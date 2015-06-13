Trending

Tom Dumoulin wins opening time trial at Tour de Suisse

Dutchman beats Cancellara by two seconds

Image 1 of 22

Dutch champion Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Dutch champion Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 22

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 22

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 22

Mark Renshaw (Etixx-Quick Step)

Mark Renshaw (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 22

Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Dani Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 22

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 22

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 22

Michal Kwiatkowski was off the pace today

Michal Kwiatkowski was off the pace today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 22

Zdeněk Štybar (Etixx-Quick Step)

Zdeněk Štybar (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 22

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) rides to 26th place

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) rides to 26th place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 22

Silvan Dillier showing the effects of his heavy fall 3km from the finish

Silvan Dillier showing the effects of his heavy fall 3km from the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 22

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) takes the first leader's jersey at the Tour de Suisse

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) takes the first leader's jersey at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 22

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) wins the Tour de Suisse opening time trial

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) wins the Tour de Suisse opening time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 22

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling)

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 22

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) was second

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) was second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 22

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 22

Steve Morabito (FDJ.fr)

Steve Morabito (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 22

Steve Morabito (FDJ.fr)

Steve Morabito (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 22

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) wins the prologue

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) wins the prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 22

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) took the fastest time in the prologue

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) took the fastest time in the prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 22

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 22

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling)

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) became the first leader of the Tour de Suisse when he defeated Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) to win the opening 5.1km time trial in Risch-Rotkreuz. 

The Dutchman scorched around the course in a time of 5:41 to finish two seconds inside the previous best that had been established by Cancellara. Former world hour record holder Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) took third on the stage, a further two seconds back. 

"I am very happy with this victory. After returning from the team's altitude training camp in the Sierra Nevada, it is always a question as to how the legs will perform but it is a great feeling that it turned out to be excellent," Dumoulin said.

"Now I have the yellow leader's jersey and together with the strong team that we have here, we will see and try to keep it as long as possible obviously."

The race was Dumoulin’s first since Liège-Bastogne-Liège six weeks ago and his time away from racing included a two-week spell at altitude as part of his build-up to the Tour de France, where he will look to claim the first yellow jersey of the race in the stage 1 time trial on home roads in Utrecht.

Before that, Dumoulin will surely harbour ambitions of a high overall finish on a Tour de Suisse route with something of a deficit of major mountain stages, given that he placed 5th overall a year ago. For now, however, he simply declared himself pleased that he did not have to face Tony Martin in the opening time trial – the German pipped him in the corresponding stage a year ago.

Cancellara had to settle for being feted on the podium afterwards as best-placed Swiss rider, though after struggling with a throat infection during the week, he will not have been at all displeased by his performance.

As expected, the top placings on the stage were filled by three time trial specialists, but Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) offered an encouraging indication of his form for the week ahead by taking fourth on the day, just five seconds down on Dumoulin.

There was disappointment for Adriano Malori (Movistar), who had to settle for 9th at 6 seconds, just ahead of Geraint Thomas, who will lead Sky’s overall challenge in Switzerland. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) limited his losses to 14 seconds, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) conceded 17 seconds, while the Polish pairing of Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) lost 20 and 21 seconds, respectively.

In his first race since crashing out of the Giro d’Italia on stage 3 in Liguria, Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) finished 59th at 19 seconds. The afternoon was marred somewhat by Silvan Dillier’s heavy fall with three kilometres of his time trial remaining, though the BMC rider was able to remount and complete the stage.

The day belonged to Dumoulin, however, who will wear the leader’s jersey on Sunday’s opening road stage, which starts and finishes in Rotkreuz.

"The feeling was not perfect but apparently I still went very fast," Dumoulin joked after the stage. "I think I made up the time over the whole course, because I had a good plan up front and I executed it well over the course. I went fast on the hills and I took it a little bit easier on the flat."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:41
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:02
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:04
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:05
5Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:06
8Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
9Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:07
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:08
12Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:09
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
16Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
17Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
18Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
22Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
23Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
24Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
25Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
30Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
31Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:14
32Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
33Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
35Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
36John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
37Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:00:16
38Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
39Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
41Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
44Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
45Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
46Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
47Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
48Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
49Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
50Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
51Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
52Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
53Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
54Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:18
55Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
56Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
58Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
60Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
61Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
63Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
64Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
66William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:20
67Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
68Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
69Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:21
74Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
76Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
77Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
78Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
79Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:23
81Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
82Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
87Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
88Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:24
89Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
90Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
92Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:25
94Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
95Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
96Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
97Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:26
98Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
100Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:27
101David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
102Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
103Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
104Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:28
105Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
106Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
107Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
108Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
109Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:29
110Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
111Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
112Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
113Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
114Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
115Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:30
117Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
119Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
120Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
121Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:00:31
122Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
124Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
125Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:32
126Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
127Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
128Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
129Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
130Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:33
131Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
132Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
133Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
134Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
135Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
137Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
138Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
139Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
140Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:35
141Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
142Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
143Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
144Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
145Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
146Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
147Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
148Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
149Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:00:44
150Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:45
151Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:11
152Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:22

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin10pts
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing8
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo4
5Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr2

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling0:17:25
2Movistar Team
3Orica GreenEdge0:00:01
4BMC Racing Team0:00:03
5Team Giant-Alpecin
6Trek Factory Racing0:00:06
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:10
8Team Sky0:00:14
9Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:16
10FDJ.fr
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:21
12Astana Pro Team0:00:25
13Lotto Soudal
14Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
15AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
16Team Katusha0:00:30
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:33
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:00
19Lampre-Merida0:01:06

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:41
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:02
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:04
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:05
5Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:06
8Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
9Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:07
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:08
12Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:09
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
16Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
17Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
18Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
22Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
23Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
24Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
25Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
30Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
31Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:14
32Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
33Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
35Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
36John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
37Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:00:16
38Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
39Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
41Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
44Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
45Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
46Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
47Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
48Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
49Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
50Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
51Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
52Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
53Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
54Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:18
55Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
56Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
58Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
60Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
61Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
63Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
64Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
66William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:20
67Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
68Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
69Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:21
74Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
76Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
77Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
78Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
79Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:23
81Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
82Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
87Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
88Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:24
89Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
90Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
92Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:25
94Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
95Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
96Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
97Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:26
98Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
100Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:27
101David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
102Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
103Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
104Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:28
105Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
106Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
107Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
108Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
109Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:29
110Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
111Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
112Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
113Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
114Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
115Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:30
117Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
119Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
120Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
121Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:00:31
122Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
124Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
125Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:32
126Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
127Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
128Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
129Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
130Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:33
131Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
132Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
133Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
134Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
135Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
137Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
138Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
139Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
140Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:35
141Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
142Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
143Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
144Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
145Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
146Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
147Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
148Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
149Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:00:44
150Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:45
151Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:11
152Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:22

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling0:17:25
2Movistar Team
3Orica GreenEdge0:00:01
4BMC Racing Team0:00:03
5Team Giant-Alpecin
6Trek Factory Racing0:00:06
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:10
8Team Sky0:00:14
9Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:16
10FDJ.fr
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:21
12Astana Pro Team0:00:25
13Lotto Soudal
14Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
15AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
16Team Katusha0:00:30
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:33
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:00
19Lampre-Merida0:01:06

 

Latest on Cyclingnews