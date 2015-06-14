Trending

Tour de Suisse: Durasek solos to stage 2 win

Dumoulin stays in the overall race lead

Image 1 of 62

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) takes the stage 2 win

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) takes the stage 2 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 62

Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck on the new Trek Madone

Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck on the new Trek Madone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 62

Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)

Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 62

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 62

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) tests his legs

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) tests his legs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 62

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on the attack

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 62

Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) leading the breakaway

Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) leading the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 62

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) leads the break

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 62

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is followed by race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is followed by race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 62

Moreno Moser leads Silvan Diller (BMC) and Stijn Devolder (Trek)

Moreno Moser leads Silvan Diller (BMC) and Stijn Devolder (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 62

Cameron Meyer looking to continue his Tour de Suisse run of success

Cameron Meyer looking to continue his Tour de Suisse run of success
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 62

Ag2r's Jan Bakelants and Sébastien Turgot having a laugh

Ag2r's Jan Bakelants and Sébastien Turgot having a laugh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 62

Julián Arredondo is also on the new Trek Madone at the race

Julián Arredondo is also on the new Trek Madone at the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 62

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 62

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the yellow jersey

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 62

Tour de Suisse race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and Swiss national champion Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)

Tour de Suisse race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and Swiss national champion Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 62

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 62

Peter Sagan comes home in tenth place

Peter Sagan comes home in tenth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 62

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) in the final metres of the stage

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) in the final metres of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 62

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) puts on the yellow jersey for a second day in a row at the Tour de Suisse

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) puts on the yellow jersey for a second day in a row at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 62

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 62

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) stays in the overall race lead at the Tour de Suisse

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) stays in the overall race lead at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 62

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) gets his podium kisses

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) gets his podium kisses
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 62

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) on the stage 2 podium

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) on the stage 2 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 62

Tour de Suisse fans

Tour de Suisse fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 62

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the overall leader's jersey

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the overall leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 62

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) wins solo on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) wins solo on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 62

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 62

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Team Katusha) takes the sprint for second place

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Team Katusha) takes the sprint for second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 62

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) descending during stage 2

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) descending during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 62

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in a tuck

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in a tuck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 62

The peloton during stage 2

The peloton during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 62

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the field

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the field
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 62

The peloton passes beautiful scenery at the Tour de Suisse

The peloton passes beautiful scenery at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 62

Fans along route at the Tour de Suisse

Fans along route at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 62

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 62

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) lines up to start the second stage

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) lines up to start the second stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 62

The race is about to start

The race is about to start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 62

Overall race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) at the start of stage 2

Overall race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 62

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) on the stage 2 start line

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) on the stage 2 start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 62

The peloton passes local wildlife at the Tour de Suisse

The peloton passes local wildlife at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 62

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge)

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 62

Tour de Suisse stage 2 start line area

Tour de Suisse stage 2 start line area
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 62

The peloton during the Tour de Suisse stage 2

The peloton during the Tour de Suisse stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 62

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 62

Katusha

Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 62

The peloton Tour de Suisse stage 2

The peloton Tour de Suisse stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 62

The peloton Tour de Suisse stage 2

The peloton Tour de Suisse stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 62

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 62

The stage 2 breakaway

The stage 2 breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 62

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge)

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 62

Lampre-Merida leads the breakaway

Lampre-Merida leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 62

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 62

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 62

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 62

The peloton at the Tour de Suisse

The peloton at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 62

The peloton single file during stage 2

The peloton single file during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 62

Race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 62

Katusha

Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 62

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 62

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 62

Tour de Suisse stage 2

Tour de Suisse stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) snapped up victory on stage two of the Tour de Suisse with a canny attack in the final kilometre while Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) retained the yellow jersey of race leader.

The finale of the stage saw the peloton tackle two laps of a circuit around Risch-Rotkreuz that included the climb of the Michaelskreuz, which saw some pyrotechnics from the general classification contenders on the second time around.

Jakob Fulgang (Astana) whittled down the peloton with a testing attack near the summit that only Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Simon Spilak (Katusha) could initially follow, while another overall contender, world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) had already slipped backwards on the early slopes.

Dumoulin responded on the descent, chasing in the company of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Dani Moreno (Katusha), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) and Durasek, and they bridged to the leaders to form what proved to be the winning move.

Thomas attempted a flyer by himself towards the base of the descent, though he was reeled back in as the road flattened out, and the nine leaders thrashed out a working alliance robust enough to hold off a chasing group that featured Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Rather than wait for a sprint, Durasek decided to spring a surprise attack within sight of the red kite and the Croatian’s invention was rewarded with stage victory. Neither Astana nor Katusha could make their numbers count as Durasek crossed the line four seconds clear of his breakaway companions.

Moreno beat Arredondo in the sprint for second place, while Dumoulin finished safely at the rear of the group to hold on to the overall lead. Thomas moves up to second place, seven seconds back, while Moreno is in third, at 11 seconds.

Sagan’s group, meanwhile, closed to within 14 seconds by the finish, but the Slovak had to settle for winning the sprint for 10th place. He now lies in 5th place overall, 15 seconds behind Dumoulin.

"As I said Yesterday, I will try to keep the jersey as long as possible and after today I have it for at least one extra day," Dumoulin said of his GC aspirations. "Today was a difficult stage, which we knew upfront. I did everything to keep the jersey and I succeeded. By consolidating the lead after today’s stage, my GC chances increase a bit. It remains hard to predict what to expect about my final GC, as I’ve returned from the team’s altitude camp and I may get a setback from that, hopefully this happens on a sprinters stage."

"Only the mountain top finish at the Rettenbachgletcher on Wednesday worries me a little and I will loose time there. I hope the time lost will not be too extreme so that I can strike again at the closing time trail in Bern."

The early part of the stage was animated by a breakaway featuring Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida), Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) and Valerio Agnoli (Astana), though they were never allowed much more than two minutes over the peloton.

Meyer was virtual yellow jersey for much of the day, and he pulled away with Pibernik on the first ascent of the Michaelskreuz. They still had a minute in hand by the second time up the climb, but Etixx-QuickStep’s tempo soon ended their resistance.

The stage honours would fall to Durasek, who impressed in winning the Tour of Turkey last month and who described his win on Sunday as the biggest of his career to date.

"This is my first victory in a World Tour race, I'm happy and proud because a very good season is going on in the best way after the victory in the Tour of Turkey," Durasek said. "My legs gave me positive feedback in the important moments, so I could ask them for extra efforts to attack, since I was aware I was not the fastest rider of the head group, the final attack gave me the victory."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida3:36:52
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:04
3Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
6Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:14
11Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
13Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
15Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
17Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
19Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
20Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
21Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
22Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
24Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
27Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
30Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
32Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
33Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
35David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:05
37Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
39Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:19
40Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
41Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
42Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
43Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
44Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
46Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
47Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
48Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:35
49Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
50Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
51Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
54Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
55Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
56Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
57Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
58Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
59Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
60Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
61Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
62Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
66Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:18
69Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
70Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
71Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
72Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
74Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
75Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
77Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
78Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
79Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
80Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
81Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
82Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
83Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:13
84Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
85Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
86Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
90John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
92Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
94Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
95Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
97Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
98Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
99Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
100Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
101Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
105Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
106Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
108Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:19
109Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
110Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
111Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
112Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
113Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
114Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
115Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
116Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
117Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
118Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
120Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
121Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
122Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
123Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
124Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
126Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
127Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
129Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
130Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
131William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:46
132Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
133Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
134Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
135Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
136Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
137Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
138Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
139Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
140Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
141Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
142Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
143Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
144Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
145Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
146Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
147Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
148Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
149Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
150Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
151Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNSJavier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Rish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida3
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Sprint 2 - Honau
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6pts
2Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida3
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida10pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha8
3Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing6
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr4
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2

Mountain 1 - Allenwinden
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
4Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team2
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Allenwinden Pass. 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team8pts
2Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida6
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
5Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountain 3 - Michaelskreuz
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida12pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
4Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky4
5Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain 4 - Michaelkreuz
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
3Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha6
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2

Swiss riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr3:37:06
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:00:47
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:21
6Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
8Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:09:59
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:13:05

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team10:51:45
2Lampre-Merida0:00:53
3Team Sky0:00:57
4Movistar Team0:01:07
5Trek Factory Racing0:01:28
6BMC Racing Team0:02:25
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:12
8FDJ.fr0:04:44
9IAM Cycling0:05:41
10Orica GreenEdge
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:45
12Team Katusha0:06:17
13AG2R La Mondiale0:07:24
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:46
15Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:32
16Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:04
17Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:23
18Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:02
19Lotto Soudal0:14:28

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:42:37
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:07
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:11
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:15
6Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:16
8Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:00:18
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
11Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
12Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:21
13Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:26
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
16Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
18Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:39
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
20Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:06
21Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
22Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:07
23Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:01:09
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
25Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:14
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
27Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:15
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:17
29Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:19
30Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:20
32Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:21
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:22
34Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:01:24
35David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
36Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:26
37Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:35
39Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:38
40Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:39
41Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:42
42Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:43
43Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
44Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:45
45Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:02:49
46Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
47Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:57
48Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:33
49Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:05:41
50Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:42
51Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:43
52Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:46
54Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:48
55Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:49
56Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
57Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:50
58Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:53
59Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:55
60Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:01
61Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:02
62Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:06:04
63Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:06
64Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:08
65Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
66Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:16
67Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:53
68Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:07:23
69Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:24
70Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:07:28
72Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:07:30
73Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:31
74Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:07:32
75Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:34
76Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:38
77Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:39
78Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:42
79Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:07:43
80Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:44
81Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:07:47
82Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:52
83Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:10:15
84Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:17
85Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:10:18
86Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:19
88Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:20
89Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:23
90Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:24
91John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
92Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:25
93Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:27
94Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:28
95Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:10:29
96Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:30
97Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
98Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:32
99Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
100Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:33
101Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:34
102Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
103Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:35
104Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:39
105Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:41
106Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:42
107Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:43
108Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:13:17
109Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:25
110Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:27
111Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:31
113Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
114Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:32
115Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:35
116Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:38
118Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
119Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
120Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:39
121Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:42
122Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:43
123Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:44
124Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:46
125Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
126Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:47
127Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
128Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:48
129Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
130Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:15:46
132Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:15:58
133Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:15:59
134Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
135Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
136Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
137Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:01
138Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
139William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:02
140Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:16:08
141Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:10
142Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
143Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:11
144Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
145Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:12
146Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:16:13
147Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:15
148Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:16:17
149Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:18
150Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:19
151Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:16:26

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida18pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
4Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
5Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
7Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha6
9Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
11Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky4
12Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
14Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team2
15Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1
16Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr3:42:52
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:14
3Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:51
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
5Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:27
6Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:40
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:38
8Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:10:14
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:13:02

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team11:09:35
2Movistar Team0:00:42
3Team Sky0:00:46
4Trek Factory Racing0:01:09
5Lampre-Merida0:01:34
6BMC Racing Team0:02:03
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:20
8FDJ.fr0:04:35
9IAM Cycling0:05:16
10Orica GreenEdge0:05:17
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:30
12Team Katusha0:06:22
13AG2R La Mondiale0:07:27
14Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:10
15CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:21
16Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:04
17Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:19
18Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:53
19Lotto Soudal0:14:28

Latest on Cyclingnews