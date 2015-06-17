Trending

Tour de Suisse: Pinot wins on Rettenbachgletscher

Dumoulin cedes race lead to Frenchman

Image 1 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 98

Manuel Senni (BMC)

Manuel Senni (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 98

Kisses for Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Kisses for Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) celebrates his stage win

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 98

Simon Spilak (Katusha) briefly kept Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) company on the limb

Simon Spilak (Katusha) briefly kept Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) company on the limb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) climbing to the victory

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) climbing to the victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 98

Geraint Thomas sitting in the middle of the front group as the ride onwards and upwards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Geraint Thomas sitting in the middle of the front group as the ride onwards and upwards
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 98

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 98

Miguel Lopez (Astana) climbing

Miguel Lopez (Astana) climbing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 98

Tom Dumoulin lost the race lead today

Tom Dumoulin lost the race lead today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 98

Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Dani Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) in his first WorldTour leader's jersey

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) in his first WorldTour leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) pulling on the jersey

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) pulling on the jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 98

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) in the breakaway

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 98

Tom Dumoulin finished in tenth place today

Tom Dumoulin finished in tenth place today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 98

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) riding to 16th

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) riding to 16th
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 98

Simon Spilak (Katusha) sprinting to the line

Simon Spilak (Katusha) sprinting to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) drags Simon Spilak up the climb

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) drags Simon Spilak up the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) changes gear

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) changes gear
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 98

Domenico Pozzovivo (IAG2R La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (IAG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 98

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) finished second

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) finished second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 98

Simon Spilak (Katusha) crosses the line

Simon Spilak (Katusha) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) gets into the yellow jersey

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) gets into the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 98

The GC group lined across the road

The GC group lined across the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 98

Bob Jungels (Trek)

Bob Jungels (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leading the GC group

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leading the GC group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 98

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 98

Igor Anton (Movistar)

Igor Anton (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 98

Steve Morabito (FDJ) in the best Swiss rider jersey

Steve Morabito (FDJ) in the best Swiss rider jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 98

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 98

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) having a laugh

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) having a laugh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 98

Zdeněk Štybar with Peter Sagan during the stage

Zdeněk Štybar with Peter Sagan during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 98

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 98

Swiss champion Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)

Swiss champion Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 98

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 98

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) sitting second wheel

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) sitting second wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 98

Jacopo Guarnieri on bidon duty for Katusha

Jacopo Guarnieri on bidon duty for Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 98

Miguel Angel Lopez and Geraint Thomas cross the line together

Miguel Angel Lopez and Geraint Thomas cross the line together
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 98

Ben King and Stefan Denifl at 1460m altitude

Ben King and Stefan Denifl at 1460m altitude
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 98

Tom Dumoulin and Robert Gesink making their up to Rettenbachgletscher

Tom Dumoulin and Robert Gesink making their up to Rettenbachgletscher
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 98

Tom Dumoulin riding alongside Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Tom Dumoulin riding alongside Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 98

Steve Morabito (FDJ) with Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Steve Morabito (FDJ) with Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 98

Tom Dumoulin lost the race lead today

Tom Dumoulin lost the race lead today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 98

The first GC group approaches the 5km to go banner

The first GC group approaches the 5km to go banner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 98

Bob Jungels (Trek)

Bob Jungels (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 98

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida)

Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 98

Fränk Schleck (Trek)

Fränk Schleck (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 98

Danilo Wyss (BMC)

Danilo Wyss (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 98

A scenic shot of the stage

A scenic shot of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 98

The day's breakaway is lead by Stefan Schumacher (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

The day's breakaway is lead by Stefan Schumacher (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 98

Damien Gaudin getting Ag2r-La Mondiale's bidons

Damien Gaudin getting Ag2r-La Mondiale's bidons
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) is the new race leader

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) is the new race leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 98

Johannes Fröhlinger (Giant-Alpecin) with Didi the Devil

Johannes Fröhlinger (Giant-Alpecin) with Didi the Devil
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 98

Johannes Fröhlinger having fun with Didi the Devil on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Johannes Fröhlinger having fun with Didi the Devil on the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 98

Didi the Devil gets more than he bargained for from Johannes Fröhlinger (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Didi the Devil gets more than he bargained for from Johannes Fröhlinger (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 98

Geraint Thomas (Sky) on the final climb

Geraint Thomas (Sky) on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 98

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 98

Best Swiss rider Steve Morabito (FDJ)

Best Swiss rider Steve Morabito (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) pushes the pace

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) pushes the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 98

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 98

The climb up the Rettenbach glacier

The climb up the Rettenbach glacier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 98

The group of favorites on the climb

The group of favorites on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 98

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) tries to limit his losses

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) tries to limit his losses
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on his way to winning stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on his way to winning stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) wins on Rettenbachgletscher

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) wins on Rettenbachgletscher
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) soloes to the stage 5 win

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) soloes to the stage 5 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) takes the stage 5 win on Rettenbachgletscher at the Tour de Suisse

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) takes the stage 5 win on Rettenbachgletscher at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) wins stage 5 on the Rettenbachgletscher

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) wins stage 5 on the Rettenbachgletscher
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 98

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) wins solo on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) wins solo on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 98

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling)

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 98

Katusha lead the peloton

Katusha lead the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 98

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 98

The peloton approach the final climb

The peloton approach the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 98

Race leader Tom Dumoulin

Race leader Tom Dumoulin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 98

Simon Spilak (Katusha) on the attack

Simon Spilak (Katusha) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 98

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 98

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse makes sprinters suffer

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse makes sprinters suffer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 98

The devil visits the Tour de Suisse

The devil visits the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 98

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 98

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 98

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 98

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 98

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 98

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 98

Stefan Schumacher (CCC) leads the breakaway

Stefan Schumacher (CCC) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 98

Gregory Rast (Trek) in the breakaway on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

Gregory Rast (Trek) in the breakaway on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 98

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 98

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 98

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling)

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 98

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) confirmed he is ready for the Tour de France with an impressive solo victory on the queen stage of the Tour de Suisse. 

The French rider had set the mountain finish close to the summit of the Rettenbachferner as a key goal and important test and stepped up to win the stage and take the race leader’s yellow jersey. Pinot rode a clever race, attacking alone from a select group of riders two kilometres from the snow-covered finish. He cruelly passed Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling) who had been part of the break of the day and powered on to win alone.

Pinot managed to gain 34 seconds on Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and 37 seconds on Simon Spilak (Katusha). Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) carefully paced his effort to finish fifth at 43 seconds and keep himself within shot of overall victory. Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) was dropped early on the climb but also rode intelligently, losing 1:37 to Pinot.

Pinot pulled on the leader’s yellow jersey under the shadow of the Austrian glacier near Sölden. He leads Thomas by 47 seconds, with Spilak at 50 seconds and Dumoulin at 1:32. Pinot, Thomas and Dumoulin are expected to fight for victory in Sunday’s final time trial stage around Bern. Every second gained or lost could be vital in the 38.4km time trial.

It was Pinot's second Swiss win of the 2015 season after he also won the key mountain stage at the Tour de Romandie in April. This second win was all about building confidence for the Tour de France after Pinot finished third overall in the 2014 Tour.

"I’m very happy. It’s an important win for me and for the team. We wanted to win this stage and I had good legs today to do it," Pinot said before pulling on the yellow jersey and collecting a chunk of cheese on the podium.

"It’s good for my confidence and that’s important in view of the Tour de France. Winning will help me stay relaxed and it’s true, racing in Switzerland seems to suit me."

Pinot is no time trial expert but knows he has opened a good advantage on his rivals. However he and his FDJ teammates will also have to defend the race lead until Sunday.

"The goal is to win the Tour de Suisse but the rouleurs like Thomas and Dumoulin aren’t far back," he conceded. "It’ll be a long and difficult time trial. We’ll see what happens on the day."

A long day in the saddle

The fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse was a long day in the saddle for the peloton, with the stage covering 236km as it headed east from Flumserberg to Sölden and the long twisting climb up the Rettenbach glacier. With the finish at an altitude of 2669m, it is one of the highest finishes of the entire season.

The now defunct Deutschland Tour twice finished atop the Rettenbachferner. In 2005, Levi Leipheimer won en route to claiming overall victory. Two years later, David Lopez – then of Caisse d’Épargne, now of Team Sky – won ahead of Jens Voigt, who did enough to set up his eventual overall victory.

With the climb to the finish dominating the stage, the big-name contenders were happy to let an early break go clear and hang out front. Gregory Rast (Trek Factory Racing), Stefan Denifl, Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling), Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Stefan Schumacher (CCC Sprandi) and Mirko Selvaggi (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) all volunteered to go in the break of the day and quickly opened a gap.

Surprisingly stage four winner Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) did not start, perhaps preferring to avoid the long day in the mountains.

By the time they reached the top of the Bielerhöhe climb after 109km, the break's margin has stretched out to 9:55. Once in the valley again, the Astana, FDJ, Ag2r-La Mondiale and Katusha teams all helped with the chase, reducing the gap to ensure their team leaders would have a shot at the stage victory.

Brändle worked hard for his IAM Cycling teammate and was the first to be dropped from the break. Others soon followed with King and Denifl fighting on. Behind several riders attacked and set the pace at the head of the peloton. Dumoulin was distanced quite early, with nine kilometres to go, as Astana put on the pressure for Lutsenko and Jakob Fuglsang, but managed to fight his way close to the lead group.

However the tempo caused a natural selection as riders tired to stay with the leaders on the gradual, switching hairpins as the altitude reduced the oxygen in the air. Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) Thomas and his Team Sky teammate Sergio Henao, Pozzovivo, Spilak, Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) made a first selection as Denifl faded out front and Dumoulin dropped out the back.

Spilak was the most aggressive, hitting out alone with 6.5km to go but was pulled back after two kilometres of freedom. Pozzovivo then tried, putting Pinot in trouble but he fought to get back up to the leaders as Denifl realised he would be caught.

Pinot is a fighter and went on the attack with Spilak with 2.8km to go. Thomas was riding a carefully paced effort and crawled his way back up to the pair, only for Pinot to go again and go clear alone.

The Frenchman caught and dropped Denifl with ease and powered on alone, gaining important time on is rivals. Looking calm, collected and in control, he drove all the way to the line, only lifting his arms briefly to celebrated his stage victory.

It was a perfect execution and job done, with Pinot proving to himself and his rivals that he is on track for another good performance at the Tour de France.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr6:22:47
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
3Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:37
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:15
7Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:18
8Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:29
9Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:31
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:37
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:40
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:16
13Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
14Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:27
17Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:02:35
18Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:03
19Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:05
20Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
21Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:57
22Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:04:28
23Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:30
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:03
25Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:05:08
26Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:22
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:45
28Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:47
29Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
30Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:35
31Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:55
32Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:23
33Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
34Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:07:32
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:33
36Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
37Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:50
38Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:47
39Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
40Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:37
42Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:10:43
43Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:11:04
44Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:19
45Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
46Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:11:42
47Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:23
48Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:46
50Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:21
51Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:24
52Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
53Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:14:31
54Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:08
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
56Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:24
57Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:32
58Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:21
59Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:02
60Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
61Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:05
64Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:22
65Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:17:24
66Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:18:12
67Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:41
68Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:20
69Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:16
70Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
71Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
72Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:27
73Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
75Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
76Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
77Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
78Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
80Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
82Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
83Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
84Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
85Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
87Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:50
88Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:22:39
89Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
90Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
91Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:22:51
92Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:23:02
93Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:28
94Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:51
95Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
96Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
97Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:25:37
98Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:25:40
99Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:06
100Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:18
101Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
102Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:38
103Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:26:47
104Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:51
105Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:57
106Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
107Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:07
108Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
109Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
111Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
112Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
113Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
114Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
115Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:27:39
116Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:02
117Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
118Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:36
119Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:29:31
120John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:29:34
121Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
122Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:38
123Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
124Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:29:41
125Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:30:05
126Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:12
127William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:31
128Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:17
129Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
130Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
131Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:32:39
132Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
133Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
134Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
135Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:32:42
136Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
137Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:32:51
138Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:33:14
139Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
140Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
141Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:34:08
142Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:35:20
143Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:35:22
144Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:04
145Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFIon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFDavid Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
DNSMichael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1 - Längenfeld
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
3Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Sprint 2 - Sölden
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling3
3Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr10pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha6
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2

Mountain 1 - Bielerhöhe
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling20pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida10
4Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing6
5Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4

Mountain 2 - Sölden/Rettenbachferner
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr20pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling15
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky4

Swiss riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling6:25:03
2Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
3Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:31
4Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:21
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:16
6Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:19:11
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:20:23
8Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:23:24
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:24:41

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky19:15:01
2IAM Cycling0:04:39
3Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:57
4Astana Pro Team0:09:42
5AG2R La Mondiale0:11:20
6Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:21
7CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:32
8Trek Factory Racing0:12:37
9Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:44
10BMC Racing Team
11FDJ.fr0:16:52
12Lampre-Merida0:22:15
13Lotto Soudal0:24:26
14Team Katusha0:25:34
15Orica GreenEdge0:26:21
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:04
17Movistar Team0:29:22
18Etixx - Quick-Step0:37:54
19Tinkoff-Saxo0:40:18

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr17:42:01
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:47
3Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:50
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:32
8Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:02:29
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:43
10Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:46
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:57
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:59
13Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:12
14Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:03:21
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:22
16Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:49
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:27
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:33
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:52
20Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:05:35
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:15
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:00
23Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:07:42
24Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:07:49
25Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:02
26Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:31
27Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:11:21
28Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:43
29Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:55
30Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:41
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:51
32Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:17:16
33Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:17:29
34Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:49
35Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:19:14
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:04
37Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:30
38Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:36
39Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:28
40Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:23:44
41Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:46
42Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:24:00
43Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:25
44Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:25:25
45Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:26:53
46Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:05
47Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:29
48Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:28:31
49Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:29:18
50Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:30:02
51Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:11
52Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:31:15
53Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:32:15
54Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:22
55Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:32:35
56Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:32:41
57Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:33:56
58Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:34:04
59Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:47
60Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:54
61Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:34:58
62Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:36:02
63Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:48
64Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:37:12
65Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:36
66Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:40:39
67Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:41:05
68Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:42:00
69Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:42:22
70Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:42:26
71Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:43:00
72Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:44:32
73Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:45:12
74Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:45:44
75Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:46:46
76Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:46:59
77Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:47:43
78Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:47:45
79Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:48:43
80Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:48:53
81Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:50:22
82Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:51:47
83Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:52:08
84Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:52:23
85Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:52:41
86Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:52:59
87John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:53:09
88Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:54:10
89Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:20
90Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:34
91Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:55:44
92Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:55:54
93Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:57:38
94Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:24
95Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:44
96Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:47
97Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:58:55
98Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:32
99Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:00:02
100Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:00:20
101Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:01:06
102Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:01:23
103Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:01:29
104Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:01:32
105Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:02:08
106Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:53
107Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha1:02:55
108Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:02:56
109Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky1:03:41
110Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:03:43
111Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:04:04
112Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:04:36
113Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:05:12
114Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1:05:17
115Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:05:34
116Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:58
117Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida1:07:00
119Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:08:37
120Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:10:54
121Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:11:11
122Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge1:11:15
123Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:11:31
124Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling1:11:36
125Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky1:12:50
126Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:13:09
127Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:13:33
128Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:13:53
129Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:14:40
130Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:16:11
131Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:16:35
132Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr1:16:37
133Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:17:02
134Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:17:08
135Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:17:43
136Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1:18:04
137Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step1:18:37
138Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step1:18:44
139William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr1:20:22
140Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1:22:26
141Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha1:22:36
142Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:23:18
143Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:23:36
144Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:25:24
145Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr1:25:54

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo25pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr20
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin18
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha16
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
6Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling12
7Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida10
8Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
10Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing8
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
12Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
14Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling7
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
16Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
17Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha6
19Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida6
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5
21Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
22Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
23John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4
24Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
25Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
26Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
27Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr2
28Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2
29Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin1
30Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
31Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling63pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal33
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr22
4Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida22
5Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team14
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
10Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida10
13Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
14Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale7
16Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge6
17Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha6
18Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
19Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
20Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing6
21Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
23Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
25Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky4
26Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
27Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
28Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing4
29Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky3
30Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
31Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team2
32Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge2
33Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
34Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
35Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1
36Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1
37Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr17:44:30
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:14
3Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:24:36
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:26:02
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:42
6Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:46
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:31:27
8Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:58:54
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:08:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky53:15:07
2Astana Pro Team0:10:15
3Trek Factory Racing0:13:00
4IAM Cycling0:14:55
5BMC Racing Team0:20:45
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:25:42
7AG2R La Mondiale0:26:51
8FDJ.fr0:28:26
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:33
10Lampre-Merida0:29:39
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:31:37
12Orica GreenEdge0:33:04
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:35:05
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:35:18
15Movistar Team0:36:49
16Team Katusha0:48:12
17Lotto Soudal0:55:03
18Tinkoff-Saxo0:56:27
19Etixx - Quick-Step1:05:37

 

