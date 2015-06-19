Trending

Tour de Suisse: Kristoff pips Sagan to win stage 7 in Düdingen

Pinot keeps the race lead

Image 1 of 35

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 35

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 35

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 35

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 35

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 35

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins over Peter Sagan

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins over Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 35

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) tops Peter Sagan in the sprint

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) tops Peter Sagan in the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 35

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) holds off Sagan

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) holds off Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 35

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 35

The sprint on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

The sprint on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 35

The sprint on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

The sprint on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 35

Sylvan Dillier (BMC) leads the breakaway

Sylvan Dillier (BMC) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 35

Peter Sagan on a prototype Specialized

Peter Sagan on a prototype Specialized
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 35

Katusha pull for Kristoff

Katusha pull for Kristoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 35

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) spotted on the same prototype Specialized that Mark Cavendish has been riding

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) spotted on the same prototype Specialized that Mark Cavendish has been riding
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 35

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 35

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 35

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 35

Sylvan Dillier (BMC) in the escape

Sylvan Dillier (BMC) in the escape
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 35

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the breakaway

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 35

Axel Domont (AG2R) leads the break

Axel Domont (AG2R) leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 35

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) drives the breakaway

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) drives the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 35

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) still on the comeback trail

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) still on the comeback trail
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 35

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 35

Michal Kwiatkowski drives the breakaway

Michal Kwiatkowski drives the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 35

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 35

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 35

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 35

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 35

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the breakaway

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 35

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 35

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 35

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 35

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff’s outstanding 2015 season continued on Friday as the Katusha rider outsprinted Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse.

As the riders approached the end of the 165km route from Biel to Düdingen, the Norwegian sat in second wheel behind Sagan’s teammate Daniele Bennati and launched his sprint with 200 metres to go. The Slovak was in fourth position behind José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), and a costly gap opened when Kristoff opened his sprint. Although Sagan made up considerable ground, Kristoff managed to hold him off to take the win. Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) came home a distant third.

It is Kristoff’s 18th win of a season in which he has been the most prolific fast man in the peloton.

“My team did a good job to bring me to the front,” said Kristoff, recognising the shifts his teammates did on the front of the bunch in the final 10 kilometres to bring back the break.

“It was a hard day, I haven’t felt super in this Tour de Suisse but I did a good sprint today. I got ahead of Sagan and I was able to go again at the end to hold off his run. I felt I had him but it was hard with the uphill run to the line. The team did an awesome job and I’m happy with how I finished it off in the end.”

For the second day running, Thibaut Pinot saw another five seconds shaved off his overall lead after finding himself the wrong side of a split in the closing stages. Geraint Thomas (Sky) is now 37 seconds back in second and given his superior time trialling ability, Pinot may be made to pay come the final stage.

How it unfolded

Despite Katusha, Tinkoff-Saxo, and Giant-Alpecin all working to ensure a sprint, there were nervy moments as things only came together very late on, and the last surviving breakaway member Michal Kwiatkowsi (Etixx-QuickStep) was caught just 500 metres from the line.

It was the world champion who was in an attacking mindset from the off, putting in numerous digs before he was allowed to go clear. He was joined by Silvan Dillier (BMC), Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) and Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and they soon had an advantage of over three minutes.

The road to Düdingen was lumpy with four third-category climbs in the second half, the last one coming 15km from the line, which offered some hope to the quartet.

However, Tinkoff-Saxo and Giant-Alpecin made sure things didn’t get out of hand, while Etixx-QuickStep enjoyed a day off with Kwiatkowski up the road.

Impey led the break over the categorised climb at Fribourg with a lead of almost two minutes, but that dropped to just 55 seconds by the climb at St. Antoni, where Domont took the prime.

By the time the break tackled those two climbs for the second time their lead was down to half a minute and the general classification contenders started filing towards the front of the peloton.

Domont lost contact with the break on St. Antoni but the three remaining riders managed to keep their 30-second buffer until inside the final 10 kilometres. At that point, Katusha hit the front in force and the gap started to tumble accordingly. With 2km to go, the catch appeared to be made but Kwiatkowsi was having none of it. He put in another dig and remarkably managed stay clear until inside the final kilometre. It wasn’t to be, though, for the world champion, as he was finally recaptured. In the ensuing sprint, Kristoff emerged as the strongest.  

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:38:07
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
11Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
15Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:05
19Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
21Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
22Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
24Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
25Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
28Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
30Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
31Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
33Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
35Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
36Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
37Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
38Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
39Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
40Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
41John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
42Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
43Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
45Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
49Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:14
50Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
51Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:17
52Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
53Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
54Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:21
55Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
56Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
57Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
58Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
59Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
60Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
61Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
64Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
65Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
67Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
68Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
69Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
71Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
72Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
74Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
75Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
77Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
78Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
79Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
80Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
81Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:00
82Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
83Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:05
84Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
85Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
86Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:15
87Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:30
88Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:35
89Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
90Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
91Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:41
92Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:01:43
93Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:45
94Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
95Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:21
96Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:25
97Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:27
98Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
99Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:41
100Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:51
101Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:07
102Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:29
103Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
104Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
105Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:05:58
106Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:39
107Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
108Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:46
109Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:12:33
110Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:09
113Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
114Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
115Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
116Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
118Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
119Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
120Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
122Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
124Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
126Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
127Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
128Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
129Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
130Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
131Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
132Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
133Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
134Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
135Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
136Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
137Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
138Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
139Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
140Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
141Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
142Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
143Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSJulien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Sprint 1 - Schmitten
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge1

Sprint 2 - Schmitten lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge6pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha10pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo8
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr2

Mountain 1 - Friburg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge5pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - St Antoni
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge2
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 3 - Fribourg lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge5pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2
4Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 4 - St Antoni lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step5pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge3
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Swiss riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge3:38:07
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
3Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:00:05
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
5Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:17
6Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
7Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:17:09

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNL-Jumbo10:54:21
2Astana Pro Team0:00:10
3FDJ.fr
4Team Katusha
5Tinkoff-Saxo
6Team Sky
7IAM Cycling
8Orica GreenEdge
9Team Giant-Alpecin
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Lampre-Merida0:00:19
12CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:24
13Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
14Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:31
15BMC Racing Team0:00:33
16AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
17Movistar Team0:00:54
18Trek Factory Racing
19Lotto Soudal0:01:14

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr25:55:03
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:37
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:22
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:27
8Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:02:29
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:43
10Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:46
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:52
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:59
13Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:12
14Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:03:21
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:22
16Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:49
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:27
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:33
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:52
20Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:05:35
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:15
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:00
23Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:02
24Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:08:14
25Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:08:55
26Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:03
27Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:31
28Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:55
29Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:41
30Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:13
31Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:17:16
32Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:18:40
33Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:19:02
34Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:00
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:06
36Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:42
37Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:23
38Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:47
39Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:18
40Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:23:31
41Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:24:18
42Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:25:34
43Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:27:25
44Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:37
45Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:29:05
46Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:30:44
47Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:32:48
48Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:54
49Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:33:39
50Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:33:46
51Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:33:51
52Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:35:30
53Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:37:13
54Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:37:42
55Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:40:15
56Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:40:39
57Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:41:56
58Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:42:34
59Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:43:50
60Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:44:11
61Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:44:33
62Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:45:12
63Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:23
64Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:45:51
65Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:46:54
66Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:01
67Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:47:11
68Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:47:20
69Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:48:17
70Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:48:48
71Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:48:49
72Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:48:53
73Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:22
74Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:50:32
75Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:52:35
76Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:52:57
77John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:53:09
78Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:53:43
79Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:54:49
80Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:45
81Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:56:18
82Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:59:15
83Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:54
84Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1:00:18
85Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:00:25
86Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:00:59
87Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:01:35
88Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:02:07
89Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:02:42
90Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha1:03:11
91Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:25
92Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:03:43
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:04:14
94Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:04:54
95Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:08
96Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:05:16
97Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:05:41
98Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha1:06:09
99Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:06:21
100Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:06:26
101Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:07:08
102Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:07:26
103Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1:07:32
104Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:08:24
105Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:09:27
106Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:10:24
107Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:11:11
108Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:12:03
109Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling1:12:44
110Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge1:12:45
111Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:13:25
112Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:15:48
113Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:15:59
114Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:17:03
115Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step1:18:32
116Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:18:50
117Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:19:06
118Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step1:19:39
119Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:20:00
120Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:20:22
121Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky1:21:59
122Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1:22:00
123Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha1:23:03
124Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:23:41
125Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
126Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:23:59
127Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:25:15
128Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:25:28
129Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr1:25:49
130Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:26:20
131Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida1:27:18
132Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:29:01
133Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky1:30:33
134Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:31:16
135Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:31:36
136Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:32:54
137Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:33:54
138Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:34:00
139Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:35:26
140Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr1:35:30
141Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1:35:47
142William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr1:37:26
143Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:41:16

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo43pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr20
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin18
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha16
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha16
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
8Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
9Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
10Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling12
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
12Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida10
13Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
15Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing8
16Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge7
17Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
19Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling7
20Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
21Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha6
23Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida6
24Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
26Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5
27Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
28Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
29John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4
30Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4
31Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
32Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
33Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
34Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr2
35Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
36Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2
37Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2
38Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr2
39Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin1
40Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
41Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
42Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling63pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal33
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr22
4Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida22
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge21
6Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
7Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team14
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step12
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
13Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida10
16Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
17Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale7
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
20Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha6
21Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
22Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing6
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
24Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5
27Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
28Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky4
29Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
30Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
31Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing4
32Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky3
33Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
34Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team2
35Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge2
36Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
37Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
38Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
39Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1
40Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
41Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1
42Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr25:57:32
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:14
3Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:25:08
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:26:36
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:19
6Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:10
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:31:22
8Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:59:06
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:26:32

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky77:54:03
2Astana Pro Team0:10:05
3Trek Factory Racing0:13:49
4IAM Cycling0:15:00
5BMC Racing Team0:21:36
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:26:04
7AG2R La Mondiale0:27:28
8FDJ.fr0:28:31
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:38
10Lampre-Merida0:29:53
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:32:26
12Orica GreenEdge0:33:09
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:34:55
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:35:23
15Movistar Team0:38:17
16Team Katusha0:48:10
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:56:18
18Lotto Soudal0:56:35
19Etixx - Quick-Step1:05:58

