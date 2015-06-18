Image 1 of 62 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 62 Zdeněk Štybar after finishing the stage with teammate Julien Vermote (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 62 Peter Sagan enjoying the spoils of the stage victor (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 62 Daniele Bennati relaxes on a scooter at the team bus before the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 62 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) during the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 62 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 62 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) tucks in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 62 Daniele Bennati and Michael Valgren playing around at the Tinkoff-Saxo team bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 62 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) clinched his second win of the 2015 Tour de Suisse, comfortably sprinting to victory on stage 6 ahead of Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).

Sagan was well positioned going into the 90-degree right-hander just over 200m from the line, with teammate Daniel Bennati on the front. Roelandts was first to go as Bennati moved over but Sagan moved clear with ease.

Mark Cavendish, whose Etixx-QuickStep team had done a fair amount of work to bring things back together for the sprint, appeared to lose his lead-out going into that crucial corner and finished down in sixth.

Thibaut Pinot finished safely in the main group to hang onto the yellow jersey, but second-placed Geraint Thomas managed to trim five seconds off the Frenchman’s overall lead by making a small group with Cavendish. His deficit is now down to 42 seconds to Pinot.

"Etixx rode all day and controlled things," said Sagan. "I was a bit behind for the last corner and then I had to go wide around the last corner. Bennati was up there on the front for me. I was behind a rider from Lotto and then I opened my sprint and came around him."

The win is the Slovak’s fifth of the season and his fourth in the space of just over a month. After a troubled start to life at Tinkoff-Saxo, in which he was openly criticised by owner Oleg Tinkov, Sagan is showing signs of the sort of form that warranted his big-money move in the first place.

He has now drawn level with Hugo Koblet and Ferdi Kubler on 11 Suisse stage wins. Asked if the names mean anything, he said: "No. I’ll try to beat that tomorrow."

How it unfolded

In contrast to yesterday’s fireworks up at the Rettenbach glacier, today’s stage was always going to be a quieter affair, likely to end in a bunch kick. The 193km route from Wil to Biel had a few lumps, including one third-category climb, but not enough to make life too difficult for the sprinters’ teams. After the exertions of the previous day, the riders trudged along slower than the slowest predicted time schedule.

The break of the day was formed early on and was made up of Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Marek Rutkiweicz (CCC Sprandi), Matej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin) and Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). Their lead grew out to almost four minutes at one point and they stayed clear until inside 2km.

With 65km to go the rain started to pour down, which would make the technical final kilometres trickier still. The Movistar duo of Fran Ventoso and Adriano Malori livened things up with 25km remaining when they attacked from the bunch and tried to bridge across to the breakaway quarter. They made a decent go of it, getting to within 15 seconds, but their efforts only forced a higher pace on the front of the peloton from Katusha and Etixx-QuickStep and it was all back together with 1.5km to go.

Shortly before that, Zdenek Stybar and Gianluca Brambilla came unstuck on a slippery corner, which wasn’t good news for Cavendish, even if he still had three other men with him.

In the end, the Manxman found himself out of position on the final corner. Sagan didn’t, and made the most of it to burst away for another confidence-boosting win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:34:43 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:02 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:07 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 16 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 20 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 21 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 23 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 30 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 34 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 35 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 36 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 38 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 40 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 41 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 42 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 43 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 44 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 47 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 49 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 51 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 53 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 54 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 55 Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 56 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 57 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 59 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 60 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 62 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 63 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 64 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 65 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 66 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 68 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 69 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 70 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 71 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:26 74 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:35 75 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:37 76 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 77 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 78 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 79 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 80 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 81 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 82 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:43 83 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:46 84 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 86 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 87 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 88 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 90 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 92 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 94 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 96 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 97 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 98 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 99 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 100 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 101 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 102 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 103 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 105 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 106 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 108 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 109 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 110 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 113 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 114 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 115 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 116 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:59 117 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 118 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 119 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 120 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 121 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 123 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 124 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:10 126 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:16 127 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 128 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:17 130 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:21 132 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:56 133 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:15 135 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:18 136 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:19 137 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:03:21 138 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:24 139 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 140 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:04:27 141 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 142 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 143 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:40 144 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:37 145 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 pts 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 6 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Suisse rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 4:34:50 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:03

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 13:44:15 2 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:01 3 Team Katusha 0:00:08 4 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:10 5 Team Sky 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 7 FDJ.fr 0:00:15 8 Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Trek Factory Racing 10 Lampre-Merida 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Orica GreenEdge 13 IAM Cycling 14 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 BMC Racing Team 0:00:38 17 Lotto Soudal 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:45 19 Movistar Team 0:00:54

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 22:16:51 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:42 3 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:50 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:32 8 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:02:29 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:43 10 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:46 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:57 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:59 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:12 14 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:03:21 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:22 16 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:49 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:27 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:33 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:52 20 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:35 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:15 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:00 23 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:42 24 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:02 25 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:28 26 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:31 27 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:22 28 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:38 29 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:55 30 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:41 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:46 32 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:17:16 33 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:18:08 34 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:28 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:34 36 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:30 37 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:15 38 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:28 39 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:22:31 40 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:29 41 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:24:23 42 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:24:52 43 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:04 44 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:25:25 45 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:26:53 46 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:27:05 47 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:28:08 48 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:29:10 49 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:29:18 50 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:31:45 51 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:50 52 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:22 53 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:33:07 54 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:33:14 55 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:33:56 56 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:34:22 57 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:34:43 58 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:34:58 59 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:35:26 60 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:36:41 61 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:23 62 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:04 63 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:39:11 64 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:14 65 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:40:39 66 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:41:57 67 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:42:39 68 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:43:18 69 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:39 70 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:09 71 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:44:11 72 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:11 73 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:45:42 74 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:46:59 75 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:47:38 76 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:47:45 77 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:48:52 78 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:48:53 79 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:49:22 80 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:50:04 81 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:50:22 82 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:51:47 83 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:52:08 84 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:52:23 85 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:52:57 86 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:53:09 87 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:53:20 88 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:54:40 89 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:59 90 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:13 91 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:58:02 92 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:58:43 93 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:58:44 94 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:47 95 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 96 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:58:55 97 Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:00:20 98 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:00:30 99 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:00:41 100 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:00:59 101 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:01:23 102 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:02:02 103 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:02:08 104 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:53 105 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:02:56 106 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:03:18 107 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:03:43 108 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:03:47 109 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:04:36 110 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 1:04:55 111 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:04:56 112 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1:05:12 113 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:05:21 114 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:05:25 115 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:06:37 116 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 117 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:08:24 118 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:09:16 119 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 1:10:14 120 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:11:11 121 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:11:31 122 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1:11:45 123 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:11:57 124 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:12:28 125 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:13:02 126 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 1:13:29 127 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:14:12 128 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:14:32 129 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:15:50 130 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:50 131 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:16:56 132 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:17:03 133 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:17:14 134 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:18:22 135 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:18:26 136 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:18:32 137 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1:18:43 138 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:18:44 139 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:20:22 140 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1:22:15 141 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 1:22:36 142 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:23:48 143 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:24:12 144 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:25:24 145 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:25:54

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 7 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 8 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 12 9 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 10 10 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 8 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 16 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 7 17 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 18 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 19 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 20 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 6 21 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 22 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 6 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 24 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 25 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 26 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 27 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4 28 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 29 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 30 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 31 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 2 32 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2 33 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 34 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 35 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 36 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 37 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 63 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 4 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 22 5 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 10 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 10 13 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 14 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 15 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 17 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 6 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 19 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 20 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 6 21 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 22 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 24 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 26 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 4 27 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 28 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 29 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 4 30 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 31 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 32 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 2 34 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 35 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 36 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 37 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1 38 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 39 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 40 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Suisse rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 22:19:20 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 3 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:24:36 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:41 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:21 6 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:38 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:31:27 8 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:58:54 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:09:28