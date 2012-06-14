Image 1 of 32 Winner's salute: Sagan is victorious (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 32 Greg Van Avermaet leads the chasing pack round a turn at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 32 Yellow jersey holder: Rui Costa (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 32 Yellow jersey holder Rui Costa corners at pace at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 32 Alessandro Petacchi chases Levi Leipheimer at the 2012 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 32 Breakaway quartet: Montaguti, Vinther, Cooke and Reynes (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 32 Stuart O'Grady (Orica-GreenEdge) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 32 Four of the best: Sagan celebrates in front of the Swiss flag (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 32 Spidertech riders bunch together at stage six of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 32 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 32 Stage five winner Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) couldn't repeat his heroics on stage 6 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 32 That's four wins for Sagan at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 32 Greg Van Amervaet (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 32 The sprint to the line is on (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 32 Frank Schleck maintained his second place in the GC (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 32 Spidertech riders driving up one of the climbs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 32 Another trophy for the Sagan collection (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 32 That's eight ladies who have kissed Sagan so far this week (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 32 Climbing the podium has become a habit for Peter Sagan in recent weeks (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 32 Eventual winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas) mid-race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 32 Movistar protected overall leader Rui Costa (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 32 Martin Eliger (AG2R-LaMondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 32 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 32 Katusha's Luca Paolini (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 32 Lampre did lots of the work at the front of the peloton in stage 6 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 32 Oscar Freire (Katusha) and Matti Breschel (Rabobank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 32 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 32 Damiano Cunego and Peter Sagan in action at stage six of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 32 Rui Costa (Movistar) held on to the yellow leaders jersey after stage six (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 32 Baden Cooke was part of a breakaway that led for 160km (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 32 Rui Costa keeping his power dry in the pack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 32 The breakaway riders pushing hard (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) continued his dominance in the Tour de Suisse, coming from behind to win the sprint of the sixth stage in Bischofszell. In the last few meters he caught and passed Ben Swift (Sky) who finished second, with Allan Davis of Orica-GreenEdge finishing third.

It was Sagan's fourth win in the race, and his 12th on the season.

“The finishes in the Tour de Suisse are never straight so you need to invent something to find some space,” said Sagan. “I had to work harder today firstly to get a leading position in the finale, and secondly to launch the sprint. I went flat out into the last corner so I wouldn’t get boxed in and even brushed the barriers. I was blocked in that moment but as soon as Swift kicked, I knew I could come around and I did.”

Rui Costa (Movistar) remained in the leader's jersey and maintained his eight second lead over Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) and 15 second advantage on Roman Kreuziger (Astana).

It was another day with five ranked climbs, but all category three and four. Four of them came within the final 50km. In quite a change of weather, there was for once no rain on the day.

There were numerous attempts to break away, with Orica-GreenEdge's Michael Albasini being particularly active. But with 30km down a group formed which received the peloton's blessing, and Baden Cooke (Orica-GreenEdge), Vicente Reynes (Lotto Belisol), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Troels Ronning Vinther (Saxo Bank) and Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi) took off.

Unfortunately, Bertogliati was only 1:45 down on GC and quickly assumed the “virtual” race lead. Realizing that his presence would only doom the group, he soon dropped back and the remaining quartet went on their merry way.

Nevertheless, the gap grew only slowly, hitting a maximum of five minutes at about the halfway mark. The stage ended with two laps of a 29km circuit course and the four leaders set off on the first lap with 3:24 lead.

Liquigas-Cannondale had led the way in the early part of the race, but Movistar, around race leader Costa, and Lampre-ISD, with sprinter Alessandro Petacchi, had by now taken over. The gap crept up, though, again hitting four minutes with 40km to go.

That was enough for the field to finally take action and the gap dropped to under three minutes by the 25km marker, and it kept on going down from there.

A number of teams shared the lead work in the final kilometers with everyone wanting to get their good-climbing sprinters into position but the category four Schocherswil at 6km to go proved to be no real barrier. With 5km left Cooke and Reynes were back in the pack as Montaguti and Vinther kept on fighting.

They had no chance against the determined field, however, and were also caught at the 2km banner. Sky led the way into the sprint and Swift jumped for the win around the final corner. But Sagan came up on his right side and passed him in the final few meters to take yet another win.

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:30:08 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 6 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 11 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:00:03 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 18 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 21 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 23 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 24 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 25 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 27 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 28 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 30 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 35 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 36 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 37 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 40 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 41 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 42 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 44 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 45 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 46 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 48 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 50 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 51 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 52 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 55 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 56 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 57 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:15 59 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 60 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 62 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 63 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 64 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 65 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 66 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 67 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 68 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 69 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:22 70 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:28 71 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 72 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 73 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 74 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank 75 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 76 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 77 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 78 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 79 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 80 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 81 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 82 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:39 83 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:42 84 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 85 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:48 86 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 87 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:51 88 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:56 89 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 90 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:06 91 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:32 92 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:36 93 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:46 95 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:13 96 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:53 97 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:04:52 98 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 100 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 101 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 102 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 103 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 104 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 105 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 107 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 108 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 109 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 112 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 113 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 114 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 115 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 117 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 118 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 120 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 121 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 122 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 123 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 124 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 125 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 126 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 127 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 128 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 129 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:58 130 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:43 131 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 132 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 133 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 134 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 135 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 136 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 137 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 138 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 139 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 140 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 141 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 142 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 143 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 144 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 145 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:14:09 146 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 147 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 148 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team

Points 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 5 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 11 6 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 9 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 6 11 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 5 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 2 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Waldkirch, 147.9km 1 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Muolen, 186.1km 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 3 3 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Siglistorfer (Cat. 3) 46.5km 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 3 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 2 4 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountain 2 - Schocherswill (Cat. 4) 134.2km 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 3 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Argete (Cat. 3) 143.1km 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 4 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Mountain 4 - Argete (Cat. 3) 172.2km 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 3 3 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 4 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountain 5 - Schocherswill (Cat. 4) 192.4km 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 3 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Swiss riders 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4:30:08 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 6 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:56 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:52 8 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:09:43

Teams 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 13:30:30 2 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 Katusha Team 4 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Sky Procycling 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 9 RadioShack-Nissan 10 Garmin - Barracuda 11 Movistar Team 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 FDJ-Big Mat 15 Lampre - ISD 0:00:15 16 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:27 17 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:33 18 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:00 19 Lotto Belisol Team 0:10:28 20 Spidertech Powered By C10 0:29:03

General classification after stage 6 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 25:23:38 2 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:08 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:15 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:19 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 6 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:23 8 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:26 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:29 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:32 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:33 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:00:37 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:40 15 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:41 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:47 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:57 18 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:58 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:09 20 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:13 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:01:15 22 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 23 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:39 24 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 25 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:45 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:01:47 27 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:55 28 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:59 29 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:13 31 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 32 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:27 33 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:33 34 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:44 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:46 36 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:03:02 38 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:18 39 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:12 40 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:25 41 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:58 42 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:05:00 43 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:44 44 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:26 45 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:33 46 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:38 47 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:06:56 48 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:26 49 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:08:40 50 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:47 51 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:09:09 52 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:09:15 53 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:33 54 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:09:39 55 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:53 56 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:20 57 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:47 58 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:48 59 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:56 60 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:03 61 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:12:08 62 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:16 63 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:35 64 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:38 65 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:43 66 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:00 67 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:13:09 69 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:31 70 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:13:43 71 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:47 72 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 0:13:50 73 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:14:11 74 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:14:19 75 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:23 76 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:14:37 77 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:29 78 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:17:31 79 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:17:45 80 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:53 81 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:18:06 82 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:18:10 83 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:19:03 84 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:07 85 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:19:21 86 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:19:55 87 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:12 88 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank 0:20:20 89 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:20:26 90 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:15 91 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:22 92 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:49 93 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:22:17 94 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:22:18 95 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:22:35 96 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:22:52 97 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:23:28 98 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:18 99 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 100 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:31 101 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 0:24:39 102 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:24:43 103 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:24:48 104 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:24:59 105 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:18 106 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:26:08 107 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:26:54 108 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:27:32 109 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:42 110 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:28:14 111 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:28:41 112 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:25 113 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:29:45 114 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:29:50 115 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:30:06 116 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:52 117 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:31:38 118 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:31:53 119 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 120 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:32:03 121 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:34:14 122 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:34:28 123 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:34:31 124 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:34:38 125 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:34:39 126 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:35:21 127 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:35 128 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:36:00 129 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:37:14 130 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:16 131 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:38:10 132 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:38:58 133 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:40:36 134 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:42:07 135 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:42:09 136 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:42:31 137 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:42:41 138 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:43:08 139 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:43:11 140 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:44:33 141 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:46:49 142 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:47:17 143 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:47:28 144 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:47:40 145 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:50:42 146 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:52:13 147 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:52:33 148 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:52:45

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 36 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 27 5 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 27 6 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 7 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 25 8 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 9 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 10 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 19 11 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 12 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 18 13 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 17 14 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 16 15 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 16 16 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 16 17 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 19 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 20 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 13 21 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 12 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 23 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 12 24 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 12 25 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 26 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 27 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 10 28 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 29 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 10 30 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 31 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 9 32 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 33 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 34 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 35 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 8 36 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 37 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 8 38 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 8 39 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 7 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 7 41 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 7 42 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 43 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 7 44 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 45 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 46 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 6 48 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 49 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 6 50 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 51 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 52 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 6 53 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 54 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 5 55 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 56 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 5 57 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4 58 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 59 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 60 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 3 61 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 62 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 63 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 2 64 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 1

Mountains classification 1 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 21 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 21 3 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 20 4 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 20 5 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 17 6 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 17 7 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 8 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 15 9 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 15 10 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 12 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 13 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 14 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 9 15 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 16 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 17 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 18 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 19 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 6 20 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 21 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 22 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 6 23 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 24 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 5 25 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 27 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 4 28 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 29 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 30 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 2 31 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 32 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 33 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1 34 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 1

Swiss riders classification 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25:25:15 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:08 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:07 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:56 5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:16 6 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:43 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:28:13 8 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:34:23