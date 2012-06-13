Isaichev wins stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse
Break succeeds on stage to Gansingen
Stage 5: Trimbach/Olten - Gansingen
Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) triumphed on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse with a powerful sprint into Gansingen to take his first professional win. The 26-year-old beat Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Salvatore Puccio (Sky). Rui Costa (Movistar) retained his overall lead.
It marked just the second win for a Russian in a Katusha jersey in 2012, but most surprisingly of all, the stage outcome provided a respite from Peter Sagan's dominant run of three wins in four days.
With the mountain stages of the race on the horizon and with four days of racing in their legs, the peloton was willing to see a group of seven riders go clear after just 11 kilometres of racing.
With six category three climbs to conquer, with the last one coming some 16km before the finish, the outcome was far from certain but with Daniel Oss (Liquigas) present, the break's chances quickly increased.
No other sprint teams were determined to chase for Sagan to simply outclass them again and with Isaichev, Salvatore Puccio (Sky), Klaas Lodewyck (BMC), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Sebastien Minard (AG2R) and Karsten Kroon (Saxo Bank) for company Oss - one of Sagan's lead-out men was allowed to press on. With 145km to go, a gap of over nine minutes was established, with a peak of over 10 minutes reached at one point.
With Puccio at over 13 minutes down on GC, but Costa's closest rival, Movistar was obliged to provide some form of containment and dutifully kept the gap at a stable 10 minutes for most of the stage.
The stage winner would therefore come from the break of seven. Oss, like so many other leadout men, is a fine sprinter in his own right, and was the quickest finisher present. Kroon, with his vast experience but slowing legs, and Puccio with his unknown capabilities, were the most dangerous, but all three were no match for the Isaichev's strength and determination - the Katusha rider closed down several attacks with ease in the final kilometres.
It was Lodewyck who blinked first with a tentative attack to test the waters with 20 kilometres remaining. BMC, without a stage win in its home tour, saw its man go clear again moments later as the final climb came into the frame but by now Lodewyck was a spent force. Perez and Isaichev led the chase and by the top of the climb, BMC's card had been caught and dropped.
It was now down to six and with the gap still at 10 minutes, the break could all afford to slow and watch each other. Kroon appeared to realise that Isaichev was the strongest rider, gluing himself to the Katusha rider's back wheel for much of the last 10 kilometres as Perez attempted to go clear. Oss was the first to react, with Kroon for once dislocating himself from Isaichev's shadow.
However the Russian quickly closed the move down and when another attack came, this time from Minard, it was Oss who was forced to set pace for the majority of the chase.
With just three kilometres to go, Minard made his move, a by far the most vicious attack, but Perez and Oss, again, closed the Frenchman down.
And Oss remained at the front as the six men approached the final few hundred meters, the worst place for a now visibly tired sprinter to be. Isaychev, sitting back powered through, Perez desperate to cling to his coattails, but the Russian proved too strong.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4:58:28
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|4
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:05
|7
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:07
|9
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|16
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|19
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|23
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|25
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|29
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|30
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|31
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|33
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|35
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|36
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|37
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|38
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|41
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|43
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|45
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|47
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|48
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|50
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|51
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|53
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|57
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|58
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|59
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|60
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|61
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|62
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|65
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|68
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|69
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|72
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|74
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|75
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|76
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|77
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|80
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|81
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|82
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|84
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|87
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|88
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|89
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|90
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|91
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|92
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|93
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|94
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|95
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|96
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|97
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|98
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|100
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|102
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|103
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|105
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|106
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|107
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|108
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|109
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|111
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|112
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|113
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|114
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|115
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|116
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|117
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|118
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|120
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|121
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|122
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|123
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|124
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|125
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|126
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|129
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:33
|132
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:11:49
|133
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:55
|134
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|135
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|136
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|137
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|138
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|139
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|140
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|141
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|142
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|143
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|144
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|146
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|147
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|148
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:12:27
|DNF
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNS
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|3
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|3
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|16
|4
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|5
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|7
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|9
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|11
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|5
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|3
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|4
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|3
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|3
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|4
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5:09:35
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:48
|8
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La mondiale
|15:17:38
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|Team Saxo bank
|4
|Katusha Team
|5
|Sky Procycling
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:05
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|8
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:11:07
|9
|RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|FDJ-BigMat
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|14
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Garmin-Barracuda
|17
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|19
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|20
|Orica GreenEDGE
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|20:53:27
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:08
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:15
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:19
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|6
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|8
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:26
|10
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:29
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:32
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:33
|13
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:00:37
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:40
|15
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:41
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:57
|18
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:58
|19
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:01
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|21
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:01:15
|22
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|23
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:39
|24
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|25
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:45
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:47
|27
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:55
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:59
|29
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:01
|31
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:13
|32
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:15
|33
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:33
|34
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:44
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:46
|36
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:03:02
|38
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:18
|39
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:12
|40
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|41
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:58
|42
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:03
|43
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|44
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:56
|45
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:59
|46
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:07
|47
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:21
|48
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:06:26
|49
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|50
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:14
|51
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:11
|53
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:08:26
|54
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:39
|55
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:08:40
|56
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:47
|57
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:09:15
|58
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:27
|59
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:09:30
|60
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:34
|61
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:36
|62
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:09:42
|63
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:53
|64
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:08
|65
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:33
|66
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:32
|67
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:50
|68
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:58
|69
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:29
|70
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:30
|71
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:12:44
|72
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:12:56
|73
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:04
|74
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:13:13
|75
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:19
|76
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:13:21
|77
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:36
|78
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:13:41
|79
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:13:50
|80
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:56
|81
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:58
|82
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:14:14
|83
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:18
|84
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:59
|85
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:00
|86
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:17:28
|87
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:17:31
|88
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:47
|89
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:18:28
|90
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:18:34
|91
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:18:39
|92
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:29
|93
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:42
|94
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|95
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:19:50
|96
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|97
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:20:02
|98
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:26
|99
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|100
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:21:08
|101
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:18
|102
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:21:19
|103
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:22
|104
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:21:59
|105
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:22:05
|106
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:22:09
|107
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:23:52
|108
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:24:06
|109
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:24:36
|110
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|111
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:24:46
|112
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:24:56
|113
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:24:58
|114
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:24:59
|115
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:25:01
|116
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:21
|117
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:26:20
|118
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:49
|119
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:04
|120
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:27:20
|121
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:19
|122
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:29:39
|123
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:29:42
|124
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:29:50
|125
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:30:56
|126
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:31:00
|127
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:32:25
|128
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:27
|129
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|130
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:32:29
|131
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:43
|132
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:33:01
|133
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:33:22
|134
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:33:28
|135
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:33:51
|136
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:52
|137
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:34:02
|138
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:35:36
|139
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:37:22
|140
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:37:37
|141
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:38:22
|142
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:38:28
|143
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:43
|144
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:41:02
|145
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:42:33
|146
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:51
|147
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:53
|148
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:43:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|20
|4
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|17
|5
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|6
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|7
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|15
|8
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|15
|9
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|11
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|12
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|13
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|14
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|16
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|6
|17
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|18
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|19
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|20
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|21
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|23
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|24
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|25
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|26
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|2
|27
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|29
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|30
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20:55:04
|2
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:08
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:44
|5
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:50
|6
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:16
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:23:24
|8
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:24:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|62:33:18
|2
|AG2R La mondiale
|0:02:36
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:37
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:02:48
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:43
|6
|Team Saxo bank
|0:05:49
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:16
|8
|RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:09:48
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:41
|11
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:10:54
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:54
|13
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:05
|14
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:14:44
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:19:16
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|0:21:05
|17
|FDJ-BigMat
|0:31:19
|18
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:32:16
|19
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:49:49
|20
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:54:38
