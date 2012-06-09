Trending

Sagan wins stage 1 at Tour de Suisse

Slovak tops Cancellara in opening time trial

Image 1 of 31

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 31

Lars Nordhaug (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 31

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 31

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 31

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 31

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 31

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 31

Peter Sagan beat Fabian Cancellara in his own back yard

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 31

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 31

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in yellow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 31

Michael Albasini (GreenEDGE)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 31

Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 31

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 31

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 31

Frank Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 31

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) makes a new friend

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 31

Moreno Moser (Liquigas - Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 31

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) finished second

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 31

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) races towards the yellow jersey in the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 31

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in yellow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 31

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 31

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEDGE)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 31

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 31

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the opening prologue

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 31

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 31

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 31

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 31

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in time trial mode

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 31

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in yellow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 31

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil - DCM)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 31

Frank Schleck warms up

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) flew along the 7.3km time trial course in the opening stage of the Tour de Suisse, taking on every risk on his way to victory and the first leader's jersey of the race, with a time of 9:43. He beat none other than homeland favourite Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan), by four seconds, with Sagan's teammate Moreno Moser third at seven seconds.

"I'm really happy for this moment when everything is going well," said Sagan. "I'm not sure in the chrono, but over short distances, similar to a prologue, I can maximize my power. It was a technical course that I carefully studied in the morning. I had fun and felt comfortable.

"It's a great morale boost, what I need to continue my path towards the Tour de France. Now I will concentrate on the next stages: those in the mountains to work hard and improve in strength, the others to help the team achieve new successes."

The 7.3km city course through Lugano may well have looked familiar, as it was the identical course from last year. Cancellara had won here the last two years, but was unable to repeat that today.

Martin Elmiger of AG2R was the first rider to break the 10 minute mark, but his time was soon broken by Moreno Moser of Liguigas-Cannondale, who came in at 9:50.

Fränk Schleck was trying to make things good again in Switzerland after dropping out of the Giro d'Italia, and put in a decent time of 10:19. Tom Danielson of Garmin-Barracuda came in only three seconds faster.

Cancellara showed that he is perhaps now finally fully recovered from the shattered collarbone he suffered in the Tour of Flanders. He was surprisingly far down at the first intermediate time check, but made up enormous amounts of time on the final half of the course, coming in three seconds faster than Moser.

His time atop the leader board didn't last long, though, as Sagan blitzed the course. He set a new best time at the intermediate time check, and took every chance on the last half with its tricky descent. It paid off, as he jetted across the line four seconds faster than Cancellara.

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:43
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:04
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:07
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:11
5Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:00:15
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:17
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:00:18
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:19
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:20
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:22
11Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:23
13Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
16Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
17Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
19Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
20Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
22Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:00:27
23Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
24Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:32
28José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:33
29Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
30Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
31Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
32Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:34
33John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:35
35Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
36Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:36
38Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
39Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
40Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
42Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
43Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
44Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
45Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
46Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:38
47Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
48Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
49Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
50Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:39
51Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
53Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:40
54Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
55Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:00:41
56Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
57Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
58Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
59Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
61Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
62Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
63Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
64Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
65Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:43
66Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
67Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank0:00:44
68Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
70Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
71Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:45
72Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
73Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
74Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
75Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:47
76Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:48
77Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
78Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
79Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
80Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
81Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
82Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:50
83Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
85Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
86Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
87Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:00:51
88Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
89Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:52
91Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
92Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:53
93Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
94Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
95Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:54
96Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
97Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:55
98Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
100Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
102Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:00:56
103Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
104Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
105Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:57
107Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
109Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
110Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:58
111Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
112Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:59
114Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:00
115David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:03
116Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
117Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
118Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:04
119William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
120Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
121Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:05
122Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
123Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
124Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:07
125Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
126Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
127Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
128Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
129Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
130Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
131Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
132Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
133Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:10
134Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
135Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:11
136Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:01:12
137Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
138Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:13
139Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
140Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
141Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:14
142Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
143Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
144Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:15
145Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
146Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:17
147David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
148Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:18
149Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:19
150Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:20
151Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
152Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
153Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
154Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:26
155Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:27
156Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:29
157Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:31
158Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:32
159Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:40
160Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:50

Points
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan12
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale9
5Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana8
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep6
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana5
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan3
11Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling2
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan1

Teams
1Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:50
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:08
3Astana Pro Team0:00:26
4Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:29
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:33
6AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
7Orica GreenEdge
8BMC Racing Team0:00:42
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
10Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:58
11Sky Procycling
12Movistar Team0:00:59
13Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:09
14Lotto Belisol Team0:01:17
15Team Saxo Bank0:01:21
16Garmin - Barracuda0:01:29
17FDJ-Big Mat0:01:37
18Lampre - ISD0:01:46
19Katusha Team0:01:47
20Spidertech Powered By C100:02:17

General classification after stage 1
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:43
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:04
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:07
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:11
5Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:00:15
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:17
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:00:18
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:19
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:20
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:22
11Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:23
13Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
16Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
17Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
19Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
20Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
22Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:00:27
23Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
24Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:32
28José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:33
29Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
30Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
31Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
32Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:34
33John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:35
35Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
36Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:36
38Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
39Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
40Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
42Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
43Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
44Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
45Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
46Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:38
47Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
48Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
49Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
50Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:39
51Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
53Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:40
54Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
55Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:00:41
56Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
57Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
58Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
59Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
61Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
62Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
63Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
64Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
65Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:43
66Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
67Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank0:00:44
68Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
70Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
71Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:45
72Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
73Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
74Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
75Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:47
76Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:48
77Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
78Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
79Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
80Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
81Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
82Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:50
83Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
85Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
86Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
87Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:00:51
88Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
89Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:52
91Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
92Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:53
93Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
94Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
95Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:54
96Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
97Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:55
98Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
100Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
102Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:00:56
103Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
104Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
105Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:57
107Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
109Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
110Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:58
111Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
112Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:59
114Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:00
115David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:03
116Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
117Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
118Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:04
119William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
120Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
121Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:05
122Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
123Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
124Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:07
125Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
126Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
127Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
128Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
129Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
130Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
131Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
132Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
133Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:10
134Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
135Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:11
136Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:01:12
137Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
138Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:13
139Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
140Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
141Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:14
142Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
143Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
144Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:15
145Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
146Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:17
147David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
148Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:18
149Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:19
150Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:20
151Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
152Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
153Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
154Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:26
155Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:27
156Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:29
157Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:31
158Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:32
159Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:40
160Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:50

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan12
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale9
5Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana8
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep6
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana5
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan3
11Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling2
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan1

Teams classification
1Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:50
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:08
3Astana Pro Team0:00:26
4Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:29
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:33
6AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
7Orica GreenEdge
8BMC Racing Team0:00:42
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
10Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:58
11Sky Procycling
12Movistar Team0:00:59
13Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:09
14Lotto Belisol Team0:01:17
15Team Saxo Bank0:01:21
16Garmin - Barracuda0:01:29
17FDJ-Big Mat0:01:37
18Lampre - ISD0:01:46
19Katusha Team0:01:47
20Spidertech Powered By C100:02:17

