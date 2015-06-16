Tour de Suisse: Matthews wins stage 4
Sagan out-sprinted in Schwarzenbach, misses race lead
Stage 4: Flims Laax Falera - Schwarzenbach SG
Orica-GreenEdge seized control of the Tour de Suisse on stage 4 to Schwarzenbach, delivering Michael Matthews to a commanding sprint victory on a lumpy 193km stage. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was second, but missed out on taking over the race lead from Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) by a single second. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was third on the stage, while Daniel Moreno (Katusha) missed out in the battle for the bonus seconds and dropped to third overall.
"It was always going to be difficult. the way he sprinted yesterday was really strong," Matthews said of Sagan. "I knew I had to just glue myself to his wheel and see what I had to come over him."
With three opportunities to take time bonuses in the stage, the day's breakaway was never given much leeway. Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Davide Malacarne (Astana), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) and Frederik Backjaert (Wanty Groupe Gobert) escaped early in the stage and crested the category 2 Wildhaus climb with 2:50 on the field, but on the long descent to the finish circuits, their advantage evaporated.
On the first pass through the finish line, the five had only 39 seconds, and although first Howes and then De Gendt tried to stay clear, the Orica-led peloton swept past them on the penultimate trip up the Husenstrasse.
The vicious pace of the team succeeded in dropping Matthews' sprint rivals Mark Cavendish and Alexander Kristoff out the back and also discouraged any counterattacks for most of the lap.
In a cagey bid in the battle for the overall classification, Dumoulin made a well-timed attack to claim three bonus seconds in the sprint with 37km to go, catching Sagan and Moreno off guard. The move extended his lead in the GC to eight seconds over the pair, but Sagan would not be fooled twice.
With 16km to go, Astana's Alexey Lutsenko attacked, countering a move by IAM's Jonathan Fumeaux. He stayed clear long enough to take the maximum time bonus in Sirnach with 9km to go, but a surge from Sagan netted him second in the sprint over Dumoulin, bringing the gap down to seven seconds in GC.
Lutsenko was brought back with 6.5km to go and was quickly countered by Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). Behind, Sergio Henao (Sky) and Jan Bakelants (AG2R) attacked, joining Marcato in a doomed escape.
Orica-GreenEdge kept a steady hand on the throttle and swept past the trio with 2km to go, while Sagan jostled with Trek's Jasper Stuyven for Matthews' wheel ahead of the sprint. Sagan opened up the dash to the line but Matthews latched on and then opened the jets to blast past him and claim the stage victory.
Sagan's six second bonus was not enough to overtake Dumoulin in the overall classification. He trails by one second, but is unlikely to gain the yellow jersey on Wednesday's 237km stage 5 which ends on the hors categorie Rettenbachferner climb.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:36:00
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|22
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|25
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|26
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|38
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:40
|42
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:50
|43
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:51
|44
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|46
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|47
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:18
|48
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|49
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:04
|51
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:14
|52
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:37
|53
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|57
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|59
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|61
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|62
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|66
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|67
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|69
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:21
|71
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:08
|72
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|77
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|78
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:49
|79
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|80
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:13
|81
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:42
|82
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:15
|83
|Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|84
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|86
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|88
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|89
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|90
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|91
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|94
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|96
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:40
|104
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:49
|106
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|107
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|110
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|113
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|114
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|115
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|117
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|119
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|121
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|122
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|123
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|124
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|126
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|129
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|132
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|133
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|134
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|135
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|136
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|138
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|140
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|141
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|142
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|143
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|144
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|145
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|146
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|147
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:12
|149
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|pts
|2
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|pts
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|4
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|5
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|4
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4:36:00
|2
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|3
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:18
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:37
|6
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:13
|8
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:15
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|13:48:00
|2
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:18
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:00:39
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:48
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:50
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:51
|11
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:34
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:53
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:16
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:04:49
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:04:50
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:30
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|0:05:32
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11:19:09
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:08
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:15
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:00:18
|8
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:21
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:22
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|11
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|13
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:42
|19
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:01:12
|20
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:17
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:20
|23
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:22
|24
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:24
|26
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:29
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:22
|28
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:29
|29
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:32
|30
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:40
|31
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:41
|32
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:45
|33
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:46
|34
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:06
|35
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:57
|36
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:51
|37
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:33
|38
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:56
|39
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:08:48
|40
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:05
|41
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:10
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:36
|43
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:11:47
|44
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:48
|45
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:34
|46
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:36
|47
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:11
|48
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:34
|49
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:40
|50
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:15:16
|51
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:24
|52
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:38
|53
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:44
|54
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:54
|55
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:14
|56
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:17:23
|57
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:30
|58
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:36
|59
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:38
|60
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:38
|61
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|62
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:04
|63
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:46
|64
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:21:04
|65
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:11
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:43
|67
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:26
|68
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:30
|69
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:54
|70
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:07
|71
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:24
|72
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:40
|73
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:24:24
|74
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:30
|75
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:50
|76
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:53
|77
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:37
|78
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:23
|79
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:27:21
|81
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:25
|82
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:33
|83
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:36
|84
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:27:38
|85
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:43
|86
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:49
|87
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:28:38
|88
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:51
|89
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:52
|90
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:28:55
|91
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:11
|92
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:18
|93
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:46
|94
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:30:41
|95
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:37
|96
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:55
|97
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:31:56
|98
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:33:09
|99
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:10
|100
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:24
|101
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:06
|102
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:35:10
|103
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:19
|104
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:41
|105
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:35:44
|106
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:35:49
|107
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:35:53
|108
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:54
|109
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:07
|110
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:37:33
|111
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:49
|112
|Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:38:58
|113
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:39:07
|114
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:58
|115
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:23
|116
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:41:06
|117
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:41:09
|118
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:41:30
|119
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:39
|120
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:48
|121
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:50
|122
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:02
|123
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:12
|124
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:29
|125
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:44:35
|126
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:36
|127
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:46:22
|128
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:47:25
|129
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|130
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:47:32
|131
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|132
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:47:36
|133
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:47:37
|134
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:38
|135
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:40
|136
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|137
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:48:01
|138
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:49:52
|139
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:49:53
|140
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|141
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|142
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:49:55
|143
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:49:56
|144
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:50:02
|145
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:50:04
|146
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:50:06
|147
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:50:07
|148
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:50:09
|149
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:50:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|5
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|10
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|8
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|13
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|14
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|15
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|6
|16
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|18
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|4
|19
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|21
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|22
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|23
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|2
|24
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|25
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|28
|pts
|2
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|22
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|4
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|8
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|9
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|10
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|14
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|15
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|6
|16
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|17
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|19
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|20
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|22
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|23
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|24
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|25
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|27
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|28
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|29
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|30
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|31
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|32
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|33
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|11:19:27
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:39
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:16
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:26
|6
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:17:05
|7
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:25
|8
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:35:31
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|34:00:39
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:08
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:15
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:28
|5
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:10
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|0:07:09
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:31
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:09:07
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:10:59
|10
|FDJ.fr
|0:11:01
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:39
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:53
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:33
|14
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:02
|15
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:39
|16
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:48
|17
|Team Katusha
|0:22:44
|18
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:58
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:30:22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy