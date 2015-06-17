Image 1 of 98 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 98 Manuel Senni (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 98 Kisses for Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 98 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 98 Simon Spilak (Katusha) briefly kept Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) company on the limb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 98 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) climbing to the victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 98 Geraint Thomas sitting in the middle of the front group as the ride onwards and upwards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 98 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 98 Miguel Lopez (Astana) climbing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 98 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) confirmed he is ready for the Tour de France with an impressive solo victory on the queen stage of the Tour de Suisse.

The French rider had set the mountain finish close to the summit of the Rettenbachferner as a key goal and important test and stepped up to win the stage and take the race leader’s yellow jersey. Pinot rode a clever race, attacking alone from a select group of riders two kilometres from the snow-covered finish. He cruelly passed Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling) who had been part of the break of the day and powered on to win alone.

Pinot managed to gain 34 seconds on Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and 37 seconds on Simon Spilak (Katusha). Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) carefully paced his effort to finish fifth at 43 seconds and keep himself within shot of overall victory. Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) was dropped early on the climb but also rode intelligently, losing 1:37 to Pinot.

Pinot pulled on the leader’s yellow jersey under the shadow of the Austrian glacier near Sölden. He leads Thomas by 47 seconds, with Spilak at 50 seconds and Dumoulin at 1:32. Pinot, Thomas and Dumoulin are expected to fight for victory in Sunday’s final time trial stage around Bern. Every second gained or lost could be vital in the 38.4km time trial.

It was Pinot's second Swiss win of the 2015 season after he also won the key mountain stage at the Tour de Romandie in April. This second win was all about building confidence for the Tour de France after Pinot finished third overall in the 2014 Tour.

"I’m very happy. It’s an important win for me and for the team. We wanted to win this stage and I had good legs today to do it," Pinot said before pulling on the yellow jersey and collecting a chunk of cheese on the podium.

"It’s good for my confidence and that’s important in view of the Tour de France. Winning will help me stay relaxed and it’s true, racing in Switzerland seems to suit me."

Pinot is no time trial expert but knows he has opened a good advantage on his rivals. However he and his FDJ teammates will also have to defend the race lead until Sunday.

"The goal is to win the Tour de Suisse but the rouleurs like Thomas and Dumoulin aren’t far back," he conceded. "It’ll be a long and difficult time trial. We’ll see what happens on the day."

A long day in the saddle

The fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse was a long day in the saddle for the peloton, with the stage covering 236km as it headed east from Flumserberg to Sölden and the long twisting climb up the Rettenbach glacier. With the finish at an altitude of 2669m, it is one of the highest finishes of the entire season.

The now defunct Deutschland Tour twice finished atop the Rettenbachferner. In 2005, Levi Leipheimer won en route to claiming overall victory. Two years later, David Lopez – then of Caisse d’Épargne, now of Team Sky – won ahead of Jens Voigt, who did enough to set up his eventual overall victory.

With the climb to the finish dominating the stage, the big-name contenders were happy to let an early break go clear and hang out front. Gregory Rast (Trek Factory Racing), Stefan Denifl, Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling), Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Stefan Schumacher (CCC Sprandi) and Mirko Selvaggi (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) all volunteered to go in the break of the day and quickly opened a gap.

Surprisingly stage four winner Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) did not start, perhaps preferring to avoid the long day in the mountains.

By the time they reached the top of the Bielerhöhe climb after 109km, the break's margin has stretched out to 9:55. Once in the valley again, the Astana, FDJ, Ag2r-La Mondiale and Katusha teams all helped with the chase, reducing the gap to ensure their team leaders would have a shot at the stage victory.

Brändle worked hard for his IAM Cycling teammate and was the first to be dropped from the break. Others soon followed with King and Denifl fighting on. Behind several riders attacked and set the pace at the head of the peloton. Dumoulin was distanced quite early, with nine kilometres to go, as Astana put on the pressure for Lutsenko and Jakob Fuglsang, but managed to fight his way close to the lead group.

However the tempo caused a natural selection as riders tired to stay with the leaders on the gradual, switching hairpins as the altitude reduced the oxygen in the air. Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) Thomas and his Team Sky teammate Sergio Henao, Pozzovivo, Spilak, Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) made a first selection as Denifl faded out front and Dumoulin dropped out the back.

Spilak was the most aggressive, hitting out alone with 6.5km to go but was pulled back after two kilometres of freedom. Pozzovivo then tried, putting Pinot in trouble but he fought to get back up to the leaders as Denifl realised he would be caught.

Pinot is a fighter and went on the attack with Spilak with 2.8km to go. Thomas was riding a carefully paced effort and crawled his way back up to the pair, only for Pinot to go again and go clear alone.

The Frenchman caught and dropped Denifl with ease and powered on alone, gaining important time on is rivals. Looking calm, collected and in control, he drove all the way to the line, only lifting his arms briefly to celebrated his stage victory.

It was a perfect execution and job done, with Pinot proving to himself and his rivals that he is on track for another good performance at the Tour de France.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6:22:47 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 3 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:37 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:15 7 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:18 8 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:29 9 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:31 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:37 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:40 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:16 13 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 14 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:27 17 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:35 18 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:03 19 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:05 20 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:57 22 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:04:28 23 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:30 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:03 25 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:08 26 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:22 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:45 28 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:47 29 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 30 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:35 31 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:55 32 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:23 33 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 34 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:07:32 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:33 36 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 37 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:50 38 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:47 39 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 40 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:37 42 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:10:43 43 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:04 44 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:19 45 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 46 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:11:42 47 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:23 48 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:46 50 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:21 51 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:24 52 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 53 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:14:31 54 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:08 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:24 57 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:32 58 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:16:21 59 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:02 60 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 61 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:05 64 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:22 65 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:17:24 66 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:12 67 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:41 68 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:20 69 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:16 70 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 71 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:27 73 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 75 Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 76 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 77 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 78 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 80 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 82 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 83 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 84 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 85 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 87 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:50 88 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:39 89 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 90 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 91 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:22:51 92 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:23:02 93 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:28 94 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:51 95 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 97 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:37 98 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:40 99 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:06 100 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:26:18 101 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 102 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:38 103 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:47 104 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:51 105 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:57 106 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 107 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:07 108 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 109 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 111 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 112 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 113 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 114 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:27:39 116 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:02 117 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 118 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:36 119 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:29:31 120 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:29:34 121 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 122 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:38 123 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 124 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:29:41 125 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:30:05 126 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:12 127 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:31 128 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:17 129 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 130 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 131 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:32:39 132 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 133 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 134 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 135 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:32:42 136 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 137 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:32:51 138 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:33:14 139 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 140 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 141 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:34:08 142 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:35:20 143 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:35:22 144 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:04 145 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team DNF David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky DNS Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1 - Längenfeld # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Sprint 2 - Sölden # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 3 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2

Mountain 1 - Bielerhöhe # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 20 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 10 4 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 6 5 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4

Mountain 2 - Sölden/Rettenbachferner # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 15 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4

Swiss riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6:25:03 2 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 3 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:31 4 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:21 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:16 6 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:19:11 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:23 8 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:24 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:41

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 19:15:01 2 IAM Cycling 0:04:39 3 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:57 4 Astana Pro Team 0:09:42 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:20 6 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:21 7 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:32 8 Trek Factory Racing 0:12:37 9 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:44 10 BMC Racing Team 11 FDJ.fr 0:16:52 12 Lampre-Merida 0:22:15 13 Lotto Soudal 0:24:26 14 Team Katusha 0:25:34 15 Orica GreenEdge 0:26:21 16 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:04 17 Movistar Team 0:29:22 18 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:37:54 19 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:40:18

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 17:42:01 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:47 3 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:50 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:32 8 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:02:29 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:43 10 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:46 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:57 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:59 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:12 14 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:03:21 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:22 16 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:49 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:27 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:33 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:52 20 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:35 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:15 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:00 23 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:42 24 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:49 25 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:02 26 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:31 27 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:21 28 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:43 29 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:55 30 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:41 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:51 32 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:17:16 33 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:17:29 34 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:18:49 35 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:19:14 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:04 37 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:30 38 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:36 39 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:28 40 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:23:44 41 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:46 42 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:24:00 43 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:24:25 44 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:25:25 45 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:26:53 46 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:27:05 47 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:29 48 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:28:31 49 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:29:18 50 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:30:02 51 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:11 52 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:31:15 53 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:32:15 54 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:22 55 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:32:35 56 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:32:41 57 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:33:56 58 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:34:04 59 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:47 60 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:54 61 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:34:58 62 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:36:02 63 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:48 64 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:12 65 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:38:36 66 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:40:39 67 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:41:05 68 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:42:00 69 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:42:22 70 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:42:26 71 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:00 72 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:32 73 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:45:12 74 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:45:44 75 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:46:46 76 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:46:59 77 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:47:43 78 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:47:45 79 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:48:43 80 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:48:53 81 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:50:22 82 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:51:47 83 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:52:08 84 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:52:23 85 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:52:41 86 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:52:59 87 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:53:09 88 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:54:10 89 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:20 90 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:34 91 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:55:44 92 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:55:54 93 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:57:38 94 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:58:24 95 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:58:44 96 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:47 97 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:58:55 98 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:32 99 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:00:02 100 Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:00:20 101 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:01:06 102 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:01:23 103 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:01:29 104 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:01:32 105 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:02:08 106 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:53 107 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:02:55 108 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:02:56 109 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 1:03:41 110 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:03:43 111 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:04:04 112 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:04:36 113 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:05:12 114 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1:05:17 115 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:05:34 116 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:05:58 117 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 118 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 1:07:00 119 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:08:37 120 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:10:54 121 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:11:11 122 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1:11:15 123 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:11:31 124 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:11:36 125 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 1:12:50 126 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:13:09 127 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:13:33 128 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:13:53 129 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:14:40 130 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:11 131 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:16:35 132 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:16:37 133 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:17:02 134 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:17:08 135 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:17:43 136 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1:18:04 137 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:18:37 138 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:18:44 139 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:20:22 140 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1:22:26 141 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 1:22:36 142 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:23:18 143 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:23:36 144 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:25:24 145 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:25:54

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 5 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 6 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 12 7 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 10 8 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 10 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 8 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 12 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 14 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 7 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 16 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 17 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 19 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 6 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 21 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 22 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 23 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 24 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 25 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 26 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 27 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 2 28 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2 29 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 30 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 31 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 63 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 4 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 22 5 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 10 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 10 13 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 14 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 16 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 6 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 18 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 19 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 20 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 6 21 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 23 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 25 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 4 26 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 27 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 28 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 4 29 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 30 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 31 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 32 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 2 33 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 34 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 35 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1 36 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 37 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 17:44:30 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 3 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:24:36 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:02 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:42 6 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:46 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:31:27 8 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:58:54 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:08:25