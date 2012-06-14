Trending

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) continued his dominance in the Tour de Suisse, coming from behind to win the sprint of the sixth stage in Bischofszell. In the last few meters he caught and passed Ben Swift (Sky) who finished second, with Allan Davis of Orica-GreenEdge finishing third.

It was Sagan's fourth win in the race, and his 12th on the season.

“The finishes in the Tour de Suisse are never straight so you need to invent something to find some space,” said Sagan. “I had to work harder today firstly to get a leading position in the finale, and secondly to launch the sprint. I went flat out into the last corner so I wouldn’t get boxed in and even brushed the barriers. I was blocked in that moment but as soon as Swift kicked, I knew I could come around and I did.”

Rui Costa (Movistar) remained in the leader's jersey and maintained his eight second lead over Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) and 15 second advantage on Roman Kreuziger (Astana).

It was another day with five ranked climbs, but all category three and four. Four of them came within the final 50km. In quite a change of weather, there was for once no rain on the day.

There were numerous attempts to break away, with Orica-GreenEdge's Michael Albasini being particularly active. But with 30km down a group formed which received the peloton's blessing, and Baden Cooke (Orica-GreenEdge), Vicente Reynes (Lotto Belisol), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Troels Ronning Vinther (Saxo Bank) and Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi) took off.

Unfortunately, Bertogliati was only 1:45 down on GC and quickly assumed the “virtual” race lead. Realizing that his presence would only doom the group, he soon dropped back and the remaining quartet went on their merry way.

Nevertheless, the gap grew only slowly, hitting a maximum of five minutes at about the halfway mark. The stage ended with two laps of a 29km circuit course and the four leaders set off on the first lap with 3:24 lead.

Liquigas-Cannondale had led the way in the early part of the race, but Movistar, around race leader Costa, and Lampre-ISD, with sprinter Alessandro Petacchi, had by now taken over. The gap crept up, though, again hitting four minutes with 40km to go.

That was enough for the field to finally take action and the gap dropped to under three minutes by the 25km marker, and it kept on going down from there.

A number of teams shared the lead work in the final kilometers with everyone wanting to get their good-climbing sprinters into position but the category four Schocherswil at 6km to go proved to be no real barrier. With 5km left Cooke and Reynes were back in the pack as Montaguti and Vinther kept on fighting.

They had no chance against the determined field, however, and were also caught at the 2km banner. Sky led the way into the sprint and Swift jumped for the win around the final corner. But Sagan came up on his right side and passed him in the final few meters to take yet another win.

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:30:08
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
3Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
5Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
9Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
11Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:00:03
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
15Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
18Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
21Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
23Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
24Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
25Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
27Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
28Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
30Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
32Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
33Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
34Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
35Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
36Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
37Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
39Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
41Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
42John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
44Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
45Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
46Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
48Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
49Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
50Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
51Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
52Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
55Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
56Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
57Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:15
59Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
60Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
61Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
62Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
63Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
64Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
65Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
66Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
67Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
68Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
69Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:22
70Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:28
71Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
72Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
73Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
74Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
75Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
76Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
77Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
78Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
79Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
80Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
81Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
82Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:39
83Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:42
84Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
85Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:48
86Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
87Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:51
88Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:56
89Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
90Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:06
91Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:32
92Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:36
93Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:46
95Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:13
96Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:53
97Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:04:52
98Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
100Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
101Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
102Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
103Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
104Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
105Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
107José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
108William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
109Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
112Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
113Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
114Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
115Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
117Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
118Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
120Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
121Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
122Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
123Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
124Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
125Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
126Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
127Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
128Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
129David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:58
130Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:09:43
131Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
132Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
133Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
134Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
135David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
136Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
137Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
138Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
139Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
140Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
141Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
142Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
143Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
144Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
145Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:14:09
146Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
147Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
148Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team

Points
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale25pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling20
3Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team16
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team13
5Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team11
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
8Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi8
9Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team7
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana6
11Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep5
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan2
15Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Waldkirch, 147.9km
1Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank6pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Muolen, 186.1km
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team3
3Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Siglistorfer (Cat. 3) 46.5km
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3
3Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team2
4Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountain 2 - Schocherswill (Cat. 4) 134.2km
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
3Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Argete (Cat. 3) 143.1km
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
3Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
4Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team1

Mountain 4 - Argete (Cat. 3) 172.2km
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team3
3Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
4Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountain 5 - Schocherswill (Cat. 4) 192.4km
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
3Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Swiss riders
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4:30:08
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
4Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
5Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
6Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:56
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:52
8Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:09:43

Teams
1Rabobank Cycling Team13:30:30
2Team Type 1 - Sanofi
3Katusha Team
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Astana Pro Team
6Sky Procycling
7AG2R La Mondiale
8BMC Racing Team0:00:03
9RadioShack-Nissan
10Garmin - Barracuda
11Movistar Team
12Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14FDJ-Big Mat
15Lampre - ISD0:00:15
16Team Saxo Bank0:00:27
17Orica GreenEdge0:00:33
18Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:00
19Lotto Belisol Team0:10:28
20Spidertech Powered By C100:29:03

General classification after stage 6
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team25:23:38
2Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:08
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:15
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:19
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
6Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
8John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:26
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:29
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:32
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:33
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:00:37
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:40
15Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:41
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:47
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:57
18Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:58
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:09
20Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:13
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:01:15
22Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
23Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:39
24Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
25Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:45
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:01:47
27Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:55
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:59
29Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:13
31Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
32Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:27
33Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:33
34Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:44
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:46
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:03:02
38Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:18
39Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:12
40Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:25
41Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:58
42Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:05:00
43Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:44
44Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:26
45Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:33
46Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:06:38
47Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:06:56
48Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:26
49Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:08:40
50Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:47
51Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:09:09
52Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:09:15
53Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:33
54Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:09:39
55Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:53
56Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:20
57Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:47
58Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:48
59Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:56
60Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:12:03
61Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:12:08
62Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:16
63Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:35
64Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:38
65Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:43
66Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:00
67Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:13:09
69Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank0:13:31
70Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:13:43
71Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:47
72Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda0:13:50
73Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:14:11
74Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:14:19
75Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:23
76Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:14:37
77Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:29
78Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:17:31
79Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:17:45
80Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:53
81Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:18:06
82Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:18:10
83Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:19:03
84Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:07
85Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:19:21
86Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:19:55
87Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:12
88Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank0:20:20
89Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:20:26
90Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:15
91Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:22
92José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:49
93Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:22:17
94Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:22:18
95Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:22:35
96Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:22:52
97Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:23:28
98Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:18
99Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
100Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:31
101Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda0:24:39
102Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:24:43
103Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:24:48
104Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:24:59
105Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:18
106Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:26:08
107Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:26:54
108Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:27:32
109Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:42
110Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:28:14
111Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:28:41
112Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:25
113Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:29:45
114Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:29:50
115Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:30:06
116Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:52
117Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:31:38
118Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:31:53
119Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
120Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:32:03
121Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:34:14
122Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:34:28
123Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:34:31
124Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:34:38
125Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:34:39
126Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:35:21
127Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:35
128Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:36:00
129William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:37:14
130Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:16
131Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:10
132Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:38:58
133Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:40:36
134Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:42:07
135Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:42:09
136David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:42:31
137Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:42:41
138David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:43:08
139Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:43:11
140Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:44:33
141Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:46:49
142Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:47:17
143Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:47:28
144Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:47:40
145Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:50:42
146Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:52:13
147Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:52:33
148Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:52:45

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale102pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team36
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling36
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team27
5Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team27
6Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi26
7Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team25
8Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
9Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team22
10Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank19
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18
12Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team18
13Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana17
14Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team16
15Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling16
16Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi16
17Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
18Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14
19Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
20Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana13
21Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan12
22Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
23Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale12
24Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan12
25Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team11
26Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
27Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team10
28Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
29Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat10
30Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
31Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team9
32Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
33Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
34Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
35Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana8
36Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
37Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana8
38Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda8
39Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank7
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale7
41Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana7
42Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
43Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi7
44Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6
45Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling6
46Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
47Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan6
48Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
49Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep6
50Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
51Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6
52Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team6
53John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
54Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep5
55Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
56Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda5
57Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4
58Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
59Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
60Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan3
61Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
62Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
63Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling2
64Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda1

Mountains classification
1Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team21pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale21
3Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan20
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1020
5Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C1017
6Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank17
7Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
8Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda15
9Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi15
10Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
11Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
12John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
13Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team9
14Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank9
15Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling8
16Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling8
17Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
18Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6
19Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling6
20Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
21Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
22Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team6
23Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
24Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank5
25Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
27Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan4
28Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
29Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
30Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep2
31Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
32Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
33Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1
34Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank1

Swiss riders classification
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team25:25:15
2Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:08
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:07
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:56
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:16
6Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:43
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:28:13
8Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:34:23

Teams classification
1Euskaltel - Euskadi76:03:51
2AG2R La Mondiale0:02:33
3Sky Procycling0:02:34
4Katusha Team0:02:45
5BMC Racing Team0:03:43
6Team Saxo Bank0:06:13
7Astana Pro Team0:09:13
8RadioShack-Nissan0:09:16
9Movistar Team0:09:48
10Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:38
11Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:54
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:51
13Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:02
14Garmin - Barracuda0:14:44
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:13
16Lampre - ISD0:21:17
17FDJ-Big Mat0:31:19
18Orica GreenEdge0:32:46
19Lotto Belisol Team1:00:14
20Spidertech Powered By C101:23:38

