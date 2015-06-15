Tour de Suisse: Sagan wins in Olivone
Dumoulin holds onto yellow
Stage 3: Quinto - Olivone
Peter Sagan racked up his fourth stage victory of the 2015 season, this time coming through victorious on stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse in a furiously contested uphill sprint to Olivone over Katusha's Daniel Moreno and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).
Sagan was well positioned in the final kilometre, but an attack from Orica-GreenEdge's Esteban Chaves shuffled him backwards. When the Colombian was caught with only 300m to go, Sagan was locked on the wheel of Katusha's Daniel Moreno and dove past him into a series of turns inside the final 250m to win.
"It was a really twisty finish. The corner started to go left and so I went left but then it went right and then all the way to the left. I had to take a few risks to stay up and make it to the finish but I did it," Sagan said.
"I’m really happy to win the stage and also how my teammates rode for me. The team did a great job and Majka helped me a lot on the last two climbs to keep the group together. It’s thanks to the team that I won today. Now we’ll enjoy this win and see what happens tomorrow"
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) held onto the numerous attacks in the finale to keep the race lead, now five seconds ahead of Moreno and Sagan.
"It definitely wasn’t easy today to defend the jersey," Dumoulin said. "Today was a little easier. I had Warren Barguil with me but it wasn’t necessary for him to pull because Tinkoff-Saxo wanted a sprint finish and rode for it. That meant we didn’t have to close gaps and we can save our energy for the days to come.
"For sure it will be harder on the mountain stage to Solden. My shape is good and so if I go at my own tempo I’ll try not to lose too much time. If I only lose one minute or one and a half minutes, then anything is possible in the final time trial."
How it unfolded
The brief but intense 117.3km stage left Quinto at the base of the Gotthardpass, and the riders headed straight up the hors categorie pass, cresting it just 18.8km into the stage. Dumoulin was involved in a minor spill with Katusha's Alexander Kristoff early on, but all of the riders were able to get back up and rejoin the peloton, which had let an early breakaway of three riders escape.
Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling) and Marco Marcato (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) escaped on the cobbled section of the ascent and quickly built up a 90 second lead, while behind them Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) was chasing alone.
At the top of the Gotthard pass, the leading duo had three minutes on the peloton and Samoilau only 50 seconds behind. Denifl claimed the maximum points at the top, and the three riders came together on the snow-lined descent.
By the time they reached the bottom, they had an enormous gap - nearly six minutes - on the peloton, but once Tinkoff-Saxo and Orica-GreenEdge joined Giant-Alpecin in leading the chase, the trio's advantage began to quickly fall.
As they started up the category 2 climb to Leontica, the trio had but two minutes, and when Marcato lost contact on the slopes the trio's time out front was doomed. Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) set a brisk pace on the climb and hauled back Marcato, and on the next ascent the remaining two were pulled back in.
Orica's Michael Albasini launched a move on the category 3 climb at Aquila, briefly joining Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) off the front as they swept past Denifl and Samoilau, but the move failed. The much reduced peloton came into the final 3km together, and though Albasini tried another move it too was unsuccessful. Jérôme Coppel (IAM Cycling) and Steve Morabito (FDJ.fr) both tried to escape, but Majka nailed back each attack.
Chaves was the last man to leave the group's orbit, but this time it was Moreno's teammate Simon Spilak who clawed the move back with only 300m to go, but Sagan was on his wheel and launched his move perfectly, diving into a right hand bend and using the road to fend off any other accelerations.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:00:35
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|19
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|27
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|29
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|30
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:13
|33
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|34
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:22
|35
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|36
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|41
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|45
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:56
|46
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|48
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:30
|50
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:04:06
|51
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:54
|53
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:05:04
|55
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:29
|58
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:48
|59
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|64
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|65
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|70
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|73
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|78
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|80
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|81
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:30
|83
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|84
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:45
|85
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|86
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:13
|89
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|91
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|95
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|96
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|100
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|102
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|105
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|106
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|107
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:17:02
|108
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|109
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|110
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|111
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|112
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|113
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|114
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|117
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|119
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|120
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|122
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|123
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|124
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|125
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|126
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|127
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|128
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|129
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|130
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|131
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|132
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|133
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|134
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|135
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|136
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|138
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|139
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|141
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|142
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|144
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|146
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|147
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|148
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|149
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|150
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|151
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|pts
|2
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3
|3
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|4
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|3
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|4
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|5
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:00:35
|2
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:30
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:48
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:45
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:02
|9
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|9:01:45
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|4
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:22
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|7
|FDJ.fr
|0:02:56
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:09
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:04:54
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:29
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:40
|12
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:16
|13
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:48
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10:10
|18
|Team Katusha
|0:17:02
|19
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6:43:12
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:07
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:12
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|7
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:00:15
|8
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:18
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|11
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|13
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:39
|19
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:01:09
|20
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:17
|23
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:19
|24
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:21
|26
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:26
|27
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:35
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|30
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:32
|31
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:37
|32
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:39
|33
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:42
|34
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:43
|35
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:46
|36
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|37
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:11
|38
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:36
|39
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:38
|40
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:03
|41
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:20
|42
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:30
|43
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:32
|44
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:07:36
|45
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:44
|46
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:08:45
|47
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:56
|48
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:02
|49
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:54
|50
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:55
|51
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:17
|52
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:44
|53
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:31
|54
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:43
|55
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:45
|56
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:11:46
|57
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:28
|58
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:12:36
|59
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:31
|60
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:34
|61
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:37
|62
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:41
|63
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:14:43
|64
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:45
|65
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:49
|66
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:50
|67
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:56
|68
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:04
|69
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:41
|70
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:58
|71
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:03
|72
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:12
|73
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:19
|74
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:27
|75
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:32
|76
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:35
|77
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:40
|78
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:15
|79
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:18:24
|80
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:52
|81
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:56
|82
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:19:03
|83
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:13
|84
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:15
|85
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:16
|86
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:37
|87
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:20:41
|88
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:55
|89
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:04
|90
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:23
|91
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:06
|92
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:30
|93
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:31
|94
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:32
|95
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:37
|96
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|97
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:43
|98
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:17
|100
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:40
|101
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:41
|102
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:47
|103
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:38
|104
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:48
|105
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:52
|106
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:56
|107
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:01
|108
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:20
|110
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:22
|111
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:31
|112
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:34
|113
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|114
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:27:35
|115
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:36
|116
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:37
|117
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:43
|118
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:44
|119
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:29:30
|120
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:31
|121
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:30:19
|122
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:29
|123
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:30:33
|124
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|125
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:30:40
|126
|Bert Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|127
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|128
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:44
|129
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:45
|130
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:46
|131
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:48
|132
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|133
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:49
|134
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|135
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:32:48
|136
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:33:00
|137
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:01
|138
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|139
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|140
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:33:03
|141
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|142
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:33:04
|143
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:33:10
|144
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:33:12
|145
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|146
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:33:13
|147
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:33:14
|148
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:33:15
|149
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:17
|150
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:21
|151
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|28
|pts
|2
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|22
|3
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|7
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|8
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|6
|13
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|14
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|16
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|18
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|19
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|21
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|22
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|23
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|24
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|6:43:27
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:21
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:39
|5
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:14:28
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:26
|7
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:12
|8
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:16
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:30:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|20:12:06
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:23
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:10
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:01
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:04:50
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:53
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:45
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:39
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:14
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:10
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:32
|13
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:51
|14
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:08
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:12
|16
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:21
|17
|Team Katusha
|0:22:38
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:23:52
|19
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:43
