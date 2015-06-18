Trending

Tour de Suisse: Sagan wins stage 6

Pinot stays in the overall race lead

Image 1 of 62

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 62

Zdeněk Štybar after finishing the stage with teammate Julien Vermote

Zdeněk Štybar after finishing the stage with teammate Julien Vermote
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 62

Peter Sagan enjoying the spoils of the stage victor

Peter Sagan enjoying the spoils of the stage victor
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 62

Daniele Bennati relaxes on a scooter at the team bus before the stage

Daniele Bennati relaxes on a scooter at the team bus before the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 62

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) during the stage

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 62

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 62

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) tucks in

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) tucks in
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 62

Daniele Bennati and Michael Valgren playing around at the Tinkoff-Saxo team bus

Daniele Bennati and Michael Valgren playing around at the Tinkoff-Saxo team bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 62

Maciej Mohoric leads the breakaway

Maciej Mohoric leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 62

Katusha fight to close the gap

Katusha fight to close the gap
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 62

Movistar's Adriano Malori tries to pull Francisco Ventoso into the lead group

Movistar's Adriano Malori tries to pull Francisco Ventoso into the lead group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 62

Etixx-Quickstep chases

Etixx-Quickstep chases
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 62

Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 62

Movistar's Adriano Malori and Francisco Ventoso tried to get away

Movistar's Adriano Malori and Francisco Ventoso tried to get away
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 62

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) having collected a second yellow jersey

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) having collected a second yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 62

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) in yellow

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 62

Peter Sagan extends his points classification lead

Peter Sagan extends his points classification lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 62

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 62

Robbie Hunter chats with Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin)

Robbie Hunter chats with Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 62

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) picks up some bidons

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) picks up some bidons
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 62

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 62

Jasper Stuyven (Trek) was 13th today

Jasper Stuyven (Trek) was 13th today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 62

Peter Sagan celebrates the win with his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates

Peter Sagan celebrates the win with his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 62

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets his second win of the race

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets his second win of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 62

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) is pumped with victory

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) is pumped with victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 62

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) winding up his sprint

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) winding up his sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 62

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) rolls over the line

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) rolls over the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 62

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) pulls on the yellow jersey

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) pulls on the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 62

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling) keeps the mountain jersey

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling) keeps the mountain jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 62

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling)

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 62

Movistar's Adriano Malori and Francisco Ventoso tried to get away

Movistar's Adriano Malori and Francisco Ventoso tried to get away
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 62

Katusha on the gas

Katusha on the gas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 62

Peter Sagan thanking and celebrating with his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates

Peter Sagan thanking and celebrating with his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 62

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 62

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 62

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 62

Best Swiss rider Steve Morabito (FDJ)

Best Swiss rider Steve Morabito (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 62

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling)

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 62

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling)

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 62

The peloton can see the breakaway

The peloton can see the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 62

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 62

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) in the lead in the Tour de Suisse

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) in the lead in the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 62

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Marek Rutkiweicz (CCC Sprandi), Matej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin) and Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Marek Rutkiweicz (CCC Sprandi), Matej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin) and Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 62

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Marek Rutkiweicz (CCC Sprandi), Matej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin) and Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Marek Rutkiweicz (CCC Sprandi), Matej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin) and Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 62

Maciej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin)

Maciej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 62

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Marek Rutkiweicz (CCC Sprandi), Matej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin) and Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Marek Rutkiweicz (CCC Sprandi), Matej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin) and Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 62

The day's breakaway Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Marek Rutkiweicz (CCC Sprandi), Matej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin) and Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

The day's breakaway Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Marek Rutkiweicz (CCC Sprandi), Matej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin) and Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 62

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 62

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 62

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 62

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 62

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 62

Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 62

Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 62

Steve Morabito (FDJ)

Steve Morabito (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 62

Steve Morabito (FDJ)

Steve Morabito (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 62

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 62

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 62

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 62

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 62

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 62

The sprint on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse

The sprint on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan  (Tinkoff-Saxo) clinched his second win of the 2015 Tour de Suisse, comfortably sprinting to victory on stage 6 ahead of Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).

Sagan was well positioned going into the 90-degree right-hander just over 200m from the line, with teammate Daniel Bennati on the front. Roelandts was first to go as Bennati moved over but Sagan moved clear with ease.

Mark Cavendish, whose Etixx-QuickStep team had done a fair amount of work to bring things back together for the sprint, appeared to lose his lead-out going into that crucial corner and finished down in sixth.

Thibaut Pinot finished safely in the main group to hang onto the yellow jersey, but second-placed Geraint Thomas managed to trim five seconds off the Frenchman’s overall lead by making a small group with Cavendish. His deficit is now down to 42 seconds to Pinot.

"Etixx rode all day and controlled things," said Sagan. "I was a bit behind for the last corner and then I had to go wide around the last corner. Bennati was up there on the front for me. I was behind a rider from Lotto and then I opened my sprint and came around him."

The win is the Slovak’s fifth of the season and his fourth in the space of just over a month. After a troubled start to life at Tinkoff-Saxo, in which he was openly criticised by owner Oleg Tinkov, Sagan is showing signs of the sort of form that warranted his big-money move in the first place.

He has now drawn level with Hugo Koblet and Ferdi Kubler on 11 Suisse stage wins. Asked if the names mean anything, he said: "No. I’ll try to beat that tomorrow."

How it unfolded

In contrast to yesterday’s fireworks up at the Rettenbach glacier, today’s stage was always going to be a quieter affair, likely to end in a bunch kick. The 193km route from Wil to Biel had a few lumps, including one third-category climb, but not enough to make life too difficult for the sprinters’ teams. After the exertions of the previous day, the riders trudged along slower than the slowest predicted time schedule.

The break of the day was formed early on and was made up of Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Marek Rutkiweicz (CCC Sprandi), Matej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin) and Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). Their lead grew out to almost four minutes at one point and they stayed clear until inside 2km.

With 65km to go the rain started to pour down, which would make the technical final kilometres trickier still. The Movistar duo of Fran Ventoso and Adriano Malori livened things up with 25km remaining when they attacked from the bunch and tried to bridge across to the breakaway quarter. They made a decent go of it, getting to within 15 seconds, but their efforts only forced a higher pace on the front of the peloton from Katusha and Etixx-QuickStep and it was all back together with 1.5km to go.

Shortly before that, Zdenek Stybar and Gianluca Brambilla came unstuck on a slippery corner, which wasn’t good news for Cavendish, even if he still had three other men with him.

In the end, the Manxman found himself out of position on the final corner. Sagan didn’t, and made the most of it to burst away for another confidence-boosting win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo4:34:43
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:02
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
12Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:07
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
14Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
15Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
16Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
17Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
20Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
21Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
23Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
25Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
26William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
28Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
29Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
30Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
33Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
34Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
35Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
36Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
37Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
38Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
40Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
41John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
42Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
43Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
44Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
46Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
47Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
49Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
53Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
54Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
55Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
56Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
57Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
59Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
60Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
62Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
63Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
68Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:26
74Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:35
75Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
76Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
77Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
78Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
79Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
80Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
81Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
82Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:43
83Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:46
84Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
86Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
87Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
88Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
90Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
92Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
94Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
97Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
98Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
99Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
100Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
101Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
102Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
103Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
104Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
105Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
106Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
109Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
110Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
113Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
114Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
115Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
116Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:59
117Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
118Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
119Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
120Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
121Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
123Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
124Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
125Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:10
126Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:16
127Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
128Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
129Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:17
130Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:01:21
132Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:56
133Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:15
135Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:18
136Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:19
137Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:03:21
138Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:03:24
139Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
140Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:04:27
141Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
142Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
143Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:40
144Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:37
145Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo10pts
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha6
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Suisse rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr4:34:50
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
3Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
5Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:03

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:44:15
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:01
3Team Katusha0:00:08
4Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:10
5Team Sky
6Etixx - Quick-Step
7FDJ.fr0:00:15
8Team Giant-Alpecin
9Trek Factory Racing
10Lampre-Merida
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Orica GreenEdge
13IAM Cycling
14Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
15Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16BMC Racing Team0:00:38
17Lotto Soudal
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:45
19Movistar Team0:00:54

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr22:16:51
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:42
3Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:50
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:22
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:32
8Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:02:29
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:43
10Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:46
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:57
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:59
13Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:12
14Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:03:21
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:22
16Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:49
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:27
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:33
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:52
20Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:05:35
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:15
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:00
23Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:07:42
24Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:02
25Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:08:28
26Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:31
27Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:22
28Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:14:38
29Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:55
30Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:41
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:46
32Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:17:16
33Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:18:08
34Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:28
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:34
36Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:30
37Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:15
38Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:28
39Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:22:31
40Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:29
41Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:24:23
42Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:24:52
43Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:04
44Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:25:25
45Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:26:53
46Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:05
47Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:28:08
48Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:29:10
49Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:29:18
50Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:31:45
51Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:50
52Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:22
53Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:33:07
54Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:33:14
55Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:33:56
56Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:34:22
57Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:34:43
58Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:34:58
59Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:26
60Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:36:41
61Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:23
62Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:38:04
63Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:39:11
64Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:14
65Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:40:39
66Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:41:57
67Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:42:39
68Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:43:18
69Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:43:39
70Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:09
71Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:44:11
72Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:11
73Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:45:42
74Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:46:59
75Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:47:38
76Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:47:45
77Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:48:52
78Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:48:53
79Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:49:22
80Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:50:04
81Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:50:22
82Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:51:47
83Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:52:08
84Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:52:23
85Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:52:57
86John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:53:09
87Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:53:20
88Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:54:40
89Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:59
90Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:13
91Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:58:02
92Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:43
93Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:44
94Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:47
95Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
96Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:58:55
97Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:00:20
98Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:00:30
99Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:00:41
100Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:00:59
101Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:01:23
102Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:02:02
103Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:02:08
104Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:53
105Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:02:56
106Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:03:18
107Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:03:43
108Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha1:03:47
109Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:04:36
110Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky1:04:55
111Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:04:56
112Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1:05:12
113Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:05:21
114Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:05:25
115Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:06:37
116Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
117Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:08:24
118Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:09:16
119Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida1:10:14
120Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:11:11
121Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:11:31
122Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge1:11:45
123Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:11:57
124Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling1:12:28
125Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:13:02
126Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky1:13:29
127Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:14:12
128Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:14:32
129Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:15:50
130Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:16:50
131Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:16:56
132Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:17:03
133Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:17:14
134Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:18:22
135Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr1:18:26
136Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step1:18:32
137Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1:18:43
138Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step1:18:44
139William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr1:20:22
140Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1:22:15
141Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha1:22:36
142Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:23:48
143Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:24:12
144Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:25:24
145Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr1:25:54

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo35pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr20
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin18
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha16
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
7Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
8Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling12
9Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida10
10Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing8
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
16Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling7
17Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
18Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
19Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha6
20Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida6
21Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
22Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha6
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5
24Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
25Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
26John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4
27Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4
28Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
29Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
30Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
31Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr2
32Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2
33Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
34Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2
35Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin1
36Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
37Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling63pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal33
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr22
4Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida22
5Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team14
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
10Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida10
13Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
14Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
15Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale7
17Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge6
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha6
19Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
20Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing6
21Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
22Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
24Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
26Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky4
27Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
28Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
29Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing4
30Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky3
31Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
32Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team2
33Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge2
34Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
35Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
36Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
37Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1
38Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
39Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1
40Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Suisse rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr22:19:20
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:14
3Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:24:36
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:26:41
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:21
6Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:38
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:31:27
8Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:58:54
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:09:28

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky66:59:32
2Astana Pro Team0:10:05
3Trek Factory Racing0:13:05
4IAM Cycling0:15:00
5BMC Racing Team0:21:13
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:25:47
7AG2R La Mondiale0:26:56
8FDJ.fr0:28:31
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:38
10Lampre-Merida0:29:44
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:32:12
12Orica GreenEdge0:33:09
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:35:05
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:35:23
15Movistar Team0:37:33
16Team Katusha0:48:10
17Lotto Soudal0:55:31
18Tinkoff-Saxo0:56:18
19Etixx - Quick-Step1:05:37

 

