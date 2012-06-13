Image 1 of 43 Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 43 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the points competition. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 43 Rui Costa (Movistar) retains the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 43 Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) leads the mountains classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 43 Rui Costa (Movistar) crosses the line safely in yellow. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 43 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) won the bunch sprint behind. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 43 IMG_4359 - Oscar Pujol with autograph his fan (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 43 Klaas Lodewyck (BMC Racing Team) came home off the back of the break. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 43 Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) takes his first professional win on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 43 Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) is the best-placed Swiss rider on GC. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 43 Swiss champion Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 43 Stage 5 winner Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 43 Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) held off the late charge from Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) to win stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 43 Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) celebrates victory in stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 43 Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) won his first race as a professional in stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 43 Tour de Suisse leader Rui Costa (Movistar) in action during stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 43 Rui Costa (Movistar) remains in the Tour de Suisse leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 43 Tour de Suisse leader Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 43 Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) outsprints his breakaway companions to win stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 43 Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) is the new mountains leader. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 43 Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) senses victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 43 Rui Costa (Movistar) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 43 Rui Costa (Movistar) is happy to remain in yellow. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 43 Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar) at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 43 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 43 Damianp Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was second overall last season. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 43 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) in action at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 43 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) fell short in the finale. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 43 Eventual winner Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) leads the break. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 43 Salvatore Puccio (Sky) in the break. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 43 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) will ride the Tour de France in the service of Peter Sagan. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 43 Stuart O'Grady (Orica-GreenEdge) has a wealth of experience. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 43 Oscar Freire (Katusha) in the peloton. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 43 Assan Bazayev (Astana) in action. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 43 Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) in now in green. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 43 Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 43 Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 43 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) crosses the line. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 43 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 43 Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) takes the win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 43 Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) showed his nous in the sprint. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 43 Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) knows he has the win in the bag. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 43 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) sets the pace in the break. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) triumphed on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse with a powerful sprint into Gansingen to take his first professional win. The 26-year-old beat Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Salvatore Puccio (Sky). Rui Costa (Movistar) retained his overall lead.

It marked just the second win for a Russian in a Katusha jersey in 2012, but most surprisingly of all, the stage outcome provided a respite from Peter Sagan's dominant run of three wins in four days.

With the mountain stages of the race on the horizon and with four days of racing in their legs, the peloton was willing to see a group of seven riders go clear after just 11 kilometres of racing.

With six category three climbs to conquer, with the last one coming some 16km before the finish, the outcome was far from certain but with Daniel Oss (Liquigas) present, the break's chances quickly increased.

No other sprint teams were determined to chase for Sagan to simply outclass them again and with Isaichev, Salvatore Puccio (Sky), Klaas Lodewyck (BMC), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Sebastien Minard (AG2R) and Karsten Kroon (Saxo Bank) for company Oss - one of Sagan's lead-out men was allowed to press on. With 145km to go, a gap of over nine minutes was established, with a peak of over 10 minutes reached at one point.

With Puccio at over 13 minutes down on GC, but Costa's closest rival, Movistar was obliged to provide some form of containment and dutifully kept the gap at a stable 10 minutes for most of the stage.

The stage winner would therefore come from the break of seven. Oss, like so many other leadout men, is a fine sprinter in his own right, and was the quickest finisher present. Kroon, with his vast experience but slowing legs, and Puccio with his unknown capabilities, were the most dangerous, but all three were no match for the Isaichev's strength and determination - the Katusha rider closed down several attacks with ease in the final kilometres.

It was Lodewyck who blinked first with a tentative attack to test the waters with 20 kilometres remaining. BMC, without a stage win in its home tour, saw its man go clear again moments later as the final climb came into the frame but by now Lodewyck was a spent force. Perez and Isaichev led the chase and by the top of the climb, BMC's card had been caught and dropped.

It was now down to six and with the gap still at 10 minutes, the break could all afford to slow and watch each other. Kroon appeared to realise that Isaichev was the strongest rider, gluing himself to the Katusha rider's back wheel for much of the last 10 kilometres as Perez attempted to go clear. Oss was the first to react, with Kroon for once dislocating himself from Isaichev's shadow.

However the Russian quickly closed the move down and when another attack came, this time from Minard, it was Oss who was forced to set pace for the majority of the chase.

With just three kilometres to go, Minard made his move, a by far the most vicious attack, but Perez and Oss, again, closed the Frenchman down.

And Oss remained at the front as the six men approached the final few hundred meters, the worst place for a now visibly tired sprinter to be. Isaychev, sitting back powered through, Perez desperate to cling to his coattails, but the Russian proved too strong.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 4:58:28 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 4 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 5 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:05 7 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:50 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:07 9 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 11 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 12 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 16 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 19 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 23 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 24 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 25 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 29 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 30 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 31 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 33 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 35 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 36 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 37 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 38 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 41 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 43 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 44 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 45 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 47 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 48 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 50 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 51 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 53 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 57 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 58 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 59 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 60 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 61 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 62 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 64 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 65 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 68 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 69 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 72 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 74 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 75 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 76 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 77 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 78 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 80 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 81 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 82 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 84 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 87 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 88 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 89 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 90 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 91 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 92 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 93 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 94 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 95 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 96 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 97 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 98 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 100 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 101 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 102 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 103 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 104 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 105 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 106 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 107 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 108 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 109 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 111 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 112 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 113 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 114 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 115 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 116 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 117 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 118 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 119 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 120 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 121 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 122 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 123 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 124 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank 125 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 126 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 127 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 128 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 129 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 130 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:33 132 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:11:49 133 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:55 134 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 135 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 136 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 137 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 138 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 139 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 140 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 141 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 142 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 143 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 144 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 145 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 146 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 147 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 148 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:12:27 DNF Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNS Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda

Sprint 1 - Oberbözberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 6 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 3 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Frick # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 25 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 3 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 16 4 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 13 5 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 7 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 9 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 11 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 5 12 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Staffelegg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 3 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 2 - Benkerjoch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 4 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 3 - Bürersteig # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 3 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 4 - Kaistenberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 3 3 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 5 - Bürersteig # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 3 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 6 - Kaistenberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 4 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 1

Best young Swiss rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5:09:35 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 4 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:48 8 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La mondiale 15:17:38 2 Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 Team Saxo bank 4 Katusha Team 5 Sky Procycling 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:05 7 BMC Racing Team 0:01:50 8 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:11:07 9 RadioShack-Nissan 10 Movistar Team 11 FDJ-BigMat 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 14 Lotto-Belisol Team 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Garmin-Barracuda 17 Spidertech Powered by C10 18 Lampre - ISD 19 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 20 Orica GreenEDGE

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 20:53:27 2 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:08 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:15 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:19 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 6 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:23 8 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:26 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:29 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:32 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:33 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:00:37 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:40 15 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:41 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:47 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:57 18 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:58 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:01 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:09 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:01:15 22 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 23 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:39 24 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 25 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:45 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:01:47 27 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:55 28 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:59 29 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:01 31 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:13 32 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:15 33 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:33 34 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:44 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:46 36 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:03:02 38 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:18 39 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:12 40 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:25 41 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:58 42 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:05:03 43 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:47 44 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:56 45 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:59 46 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:07 47 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:21 48 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:06:26 49 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 50 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:14 51 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:11 53 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:08:26 54 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:39 55 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:08:40 56 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:47 57 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:09:15 58 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:27 59 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:09:30 60 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:34 61 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:36 62 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:09:42 63 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:53 64 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:08 65 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:33 66 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:32 67 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:50 68 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:58 69 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:29 70 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:30 71 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:12:44 72 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:12:56 73 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:04 74 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:13:13 75 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:19 76 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:13:21 77 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:36 78 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:41 79 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 0:13:50 80 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:56 81 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:13:58 82 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:14:14 83 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:18 84 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:59 85 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:00 86 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:17:28 87 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:17:31 88 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:17:47 89 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:18:28 90 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:18:34 91 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:18:39 92 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:29 93 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:42 94 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 95 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 0:19:50 96 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank 97 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:20:02 98 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:20:26 99 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 100 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:21:08 101 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:18 102 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:21:19 103 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:22 104 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:21:59 105 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:22:05 106 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:22:09 107 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:23:52 108 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:24:06 109 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:24:36 110 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:24:46 112 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:24:56 113 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:24:58 114 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:24:59 115 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:25:01 116 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:21 117 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:26:20 118 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:49 119 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:04 120 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:27:20 121 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:19 122 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:29:39 123 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:29:42 124 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:29:50 125 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:30:56 126 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:31:00 127 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:32:25 128 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:32:27 129 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 130 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:32:29 131 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:32:43 132 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:33:01 133 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:33:22 134 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:33:28 135 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:51 136 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:52 137 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:34:02 138 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:35:36 139 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:37:22 140 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:37:37 141 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:38:22 142 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:38:28 143 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:40:43 144 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:41:02 145 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:42:33 146 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:51 147 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:53 148 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:43:05

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 21 pts 2 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 20 3 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 20 4 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 17 5 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 17 6 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 7 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 15 8 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 15 9 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 11 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 12 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 13 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 14 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 15 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 16 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 6 17 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 18 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 19 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 20 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 5 21 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 23 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 4 24 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 25 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 26 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 2 27 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 29 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1 30 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 1

Best young Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20:55:04 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:08 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:10 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:44 5 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:50 6 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:16 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:23:24 8 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:24:43