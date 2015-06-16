Trending

Tour de Suisse: Matthews wins stage 4

Sagan out-sprinted in Schwarzenbach, misses race lead

Image 1 of 68

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) gets the win ahead of Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) gets the win ahead of Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 68

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) in the bunch

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) in the bunch
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 68

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the points jersey

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 68

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 68

The Luxembourg trio of Bob Jungels, Laurent Didier and Fränk Schleck (Trek)

The Luxembourg trio of Bob Jungels, Laurent Didier and Fränk Schleck (Trek)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 68

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) with the team car

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) with the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 68

Zdeněk Štybar (Etixx-Quick Step)

Zdeněk Štybar (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 68

Steve Morabito (FDJ) remains the best Swiss rider in the race

Steve Morabito (FDJ) remains the best Swiss rider in the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 68

Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) has a dig

Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) has a dig
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 68

A Peter Sagan fan on the roadside

A Peter Sagan fan on the roadside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 68

The legs of the podium hostesses and race leader Tom Dumoulin

The legs of the podium hostesses and race leader Tom Dumoulin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 68

Fränk Schleck (Trek) crosses the line

Fränk Schleck (Trek) crosses the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 68

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) out sprints Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) out sprints Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 68

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) all smiles after winning stage 4

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) all smiles after winning stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 68

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 68

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 68

Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) attacks

Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 68

Tom Dumoulin's legs on the stage 4 podium

Tom Dumoulin's legs on the stage 4 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 68

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 68

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 68

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 68

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 68

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) points to the sky as he wins the stage 4 sprint in Schwarzenbach

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) points to the sky as he wins the stage 4 sprint in Schwarzenbach
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 68

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 68

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 68

Sergio Henao (Sky) leads a late break with Marco Marcato and Jan Bakelants

Sergio Henao (Sky) leads a late break with Marco Marcato and Jan Bakelants
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 68

Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 68

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) attacks

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 68

Matti Breschel leads the front group

Matti Breschel leads the front group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 68

Sergio Henao (Sky) leads a late break with Marco Marcato and Jan Bakelants

Sergio Henao (Sky) leads a late break with Marco Marcato and Jan Bakelants
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 68

Jan Bakelants (AG2R) fights to get on the wheel

Jan Bakelants (AG2R) fights to get on the wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 68

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 ahead of Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 ahead of Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 68

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 68

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins in Schwarzenbach

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins in Schwarzenbach
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 68

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 68

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) victory salute after winning stage 4

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) victory salute after winning stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 68

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 68

Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). Behind, Sergio Henao (Sky) and Jan Bakelants (AG2R) attack

Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). Behind, Sergio Henao (Sky) and Jan Bakelants (AG2R) attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 68

Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) leads the breakaway

Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 68

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in the field

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in the field
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 68

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 68

Orica-GreenEdge working for Michael Matthews

Orica-GreenEdge working for Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 68

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) in the bunch

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 68

Ben Hermans (BMC)

Ben Hermans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 68

Orica-GreenEdge take control at the front of the peloton

Orica-GreenEdge take control at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 68

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 68

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 68

Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) in the black jersey

Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) in the black jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 68

Sagan fans are everywhere!

Sagan fans are everywhere!
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 68

A crash takes down Darwin Atapuma (BMC) and Stefan Schumacher (CCC)

A crash takes down Darwin Atapuma (BMC) and Stefan Schumacher (CCC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 68

Overall race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Overall race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 68

The peloton during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

The peloton during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 68

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) puts on another yellow jersey

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) puts on another yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 68

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 68

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) stays in the overall leader's jersey at the Tour de Suisse

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) stays in the overall leader's jersey at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 68

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 68

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on the stage 4 podium

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on the stage 4 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 68

Astana's Alexey Lutsenko attacks

Astana's Alexey Lutsenko attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 68

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 68

Alex Howes made it into the break

Alex Howes made it into the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 68

Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing)

Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 68

Thomas de Gendt leads the break

Thomas de Gendt leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 68

The mountains loom over the peloton

The mountains loom over the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 68

A small ascent for the riders

A small ascent for the riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 68

It was a grey day for the peloton

It was a grey day for the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 68

Yesterday's stage winner Peter Sagan

Yesterday's stage winner Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 68

World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski in the peloton

World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 68

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Orica-GreenEdge seized control of the Tour de Suisse on stage 4 to Schwarzenbach, delivering Michael Matthews to a commanding sprint victory on a lumpy 193km stage. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was second, but missed out on taking over the race lead from Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) by a single second. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was third on the stage, while Daniel Moreno (Katusha) missed out in the battle for the bonus seconds and dropped to third overall.

"It was always going to be difficult. the way he sprinted yesterday was really strong," Matthews said of Sagan. "I knew I had to just glue myself to his wheel and see what I had to come over him."

With three opportunities to take time bonuses in the stage, the day's breakaway was never given much leeway. Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Davide Malacarne (Astana), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) and Frederik Backjaert (Wanty Groupe Gobert) escaped early in the stage and crested the category 2 Wildhaus climb with 2:50 on the field, but on the long descent to the finish circuits, their advantage evaporated.

On the first pass through the finish line, the five had only 39 seconds, and although first Howes and then De Gendt tried to stay clear, the Orica-led peloton swept past them on the penultimate trip up the Husenstrasse.

The vicious pace of the team succeeded in dropping Matthews' sprint rivals Mark Cavendish and Alexander Kristoff out the back and also discouraged any counterattacks for most of the lap.

In a cagey bid in the battle for the overall classification, Dumoulin made a well-timed attack to claim three bonus seconds in the sprint with 37km to go, catching Sagan and Moreno off guard. The move extended his lead in the GC to eight seconds over the pair, but Sagan would not be fooled twice.

With 16km to go, Astana's Alexey Lutsenko attacked, countering a move by IAM's Jonathan Fumeaux. He stayed clear long enough to take the maximum time bonus in Sirnach with 9km to go, but a surge from Sagan netted him second in the sprint over Dumoulin, bringing the gap down to seven seconds in GC.

Lutsenko was brought back with 6.5km to go and was quickly countered by Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). Behind, Sergio Henao (Sky) and Jan Bakelants (AG2R) attacked, joining Marcato in a doomed escape.

Orica-GreenEdge kept a steady hand on the throttle and swept past the trio with 2km to go, while Sagan jostled with Trek's Jasper Stuyven for Matthews' wheel ahead of the sprint. Sagan opened up the dash to the line but Matthews latched on and then opened the jets to blast past him and claim the stage victory.

Sagan's six second bonus was not enough to overtake Dumoulin in the overall classification. He trails by one second, but is unlikely to gain the yellow jersey on Wednesday's 237km stage 5 which ends on the hors categorie Rettenbachferner climb.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:36:00
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
16Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
20Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
22Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
24Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
25Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
28Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
29Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
30Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
31Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
33Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
35Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
37Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
38Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
39Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
41Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:40
42Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:00:50
43Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:51
44Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
46Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
47Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:18
48Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
49Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
50Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:04
51Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:14
52Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:37
53Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
56Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
57Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
58Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
59Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
60Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
61Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
62Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
65Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
66Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
67Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
69Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:21
71Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:08
72Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
74Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
75Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
77Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
78Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:49
79Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
80Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:13
81Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:42
82Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:15
83Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
84Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
86Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
88Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
89Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
90Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
92Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
93Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
94Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
95Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
96Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
98Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
102Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:13:40
104Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
105Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:49
106Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
107Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
108Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
109Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
110William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
113Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
114Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
115Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
116Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
117Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
118Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
119Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
121Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
122Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
123Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
124Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
125David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
126Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
128Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
129Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
130Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
131Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
132Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
133Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
134Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
135Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
136Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
138Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
139Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
140Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
141Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
142Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
143Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
144Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
145Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
146Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
147Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
148Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:12
149Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNSGang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida

Sprint 1 - Sirnach
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Sprint 2 - Sirnach
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6pts
2Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1

Sprint 3 - Sirnach
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo8
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2

Mountain 1 - Wildhaus
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8pts
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
3Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
4Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2
5Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Kirchberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
3Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2
4Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 3 - Kirchberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge1

Mountain 4 - Kirchberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge5pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge2
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Swiss riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4:36:00
2Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:01:18
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:37
6Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:13
8Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:08:15
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:13:40

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:48:00
2Team Giant-Alpecin
3Astana Pro Team
4Trek Factory Racing0:00:18
5Team Katusha0:00:39
6Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:48
7Team Sky
8Orica GreenEdge0:00:50
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:51
11Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:27
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:34
13IAM Cycling0:03:53
14AG2R La Mondiale0:04:16
15FDJ.fr0:04:49
16Movistar Team0:04:50
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:30
18Lampre-Merida0:05:32
19Lotto Soudal0:07:03

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin11:19:09
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:08
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:09
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:15
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
7Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:00:18
8Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:00:21
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:22
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
11Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
12Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:24
13Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
16Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
18Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:42
19Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:01:12
20Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:17
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:20
23Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:22
24Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:24
26Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:29
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
28Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:29
29Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:32
30Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:40
31Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:41
32Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:45
33Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:46
34Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:06
35Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:05:57
36Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:06:51
37Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:33
38Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:07:56
39Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:08:48
40Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:05
41Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:10
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:36
43Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:11:47
44Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:48
45Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:34
46Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:36
47Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:14:11
48Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:34
49Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:40
50Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:15:16
51Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:24
52Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:38
53Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:44
54Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:54
55Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:14
56Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:17:23
57Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:30
58Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:36
59Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:38
60Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:19:38
61David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
62Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:04
63Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:46
64Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:21:04
65Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:11
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:43
67Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:22:26
68Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:22:30
69Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:54
70Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:23:07
71Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:24
72John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:40
73Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:24:24
74Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:30
75Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:24:50
76Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:24:53
77Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:37
78Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:23
79Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
80Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:27:21
81Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:25
82Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:33
83Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:36
84Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:27:38
85Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:43
86Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:27:49
87Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:28:38
88Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:51
89Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:52
90Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:28:55
91Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:11
92Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:29:18
93Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:29:46
94Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:30:41
95Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:31:37
96Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:55
97Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:31:56
98Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:09
99Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:10
100Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:24
101Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:35:06
102Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:10
103Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:19
104Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:35:41
105Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:35:44
106Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:35:49
107Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:53
108Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:35:54
109Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:07
110Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:37:33
111Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:37:49
112Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:38:58
113Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:39:07
114Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:39:58
115Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:40:23
116Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:41:06
117Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:41:09
118Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:41:30
119Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:41:39
120Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:43:48
121Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:43:50
122Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:44:02
123Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:44:12
124Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:44:29
125Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:44:35
126Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:36
127Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:46:22
128Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:47:25
129Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
130Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:47:32
131Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
132Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:47:36
133Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:47:37
134Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:47:38
135Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:40
136Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
137Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:48:01
138Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:49:52
139Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:49:53
140Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
141Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
142Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:49:55
143William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:49:56
144Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:50:02
145Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:50:04
146Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:50:06
147Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:50:07
148Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:50:09
149Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:50:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo25pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin18
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha16
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
5Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida10
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr10
8Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing8
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
13Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
14Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
15Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida6
16Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4
18Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling4
19Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky3
21Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
22Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
23Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr2
24Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2
25Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin1
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling28pts
2Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida22
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
4Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team14
8Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
9Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
10Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale7
14Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge6
15Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha6
16Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
17Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
19Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
20Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky4
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
22Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing4
23Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
24Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
25Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky3
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
27Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge2
28Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team2
29Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
30Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
31Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
32Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1
33Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
34Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr11:19:27
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:14
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:05:39
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:16
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:26
6Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:17:05
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:25
8Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:35:31
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:43:44

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team34:00:39
2Trek Factory Racing0:00:08
3Team Sky0:00:15
4BMC Racing Team0:03:28
5Orica GreenEdge0:06:10
6Lampre-Merida0:07:09
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:31
8Movistar Team0:09:07
9IAM Cycling0:10:59
10FDJ.fr0:11:01
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:39
12AG2R La Mondiale0:15:53
13Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:33
14Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:18:02
15Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:39
16CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:48
17Team Katusha0:22:44
18Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:58
19Lotto Soudal0:30:22

Latest on Cyclingnews