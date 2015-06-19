Image 1 of 35 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 35 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins over Peter Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) tops Peter Sagan in the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) holds off Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 35 The sprint on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 35 The sprint on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 35 Sylvan Dillier (BMC) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 35 Peter Sagan on a prototype Specialized (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 35 Katusha pull for Kristoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 35 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) spotted on the same prototype Specialized that Mark Cavendish has been riding (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 35 Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 35 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 35 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 35 Sylvan Dillier (BMC) in the escape (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 35 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 35 Axel Domont (AG2R) leads the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 35 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) drives the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 35 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) still on the comeback trail (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 35 The breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 35 Michal Kwiatkowski drives the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 35 Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 35 Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 35 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 35 Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 35 Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 35 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 35 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff’s outstanding 2015 season continued on Friday as the Katusha rider outsprinted Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse.

As the riders approached the end of the 165km route from Biel to Düdingen, the Norwegian sat in second wheel behind Sagan’s teammate Daniele Bennati and launched his sprint with 200 metres to go. The Slovak was in fourth position behind José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), and a costly gap opened when Kristoff opened his sprint. Although Sagan made up considerable ground, Kristoff managed to hold him off to take the win. Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) came home a distant third.

It is Kristoff’s 18th win of a season in which he has been the most prolific fast man in the peloton.

“My team did a good job to bring me to the front,” said Kristoff, recognising the shifts his teammates did on the front of the bunch in the final 10 kilometres to bring back the break.

“It was a hard day, I haven’t felt super in this Tour de Suisse but I did a good sprint today. I got ahead of Sagan and I was able to go again at the end to hold off his run. I felt I had him but it was hard with the uphill run to the line. The team did an awesome job and I’m happy with how I finished it off in the end.”

For the second day running, Thibaut Pinot saw another five seconds shaved off his overall lead after finding himself the wrong side of a split in the closing stages. Geraint Thomas (Sky) is now 37 seconds back in second and given his superior time trialling ability, Pinot may be made to pay come the final stage.

How it unfolded

Despite Katusha, Tinkoff-Saxo, and Giant-Alpecin all working to ensure a sprint, there were nervy moments as things only came together very late on, and the last surviving breakaway member Michal Kwiatkowsi (Etixx-QuickStep) was caught just 500 metres from the line.

It was the world champion who was in an attacking mindset from the off, putting in numerous digs before he was allowed to go clear. He was joined by Silvan Dillier (BMC), Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) and Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and they soon had an advantage of over three minutes.

The road to Düdingen was lumpy with four third-category climbs in the second half, the last one coming 15km from the line, which offered some hope to the quartet.

However, Tinkoff-Saxo and Giant-Alpecin made sure things didn’t get out of hand, while Etixx-QuickStep enjoyed a day off with Kwiatkowski up the road.

Impey led the break over the categorised climb at Fribourg with a lead of almost two minutes, but that dropped to just 55 seconds by the climb at St. Antoni, where Domont took the prime.

By the time the break tackled those two climbs for the second time their lead was down to half a minute and the general classification contenders started filing towards the front of the peloton.

Domont lost contact with the break on St. Antoni but the three remaining riders managed to keep their 30-second buffer until inside the final 10 kilometres. At that point, Katusha hit the front in force and the gap started to tumble accordingly. With 2km to go, the catch appeared to be made but Kwiatkowsi was having none of it. He put in another dig and remarkably managed stay clear until inside the final kilometre. It wasn’t to be, though, for the world champion, as he was finally recaptured. In the ensuing sprint, Kristoff emerged as the strongest.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:38:07 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 19 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 21 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 22 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 25 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 28 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 30 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 31 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 33 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 35 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 36 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 37 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 39 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 40 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 41 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 42 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 43 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 45 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 49 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:14 50 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 51 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:17 52 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 53 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:21 55 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 56 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 57 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 58 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 59 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 60 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:37 61 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 64 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 65 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 67 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 68 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 69 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 70 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 71 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 72 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 74 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 75 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 79 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 81 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:00 82 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 83 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:05 84 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 85 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 86 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:15 87 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:30 88 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:35 89 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 90 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 91 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:41 92 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:01:43 93 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:45 94 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 95 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:21 96 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:25 97 Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:27 98 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 99 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:41 100 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:51 101 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:07 102 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:29 103 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 104 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 105 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:05:58 106 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:39 107 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 108 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:46 109 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:12:33 110 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 112 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:09 113 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 114 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 115 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 116 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 118 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 119 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 120 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 121 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 122 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 123 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 124 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 126 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 127 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 128 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 129 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 130 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 131 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 132 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 133 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 134 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 135 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 136 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 138 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 139 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 140 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 141 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 142 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 143 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky DNF Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNS Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Sprint 1 - Schmitten # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 1

Sprint 2 - Schmitten lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 6 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 3 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 2

Mountain 1 - Friburg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - St Antoni # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 2 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 3 - Fribourg lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 4 - St Antoni lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 3 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Swiss riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 3:38:07 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:00:05 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:17 6 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 7 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:09

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10:54:21 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 3 FDJ.fr 4 Team Katusha 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Team Sky 7 IAM Cycling 8 Orica GreenEdge 9 Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Lampre-Merida 0:00:19 12 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:24 13 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 14 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:31 15 BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 17 Movistar Team 0:00:54 18 Trek Factory Racing 19 Lotto Soudal 0:01:14

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 25:55:03 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:37 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:27 8 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:02:29 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:43 10 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:46 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:52 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:59 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:12 14 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:03:21 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:22 16 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:49 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:27 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:33 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:52 20 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:35 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:15 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:00 23 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:02 24 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:08:14 25 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:55 26 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:03 27 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:31 28 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:55 29 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:41 30 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:13 31 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:17:16 32 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:18:40 33 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:02 34 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:00 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:06 36 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:42 37 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:23 38 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:47 39 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:18 40 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:23:31 41 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:24:18 42 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:25:34 43 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:27:25 44 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:27:37 45 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:29:05 46 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:44 47 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:32:48 48 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:54 49 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:33:39 50 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:33:46 51 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:33:51 52 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:30 53 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:37:13 54 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:37:42 55 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:40:15 56 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:40:39 57 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:41:56 58 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:42:34 59 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:43:50 60 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:11 61 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:44:33 62 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:45:12 63 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:23 64 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:45:51 65 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:46:54 66 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:01 67 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:47:11 68 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:47:20 69 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:48:17 70 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:48:48 71 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:48:49 72 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:48:53 73 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:22 74 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:50:32 75 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:52:35 76 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:52:57 77 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:53:09 78 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:53:43 79 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:54:49 80 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:45 81 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:56:18 82 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:59:15 83 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:54 84 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1:00:18 85 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:00:25 86 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:00:59 87 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:01:35 88 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:02:07 89 Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:02:42 90 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:03:11 91 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:25 92 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:03:43 93 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:04:14 94 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:04:54 95 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:05:08 96 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:05:16 97 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:05:41 98 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:06:09 99 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:06:21 100 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:06:26 101 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:07:08 102 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:07:26 103 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1:07:32 104 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:08:24 105 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:09:27 106 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:10:24 107 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:11:11 108 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:12:03 109 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:12:44 110 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1:12:45 111 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:13:25 112 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:15:48 113 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:15:59 114 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:17:03 115 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:18:32 116 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:18:50 117 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:19:06 118 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:19:39 119 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:20:00 120 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:20:22 121 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 1:21:59 122 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1:22:00 123 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 1:23:03 124 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:23:41 125 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 126 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:23:59 127 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:25:15 128 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:25:28 129 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:25:49 130 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:26:20 131 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 1:27:18 132 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:29:01 133 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 1:30:33 134 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:31:16 135 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:31:36 136 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:32:54 137 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:33:54 138 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:34:00 139 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:35:26 140 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:35:30 141 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1:35:47 142 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:37:26 143 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:41:16

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 16 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 8 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 9 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 10 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 12 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 12 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 10 13 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 15 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 8 16 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 7 17 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 19 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 7 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 21 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 23 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 6 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 25 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 26 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 27 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 28 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 29 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 30 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4 31 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 32 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 33 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 34 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 2 35 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 36 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 37 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2 38 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 39 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 40 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 41 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 42 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 63 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 4 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 22 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 21 6 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 7 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 13 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 10 16 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 17 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 21 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 22 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 6 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 24 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 27 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 28 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 4 29 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 30 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 31 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 4 32 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 33 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 34 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 35 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 2 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 37 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 38 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 39 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1 40 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 41 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 42 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 25:57:32 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 3 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:25:08 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:36 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:19 6 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:10 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:31:22 8 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:59:06 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:26:32