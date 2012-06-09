Image 1 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 31 Lars Nordhaug (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 31 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 31 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 31 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 31 Peter Sagan beat Fabian Cancellara in his own back yard (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 31 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 31 Michael Albasini (GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 31 Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 31 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 31 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 31 Frank Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) makes a new friend (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 31 Moreno Moser (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 31 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) finished second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) races towards the yellow jersey in the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 31 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 31 Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 31 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the opening prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 31 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in time trial mode (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 31 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 31 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 31 Frank Schleck warms up (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) flew along the 7.3km time trial course in the opening stage of the Tour de Suisse, taking on every risk on his way to victory and the first leader's jersey of the race, with a time of 9:43. He beat none other than homeland favourite Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan), by four seconds, with Sagan's teammate Moreno Moser third at seven seconds.

"I'm really happy for this moment when everything is going well," said Sagan. "I'm not sure in the chrono, but over short distances, similar to a prologue, I can maximize my power. It was a technical course that I carefully studied in the morning. I had fun and felt comfortable.

"It's a great morale boost, what I need to continue my path towards the Tour de France. Now I will concentrate on the next stages: those in the mountains to work hard and improve in strength, the others to help the team achieve new successes."

The 7.3km city course through Lugano may well have looked familiar, as it was the identical course from last year. Cancellara had won here the last two years, but was unable to repeat that today.

Martin Elmiger of AG2R was the first rider to break the 10 minute mark, but his time was soon broken by Moreno Moser of Liguigas-Cannondale, who came in at 9:50.

Fränk Schleck was trying to make things good again in Switzerland after dropping out of the Giro d'Italia, and put in a decent time of 10:19. Tom Danielson of Garmin-Barracuda came in only three seconds faster.

Cancellara showed that he is perhaps now finally fully recovered from the shattered collarbone he suffered in the Tour of Flanders. He was surprisingly far down at the first intermediate time check, but made up enormous amounts of time on the final half of the course, coming in three seconds faster than Moser.

His time atop the leader board didn't last long, though, as Sagan blitzed the course. He set a new best time at the intermediate time check, and took every chance on the last half with its tricky descent. It paid off, as he jetted across the line four seconds faster than Cancellara.

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:43 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:04 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:07 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:11 5 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:00:15 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:17 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:00:18 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:19 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:20 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:22 11 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:23 13 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 17 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 19 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 20 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 22 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:00:27 23 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 24 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:32 28 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:33 29 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 30 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 32 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:34 33 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:35 35 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:36 38 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 39 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 40 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 42 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 44 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 45 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 46 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:38 47 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 48 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 49 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 50 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:39 51 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 53 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:40 54 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:00:41 56 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 57 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 58 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 59 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 61 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 62 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 63 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 64 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 65 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:43 66 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 67 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:44 68 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 69 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 71 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:45 72 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 73 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 74 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 75 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:47 76 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:48 77 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 78 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 79 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 81 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 82 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:50 83 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 85 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 86 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 87 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:51 88 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 89 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:52 91 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 92 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:53 93 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 94 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 95 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:54 96 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 97 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:55 98 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 100 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 101 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 102 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:00:56 103 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 104 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 105 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:57 107 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 109 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 110 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:58 111 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 112 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:59 114 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:00 115 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:03 116 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 117 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 118 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:04 119 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 120 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 121 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:05 122 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 123 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 124 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:07 125 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 126 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 127 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 128 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 129 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 130 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 131 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 132 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 133 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:10 134 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 135 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:11 136 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:01:12 137 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 138 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:13 139 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 140 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 141 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:14 142 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 143 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 144 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:15 145 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 146 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:17 147 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 148 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:18 149 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:19 150 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:20 151 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 152 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 153 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 154 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:26 155 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:27 156 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:29 157 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:31 158 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:32 159 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:40 160 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:50

Points 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 12 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 9 5 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 8 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 6 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 5 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 3 11 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 2 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Teams 1 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:50 2 RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:08 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:26 4 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:29 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:33 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 7 Orica GreenEdge 8 BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 10 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:58 11 Sky Procycling 12 Movistar Team 0:00:59 13 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:09 14 Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:17 15 Team Saxo Bank 0:01:21 16 Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:29 17 FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:37 18 Lampre - ISD 0:01:46 19 Katusha Team 0:01:47 20 Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:17

General classification after stage 1 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:43 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:04 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:07 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:11 5 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:00:15 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:17 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:00:18 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:19 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:20 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:22 11 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:23 13 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 17 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 19 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 20 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 22 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:00:27 23 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 24 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:32 28 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:33 29 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 30 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 32 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:34 33 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:35 35 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:36 38 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 39 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 40 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 42 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 44 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 45 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 46 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:38 47 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 48 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 49 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 50 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:39 51 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 53 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:40 54 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:00:41 56 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 57 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 58 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 59 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 61 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 62 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 63 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 64 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 65 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:43 66 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 67 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:44 68 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 69 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 71 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:45 72 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 73 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 74 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 75 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:47 76 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:48 77 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 78 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 79 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 81 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 82 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:50 83 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 85 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 86 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 87 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:51 88 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 89 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:52 91 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 92 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:53 93 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 94 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 95 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:54 96 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 97 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:55 98 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 100 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 101 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 102 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:00:56 103 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 104 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 105 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:57 107 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 109 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 110 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:58 111 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 112 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:59 114 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:00 115 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:03 116 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 117 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 118 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:04 119 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 120 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 121 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:05 122 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 123 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 124 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:07 125 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 126 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 127 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 128 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 129 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 130 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 131 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 132 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 133 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:10 134 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 135 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:11 136 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:01:12 137 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 138 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:13 139 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 140 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 141 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:14 142 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 143 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 144 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:15 145 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 146 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:17 147 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 148 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:18 149 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:19 150 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:20 151 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 152 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 153 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 154 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:26 155 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:27 156 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:29 157 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:31 158 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:32 159 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:40 160 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:50

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 12 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 9 5 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 8 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 6 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 5 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 3 11 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 2 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 1