Tom Dumoulin wins opening time trial at Tour de Suisse
Dutchman beats Cancellara by two seconds
Stage 1: Risch-Rotkreuz - Risch-Rotkreuz (Prologue)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) became the first leader of the Tour de Suisse when he defeated Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) to win the opening 5.1km time trial in Risch-Rotkreuz.
The Dutchman scorched around the course in a time of 5:41 to finish two seconds inside the previous best that had been established by Cancellara. Former world hour record holder Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) took third on the stage, a further two seconds back.
"I am very happy with this victory. After returning from the team's altitude training camp in the Sierra Nevada, it is always a question as to how the legs will perform but it is a great feeling that it turned out to be excellent," Dumoulin said.
"Now I have the yellow leader's jersey and together with the strong team that we have here, we will see and try to keep it as long as possible obviously."
The race was Dumoulin’s first since Liège-Bastogne-Liège six weeks ago and his time away from racing included a two-week spell at altitude as part of his build-up to the Tour de France, where he will look to claim the first yellow jersey of the race in the stage 1 time trial on home roads in Utrecht.
Before that, Dumoulin will surely harbour ambitions of a high overall finish on a Tour de Suisse route with something of a deficit of major mountain stages, given that he placed 5th overall a year ago. For now, however, he simply declared himself pleased that he did not have to face Tony Martin in the opening time trial – the German pipped him in the corresponding stage a year ago.
Cancellara had to settle for being feted on the podium afterwards as best-placed Swiss rider, though after struggling with a throat infection during the week, he will not have been at all displeased by his performance.
As expected, the top placings on the stage were filled by three time trial specialists, but Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) offered an encouraging indication of his form for the week ahead by taking fourth on the day, just five seconds down on Dumoulin.
There was disappointment for Adriano Malori (Movistar), who had to settle for 9th at 6 seconds, just ahead of Geraint Thomas, who will lead Sky’s overall challenge in Switzerland. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) limited his losses to 14 seconds, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) conceded 17 seconds, while the Polish pairing of Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) lost 20 and 21 seconds, respectively.
In his first race since crashing out of the Giro d’Italia on stage 3 in Liguria, Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) finished 59th at 19 seconds. The afternoon was marred somewhat by Silvan Dillier’s heavy fall with three kilometres of his time trial remaining, though the BMC rider was able to remount and complete the stage.
The day belonged to Dumoulin, however, who will wear the leader’s jersey on Sunday’s opening road stage, which starts and finishes in Rotkreuz.
"The feeling was not perfect but apparently I still went very fast," Dumoulin joked after the stage. "I think I made up the time over the whole course, because I had a good plan up front and I executed it well over the course. I went fast on the hills and I took it a little bit easier on the flat."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:41
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:02
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:04
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:05
|5
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:06
|8
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:07
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:08
|12
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:09
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|18
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|23
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|26
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|31
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|32
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|35
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|37
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:16
|38
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|39
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|44
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|45
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|48
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|49
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|51
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|52
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|53
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|54
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|55
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|56
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|58
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|60
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|61
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|66
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:20
|67
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|68
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|69
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|70
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:21
|74
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|76
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|77
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|78
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|79
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:23
|81
|Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|82
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|83
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|87
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:24
|89
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|91
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|92
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:25
|94
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|97
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|98
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:27
|101
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|102
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|103
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:28
|105
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|107
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|108
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|109
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:29
|110
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|111
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|112
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|113
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|115
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:30
|117
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|118
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|120
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|121
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|122
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|124
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|125
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:32
|126
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|127
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|128
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|129
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|131
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|132
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|133
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|134
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|137
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|138
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|140
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:35
|141
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|142
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|143
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:37
|144
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|146
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|147
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|148
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|149
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:44
|150
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:45
|151
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:11
|152
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|5
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|0:17:25
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:01
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:06
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:10
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:14
|9
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:16
|10
|FDJ.fr
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|17
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:33
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:00
|19
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:06
