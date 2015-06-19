Tour de Suisse: Kristoff pips Sagan to win stage 7 in Düdingen
Pinot keeps the race lead
Stage 7: Biel/Bienne - Düdingen
Alexander Kristoff’s outstanding 2015 season continued on Friday as the Katusha rider outsprinted Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse.
As the riders approached the end of the 165km route from Biel to Düdingen, the Norwegian sat in second wheel behind Sagan’s teammate Daniele Bennati and launched his sprint with 200 metres to go. The Slovak was in fourth position behind José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), and a costly gap opened when Kristoff opened his sprint. Although Sagan made up considerable ground, Kristoff managed to hold him off to take the win. Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) came home a distant third.
It is Kristoff’s 18th win of a season in which he has been the most prolific fast man in the peloton.
“My team did a good job to bring me to the front,” said Kristoff, recognising the shifts his teammates did on the front of the bunch in the final 10 kilometres to bring back the break.
“It was a hard day, I haven’t felt super in this Tour de Suisse but I did a good sprint today. I got ahead of Sagan and I was able to go again at the end to hold off his run. I felt I had him but it was hard with the uphill run to the line. The team did an awesome job and I’m happy with how I finished it off in the end.”
For the second day running, Thibaut Pinot saw another five seconds shaved off his overall lead after finding himself the wrong side of a split in the closing stages. Geraint Thomas (Sky) is now 37 seconds back in second and given his superior time trialling ability, Pinot may be made to pay come the final stage.
How it unfolded
Despite Katusha, Tinkoff-Saxo, and Giant-Alpecin all working to ensure a sprint, there were nervy moments as things only came together very late on, and the last surviving breakaway member Michal Kwiatkowsi (Etixx-QuickStep) was caught just 500 metres from the line.
It was the world champion who was in an attacking mindset from the off, putting in numerous digs before he was allowed to go clear. He was joined by Silvan Dillier (BMC), Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) and Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and they soon had an advantage of over three minutes.
The road to Düdingen was lumpy with four third-category climbs in the second half, the last one coming 15km from the line, which offered some hope to the quartet.
However, Tinkoff-Saxo and Giant-Alpecin made sure things didn’t get out of hand, while Etixx-QuickStep enjoyed a day off with Kwiatkowski up the road.
Impey led the break over the categorised climb at Fribourg with a lead of almost two minutes, but that dropped to just 55 seconds by the climb at St. Antoni, where Domont took the prime.
By the time the break tackled those two climbs for the second time their lead was down to half a minute and the general classification contenders started filing towards the front of the peloton.
Domont lost contact with the break on St. Antoni but the three remaining riders managed to keep their 30-second buffer until inside the final 10 kilometres. At that point, Katusha hit the front in force and the gap started to tumble accordingly. With 2km to go, the catch appeared to be made but Kwiatkowsi was having none of it. He put in another dig and remarkably managed stay clear until inside the final kilometre. It wasn’t to be, though, for the world champion, as he was finally recaptured. In the ensuing sprint, Kristoff emerged as the strongest.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:38:07
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|19
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|21
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|25
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|28
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|30
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|35
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|36
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|40
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|41
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|42
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|43
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|45
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|49
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:14
|50
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|51
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:17
|52
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:21
|55
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|56
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|57
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|58
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|59
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|60
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:37
|61
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|64
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|67
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|69
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|70
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|72
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|74
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|81
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:00
|82
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|83
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:05
|84
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|85
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|86
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:15
|87
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:30
|88
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:35
|89
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|90
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|91
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:41
|92
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:43
|93
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:45
|94
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|95
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:21
|96
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:25
|97
|Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:27
|98
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|99
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:41
|100
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:02:51
|101
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:07
|102
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:29
|103
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|104
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:05:58
|106
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:39
|107
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|108
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:46
|109
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:33
|110
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:09
|113
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|114
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|115
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|116
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|118
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|119
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|120
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|122
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|124
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|126
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|127
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|128
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|129
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|132
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|133
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|135
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|136
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|138
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|139
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|140
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|141
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|142
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|143
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|DNF
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|3:38:07
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:00:05
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:17
|6
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|7
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10:54:21
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|3
|FDJ.fr
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|IAM Cycling
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:19
|12
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:24
|13
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|14
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:31
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25:55:03
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:22
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:27
|8
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:02:29
|9
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:43
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:46
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:52
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:59
|13
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:12
|14
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:21
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:22
|16
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:49
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:27
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:33
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:52
|20
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:35
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:15
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:00
|23
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:02
|24
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:08:14
|25
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:55
|26
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:03
|27
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:31
|28
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:55
|29
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:41
|30
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:13
|31
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:17:16
|32
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:40
|33
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:02
|34
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:00
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:06
|36
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:42
|37
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:23
|38
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:47
|39
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:18
|40
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:23:31
|41
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:18
|42
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:34
|43
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:27:25
|44
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:27:37
|45
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:05
|46
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:44
|47
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:48
|48
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:54
|49
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:39
|50
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:33:46
|51
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:33:51
|52
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:30
|53
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:37:13
|54
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:37:42
|55
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:40:15
|56
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:40:39
|57
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:41:56
|58
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:42:34
|59
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:43:50
|60
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:11
|61
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:44:33
|62
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:12
|63
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:23
|64
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:45:51
|65
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:46:54
|66
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:01
|67
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:47:11
|68
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:20
|69
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:17
|70
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:48:48
|71
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:49
|72
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:48:53
|73
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:22
|74
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:50:32
|75
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:35
|76
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:57
|77
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:53:09
|78
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:53:43
|79
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:54:49
|80
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:45
|81
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:56:18
|82
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:59:15
|83
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:54
|84
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:00:18
|85
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:00:25
|86
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:00:59
|87
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:01:35
|88
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:02:07
|89
|Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:02:42
|90
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:03:11
|91
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:25
|92
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:03:43
|93
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:04:14
|94
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:04:54
|95
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:05:08
|96
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:05:16
|97
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:05:41
|98
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:06:09
|99
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:06:21
|100
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:06:26
|101
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:07:08
|102
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:07:26
|103
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:32
|104
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:24
|105
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:09:27
|106
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:10:24
|107
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:11:11
|108
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:12:03
|109
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:12:44
|110
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1:12:45
|111
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:25
|112
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:15:48
|113
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:59
|114
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:17:03
|115
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:18:32
|116
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:18:50
|117
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:19:06
|118
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:19:39
|119
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:20:00
|120
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:22
|121
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|1:21:59
|122
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:22:00
|123
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:23:03
|124
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:23:41
|125
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|126
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:23:59
|127
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:25:15
|128
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:25:28
|129
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:25:49
|130
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:26:20
|131
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1:27:18
|132
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:29:01
|133
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|1:30:33
|134
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:31:16
|135
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:31:36
|136
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:32:54
|137
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:33:54
|138
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:34:00
|139
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:35:26
|140
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:35:30
|141
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1:35:47
|142
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:37:26
|143
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:41:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|16
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|8
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|9
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|10
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|12
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|12
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|10
|13
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|15
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|16
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|17
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|19
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|7
|20
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|21
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|6
|23
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|6
|24
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|26
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|27
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|28
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|29
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|30
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4
|31
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|32
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|33
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|34
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|2
|35
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|36
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|37
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|38
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|39
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|40
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|41
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|42
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|63
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|4
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|22
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|6
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|7
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|13
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|10
|16
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|17
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|20
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|6
|21
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|22
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|23
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|24
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|27
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|28
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|29
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|30
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|31
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|32
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|33
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|34
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|35
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|37
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|38
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|39
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|40
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|41
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|42
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|25:57:32
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|3
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:25:08
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:36
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:19
|6
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:10
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:31:22
|8
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:59:06
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:26:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|77:54:03
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:05
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:49
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:15:00
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:21:36
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:04
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:28
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:28:31
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:38
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|0:29:53
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:32:26
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:33:09
|13
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:34:55
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:35:23
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:38:17
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:48:10
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:56:18
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:56:35
|19
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:05:58
