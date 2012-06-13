Trending

Isaichev wins stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

Break succeeds on stage to Gansingen

Image 1 of 43

Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 43

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the points competition.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 43

Rui Costa (Movistar) retains the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 43

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 43

Rui Costa (Movistar) crosses the line safely in yellow.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 43

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) won the bunch sprint behind.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 43

IMG_4359 - Oscar Pujol with autograph his fan
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 43

Klaas Lodewyck (BMC Racing Team) came home off the back of the break.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 43

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) takes his first professional win on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 43

Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) is the best-placed Swiss rider on GC.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 43

Swiss champion Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 43

Stage 5 winner Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 43

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) held off the late charge from Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) to win stage 5.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 43

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) celebrates victory in stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 43

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) won his first race as a professional in stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 43

Tour de Suisse leader Rui Costa (Movistar) in action during stage 5.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 43

Rui Costa (Movistar) remains in the Tour de Suisse leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 43

Tour de Suisse leader Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 43

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) outsprints his breakaway companions to win stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 43

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) is the new mountains leader.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 43

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) senses victory.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 43

Rui Costa (Movistar) celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 43

Rui Costa (Movistar) is happy to remain in yellow.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 43

Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar) at the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 43

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 43

Damianp Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was second overall last season.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 43

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) in action at the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 43

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) fell short in the finale.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 43

Eventual winner Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) leads the break.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 43

Salvatore Puccio (Sky) in the break.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 43

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) will ride the Tour de France in the service of Peter Sagan.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 43

Stuart O'Grady (Orica-GreenEdge) has a wealth of experience.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 43

Oscar Freire (Katusha) in the peloton.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 43

Assan Bazayev (Astana) in action.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 43

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) in now in green.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 43

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 43

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 43

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) crosses the line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 43

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 43

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) takes the win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 43

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) showed his nous in the sprint.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 43

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) knows he has the win in the bag.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 43

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) sets the pace in the break.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) triumphed on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse with a powerful sprint into Gansingen to take his first professional win. The 26-year-old beat Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Salvatore Puccio (Sky). Rui Costa (Movistar) retained his overall lead.

It marked just the second win for a Russian in a Katusha jersey in 2012, but most surprisingly of all, the stage outcome provided a respite from Peter Sagan's dominant run of three wins in four days.

With the mountain stages of the race on the horizon and with four days of racing in their legs, the peloton was willing to see a group of seven riders go clear after just 11 kilometres of racing.

With six category three climbs to conquer, with the last one coming some 16km before the finish, the outcome was far from certain but with Daniel Oss (Liquigas) present, the break's chances quickly increased.

No other sprint teams were determined to chase for Sagan to simply outclass them again and with Isaichev, Salvatore Puccio (Sky), Klaas Lodewyck (BMC), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Sebastien Minard (AG2R) and Karsten Kroon (Saxo Bank) for company Oss - one of Sagan's lead-out men was allowed to press on. With 145km to go, a gap of over nine minutes was established, with a peak of over 10 minutes reached at one point.

With Puccio at over 13 minutes down on GC, but Costa's closest rival, Movistar was obliged to provide some form of containment and dutifully kept the gap at a stable 10 minutes for most of the stage.

The stage winner would therefore come from the break of seven. Oss, like so many other leadout men, is a fine sprinter in his own right, and was the quickest finisher present. Kroon, with his vast experience but slowing legs, and Puccio with his unknown capabilities, were the most dangerous, but all three were no match for the Isaichev's strength and determination - the Katusha rider closed down several attacks with ease in the final kilometres.

It was Lodewyck who blinked first with a tentative attack to test the waters with 20 kilometres remaining. BMC, without a stage win in its home tour, saw its man go clear again moments later as the final climb came into the frame but by now Lodewyck was a spent force. Perez and Isaichev led the chase and by the top of the climb, BMC's card had been caught and dropped.

It was now down to six and with the gap still at 10 minutes, the break could all afford to slow and watch each other. Kroon appeared to realise that Isaichev was the strongest rider, gluing himself to the Katusha rider's back wheel for much of the last 10 kilometres as Perez attempted to go clear. Oss was the first to react, with Kroon for once dislocating himself from Isaichev's shadow.

However the Russian quickly closed the move down and when another attack came, this time from Minard, it was Oss who was forced to set pace for the majority of the chase.

With just three kilometres to go, Minard made his move, a by far the most vicious attack, but Perez and Oss, again, closed the Frenchman down.

And Oss remained at the front as the six men approached the final few hundred meters, the worst place for a now visibly tired sprinter to be. Isaychev, sitting back powered through, Perez desperate to cling to his coattails, but the Russian proved too strong.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team4:58:28
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
3Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
4Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
5Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:05
7Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:50
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:07
9Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
11Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
16Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
17Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
19Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
22Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
23Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
24Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
25Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
27Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
29Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
30Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
31Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
33Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
34Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
35Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
36Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
37Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
38Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
40Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
41Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
42Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
43Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
44Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
45Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
47Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
48Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
49Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
50Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
51Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
52David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
53José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
54Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
57Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
58Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
59Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
60Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
61Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
62Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
64Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
65Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
68Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
69Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
72Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
74William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
75Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
76Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
77Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
78John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
80Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
81Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
82Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
84Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
86Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
87Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
88Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
89Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
90Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
91Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
92Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
93Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
94Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
95Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
96Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
97Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
98Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
100Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
102Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
103Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
104Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
105Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
106Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
107Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
108Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
109Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
111Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
112Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
114Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
115Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
116Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
117Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
118Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
119Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
120Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
121Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
122Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
123Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
124Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
125Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
126Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
127Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
128Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
129Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
130Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:33
132Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:11:49
133Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:55
134Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
135Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
136Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
137Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
138Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
139Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
140Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
141Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
142Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
143Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
144Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
145Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
146Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
147David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
148Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:12:27
DNFMatthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFChristopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFIvan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNSHeinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda

Sprint 1 - Oberbözberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank6pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
3Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Frick
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team25pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
3Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling16
4Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank13
5Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
7Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
9Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
10Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6
11Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda5
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Staffelegg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
3Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
4Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 2 - Benkerjoch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
4Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Mountain 3 - Bürersteig
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
3Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 4 - Kaistenberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling3
3Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
4Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 5 - Bürersteig
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
3Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 6 - Kaistenberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
4Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank1

Best young Swiss rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team5:09:35
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
3Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
4Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
5Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:48
8Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La mondiale15:17:38
2Euskaltel - Euskadi
3Team Saxo bank
4Katusha Team
5Sky Procycling
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:05
7BMC Racing Team0:01:50
8Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:07
9RadioShack-Nissan
10Movistar Team
11FDJ-BigMat
12Rabobank Cycling Team
13Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
14Lotto-Belisol Team
15Astana Pro Team
16Garmin-Barracuda
17Spidertech Powered by C10
18Lampre - ISD
19Omega Pharma-QuickStep
20Orica GreenEDGE

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team20:53:27
2Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:08
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:15
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:19
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
6Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
8John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:26
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:29
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:32
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:33
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:00:37
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:40
15Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:41
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:47
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:57
18Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:58
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:01
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:09
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:01:15
22Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
23Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:39
24Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
25Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:45
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:01:47
27Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:55
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:59
29Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:01
31Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:13
32Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:15
33Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:33
34Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:44
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:46
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:03:02
38Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:18
39Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:12
40Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:25
41Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:58
42Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:05:03
43Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:47
44Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:56
45Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:59
46Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:07
47Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:21
48Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:06:26
49Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
50Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:07:14
51Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:11
53Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:08:26
54Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:39
55Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:08:40
56Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:47
57Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:09:15
58Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:27
59Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:09:30
60Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:34
61Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:36
62Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:09:42
63Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:53
64Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:08
65Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:33
66Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:32
67Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:50
68Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:58
69Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:29
70Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:30
71Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:12:44
72Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:12:56
73Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:04
74Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:13:13
75Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank0:13:19
76Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:13:21
77Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:36
78Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:41
79Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda0:13:50
80Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:56
81Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:13:58
82Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:14:14
83Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:18
84Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:59
85José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:00
86Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:17:28
87Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:17:31
88Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:17:47
89Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:18:28
90Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:18:34
91Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:18:39
92Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:29
93Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:42
94Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda0:19:50
96Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
97Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:20:02
98Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:26
99Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
100Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:21:08
101Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:18
102Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:21:19
103Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:22
104Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:21:59
105Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:22:05
106Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:22:09
107Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:23:52
108Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:24:06
109Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:24:36
110Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:24:46
112Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:24:56
113Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:24:58
114Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:24:59
115Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:25:01
116Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:21
117Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:26:20
118Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:49
119Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:04
120Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:27:20
121Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:19
122Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:29:39
123Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:29:42
124Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:29:50
125Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:30:56
126Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:31:00
127William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:32:25
128Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:32:27
129Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
130Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:32:29
131Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:32:43
132Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:33:01
133Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:33:22
134David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:33:28
135Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:33:51
136Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:52
137Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:34:02
138David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:35:36
139Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:37:22
140Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:37:37
141Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:38:22
142Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:38:28
143Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:40:43
144Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:41:02
145Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:42:33
146Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:51
147Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:53
148Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:43:05

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team21pts
2Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan20
3Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1020
4Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C1017
5Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank17
6Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
7Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda15
8Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi15
9Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
11John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
12Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling8
13Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling8
14Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6
16Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling6
17Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
18Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
19Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
20Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank5
21Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
23Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan4
24Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
25Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
26Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep2
27Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
29Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1
30Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank1

Best young Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team20:55:04
2Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:08
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:10
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:44
5Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:50
6Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:16
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:23:24
8Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:24:43

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euskaltel - Euskadi62:33:18
2AG2R La mondiale0:02:36
3Sky Procycling0:02:37
4Katusha Team0:02:48
5BMC Racing Team0:03:43
6Team Saxo bank0:05:49
7Astana Pro Team0:09:16
8RadioShack-Nissan
9Movistar Team0:09:48
10Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:41
11Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:10:54
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:54
13Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:05
14Garmin-Barracuda0:14:44
15Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:19:16
16Lampre - ISD0:21:05
17FDJ-BigMat0:31:19
18Orica GreenEDGE0:32:16
19Lotto-Belisol Team0:49:49
20Spidertech Powered by C100:54:38

 

