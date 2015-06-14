Tour de Suisse: Durasek solos to stage 2 win
Dumoulin stays in the overall race lead
Stage 2: Risch-Rotkreuz - Risch-Rotkreuz
Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) snapped up victory on stage two of the Tour de Suisse with a canny attack in the final kilometre while Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) retained the yellow jersey of race leader.
The finale of the stage saw the peloton tackle two laps of a circuit around Risch-Rotkreuz that included the climb of the Michaelskreuz, which saw some pyrotechnics from the general classification contenders on the second time around.
Jakob Fulgang (Astana) whittled down the peloton with a testing attack near the summit that only Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Simon Spilak (Katusha) could initially follow, while another overall contender, world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) had already slipped backwards on the early slopes.
Dumoulin responded on the descent, chasing in the company of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Dani Moreno (Katusha), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) and Durasek, and they bridged to the leaders to form what proved to be the winning move.
Thomas attempted a flyer by himself towards the base of the descent, though he was reeled back in as the road flattened out, and the nine leaders thrashed out a working alliance robust enough to hold off a chasing group that featured Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo).
Rather than wait for a sprint, Durasek decided to spring a surprise attack within sight of the red kite and the Croatian’s invention was rewarded with stage victory. Neither Astana nor Katusha could make their numbers count as Durasek crossed the line four seconds clear of his breakaway companions.
Moreno beat Arredondo in the sprint for second place, while Dumoulin finished safely at the rear of the group to hold on to the overall lead. Thomas moves up to second place, seven seconds back, while Moreno is in third, at 11 seconds.
Sagan’s group, meanwhile, closed to within 14 seconds by the finish, but the Slovak had to settle for winning the sprint for 10th place. He now lies in 5th place overall, 15 seconds behind Dumoulin.
"As I said Yesterday, I will try to keep the jersey as long as possible and after today I have it for at least one extra day," Dumoulin said of his GC aspirations. "Today was a difficult stage, which we knew upfront. I did everything to keep the jersey and I succeeded. By consolidating the lead after today’s stage, my GC chances increase a bit. It remains hard to predict what to expect about my final GC, as I’ve returned from the team’s altitude camp and I may get a setback from that, hopefully this happens on a sprinters stage."
"Only the mountain top finish at the Rettenbachgletcher on Wednesday worries me a little and I will loose time there. I hope the time lost will not be too extreme so that I can strike again at the closing time trail in Bern."
The early part of the stage was animated by a breakaway featuring Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida), Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) and Valerio Agnoli (Astana), though they were never allowed much more than two minutes over the peloton.
Meyer was virtual yellow jersey for much of the day, and he pulled away with Pibernik on the first ascent of the Michaelskreuz. They still had a minute in hand by the second time up the climb, but Etixx-QuickStep’s tempo soon ended their resistance.
The stage honours would fall to Durasek, who impressed in winning the Tour of Turkey last month and who described his win on Sunday as the biggest of his career to date.
"This is my first victory in a World Tour race, I'm happy and proud because a very good season is going on in the best way after the victory in the Tour of Turkey," Durasek said. "My legs gave me positive feedback in the important moments, so I could ask them for extra efforts to attack, since I was aware I was not the fastest rider of the head group, the final attack gave me the victory."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|3:36:52
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:04
|3
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:14
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|20
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|28
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|32
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|35
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|36
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:05
|37
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:19
|40
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|48
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:35
|49
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|55
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|56
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|57
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|58
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|59
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|61
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|65
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|66
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:18
|69
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|70
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|75
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|80
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|82
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|83
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:13
|84
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|86
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|91
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|92
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|93
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|94
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|97
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|98
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|99
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|106
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:19
|109
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|110
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|111
|Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|112
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|113
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|114
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|115
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|116
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|118
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|123
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|124
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|126
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|127
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|129
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|131
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:46
|132
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|133
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|134
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|135
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|136
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|138
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|139
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|141
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|142
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|143
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|144
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|145
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|146
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|147
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|148
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|149
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|150
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNS
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|3
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|pts
|2
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|3
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|3
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|4
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|6
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|4
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|5
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|12
|pts
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|4
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|5
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|6
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|3:37:06
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:47
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:21
|6
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:59
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|10:51:45
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:53
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:57
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:28
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:25
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:12
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:04:44
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:41
|10
|Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:45
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:06:17
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:24
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:46
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:32
|16
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:04
|17
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:23
|18
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:02
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:14:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:42:37
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:07
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:11
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:15
|6
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:16
|8
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:18
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|11
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|13
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:39
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|20
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:06
|21
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|23
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:01:09
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|25
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:15
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:17
|29
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:19
|30
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:20
|32
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:21
|33
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|34
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:24
|35
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|36
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:26
|37
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:35
|39
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:38
|40
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:39
|41
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:42
|42
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:43
|43
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|44
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:45
|45
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:49
|46
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|47
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|48
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:33
|49
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:41
|50
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:42
|51
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:43
|52
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:46
|54
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:48
|55
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:49
|56
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|57
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:50
|58
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:53
|59
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:55
|60
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:01
|61
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:02
|62
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:04
|63
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:06
|64
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|65
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|66
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:16
|67
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:53
|68
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:07:23
|69
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:24
|70
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:07:28
|72
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:30
|73
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:31
|74
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:07:32
|75
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:34
|76
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:38
|77
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:39
|78
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:42
|79
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:07:43
|80
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:44
|81
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:47
|82
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:52
|83
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:10:15
|84
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:17
|85
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:18
|86
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:19
|88
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:20
|89
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:23
|90
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:24
|91
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|92
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:25
|93
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:27
|94
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:28
|95
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:29
|96
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:30
|97
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:32
|99
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|100
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:33
|101
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:34
|102
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:35
|104
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|105
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:41
|106
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:42
|107
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:43
|108
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:17
|109
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|110
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:27
|111
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:31
|113
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|114
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:32
|115
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:35
|116
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:38
|118
|Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|119
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|120
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:39
|121
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:42
|122
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:43
|123
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:44
|124
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:46
|125
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|126
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:47
|127
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|128
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:48
|129
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:15:46
|132
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:15:58
|133
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:59
|134
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|135
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|136
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|137
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:01
|138
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|139
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:02
|140
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:16:08
|141
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:10
|142
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|143
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:11
|144
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:12
|146
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:16:13
|147
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:15
|148
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:16:17
|149
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:18
|150
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:19
|151
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|18
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|4
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|5
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|7
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|6
|9
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|11
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|12
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|14
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|16
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|3:42:52
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|3
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:51
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:27
|6
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:40
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:38
|8
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:14
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|11:09:35
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:46
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:09
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:34
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:20
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:04:35
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:16
|10
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:17
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:30
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:06:22
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:27
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:10
|15
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:21
|16
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:04
|17
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:19
|18
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:53
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:14:28
