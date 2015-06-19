Sagan equals Tour de Suisse stage win record

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) is pumped with victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan thanking and celebrating with his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) winding up his sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Daniele Bennati relaxes on a scooter at the team bus before the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan's second victory of the 2015 Tour de Suisse in Biel equalled Hugo Koblet and Ferdi Kübler's record of 11 career stage wins at the race. Tinkoff-Saxo took control in the final kilometres of stage 6 with Daniele Bennati delivering the Slovakian national champion to victory ahead of Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), ensuring the 25-year-old moves equal first on stage wins in the history books.

"It wasn't too dangerous but it was very technical," said Sagan. "It was very crazy in the finale. We did a good lead-out train the last two-three kilometers, as in the headwind everybody wanted to be at the front. I took the penultimate turn to the left a little bit back but I gained more speed and I was in second position before the last turn thanks to great help from Bennati. I could start the last part of my sprint after the corner and I won the stage."

Since finishing 23rd at Paris-Roubaix, Sagan has only finished outside the top ten on one occasion, finishing 94th on high mountain stage to Rettenbachgletscher on stage 5, and was quick to thank his teammates for continuing his good run of results.

"I am very happy and today my team once again supported me and thanks to them I could take my second stage win this year. It was a very technical finish but I don't think that it was too dangerous. In fact, if everybody can be at the front it's more difficult than if the front is stretched out," Sagan said. "I'm very happy with the result and I'd like to thank the entire team because they have executed the lead-out train at the finish."

Sagan is currently level with Switzerland's only two Tour de France champions, Koblet and Kübler, on stage wins although he is looking to move into the outright lead with victory on stage 7.

"Ferdi Kübler and Hugo Koblet are the record-holders in the Tour de Suisse with 11 stage wins each and now I'm alongside them. Tomorrow, we will try to beat that record!." Sagan said of the Swiss duo who both win the race overall on three occasions.

Since making his debut at the race in 2011, Sagan has won at least one stage in each edition with 2012 his most successful return as he won four stage and the points classification. The stage 6 victory also saw Sagan extend his lead in the points classification with his tally of 35 points, 15 ahead of race leader Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) who sits second in the classification.