Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) became the first leader of the Tour de Suisse when he defeated Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) to win the opening 5.1km time trial in Risch-Rotkreuz.

The Dutchman scorched around the course in a time of 5:41 to finish two seconds inside the previous best that had been established by Cancellara. Former world hour record holder Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) took third on the stage, a further two seconds back.

"I am very happy with this victory. After returning from the team's altitude training camp in the Sierra Nevada, it is always a question as to how the legs will perform but it is a great feeling that it turned out to be excellent," Dumoulin said.

"Now I have the yellow leader's jersey and together with the strong team that we have here, we will see and try to keep it as long as possible obviously."

The race was Dumoulin’s first since Liège-Bastogne-Liège six weeks ago and his time away from racing included a two-week spell at altitude as part of his build-up to the Tour de France, where he will look to claim the first yellow jersey of the race in the stage 1 time trial on home roads in Utrecht.

Before that, Dumoulin will surely harbour ambitions of a high overall finish on a Tour de Suisse route with something of a deficit of major mountain stages, given that he placed 5th overall a year ago. For now, however, he simply declared himself pleased that he did not have to face Tony Martin in the opening time trial – the German pipped him in the corresponding stage a year ago.

Cancellara had to settle for being feted on the podium afterwards as best-placed Swiss rider, though after struggling with a throat infection during the week, he will not have been at all displeased by his performance.

As expected, the top placings on the stage were filled by three time trial specialists, but Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) offered an encouraging indication of his form for the week ahead by taking fourth on the day, just five seconds down on Dumoulin.

There was disappointment for Adriano Malori (Movistar), who had to settle for 9th at 6 seconds, just ahead of Geraint Thomas, who will lead Sky’s overall challenge in Switzerland. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) limited his losses to 14 seconds, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) conceded 17 seconds, while the Polish pairing of Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) lost 20 and 21 seconds, respectively.

In his first race since crashing out of the Giro d’Italia on stage 3 in Liguria, Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) finished 59th at 19 seconds. The afternoon was marred somewhat by Silvan Dillier’s heavy fall with three kilometres of his time trial remaining, though the BMC rider was able to remount and complete the stage.

The day belonged to Dumoulin, however, who will wear the leader’s jersey on Sunday’s opening road stage, which starts and finishes in Rotkreuz.

"The feeling was not perfect but apparently I still went very fast," Dumoulin joked after the stage. "I think I made up the time over the whole course, because I had a good plan up front and I executed it well over the course. I went fast on the hills and I took it a little bit easier on the flat."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:41 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:02 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:04 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:05 5 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:06 8 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:07 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:08 12 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:09 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 16 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 17 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:10 18 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 22 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 23 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 25 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 31 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 33 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 34 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 35 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 37 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:00:16 38 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 39 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 42 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 44 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 45 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 46 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 48 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 49 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 51 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 52 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 53 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 54 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:18 55 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 56 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 58 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:19 60 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 61 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 64 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 66 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:20 67 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 68 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 69 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 70 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:21 74 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 76 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 77 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 78 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 79 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:23 81 Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 82 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 83 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 87 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 88 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:24 89 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 91 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 92 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:25 94 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 95 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 96 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 97 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:26 98 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 100 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:27 101 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 102 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 103 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 104 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:28 105 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 106 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 107 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 109 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:29 110 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 111 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 112 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 113 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 114 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 115 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:30 117 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 118 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 119 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 120 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 121 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:00:31 122 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 124 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 125 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:32 126 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 127 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 128 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 129 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 130 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:33 131 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 132 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 133 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 134 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 135 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 137 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 138 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 139 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 140 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:35 141 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 142 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 143 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:37 144 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 145 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 146 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 147 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 148 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 149 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:00:44 150 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:45 151 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:11 152 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22

Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 8 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 5 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 2

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 IAM Cycling 0:17:25 2 Movistar Team 3 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:01 4 BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 5 Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:06 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:10 8 Team Sky 0:00:14 9 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:16 10 FDJ.fr 11 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:21 12 Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 13 Lotto Soudal 14 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 16 Team Katusha 0:00:30 17 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:33 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:00 19 Lampre-Merida 0:01:06

