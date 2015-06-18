Tour de Suisse: Sagan wins stage 6
Pinot stays in the overall race lead
Stage 6: Wil SG - Biel/Bienne
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) clinched his second win of the 2015 Tour de Suisse, comfortably sprinting to victory on stage 6 ahead of Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).
Sagan was well positioned going into the 90-degree right-hander just over 200m from the line, with teammate Daniel Bennati on the front. Roelandts was first to go as Bennati moved over but Sagan moved clear with ease.
Mark Cavendish, whose Etixx-QuickStep team had done a fair amount of work to bring things back together for the sprint, appeared to lose his lead-out going into that crucial corner and finished down in sixth.
Thibaut Pinot finished safely in the main group to hang onto the yellow jersey, but second-placed Geraint Thomas managed to trim five seconds off the Frenchman’s overall lead by making a small group with Cavendish. His deficit is now down to 42 seconds to Pinot.
"Etixx rode all day and controlled things," said Sagan. "I was a bit behind for the last corner and then I had to go wide around the last corner. Bennati was up there on the front for me. I was behind a rider from Lotto and then I opened my sprint and came around him."
The win is the Slovak’s fifth of the season and his fourth in the space of just over a month. After a troubled start to life at Tinkoff-Saxo, in which he was openly criticised by owner Oleg Tinkov, Sagan is showing signs of the sort of form that warranted his big-money move in the first place.
He has now drawn level with Hugo Koblet and Ferdi Kubler on 11 Suisse stage wins. Asked if the names mean anything, he said: "No. I’ll try to beat that tomorrow."
How it unfolded
In contrast to yesterday’s fireworks up at the Rettenbach glacier, today’s stage was always going to be a quieter affair, likely to end in a bunch kick. The 193km route from Wil to Biel had a few lumps, including one third-category climb, but not enough to make life too difficult for the sprinters’ teams. After the exertions of the previous day, the riders trudged along slower than the slowest predicted time schedule.
The break of the day was formed early on and was made up of Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Marek Rutkiweicz (CCC Sprandi), Matej Mohoric (Cannondale-Garmin) and Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). Their lead grew out to almost four minutes at one point and they stayed clear until inside 2km.
With 65km to go the rain started to pour down, which would make the technical final kilometres trickier still. The Movistar duo of Fran Ventoso and Adriano Malori livened things up with 25km remaining when they attacked from the bunch and tried to bridge across to the breakaway quarter. They made a decent go of it, getting to within 15 seconds, but their efforts only forced a higher pace on the front of the peloton from Katusha and Etixx-QuickStep and it was all back together with 1.5km to go.
Shortly before that, Zdenek Stybar and Gianluca Brambilla came unstuck on a slippery corner, which wasn’t good news for Cavendish, even if he still had three other men with him.
In the end, the Manxman found himself out of position on the final corner. Sagan didn’t, and made the most of it to burst away for another confidence-boosting win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:34:43
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:02
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|13
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|16
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|23
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|30
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|34
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|35
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|40
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|41
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|42
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|47
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|49
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|59
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|60
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|62
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|70
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:26
|74
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:35
|75
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:37
|76
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|80
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|81
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|82
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:43
|83
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:46
|84
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|86
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|92
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|94
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|97
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|98
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|99
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|100
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|101
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|102
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|103
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|108
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|109
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|110
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|113
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|114
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:59
|117
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|118
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|119
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|120
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|121
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|123
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:10
|126
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:16
|127
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|128
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|129
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:17
|130
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:21
|132
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:56
|133
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:15
|135
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|136
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|137
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:21
|138
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:24
|139
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|140
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:04:27
|141
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|142
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|143
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:40
|144
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:37
|145
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|4:34:50
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:44:15
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:01
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:08
|4
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:10
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:15
|8
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|13
|IAM Cycling
|14
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:45
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22:16:51
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:42
|3
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:50
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:22
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:32
|8
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:02:29
|9
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:43
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:46
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:57
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:59
|13
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:12
|14
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:21
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:22
|16
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:49
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:27
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:33
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:52
|20
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:35
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:15
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:00
|23
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:07:42
|24
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:02
|25
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:28
|26
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:31
|27
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:22
|28
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:38
|29
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:55
|30
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:41
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:46
|32
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:17:16
|33
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:08
|34
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:28
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:34
|36
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:30
|37
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:15
|38
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:28
|39
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:22:31
|40
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:29
|41
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:23
|42
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:24:52
|43
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:04
|44
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:25
|45
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:26:53
|46
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:27:05
|47
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:08
|48
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:10
|49
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:18
|50
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:45
|51
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:50
|52
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:22
|53
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:07
|54
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:33:14
|55
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:33:56
|56
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:34:22
|57
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:43
|58
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:58
|59
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:35:26
|60
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:36:41
|61
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:23
|62
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:04
|63
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:39:11
|64
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:14
|65
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:40:39
|66
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:41:57
|67
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:42:39
|68
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:43:18
|69
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:39
|70
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:44:09
|71
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:44:11
|72
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:11
|73
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:45:42
|74
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:46:59
|75
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:47:38
|76
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:45
|77
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:48:52
|78
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:48:53
|79
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:49:22
|80
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:50:04
|81
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:50:22
|82
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:51:47
|83
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:08
|84
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:52:23
|85
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:57
|86
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:53:09
|87
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:53:20
|88
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:54:40
|89
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:59
|90
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:13
|91
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:58:02
|92
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:58:43
|93
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:58:44
|94
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:47
|95
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:55
|97
|Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:00:20
|98
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:00:30
|99
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:00:41
|100
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:00:59
|101
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:01:23
|102
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:02:02
|103
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:02:08
|104
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:53
|105
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:56
|106
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:03:18
|107
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:03:43
|108
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:03:47
|109
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:04:36
|110
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|1:04:55
|111
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:04:56
|112
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1:05:12
|113
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:05:21
|114
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:05:25
|115
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:06:37
|116
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|117
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:24
|118
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:09:16
|119
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1:10:14
|120
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:11:11
|121
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:11:31
|122
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1:11:45
|123
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:11:57
|124
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:12:28
|125
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:02
|126
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|1:13:29
|127
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:14:12
|128
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:14:32
|129
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:15:50
|130
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:50
|131
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:16:56
|132
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:17:03
|133
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:17:14
|134
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:18:22
|135
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:18:26
|136
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:18:32
|137
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1:18:43
|138
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:18:44
|139
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:20:22
|140
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:22:15
|141
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:22:36
|142
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:23:48
|143
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:24:12
|144
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:25:24
|145
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:25:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|7
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|8
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|12
|9
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|10
|10
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|12
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|14
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|16
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|7
|17
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|18
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|19
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|6
|20
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|6
|21
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|22
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|24
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|25
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|26
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|27
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4
|28
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|30
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|31
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|2
|32
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|33
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|34
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|35
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|36
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|37
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|63
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|4
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|22
|5
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|10
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|12
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|10
|13
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|14
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|15
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|17
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|6
|19
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|20
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|21
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|22
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|23
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|24
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|26
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|27
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|28
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|29
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|30
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|31
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|32
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|33
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|34
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|35
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|36
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|37
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|38
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|39
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|40
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|22:19:20
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|3
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:24:36
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:41
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:21
|6
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:38
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:31:27
|8
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:58:54
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:09:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|66:59:32
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:05
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:05
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:15:00
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:21:13
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:47
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:56
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:28:31
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:38
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|0:29:44
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:32:12
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:33:09
|13
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:35:05
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:35:23
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:37:33
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:48:10
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:55:31
|18
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:56:18
|19
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:05:37
