Costa steals Schleck's thunder in Verbier
Movistar rider reels in attack to win stage, take race lead
Stage 2: Verbania - Verbier
Rui Costa (Movistar) delivered a master class in timing to win stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse with an attack on the final slopes up to Verbier. The Portuguese rider attacked inside the final two kilometres of the climb, reeling in Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) who had attacked with six kilometres to go. After making the catch inside the final 200 meters Schleck had little energy for the sprint and was forced to settle for second. Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel) finished third.
Costa’s win shifted him into the race’s overall lead after stage 1 winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) sat up with 12 kilometres to go.
Unlike the Dauphine, a race that this year shied away from a mountain top finish, the Tour de Suisse made no bones about including such stage conclusions, with a climb to Verbier featuring on the second stage.
Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1 – Sanofi) and Ryan Anderson (Spidertech powered by C10) were the early breakaway and it took a concerted effort from a number of teams, including a clearly motivated RadioShack, to bring them in check.
The pair were brought to check inside the final 30 kilometres as rain began to fall and the final climb loomed over the GC pretenders. On the early slopes RadioShack began unsettling a number of riders. As expected, Peter Sagan and his sprint rivals were quickly eliminated as Linus Gerdemann, Jakob Fuglsang and Maxime Monfort set the pace.
With 6 kilometres to go and the leading group already thinned to less than 40 riders, Schleck attacked. Within one kilometre the climber had established a 22 second buffer as Lampre struggled to mount a significant chase for Damiano Cunego.
John Gadret (AG2R) in his pink overshoes became frustrated, flying from the struggling bunch in a bid to match and catch Schleck but all his move proved to do was drop Robert Gesink (Rabobank).
Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda) took off and found himself alone, rather than initiating a serious attack, but he briefly persisted as the race went under the 2km to go banner. His move was the catalyst for Costa, who closed the gap and quickly dismantled Schleck’s lead.
The Portuguese rider, the only cyclist allocated Olympic funding for 2012, and winner of a stage in last year’s Tour ,caught the RadioShack rider inside the final 200 meters and as the line approached was the first to open his sprint. Schleck attempted to respond but was no match for the Movistar man.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|6:21:13
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:04
|3
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:12
|4
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|7
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:22
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|12
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|13
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|14
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:00:25
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:37
|17
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:43
|18
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:47
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|20
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:08
|21
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:20
|22
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:01:23
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|24
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:40
|25
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|30
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|31
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|32
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:50
|33
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|34
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:01
|35
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:05
|37
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|39
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:02:14
|40
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|41
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:17
|42
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|43
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:26
|44
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:32
|45
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:35
|46
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:42
|47
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:02:45
|48
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:02:49
|49
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|50
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|51
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|53
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:29
|54
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:42
|55
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|56
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|58
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|61
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:58
|62
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|63
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|64
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|65
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|66
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|69
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|70
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:50
|71
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|72
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:33
|73
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|74
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|75
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|76
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|77
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:10
|78
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|79
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|80
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|82
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|84
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|85
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|86
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|87
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:38
|88
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:08:21
|89
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:08:25
|90
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|91
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|92
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|94
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|95
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|96
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|97
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|99
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|100
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|101
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|103
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|105
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|108
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|109
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|110
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|111
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|112
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:10
|113
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|114
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|115
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|116
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|119
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|122
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|123
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|124
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|125
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|126
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|127
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|128
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|129
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:24
|130
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|131
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|132
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|133
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|134
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|135
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|136
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|137
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|138
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|139
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|140
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|141
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|142
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|143
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|144
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|145
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|146
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|147
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|148
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|149
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|151
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|152
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|153
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|154
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|156
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|158
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:41
|159
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:18:18
|160
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|3
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|4
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|9
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|7
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|8
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|3
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|2
|12
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|20
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|15
|3
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|4
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|5
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|pts
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|15
|3
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|5
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|19:06:02
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:01
|3
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:19
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:09
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|6
|Team Saxo bank
|0:01:33
|7
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:36
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:03:19
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:29
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:03:33
|11
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:18
|12
|AG2R La mondiale
|0:04:19
|13
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:04:26
|14
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:04:45
|15
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:04:55
|16
|FDJ-BigMat
|0:05:17
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:05:37
|18
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:07:55
|19
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:17
|20
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:18:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|6:31:22
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:08
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:15
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:19
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|6
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|8
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:26
|10
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:29
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:32
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:33
|13
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:00:37
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:40
|15
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:41
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:57
|18
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:58
|19
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:01
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|21
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:01:15
|22
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:33
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|24
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:39
|25
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|27
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:45
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:47
|29
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:55
|30
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|31
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|32
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|34
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:10
|35
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:02:13
|36
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|37
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:15
|38
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:17
|39
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:21
|40
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:26
|41
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:27
|42
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:02:30
|43
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:33
|44
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:42
|45
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:44
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:46
|47
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|48
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:54
|49
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:03:02
|50
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:15
|51
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:18
|52
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:33
|53
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:46
|54
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|55
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:04:09
|56
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:04:10
|57
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:12
|58
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:13
|59
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:19
|60
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|61
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|62
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:46
|63
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:58
|64
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:03
|65
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:04
|66
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:05
|67
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:16
|68
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|0:05:17
|69
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:18
|70
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:27
|71
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:32
|72
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:37
|73
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|74
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:05:57
|75
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|76
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:17
|77
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:23
|78
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:26
|79
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|80
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:29
|81
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:36
|82
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:41
|83
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|84
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:42
|85
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:48
|86
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:57
|87
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:56
|88
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:08:26
|89
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:31
|90
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:08:34
|91
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:39
|92
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:08:40
|93
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|94
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:43
|95
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:46
|96
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:08:47
|97
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:48
|98
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|99
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:08:54
|100
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:08:57
|101
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:59
|102
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:02
|103
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:03
|104
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:05
|105
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|106
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:06
|107
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:07
|108
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:10
|109
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:09:19
|110
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:30
|111
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:39
|112
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:55
|113
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:20
|114
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:26
|115
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:29
|116
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:30
|117
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:33
|118
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|119
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:10:34
|120
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|121
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:35
|122
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:39
|123
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:40
|124
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:41
|125
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:10:51
|126
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:10:52
|127
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:54
|128
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:16
|129
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:52
|130
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:13:02
|131
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:39
|132
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:46
|133
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:49
|134
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:50
|135
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:51
|136
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:53
|137
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|138
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|139
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:00
|140
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:14:02
|141
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:03
|142
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:05
|143
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:06
|144
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:14:10
|146
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:11
|147
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:14:12
|148
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|149
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:14:13
|150
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|151
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:14:15
|152
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|153
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:16
|154
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:14:18
|155
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|156
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:14:24
|157
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:25
|158
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:37
|159
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:19:11
|160
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:19:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|pts
|2
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|20
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|15
|4
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|15
|5
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|6
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|7
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|9
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|10
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|19:36:19
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|5
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:38
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:51
|7
|Team Saxo bank
|0:02:27
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:44
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:04:04
|10
|AG2R La mondiale
|0:04:27
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:04:39
|12
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:49
|13
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:05:07
|14
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:05:28
|15
|FDJ-BigMat
|0:06:27
|16
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:06:45
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:06:56
|18
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:08:45
|19
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:50
|20
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:18:10
