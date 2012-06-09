Sagan wins stage 1 at Tour de Suisse
Slovak tops Cancellara in opening time trial
Stage 1: Lugano (ITT) -
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) flew along the 7.3km time trial course in the opening stage of the Tour de Suisse, taking on every risk on his way to victory and the first leader's jersey of the race, with a time of 9:43. He beat none other than homeland favourite Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan), by four seconds, with Sagan's teammate Moreno Moser third at seven seconds.
"I'm really happy for this moment when everything is going well," said Sagan. "I'm not sure in the chrono, but over short distances, similar to a prologue, I can maximize my power. It was a technical course that I carefully studied in the morning. I had fun and felt comfortable.
"It's a great morale boost, what I need to continue my path towards the Tour de France. Now I will concentrate on the next stages: those in the mountains to work hard and improve in strength, the others to help the team achieve new successes."
The 7.3km city course through Lugano may well have looked familiar, as it was the identical course from last year. Cancellara had won here the last two years, but was unable to repeat that today.
Martin Elmiger of AG2R was the first rider to break the 10 minute mark, but his time was soon broken by Moreno Moser of Liguigas-Cannondale, who came in at 9:50.
Fränk Schleck was trying to make things good again in Switzerland after dropping out of the Giro d'Italia, and put in a decent time of 10:19. Tom Danielson of Garmin-Barracuda came in only three seconds faster.
Cancellara showed that he is perhaps now finally fully recovered from the shattered collarbone he suffered in the Tour of Flanders. He was surprisingly far down at the first intermediate time check, but made up enormous amounts of time on the final half of the course, coming in three seconds faster than Moser.
His time atop the leader board didn't last long, though, as Sagan blitzed the course. He set a new best time at the intermediate time check, and took every chance on the last half with its tricky descent. It paid off, as he jetted across the line four seconds faster than Cancellara.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:43
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:04
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:07
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|5
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:15
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:00:18
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:19
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:22
|11
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:23
|13
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|17
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|19
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|20
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|22
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:00:27
|23
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|24
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:32
|28
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|29
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|30
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|31
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|32
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:34
|33
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:35
|35
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:36
|38
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|39
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|40
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|42
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|44
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|45
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|46
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:38
|47
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|48
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|49
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|50
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:39
|51
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|53
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|54
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|56
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|57
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|58
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|59
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|61
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|62
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|63
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|64
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|65
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:43
|66
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|67
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:44
|68
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|71
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:45
|72
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|73
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|74
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|75
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|76
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:48
|77
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|79
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|81
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|82
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:50
|83
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|85
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|86
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|87
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:51
|88
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|89
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:52
|91
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|92
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:53
|93
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|94
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|95
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:54
|96
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|97
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:55
|98
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|102
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:56
|103
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|104
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:57
|107
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|109
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|110
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:58
|111
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|112
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:59
|114
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|115
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:03
|116
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|117
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|118
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:04
|119
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|120
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|121
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:05
|122
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|123
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|124
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:07
|125
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|126
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|127
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|128
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|129
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|130
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|131
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|133
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:10
|134
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|135
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:11
|136
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:01:12
|137
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|138
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:13
|139
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|140
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|141
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:14
|142
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|143
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|144
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:15
|145
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|146
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:17
|147
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|148
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:18
|149
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:19
|150
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|151
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|152
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|153
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|154
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|155
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:27
|156
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:29
|157
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:31
|158
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:32
|159
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:40
|160
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:50
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|5
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|8
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|6
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|5
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|11
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|2
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:50
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:08
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:29
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|10
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:58
|11
|Sky Procycling
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:09
|14
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:17
|15
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:21
|16
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:29
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:37
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:46
|19
|Katusha Team
|0:01:47
|20
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:17
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:43
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:04
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:07
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|5
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:15
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:00:18
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:19
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:22
|11
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:23
|13
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|17
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|19
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|20
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|22
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:00:27
|23
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|24
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:32
|28
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|29
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|30
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|31
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|32
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:34
|33
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:35
|35
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:36
|38
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|39
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|40
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|42
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|44
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|45
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|46
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:38
|47
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|48
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|49
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|50
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:39
|51
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|53
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|54
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|56
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|57
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|58
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|59
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|61
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|62
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|63
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|64
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|65
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:43
|66
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|67
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:44
|68
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|71
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:45
|72
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|73
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|74
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|75
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|76
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:48
|77
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|79
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|81
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|82
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:50
|83
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|85
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|86
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|87
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:51
|88
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|89
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:52
|91
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|92
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:53
|93
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|94
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|95
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:54
|96
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|97
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:55
|98
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|102
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:56
|103
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|104
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:57
|107
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|109
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|110
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:58
|111
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|112
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:59
|114
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|115
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:03
|116
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|117
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|118
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:04
|119
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|120
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|121
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:05
|122
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|123
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|124
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:07
|125
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|126
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|127
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|128
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|129
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|130
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|131
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|133
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:10
|134
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|135
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:11
|136
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:01:12
|137
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|138
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:13
|139
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|140
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|141
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:14
|142
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|143
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|144
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:15
|145
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|146
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:17
|147
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|148
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:18
|149
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:19
|150
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|151
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|152
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|153
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|154
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|155
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:27
|156
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:29
|157
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:31
|158
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:32
|159
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:40
|160
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:50
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|5
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|8
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|6
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|5
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|11
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|2
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:50
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:08
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:29
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|10
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:58
|11
|Sky Procycling
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:09
|14
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:17
|15
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:21
|16
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:29
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:37
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:46
|19
|Katusha Team
|0:01:47
|20
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:17
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy