Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) snapped up victory on stage two of the Tour de Suisse with a canny attack in the final kilometre while Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) retained the yellow jersey of race leader.

The finale of the stage saw the peloton tackle two laps of a circuit around Risch-Rotkreuz that included the climb of the Michaelskreuz, which saw some pyrotechnics from the general classification contenders on the second time around.

Jakob Fulgang (Astana) whittled down the peloton with a testing attack near the summit that only Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Simon Spilak (Katusha) could initially follow, while another overall contender, world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) had already slipped backwards on the early slopes.

Dumoulin responded on the descent, chasing in the company of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Dani Moreno (Katusha), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) and Durasek, and they bridged to the leaders to form what proved to be the winning move.

Thomas attempted a flyer by himself towards the base of the descent, though he was reeled back in as the road flattened out, and the nine leaders thrashed out a working alliance robust enough to hold off a chasing group that featured Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Rather than wait for a sprint, Durasek decided to spring a surprise attack within sight of the red kite and the Croatian’s invention was rewarded with stage victory. Neither Astana nor Katusha could make their numbers count as Durasek crossed the line four seconds clear of his breakaway companions.

Moreno beat Arredondo in the sprint for second place, while Dumoulin finished safely at the rear of the group to hold on to the overall lead. Thomas moves up to second place, seven seconds back, while Moreno is in third, at 11 seconds.

Sagan’s group, meanwhile, closed to within 14 seconds by the finish, but the Slovak had to settle for winning the sprint for 10th place. He now lies in 5th place overall, 15 seconds behind Dumoulin.

"As I said Yesterday, I will try to keep the jersey as long as possible and after today I have it for at least one extra day," Dumoulin said of his GC aspirations. "Today was a difficult stage, which we knew upfront. I did everything to keep the jersey and I succeeded. By consolidating the lead after today’s stage, my GC chances increase a bit. It remains hard to predict what to expect about my final GC, as I’ve returned from the team’s altitude camp and I may get a setback from that, hopefully this happens on a sprinters stage."

"Only the mountain top finish at the Rettenbachgletcher on Wednesday worries me a little and I will loose time there. I hope the time lost will not be too extreme so that I can strike again at the closing time trail in Bern."

The early part of the stage was animated by a breakaway featuring Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida), Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) and Valerio Agnoli (Astana), though they were never allowed much more than two minutes over the peloton.

Meyer was virtual yellow jersey for much of the day, and he pulled away with Pibernik on the first ascent of the Michaelskreuz. They still had a minute in hand by the second time up the climb, but Etixx-QuickStep’s tempo soon ended their resistance.

The stage honours would fall to Durasek, who impressed in winning the Tour of Turkey last month and who described his win on Sunday as the biggest of his career to date.

"This is my first victory in a World Tour race, I'm happy and proud because a very good season is going on in the best way after the victory in the Tour of Turkey," Durasek said. "My legs gave me positive feedback in the important moments, so I could ask them for extra efforts to attack, since I was aware I was not the fastest rider of the head group, the final attack gave me the victory."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 3:36:52 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:04 3 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:14 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 13 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 15 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 20 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 21 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 24 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 28 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 32 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 35 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 36 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:05 37 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:19 40 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 41 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 42 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 43 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 44 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 46 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 47 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 48 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:35 49 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 51 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 53 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 54 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 55 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 56 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 57 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 58 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 59 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 61 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 62 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 64 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 66 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 68 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:18 69 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 70 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 71 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 73 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 75 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 77 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 78 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 79 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 80 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 82 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 83 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:13 84 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 85 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 86 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 87 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 90 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 91 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 92 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 94 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 95 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 97 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 98 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 99 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 100 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 105 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 106 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 108 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:19 109 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 110 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 111 Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 112 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 113 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 114 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 115 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 116 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 117 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 118 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 120 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 121 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 122 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 123 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 124 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 126 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 127 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 129 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 130 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 131 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:46 132 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 133 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 134 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 135 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 136 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 138 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 139 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 140 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 141 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 142 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 143 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 144 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 145 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 146 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 147 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 148 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 149 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 150 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 151 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr DNS Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Rish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 3 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Sprint 2 - Honau # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 pts 2 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 3 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 10 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 8 3 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 6 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2

Mountain 1 - Allenwinden # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 4 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Allenwinden Pass. 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 pts 2 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 6 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 4 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 5 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountain 3 - Michaelskreuz # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 12 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 4 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 4 5 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain 4 - Michaelkreuz # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 3 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2

Swiss riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 3:37:06 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:47 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:21 6 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:59 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:05

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 10:51:45 2 Lampre-Merida 0:00:53 3 Team Sky 0:00:57 4 Movistar Team 0:01:07 5 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:28 6 BMC Racing Team 0:02:25 7 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:12 8 FDJ.fr 0:04:44 9 IAM Cycling 0:05:41 10 Orica GreenEdge 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:45 12 Team Katusha 0:06:17 13 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:24 14 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:46 15 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:32 16 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:04 17 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:23 18 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:02 19 Lotto Soudal 0:14:28

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:42:37 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:07 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:11 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:15 6 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:16 8 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:00:18 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 11 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 12 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:21 13 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:26 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:39 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 20 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:06 21 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 22 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:07 23 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:09 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 25 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:14 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:15 28 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:17 29 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:19 30 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:20 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:21 33 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:22 34 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:01:24 35 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 36 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:26 37 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:35 39 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:38 40 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:39 41 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:42 42 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:43 43 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 44 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:45 45 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:02:49 46 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:55 47 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:57 48 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:33 49 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:41 50 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:42 51 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:43 52 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:46 54 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:48 55 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:49 56 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 57 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:50 58 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:53 59 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:55 60 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:01 61 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:02 62 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:06:04 63 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:06 64 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:08 65 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 66 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:16 67 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:53 68 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:07:23 69 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:24 70 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 71 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:07:28 72 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:07:30 73 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:31 74 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:07:32 75 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:34 76 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:38 77 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:39 78 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:42 79 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:07:43 80 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:44 81 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:47 82 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:52 83 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:15 84 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:17 85 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:10:18 86 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:19 88 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:20 89 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:23 90 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:24 91 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 92 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:25 93 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:27 94 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:28 95 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:29 96 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:30 97 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 98 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:32 99 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 100 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:33 101 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:34 102 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 103 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:35 104 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:39 105 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:41 106 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:42 107 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:43 108 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:17 109 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:25 110 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:27 111 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:31 113 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 114 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:32 115 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:35 116 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:38 118 Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 119 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 120 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:39 121 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:42 122 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:43 123 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:44 124 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:46 125 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 126 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:47 127 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 128 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:48 129 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 130 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:15:46 132 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:15:58 133 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:15:59 134 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 135 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 136 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 137 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:01 138 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 139 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:02 140 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:16:08 141 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:10 142 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 143 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:11 144 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 145 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:12 146 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:16:13 147 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:15 148 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:16:17 149 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:18 150 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:19 151 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:16:26

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 18 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 4 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 5 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 7 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 9 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 11 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 4 12 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 14 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1 16 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 3:42:52 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 3 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:51 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 5 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:27 6 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:40 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:38 8 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:14 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:02