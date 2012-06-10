Trending

Costa steals Schleck's thunder in Verbier

Movistar rider reels in attack to win stage, take race lead

Rui Costa (Movistar) speaks to the press.

(Image credit: José António Fernandes)
Rui Costa (Movistar) took over the lead in the Tour de Suisse on stage 2

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jakob Fuglsang (DeRadioShack-Nissan) worked for Frank Schleck

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) was dropped on the climb to Verbier

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) lost contact on the final climb

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) lost contact on the final climb

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Frank Schleck finished second on the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Frank Schleck finished second on the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Frank Schleck attacked inside the final 6km

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Frank Schleck attacked inside the final 6km

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Rui Costa (Movistar) goes after Frank Schleck

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Rui Costa (Movistar) goes after Frank Schleck

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and John Gadret (AG2R)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Defending champion Levi Leipheimer drives the chase group

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda) leads the chase of Cost and Schleck

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Valverde follows Roche and Danielson

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Rui Costa (Movistar) timed his late attack perfectly to win in Verbier ahead of Frank Schleck

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rui Costa (Movistar) delivered a master class in timing to win stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse with an attack on the final slopes up to Verbier. The Portuguese rider attacked inside the final two kilometres of the climb, reeling in Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) who had attacked with six kilometres to go. After making the catch inside the final 200 meters Schleck had little energy for the sprint and was forced to settle for second. Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel) finished third.

Costa’s win shifted him into the race’s overall lead after stage 1 winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) sat up with 12 kilometres to go.

Unlike the Dauphine, a race that this year shied away from a mountain top finish, the Tour de Suisse made no bones about including such stage conclusions, with a climb to Verbier featuring on the second stage.

Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1 – Sanofi) and Ryan Anderson (Spidertech powered by C10) were the early breakaway and it took a concerted effort from a number of teams, including a clearly motivated RadioShack, to bring them in check.

The pair were brought to check inside the final 30 kilometres as rain began to fall and the final climb loomed over the GC pretenders. On the early slopes RadioShack began unsettling a number of riders. As expected, Peter Sagan and his sprint rivals were quickly eliminated as Linus Gerdemann, Jakob Fuglsang and Maxime Monfort set the pace.

With 6 kilometres to go and the leading group already thinned to less than 40 riders, Schleck attacked. Within one kilometre the climber had established a 22 second buffer as Lampre struggled to mount a significant chase for Damiano Cunego.

John Gadret (AG2R) in his pink overshoes became frustrated, flying from the struggling bunch in a  bid to match and catch Schleck but all his move proved to do was drop Robert Gesink (Rabobank).

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda) took off and found himself alone, rather than initiating a serious attack, but he briefly persisted as the race went under the 2km to go banner. His move was the catalyst for Costa, who closed the gap and quickly dismantled Schleck’s lead.

The Portuguese rider, the only cyclist allocated Olympic funding for 2012, and winner of a stage in last year’s Tour ,caught the RadioShack rider inside the final 200 meters and as the line approached was the first to open his sprint. Schleck attempted to respond but was no match for the Movistar man.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6:21:13
2Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:04
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:12
4Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:13
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
7Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
8John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:22
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
12Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
14Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:00:25
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:33
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:37
17Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:43
18Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:47
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:04
20Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:08
21Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:20
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:01:23
23Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:28
24Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:40
25Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
29Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
30Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
31Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
32Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:01:50
33Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
34Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:01
35Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
36Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:05
37Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
39Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:02:14
40Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
41Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:17
42Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
43Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:26
44Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:32
45Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:35
46Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:42
47Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:02:45
48Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:02:49
49Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
50Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
51Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
53Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:29
54Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:42
55Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
56Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
58Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
59Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
61Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:58
62Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:46
63Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
64Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
65Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
66Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
67Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
69Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
70Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:50
71Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
72Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:33
73Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
74Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
75Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:00
76Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
77Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:10
78Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
79Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
80Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
82José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
83Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
84Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
85Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
86Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
87Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:38
88Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:08:21
89Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda0:08:25
90Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
91Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
92Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
93Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
94Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
95David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
96Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
99Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
100Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
101Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
103Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
104Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
105Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
108Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
109Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
110Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
111William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
112Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:10
113Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
114Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
115Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
116Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
117Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
119Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
121Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
122Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
123Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
124Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
125Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
126Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
127Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
128Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
129Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:24
130Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
131Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
132Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
133Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
134Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
135Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
136Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
137Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
138Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
139Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
140Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
141Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
142Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
143Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
144David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
145Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
146Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
147Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
148Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
149Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
150Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
151Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
152Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
153Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
154Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
155Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
156Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
157Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
158Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:17:41
159Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:18:18
160Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10

Sprint 1 - Martigny
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale6pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint 2 - Sembrancher
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale6pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team15pts
2Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan12
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
4Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team9
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale7
7Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
8John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana3
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana2
12Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda1

Mountain 1 - Simplonpass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1020pts
2Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi15
3Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
4Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
5Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104

Mountain 2 - Verbier
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan20pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda15
3John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6
5Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team19:06:02
2Astana Pro Team0:00:01
3RadioShack-Nissan0:00:19
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:09
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:19
6Team Saxo bank0:01:33
7Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:36
8Katusha Team0:03:19
9BMC Racing Team0:03:29
10Sky Procycling0:03:33
11Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:18
12AG2R La mondiale0:04:19
13Garmin-Barracuda0:04:26
14Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:04:45
15Spidertech Powered by C100:04:55
16FDJ-BigMat0:05:17
17Lampre - ISD0:05:37
18Lotto-Belisol Team0:07:55
19Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:17
20Orica GreenEDGE0:18:02

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6:31:22
2Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:08
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:15
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:19
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
6Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
8John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:26
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:29
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:32
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:33
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:00:37
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:40
15Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:41
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:47
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:57
18Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:58
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:01
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:09
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:01:15
22Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:33
23Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
24Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:01:39
25Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
27Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:45
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:01:47
29Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:55
30Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:01:59
31Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
32Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
33Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:04
34Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:10
35Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:02:13
36Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
37Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:15
38Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:17
39Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:21
40Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:26
41Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:27
42Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:02:30
43Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:33
44Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:42
45Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:44
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:46
47Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
48Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:54
49Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:03:02
50Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:03:15
51Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:18
52Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:03:33
53Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:46
54Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:52
55Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:04:09
56Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda0:04:10
57Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:12
58Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:13
59Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:19
60Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:25
61Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:43
62Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:46
63Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:58
64Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:05:03
65Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:04
66Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:05
67Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:16
68Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team0:05:17
69Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:18
70Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:27
71Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:32
72Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:37
73Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:51
74Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:05:57
75Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
76José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:17
77Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:23
78Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:06:26
79Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
80Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:29
81Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:36
82Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:41
83Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
84Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:42
85Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:48
86Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:57
87Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:56
88Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:08:26
89Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:31
90Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:08:34
91Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:39
92Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:08:40
93Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
94Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank0:08:43
95Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:46
96Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:08:47
97Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:48
98Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
99Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:08:54
100Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda0:08:57
101Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:59
102David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:09:02
103William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:09:03
104Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:05
105Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
106Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:06
107Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:09:07
108Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:10
109Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:09:19
110Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:30
111Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:09:39
112Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:55
113Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:20
114Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:26
115Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:10:29
116Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:30
117Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:33
118Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
119Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:10:34
120Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
121Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:35
122Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:39
123Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:10:40
124Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:41
125Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:10:51
126Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:10:52
127Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:54
128Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:16
129Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:52
130Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:02
131Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:39
132Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank0:13:46
133Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:13:49
134Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:50
135Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:51
136Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:53
137Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
138Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
139Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:00
140Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:14:02
141Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:03
142Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:05
143Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:06
144Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
145Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:14:10
146Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:11
147Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:14:12
148Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
149Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:14:13
150Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
151Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:14:15
152David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
153Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:16
154Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:14:18
155Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
156Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:14:24
157Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:25
158Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:18:37
159Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:19:11
160Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:19:42

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan20pts
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1020
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda15
4Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi15
5John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
6Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
7Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6
8Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
9Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
10Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team19:36:19
2RadioShack-Nissan
3Movistar Team0:00:32
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:25
5Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:38
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:51
7Team Saxo bank0:02:27
8BMC Racing Team0:03:44
9Sky Procycling0:04:04
10AG2R La mondiale0:04:27
11Katusha Team0:04:39
12Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:49
13Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:05:07
14Garmin-Barracuda0:05:28
15FDJ-BigMat0:06:27
16Spidertech Powered by C100:06:45
17Lampre - ISD0:06:56
18Lotto-Belisol Team0:08:45
19Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:50
20Orica GreenEDGE0:18:10

