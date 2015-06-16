Image 1 of 68 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) gets the win ahead of Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 68 Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) in the bunch (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 68 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the points jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 68 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 68 The Luxembourg trio of Bob Jungels, Laurent Didier and Fränk Schleck (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 68 Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) with the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 68 Zdeněk Štybar (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 68 Steve Morabito (FDJ) remains the best Swiss rider in the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 68 Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) has a dig (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 68 A Peter Sagan fan on the roadside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 68 The legs of the podium hostesses and race leader Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 68 Fränk Schleck (Trek) crosses the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 68 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) out sprints Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 68 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) all smiles after winning stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 68 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 68 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 68 Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 68 Tom Dumoulin's legs on the stage 4 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 68 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 68 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 68 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 68 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 68 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) points to the sky as he wins the stage 4 sprint in Schwarzenbach (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 68 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 68 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 68 Sergio Henao (Sky) leads a late break with Marco Marcato and Jan Bakelants (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 68 Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 68 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 68 Matti Breschel leads the front group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 68 Sergio Henao (Sky) leads a late break with Marco Marcato and Jan Bakelants (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 68 Jan Bakelants (AG2R) fights to get on the wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 68 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 ahead of Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 68 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 68 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins in Schwarzenbach (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 68 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 68 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) victory salute after winning stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 68 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 68 Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). Orica-GreenEdge seized control of the Tour de Suisse on stage 4 to Schwarzenbach, delivering Michael Matthews to a commanding sprint victory on a lumpy 193km stage. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was second, but missed out on taking over the race lead from Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) by a single second. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was third on the stage, while Daniel Moreno (Katusha) missed out in the battle for the bonus seconds and dropped to third overall.

"It was always going to be difficult. the way he sprinted yesterday was really strong," Matthews said of Sagan. "I knew I had to just glue myself to his wheel and see what I had to come over him."

With three opportunities to take time bonuses in the stage, the day's breakaway was never given much leeway. Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Davide Malacarne (Astana), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) and Frederik Backjaert (Wanty Groupe Gobert) escaped early in the stage and crested the category 2 Wildhaus climb with 2:50 on the field, but on the long descent to the finish circuits, their advantage evaporated.

On the first pass through the finish line, the five had only 39 seconds, and although first Howes and then De Gendt tried to stay clear, the Orica-led peloton swept past them on the penultimate trip up the Husenstrasse.

The vicious pace of the team succeeded in dropping Matthews' sprint rivals Mark Cavendish and Alexander Kristoff out the back and also discouraged any counterattacks for most of the lap.

In a cagey bid in the battle for the overall classification, Dumoulin made a well-timed attack to claim three bonus seconds in the sprint with 37km to go, catching Sagan and Moreno off guard. The move extended his lead in the GC to eight seconds over the pair, but Sagan would not be fooled twice.

With 16km to go, Astana's Alexey Lutsenko attacked, countering a move by IAM's Jonathan Fumeaux. He stayed clear long enough to take the maximum time bonus in Sirnach with 9km to go, but a surge from Sagan netted him second in the sprint over Dumoulin, bringing the gap down to seven seconds in GC.

Lutsenko was brought back with 6.5km to go and was quickly countered by Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). Behind, Sergio Henao (Sky) and Jan Bakelants (AG2R) attacked, joining Marcato in a doomed escape.

Orica-GreenEdge kept a steady hand on the throttle and swept past the trio with 2km to go, while Sagan jostled with Trek's Jasper Stuyven for Matthews' wheel ahead of the sprint. Sagan opened up the dash to the line but Matthews latched on and then opened the jets to blast past him and claim the stage victory.

Sagan's six second bonus was not enough to overtake Dumoulin in the overall classification. He trails by one second, but is unlikely to gain the yellow jersey on Wednesday's 237km stage 5 which ends on the hors categorie Rettenbachferner climb.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:36:00 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 16 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 20 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 21 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 22 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 25 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 28 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 29 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 30 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 31 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 34 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 35 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 38 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:40 42 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:50 43 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:51 44 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 46 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 47 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:18 48 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 49 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:04 51 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:14 52 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:37 53 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 56 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 57 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 58 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 59 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 60 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 61 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 62 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 65 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 66 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 67 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 68 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 69 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:21 71 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:08 72 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 74 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 75 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 77 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 78 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:49 79 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 80 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:13 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:42 82 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:15 83 Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 84 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 86 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 88 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 89 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 90 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 91 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 92 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 94 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 95 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 96 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 97 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 98 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 102 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:40 104 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 105 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:49 106 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 107 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 108 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 109 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 110 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 111 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 113 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 114 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 115 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 116 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 117 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 118 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 119 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 121 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 122 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 123 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 124 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 125 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 126 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 128 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 129 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 130 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 131 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 132 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 133 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 134 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 135 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 136 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 138 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 139 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 140 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 141 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 142 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 143 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 144 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 145 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 146 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 147 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 148 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:23:12 149 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNS Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida

Sprint 1 - Sirnach # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 2 - Sirnach # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 pts 2 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1

Sprint 3 - Sirnach # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2

Mountain 1 - Wildhaus # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 pts 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 4 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2 5 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Kirchberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2 4 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 3 - Kirchberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 1

Mountain 4 - Kirchberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 2 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Swiss riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4:36:00 2 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:18 5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:37 6 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:13 8 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:15 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:40

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 13:48:00 2 Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:18 5 Team Katusha 0:00:39 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:48 7 Team Sky 8 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:50 9 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:51 11 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:27 12 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:34 13 IAM Cycling 0:03:53 14 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:16 15 FDJ.fr 0:04:49 16 Movistar Team 0:04:50 17 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:30 18 Lampre-Merida 0:05:32 19 Lotto Soudal 0:07:03

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 11:19:09 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:08 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:09 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:15 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 7 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:00:18 8 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:00:21 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:22 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 11 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 12 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:24 13 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:42 19 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:12 20 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:17 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:20 23 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:22 24 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:24 26 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:29 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:22 28 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:29 29 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:32 30 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:40 31 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:41 32 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:45 33 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:46 34 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:06 35 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:57 36 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:06:51 37 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:33 38 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:56 39 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:08:48 40 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:05 41 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:10 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:36 43 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:11:47 44 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:48 45 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:34 46 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:36 47 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:14:11 48 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:34 49 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:40 50 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:15:16 51 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:24 52 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:38 53 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:44 54 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:54 55 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:14 56 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:17:23 57 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:30 58 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:36 59 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:38 60 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:19:38 61 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 62 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:04 63 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:46 64 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:21:04 65 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:11 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:43 67 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:22:26 68 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:22:30 69 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:54 70 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:07 71 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:24 72 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:40 73 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:24:24 74 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:30 75 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:50 76 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:53 77 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:37 78 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:23 79 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:27:21 81 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:25 82 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:33 83 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:36 84 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:27:38 85 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:27:43 86 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:49 87 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:28:38 88 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:51 89 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:52 90 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:28:55 91 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:11 92 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:18 93 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:29:46 94 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:30:41 95 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:37 96 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:55 97 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:31:56 98 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:09 99 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:10 100 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:24 101 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:06 102 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:35:10 103 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:19 104 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:35:41 105 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:35:44 106 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:35:49 107 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:53 108 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:54 109 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:07 110 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:37:33 111 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:49 112 Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:38:58 113 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:39:07 114 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:39:58 115 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:40:23 116 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:41:06 117 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:41:09 118 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:41:30 119 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:41:39 120 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:43:48 121 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:50 122 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:02 123 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:44:12 124 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:44:29 125 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:44:35 126 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:36 127 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:46:22 128 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:47:25 129 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 130 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:47:32 131 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 132 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:47:36 133 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:47:37 134 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:47:38 135 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:40 136 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 137 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:48:01 138 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:49:52 139 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:49:53 140 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 141 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 142 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:49:55 143 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:49:56 144 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:50:02 145 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:50:04 146 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:50:06 147 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:50:07 148 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:50:09 149 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:50:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 5 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 10 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 8 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 8 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 13 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 14 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 15 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 6 16 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 18 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 4 19 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 3 21 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 22 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 23 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 2 24 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2 25 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 28 pts 2 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 22 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 4 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 5 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 8 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 9 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 10 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 14 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 6 15 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 16 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 17 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 19 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 20 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 4 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 22 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 4 23 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 24 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 25 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 27 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 2 28 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 29 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 30 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 31 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 32 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1 33 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 34 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 11:19:27 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:39 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:16 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:26 6 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:17:05 7 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:25 8 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:35:31 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:44