climb, including Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep), who will leave the 2015 Tour de Suisse without a stage victory.
The race for the stage victory in Bern began on the final of the four laps, with Kwiatkowski having several tries to split the breakaway before switching to a stopper role to chase down other surges off the front. The 19 riders played games with each on the rolling roads with several riders hiding on the wheels in the hope of a sprint finish as others wasted their chances with futile attacks.
However Lutsenko, who had ridden aggressively on several stages, blasted clear with conviction with 20km to go. It seemed to early but Bakelants decided to go with him and eventually got across the small gap in time for a ride to the finish. While Lutsenko powered on, doing 90 per cent of the work, the chasers behind ran out of legs and determination. Even some hard work by Cameron Meyer for Albasini could not bring down the gap to change the outcome of the race.
Bakelants is a smart rider but could only hang onto Lutsenko’s wheel as the Kazakhstani rider powered to the finish. He tried to leadout the sprint but Lutsenko was far stronger and had no problem winning the sprint.
Although not seen by race television, Thomas, Dumoulin, Sagan and a few others managed to get away on the fast descent back to Bern. However, Pinot’s FDJ team led the chase and limited Pinot’s losses to just three seconds. He has given up a total of 13 seconds to Thomas in the last three stages but will try to fight to limit his losses to less than 34 seconds in the 38km time trial.
Every second will count in deciding if Pinot or Thomas pulls on the final overall winner’s yellow jersey in Bern on Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:28:11
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:01
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:17
|4
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:00:22
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:40
|12
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:53
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:58
|18
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:11
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:14
|24
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|32
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|35
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:19
|37
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:21
|38
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:34
|45
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:36
|46
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|47
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|49
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|51
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:14
|52
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|53
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:44
|55
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|57
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|58
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|60
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|61
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:46
|64
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|65
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:51
|68
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:03:54
|69
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|70
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:01
|71
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:12
|72
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:29
|73
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:04:36
|74
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:04:44
|75
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:05:05
|76
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|77
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:09
|79
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|80
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:02
|81
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:30
|82
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|83
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:16
|84
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:07
|85
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|91
|Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|94
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|96
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:13:01
|97
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|98
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|100
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|102
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|103
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|104
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|105
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|106
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|107
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|109
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|110
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|112
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|115
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|117
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|118
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|119
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|121
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|124
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|DNF
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|DNF
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|4
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|4
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|3
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|3
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|3:28:33
|2
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:31
|4
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:01:52
|5
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:22
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:47
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|10:27:49
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:10
|3
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:26
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:31
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:41
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|8
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:50
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:03:11
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:19
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:27
|12
|Team Sky
|0:03:45
|13
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:53
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:04:26
|15
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:55
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:12
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:44
|18
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:12
|19
|Lampre-Merida
|0:12:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29:25:28
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:34
|3
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:47
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:14
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|7
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:02:29
|8
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:43
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:46
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:51
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:52
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:59
|13
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:12
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:22
|15
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:28
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:54
|17
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:11
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:30
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:34
|20
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:57
|21
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:22
|22
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:09
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:47
|24
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:02
|25
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:25
|26
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:10
|27
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:14
|28
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:02
|29
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:17:38
|30
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:02
|31
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:32
|32
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:13
|33
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:30
|34
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:15
|35
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:18
|36
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:18
|37
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:26:01
|38
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:34
|39
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:13
|40
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:27:15
|41
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:29:05
|42
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:40
|43
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:45
|44
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:14
|45
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:35:21
|46
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:43
|47
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:38:45
|48
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:39:40
|49
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:42:39
|50
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:43:06
|51
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:23
|52
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:43:26
|53
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:44:33
|54
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|55
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:45:20
|56
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:46:33
|57
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:46:51
|58
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:53
|59
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:47:13
|60
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:48:29
|61
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:49:13
|62
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:19
|63
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:51:26
|64
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:52:09
|65
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:53:43
|66
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:54:58
|67
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:55:04
|68
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:55:59
|69
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:17
|70
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:48
|71
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:58:07
|72
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:59:07
|73
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:14
|74
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:50
|75
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:01:51
|76
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:02:33
|77
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:45
|78
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:02:50
|79
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:03:00
|80
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:03:05
|81
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:03:56
|82
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:52
|83
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:05:13
|84
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:05:54
|85
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:07:08
|86
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:07:13
|88
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:07:38
|89
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:09:17
|90
|Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:10:35
|91
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:11:12
|92
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:14:14
|93
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:15:06
|94
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:15:55
|95
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:16:17
|96
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:16:56
|97
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:16:58
|98
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:17:05
|99
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:17:18
|100
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:19
|101
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1:20:38
|102
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:21:11
|103
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:21:58
|104
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:22:54
|105
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1:24:12
|106
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:24:55
|107
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:24:56
|108
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:26:46
|109
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:29:19
|110
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:30:26
|111
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:30:47
|112
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:31:52
|113
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:32:16
|114
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:33:50
|115
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:34:28
|116
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:36:02
|117
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:37:07
|118
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:39:48
|119
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|1:41:20
|120
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:42:07
|121
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:42:23
|122
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:46:13
|123
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:46:17
|124
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:48:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|4
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|16
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|10
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|11
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|12
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|13
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|10
|14
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|17
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|18
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|20
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|21
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|7
|22
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|7
|23
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|24
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|6
|26
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|6
|27
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|28
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|30
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|31
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|32
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|33
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|34
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4
|35
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|36
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|37
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|38
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|39
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|2
|41
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|42
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|43
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|44
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|45
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|46
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|47
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|63
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|4
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|22
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|6
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|7
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|13
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|10
|16
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|17
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|18
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|20
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|6
|21
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|22
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|23
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|25
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|26
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|29
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|30
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|31
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|32
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|33
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|34
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|35
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|36
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|37
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|38
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|39
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|41
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|42
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|43
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|44
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|45
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|46
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|29:27:57
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:44
|4
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:24:46
|5
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:16
|6
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:32:52
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:14
|8
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:00:36
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:37:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|88:25:37
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:45
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:14:42
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15:32
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:19:32
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:19
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:28
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:29:12
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:24
|10
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:33:36
|11
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:31
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:34:57
|13
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:35:03
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:37:43
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:38:34
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:45:35
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:54:04
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02:34
|19
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:05:03
