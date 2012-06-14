Sagan wins stage 6 in Bischofszell
Rui Costa retains GC lead
Stage 6: Wittnau - Bischofszell
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) continued his dominance in the Tour de Suisse, coming from behind to win the sprint of the sixth stage in Bischofszell. In the last few meters he caught and passed Ben Swift (Sky) who finished second, with Allan Davis of Orica-GreenEdge finishing third.
It was Sagan's fourth win in the race, and his 12th on the season.
“The finishes in the Tour de Suisse are never straight so you need to invent something to find some space,” said Sagan. “I had to work harder today firstly to get a leading position in the finale, and secondly to launch the sprint. I went flat out into the last corner so I wouldn’t get boxed in and even brushed the barriers. I was blocked in that moment but as soon as Swift kicked, I knew I could come around and I did.”
Rui Costa (Movistar) remained in the leader's jersey and maintained his eight second lead over Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) and 15 second advantage on Roman Kreuziger (Astana).
It was another day with five ranked climbs, but all category three and four. Four of them came within the final 50km. In quite a change of weather, there was for once no rain on the day.
There were numerous attempts to break away, with Orica-GreenEdge's Michael Albasini being particularly active. But with 30km down a group formed which received the peloton's blessing, and Baden Cooke (Orica-GreenEdge), Vicente Reynes (Lotto Belisol), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Troels Ronning Vinther (Saxo Bank) and Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi) took off.
Unfortunately, Bertogliati was only 1:45 down on GC and quickly assumed the “virtual” race lead. Realizing that his presence would only doom the group, he soon dropped back and the remaining quartet went on their merry way.
Nevertheless, the gap grew only slowly, hitting a maximum of five minutes at about the halfway mark. The stage ended with two laps of a 29km circuit course and the four leaders set off on the first lap with 3:24 lead.
Liquigas-Cannondale had led the way in the early part of the race, but Movistar, around race leader Costa, and Lampre-ISD, with sprinter Alessandro Petacchi, had by now taken over. The gap crept up, though, again hitting four minutes with 40km to go.
That was enough for the field to finally take action and the gap dropped to under three minutes by the 25km marker, and it kept on going down from there.
A number of teams shared the lead work in the final kilometers with everyone wanting to get their good-climbing sprinters into position but the category four Schocherswil at 6km to go proved to be no real barrier. With 5km left Cooke and Reynes were back in the pack as Montaguti and Vinther kept on fighting.
They had no chance against the determined field, however, and were also caught at the 2km banner. Sky led the way into the sprint and Swift jumped for the win around the final corner. But Sagan came up on his right side and passed him in the final few meters to take yet another win.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:30:08
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|11
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:00:03
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|21
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|23
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|24
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|25
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|27
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|28
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|36
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|37
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|41
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|42
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|44
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|45
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|46
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|48
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|50
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|51
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|52
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|54
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|55
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|56
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|57
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:15
|59
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|60
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|62
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|63
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|64
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|66
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|67
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|69
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:22
|70
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:28
|71
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|72
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|73
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|74
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|75
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|76
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|77
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|78
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|79
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|80
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|81
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|82
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|83
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:42
|84
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:48
|86
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|87
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:51
|88
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:56
|89
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|90
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:06
|91
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|92
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:36
|93
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:46
|95
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:13
|96
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|97
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:52
|98
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|100
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|101
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|102
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|103
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|104
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|105
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|107
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|109
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|111
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|112
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|113
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|114
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|115
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|117
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|118
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|119
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|120
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|121
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|122
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|123
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|124
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|125
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|127
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|128
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|129
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:58
|130
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:43
|131
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|132
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|133
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|134
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|135
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|136
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|138
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|139
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|140
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|141
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|142
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|143
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|144
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|145
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:09
|146
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|148
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|11
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|9
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|6
|11
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|5
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|3
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|4
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|3
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|3
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|3
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4:30:08
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|6
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:56
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:52
|8
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:43
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|13:30:30
|2
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|Katusha Team
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Sky Procycling
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|9
|RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Garmin - Barracuda
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|FDJ-Big Mat
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:15
|16
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:27
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:33
|18
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:00
|19
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:10:28
|20
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:29:03
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|25:23:38
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:08
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:15
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:19
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|6
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|8
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:26
|10
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:29
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:32
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:33
|13
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:00:37
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:40
|15
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:41
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:57
|18
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:58
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|20
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:13
|21
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:01:15
|22
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|23
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:39
|24
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|25
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:45
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:47
|27
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:55
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:59
|29
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:13
|31
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|32
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:27
|33
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:33
|34
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:44
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:46
|36
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:03:02
|38
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:18
|39
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:12
|40
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|41
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:58
|42
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:00
|43
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:44
|44
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:26
|45
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:33
|46
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:38
|47
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:06:56
|48
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:26
|49
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:08:40
|50
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:47
|51
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:09
|52
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:09:15
|53
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:33
|54
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:09:39
|55
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:53
|56
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:20
|57
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:47
|58
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:48
|59
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:56
|60
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:03
|61
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:12:08
|62
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:16
|63
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:35
|64
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:38
|65
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:43
|66
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:00
|67
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:13:09
|69
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:31
|70
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:13:43
|71
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:47
|72
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:13:50
|73
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:14:11
|74
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:14:19
|75
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:23
|76
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:37
|77
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:29
|78
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:17:31
|79
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:17:45
|80
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:53
|81
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:18:06
|82
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:18:10
|83
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:19:03
|84
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:07
|85
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:19:21
|86
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:19:55
|87
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:12
|88
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|0:20:20
|89
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:20:26
|90
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:15
|91
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:22
|92
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:49
|93
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:22:17
|94
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:22:18
|95
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:22:35
|96
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:22:52
|97
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:23:28
|98
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:18
|99
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|100
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:31
|101
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:24:39
|102
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:24:43
|103
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:24:48
|104
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:24:59
|105
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:18
|106
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:26:08
|107
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:26:54
|108
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:27:32
|109
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:42
|110
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:28:14
|111
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:28:41
|112
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:25
|113
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:29:45
|114
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:29:50
|115
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:06
|116
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:52
|117
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:31:38
|118
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:31:53
|119
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|120
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:03
|121
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:34:14
|122
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:34:28
|123
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:34:31
|124
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:34:38
|125
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:34:39
|126
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:35:21
|127
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:35
|128
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:36:00
|129
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:37:14
|130
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:16
|131
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:38:10
|132
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:38:58
|133
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:40:36
|134
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:42:07
|135
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:42:09
|136
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:42:31
|137
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:42:41
|138
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:43:08
|139
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:43:11
|140
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:33
|141
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:46:49
|142
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:47:17
|143
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:47:28
|144
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:47:40
|145
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:50:42
|146
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:52:13
|147
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:52:33
|148
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:52:45
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|36
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|5
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|27
|6
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|7
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|8
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|9
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|10
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|11
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|12
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|18
|13
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|17
|14
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|16
|15
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|16
|16
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|16
|17
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|18
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|19
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|20
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|13
|21
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|22
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|23
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|24
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|25
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|26
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|27
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|28
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|29
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|30
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|31
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|9
|32
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|33
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|34
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|35
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|8
|36
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|37
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|8
|38
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|8
|39
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|41
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|7
|42
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|43
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|7
|44
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|45
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|46
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|47
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|48
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|49
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|6
|50
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|51
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|52
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|53
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|54
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|5
|55
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|56
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|5
|57
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|58
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|59
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|60
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|61
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|62
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|63
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|2
|64
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|1
|1
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|3
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|4
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|20
|5
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|17
|6
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|7
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|8
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|15
|9
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|15
|10
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|12
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|13
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|14
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|15
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|16
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|17
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|19
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|6
|20
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|21
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|22
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|23
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|24
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|25
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|27
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|28
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|29
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|30
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|2
|31
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|32
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|33
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|34
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25:25:15
|2
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:08
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:56
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:16
|6
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:43
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:28:13
|8
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:34:23
|1
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|76:03:51
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:33
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:34
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:02:45
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:43
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:13
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:13
|8
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:16
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:09:48
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:38
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:54
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:51
|13
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:02
|14
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:14:44
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:13
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|0:21:17
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:31:19
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:46
|19
|Lotto Belisol Team
|1:00:14
|20
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:23:38
