Trending

Tour de Suisse: Sagan wins in Olivone

Dumoulin holds onto yellow

Image 1 of 62

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 62

The peloton climbing up the Gotthardpass on stage 3

The peloton climbing up the Gotthardpass on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 62

The Gotthardpass was a key feature of the stage today

The Gotthardpass was a key feature of the stage today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 62

Julien Vermote and Zdeněk Štybar on the trainers at the Etixx-Quick Step bus

Julien Vermote and Zdeněk Štybar on the trainers at the Etixx-Quick Step bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 62

Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky) with Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky) with Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 62

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 62

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 62

Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 62

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) launched a late attack

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) launched a late attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 62

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) launches an attack

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) launches an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 62

The Giant-Alpecin team looking after Tom Dumoulin's yellow jersey

The Giant-Alpecin team looking after Tom Dumoulin's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 62

The view of the valley from the Gotthardpass on stage 3

The view of the valley from the Gotthardpass on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 62

Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) checks over his shoulder

Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) checks over his shoulder
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 62

Plenty of snow on the road up the Gotthardpass today

Plenty of snow on the road up the Gotthardpass today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 62

Best Swiss rider Steve Morabito (FDJ)

Best Swiss rider Steve Morabito (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 62

Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) climbing

Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) climbing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 62

IAM Cycling's Stefan Denifl in the KOM jersey

IAM Cycling's Stefan Denifl in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 62

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 62

Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step)

Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 62

Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) gets aero

Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) gets aero
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 62

More snow on the Gotthardpass

More snow on the Gotthardpass
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 62

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 62

The contrasting descending style of Mark Renshaw and Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step)

The contrasting descending style of Mark Renshaw and Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 62

World champion Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step)

World champion Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 62

Peter Sagan celebrates his victory

Peter Sagan celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 62

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling)

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 62

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling)

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 62

Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) leads the breakaway

Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 62

The early breakaway with Denifl and Samoilau

The early breakaway with Denifl and Samoilau
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 62

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) attacks with Jan Bakelants (AG2R)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) attacks with Jan Bakelants (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 62

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) goes on the attack

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 62

Steve Morabito (FDJ)

Steve Morabito (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 62

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 62

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 62

Attacks on stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

Attacks on stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 62

Simon Spilak pulls back a late attack but Sagan lurks on Moreno's wheel

Simon Spilak pulls back a late attack but Sagan lurks on Moreno's wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 62

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 62

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 62

BMC in the bunch

BMC in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 62

Laurens ten Dam (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Laurens ten Dam (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 62

Laurens ten Dam (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Laurens ten Dam (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 62

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 62

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) lead the Tour de Suisse on stage 3

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) lead the Tour de Suisse on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 62

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) leads the mountains classification

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 62

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 62

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 62

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 62

Jerome Coppel goes on a late attack

Jerome Coppel goes on a late attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 62

Michael Albasini and Jan Bakelants go on a late attack

Michael Albasini and Jan Bakelants go on a late attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 62

Race leader Tom Dumoulin in the bunch

Race leader Tom Dumoulin in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 62

Stefan Denifi leads the break

Stefan Denifi leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 62

Stefan Denifi leads the break

Stefan Denifi leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 62

Swiss fans show their support

Swiss fans show their support
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 62

Riders tackle the Gotthard Pass

Riders tackle the Gotthard Pass
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 62

Warming up at the Etixx-Quick Step bus

Warming up at the Etixx-Quick Step bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 62

Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 62

Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 62

Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 62

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took a spill

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took a spill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 62

Leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) was caught up in an early crash

Leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) was caught up in an early crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 62

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 62

Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan racked up his fourth stage victory of the 2015 season, this time coming through victorious on stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse in a furiously contested uphill sprint to Olivone over Katusha's Daniel Moreno and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).

Sagan was well positioned in the final kilometre, but an attack from Orica-GreenEdge's Esteban Chaves shuffled him backwards. When the Colombian was caught with only 300m to go, Sagan was locked on the wheel of Katusha's Daniel Moreno and dove past him into a series of turns inside the final 250m to win.

"It was a really twisty finish. The corner started to go left and so I went left but then it went right and then all the way to the left. I had to take a few risks to stay up and make it to the finish but I did it," Sagan said.

"I’m really happy to win the stage and also how my teammates rode for me. The team did a great job and Majka helped me a lot on the last two climbs to keep the group together. It’s thanks to the team that I won today. Now we’ll enjoy this win and see what happens tomorrow"

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) held onto the numerous attacks in the finale to keep the race lead, now five seconds ahead of Moreno and Sagan.

"It definitely wasn’t easy today to defend the jersey," Dumoulin said. "Today was a little easier. I had Warren Barguil with me but it wasn’t necessary for him to pull because Tinkoff-Saxo wanted a sprint finish and rode for it. That meant we didn’t have to close gaps and we can save our energy for the days to come.

"For sure it will be harder on the mountain stage to Solden. My shape is good and so if I go at my own tempo I’ll try not to lose too much time. If I only lose one minute or one and a half minutes, then anything is possible in the final time trial."

How it unfolded

The brief but intense 117.3km stage left Quinto at the base of the Gotthardpass, and the riders headed straight up the hors categorie pass, cresting it just 18.8km into the stage. Dumoulin was involved in a minor spill with Katusha's Alexander Kristoff early on, but all of the riders were able to get back up and rejoin the peloton, which had let an early breakaway of three riders escape.

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling) and Marco Marcato (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) escaped on the cobbled section of the ascent and quickly built up a 90 second lead, while behind them Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) was chasing alone.

At the top of the Gotthard pass, the leading duo had three minutes on the peloton and Samoilau only 50 seconds behind. Denifl claimed the maximum points at the top, and the three riders came together on the snow-lined descent.

By the time they reached the bottom, they had an enormous gap - nearly six minutes - on the peloton, but once Tinkoff-Saxo and Orica-GreenEdge joined Giant-Alpecin in leading the chase, the trio's advantage began to quickly fall.

As they started up the category 2 climb to Leontica, the trio had but two minutes, and when Marcato lost contact on the slopes the trio's time out front was doomed. Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) set a brisk pace on the climb and hauled back Marcato, and on the next ascent the remaining two were pulled back in.

Orica's Michael Albasini launched a move on the category 3 climb at Aquila, briefly joining Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) off the front as they swept past Denifl and Samoilau, but the move failed. The much reduced peloton came into the final 3km together, and though Albasini tried another move it too was unsuccessful. Jérôme Coppel (IAM Cycling) and Steve Morabito (FDJ.fr) both tried to escape, but Majka nailed back each attack.

Chaves was the last man to leave the group's orbit, but this time it was Moreno's teammate Simon Spilak who clawed the move back with only 300m to go, but Sagan was on his wheel and launched his move perfectly, diving into a right hand bend and using the road to fend off any other accelerations.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3:00:35
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
9Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
10Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
12Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
17Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
18Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
19Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
20Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
21Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
27Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
28Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
29Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
30Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
31Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:13
33Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
34Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:22
35Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
36Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
37Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
41Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
42Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
43Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
45Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:56
46Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
48Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:03:30
50Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:04:06
51Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
52Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:54
53Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
54Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:05:04
55Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
57Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:29
58Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:48
59Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
60Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
61Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
64Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
65Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
69Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
72Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
73Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
75Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
76Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
77Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
78Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
79Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
80Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
81Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
82Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:30
83Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
84Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:45
85Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
86Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
88Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:13
89Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
90Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
91Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
93Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
95Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
96Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
97Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
98Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
100Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
102Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
106Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
107Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:17:02
108Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
109Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
110Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
111Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
112Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
113Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
114Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
115Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
116Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
117Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
118Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
119Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
120Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
121Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
122Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
123Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
124Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
125Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
126Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
127William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
128Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
129Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
130Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
131Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
132Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
133Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
134Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
135Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
136Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
137Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
138Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
139Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
140Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
141Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
142Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
143Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
144Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
145Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
146Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
147Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
148Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
149Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
150Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
151Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1 - Biasca
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6pts
2Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Dongio
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling3
3Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo10pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha8
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
4Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing4
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2

Mountain 1 - Gotthardpass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling20pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15
3Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
4Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
5Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida4

Mountain 2 - Leontica
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling8pts
2Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountain 3 - Aquila
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky3
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
4Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing1

Swiss riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling3:00:35
2Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:03:30
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:48
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:45
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:17:02
9Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky9:01:45
2Trek Factory Racing
3Astana Pro Team0:01:19
4Orica GreenEdge0:01:22
5Lampre-Merida
6BMC Racing Team0:02:44
7FDJ.fr0:02:56
8IAM Cycling0:03:09
9Movistar Team0:04:54
10AG2R La Mondiale0:05:29
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:40
12CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:16
13Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:50
14Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:48
15Team Giant-Alpecin
16Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Lotto Soudal0:10:10
18Team Katusha0:17:02
19Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:36

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6:43:12
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:05
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:07
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:12
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
7Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:00:15
8Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:00:18
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
11Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
12Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:21
13Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:26
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
16Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
18Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:39
19Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:01:09
20Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:14
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:17
23Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:19
24Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:21
26Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:26
27Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:35
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
30Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:32
31Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:37
32Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:39
33Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:42
34Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:43
35Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:02:46
36David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
37Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:04:11
38Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:04:36
39Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:38
40Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:07:03
41Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:20
42Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:30
43Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:32
44Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:07:36
45Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:44
46Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:08:45
47Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:56
48Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:02
49Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:54
50Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:55
51Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:17
52Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:44
53Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:11:31
54Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:43
55Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:45
56Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:11:46
57Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:28
58Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:12:36
59Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:31
60Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:34
61Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:37
62Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:41
63Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:14:43
64Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:45
65Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:49
66Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:50
67Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:56
68Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:04
69Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:41
70Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:58
71Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:03
72Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:12
73Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:19
74Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:27
75Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:32
76Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:16:35
77Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:40
78Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:18:15
79Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:18:24
80Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:52
81Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:18:56
82Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:19:03
83Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:13
84Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:15
85Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:16
86Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:37
87Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:20:41
88Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:55
89Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:21:04
90Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:23
91Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:23:06
92Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:30
93Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:23:31
94Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:32
95Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:37
96John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:43
98Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
99Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:24:17
100Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:40
101Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:41
102Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:24:47
103Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:26:38
104Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:48
105Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:52
106Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:56
107Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:27:01
108Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:20
110Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:22
111Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:27:31
112Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:34
113Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
114Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:27:35
115Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:27:36
116Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:37
117Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:43
118Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:44
119Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:29:30
120Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:31
121Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:30:19
122Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:29
123Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:33
124Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
125Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:40
126Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
127Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
128Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:44
129Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:45
130Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:46
131Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:48
132Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
133Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:30:49
134Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
135Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:32:48
136Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:33:00
137Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:33:01
138Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
139Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
140Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:33:03
141Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
142William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:33:04
143Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:33:10
144Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:33:12
145Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
146Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:33:13
147Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:33:14
148Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:33:15
149Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:33:17
150Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:21
151Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:33:28

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling28pts
2Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida22
3Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team14
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
7Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
8Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale7
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha6
13Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
14Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
16Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky4
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
18Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
19Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky3
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
21Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team2
22Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
23Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1
24Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr6:43:27
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:14
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:04:21
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:39
5Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:14:28
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:26
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:12
8Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:27:16
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:30:04

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky20:12:06
2Trek Factory Racing0:00:23
3Astana Pro Team0:00:33
4Lampre-Merida0:02:10
5BMC Racing Team0:04:01
6Movistar Team0:04:50
7Orica GreenEdge0:05:53
8FDJ.fr0:06:45
9IAM Cycling0:07:39
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:14
11AG2R La Mondiale0:12:10
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:32
13CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:51
14Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:08
15Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:12
16Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:21
17Team Katusha0:22:38
18Lotto Soudal0:23:52
19Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:43

 

Latest on Cyclingnews