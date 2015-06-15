Image 1 of 62 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 62 The peloton climbing up the Gotthardpass on stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 62 The Gotthardpass was a key feature of the stage today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 62 Julien Vermote and Zdeněk Štybar on the trainers at the Etixx-Quick Step bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 62 Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky) with Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 62 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 62 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 62 Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 62 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) launched a late Peter Sagan racked up his fourth stage victory of the 2015 season, this time coming through victorious on stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse in a furiously contested uphill sprint to Olivone over Katusha's Daniel Moreno and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).

Sagan was well positioned in the final kilometre, but an attack from Orica-GreenEdge's Esteban Chaves shuffled him backwards. When the Colombian was caught with only 300m to go, Sagan was locked on the wheel of Katusha's Daniel Moreno and dove past him into a series of turns inside the final 250m to win.

"It was a really twisty finish. The corner started to go left and so I went left but then it went right and then all the way to the left. I had to take a few risks to stay up and make it to the finish but I did it," Sagan said.

"I’m really happy to win the stage and also how my teammates rode for me. The team did a great job and Majka helped me a lot on the last two climbs to keep the group together. It’s thanks to the team that I won today. Now we’ll enjoy this win and see what happens tomorrow"

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) held onto the numerous attacks in the finale to keep the race lead, now five seconds ahead of Moreno and Sagan.

"It definitely wasn’t easy today to defend the jersey," Dumoulin said. "Today was a little easier. I had Warren Barguil with me but it wasn’t necessary for him to pull because Tinkoff-Saxo wanted a sprint finish and rode for it. That meant we didn’t have to close gaps and we can save our energy for the days to come.

"For sure it will be harder on the mountain stage to Solden. My shape is good and so if I go at my own tempo I’ll try not to lose too much time. If I only lose one minute or one and a half minutes, then anything is possible in the final time trial."

How it unfolded

The brief but intense 117.3km stage left Quinto at the base of the Gotthardpass, and the riders headed straight up the hors categorie pass, cresting it just 18.8km into the stage. Dumoulin was involved in a minor spill with Katusha's Alexander Kristoff early on, but all of the riders were able to get back up and rejoin the peloton, which had let an early breakaway of three riders escape.

Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling) and Marco Marcato (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) escaped on the cobbled section of the ascent and quickly built up a 90 second lead, while behind them Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) was chasing alone.

At the top of the Gotthard pass, the leading duo had three minutes on the peloton and Samoilau only 50 seconds behind. Denifl claimed the maximum points at the top, and the three riders came together on the snow-lined descent.

By the time they reached the bottom, they had an enormous gap - nearly six minutes - on the peloton, but once Tinkoff-Saxo and Orica-GreenEdge joined Giant-Alpecin in leading the chase, the trio's advantage began to quickly fall.

As they started up the category 2 climb to Leontica, the trio had but two minutes, and when Marcato lost contact on the slopes the trio's time out front was doomed. Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) set a brisk pace on the climb and hauled back Marcato, and on the next ascent the remaining two were pulled back in.

Orica's Michael Albasini launched a move on the category 3 climb at Aquila, briefly joining Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) off the front as they swept past Denifl and Samoilau, but the move failed. The much reduced peloton came into the final 3km together, and though Albasini tried another move it too was unsuccessful. Jérôme Coppel (IAM Cycling) and Steve Morabito (FDJ.fr) both tried to escape, but Majka nailed back each attack.

Chaves was the last man to leave the group's orbit, but this time it was Moreno's teammate Simon Spilak who clawed the move back with only 300m to go, but Sagan was on his wheel and launched his move perfectly, diving into a right hand bend and using the road to fend off any other accelerations.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:00:35 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 9 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 18 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 19 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 27 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 28 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 29 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 30 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:13 33 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 34 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:22 35 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 36 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 37 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 41 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 42 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 43 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 44 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 45 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:56 46 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 48 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:30 50 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:04:06 51 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 52 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:54 53 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:05:04 55 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 56 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:29 58 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:48 59 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 61 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 64 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 65 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 68 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 69 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 70 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 72 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 73 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 75 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 76 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 77 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 78 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 79 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 80 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 81 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:30 83 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 84 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:45 85 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 86 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 88 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:13 89 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 90 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 91 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 92 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 93 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 94 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 95 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 96 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 97 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 98 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 99 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 100 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 102 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 106 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 107 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:17:02 108 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 109 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 110 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 111 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 112 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 113 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 114 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 115 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 116 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 117 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 118 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 119 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 120 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 121 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 122 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 123 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 124 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 125 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 126 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 127 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 128 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 129 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 130 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 131 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 132 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 134 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 135 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 136 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 138 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 139 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 140 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 141 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 142 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 144 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 145 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 146 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 147 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 148 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 149 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 150 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 151 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1 - Biasca # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 pts 2 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Dongio # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 3 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 8 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 4 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2

Mountain 1 - Gotthardpass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 20 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 3 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 4 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 5 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 4

Mountain 2 - Leontica # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 pts 2 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountain 3 - Aquila # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1

Swiss riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:00:35 2 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:30 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:48 5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:45 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:02 9 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 9:01:45 2 Trek Factory Racing 3 Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 4 Orica GreenEdge 0:01:22 5 Lampre-Merida 6 BMC Racing Team 0:02:44 7 FDJ.fr 0:02:56 8 IAM Cycling 0:03:09 9 Movistar Team 0:04:54 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:29 11 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:40 12 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:16 13 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:50 14 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:48 15 Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Lotto Soudal 0:10:10 18 Team Katusha 0:17:02 19 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:36

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6:43:12 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:05 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:07 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:12 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 7 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:00:15 8 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:00:18 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 11 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 12 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:21 13 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:26 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:39 19 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:09 20 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:14 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:17 23 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:19 24 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:21 26 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:26 27 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:35 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 30 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:32 31 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:37 32 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:39 33 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:42 34 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:43 35 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:02:46 36 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 37 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:04:11 38 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:36 39 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:38 40 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:03 41 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:20 42 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:30 43 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:32 44 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:07:36 45 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:44 46 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:08:45 47 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:56 48 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:02 49 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:54 50 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:55 51 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:17 52 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:44 53 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:11:31 54 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:43 55 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:45 56 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:11:46 57 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:28 58 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:12:36 59 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:31 60 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:34 61 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:37 62 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:41 63 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:14:43 64 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:45 65 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:49 66 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:50 67 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:56 68 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:04 69 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:41 70 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:58 71 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:03 72 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:12 73 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:19 74 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:27 75 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:32 76 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:35 77 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:40 78 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:18:15 79 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:18:24 80 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:18:52 81 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:18:56 82 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:19:03 83 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:13 84 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:15 85 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:16 86 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:37 87 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:20:41 88 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:55 89 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:04 90 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:23 91 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:23:06 92 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:23:30 93 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:23:31 94 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:32 95 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:37 96 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:43 98 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 99 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:17 100 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:40 101 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:41 102 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:47 103 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:38 104 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:48 105 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:52 106 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:56 107 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:01 108 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:20 110 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:22 111 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:31 112 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:34 113 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 114 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:27:35 115 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:36 116 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:37 117 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:43 118 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:44 119 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:29:30 120 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:31 121 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:30:19 122 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:29 123 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:33 124 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 125 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:40 126 Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 127 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 128 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:44 129 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:45 130 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:46 131 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:48 132 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 133 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:30:49 134 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 135 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:32:48 136 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:33:00 137 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:33:01 138 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 139 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 140 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:33:03 141 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 142 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:33:04 143 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:33:10 144 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:33:12 145 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 146 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:33:13 147 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:33:14 148 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:33:15 149 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:33:17 150 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:21 151 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:33:28

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 28 pts 2 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 22 3 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 7 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 8 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 13 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 14 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 16 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 4 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 18 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 19 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 21 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 22 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 23 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1 24 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 6:43:27 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:21 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:39 5 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:14:28 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:26 7 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:12 8 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:16 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:30:04