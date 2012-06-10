Image 1 of 27 Rui Costa (Movistar) speaks to the press. (Image credit: José António Fernandes) Image 2 of 27 Rui Costa (Movistar) took over the lead in the Tour de Suisse on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 27 Jakob Fuglsang (DeRadioShack-Nissan) worked for Frank Schleck (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 27 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 27 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) was dropped on the climb to Verbier (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 27 Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 27 Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 27 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 27 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 27 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 27 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) lost contact on the final climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 27 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) lost contact on the final climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 27 Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 27 Frank Schleck finished second on the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 27 Frank Schleck finished second on the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 27 Frank Schleck attacked inside the final 6km (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 27 Frank Schleck attacked inside the final 6km (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 27 Rui Costa (Movistar) goes after Frank Schleck (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 27 Rui Costa (Movistar) goes after Frank Schleck (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 27 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and John Gadret (AG2R) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 27 Defending champion Levi Leipheimer drives the chase group (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 27 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda) leads the chase of Cost and Schleck (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 27 Valverde follows Roche and Danielson (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 27 Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 27 Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 27 Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 27 Rui Costa (Movistar) timed his late attack perfectly to win in Verbier ahead of Frank Schleck (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rui Costa (Movistar) delivered a master class in timing to win stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse with an attack on the final slopes up to Verbier. The Portuguese rider attacked inside the final two kilometres of the climb, reeling in Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) who had attacked with six kilometres to go. After making the catch inside the final 200 meters Schleck had little energy for the sprint and was forced to settle for second. Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel) finished third.

Costa’s win shifted him into the race’s overall lead after stage 1 winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) sat up with 12 kilometres to go.

Unlike the Dauphine, a race that this year shied away from a mountain top finish, the Tour de Suisse made no bones about including such stage conclusions, with a climb to Verbier featuring on the second stage.

Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1 – Sanofi) and Ryan Anderson (Spidertech powered by C10) were the early breakaway and it took a concerted effort from a number of teams, including a clearly motivated RadioShack, to bring them in check.

The pair were brought to check inside the final 30 kilometres as rain began to fall and the final climb loomed over the GC pretenders. On the early slopes RadioShack began unsettling a number of riders. As expected, Peter Sagan and his sprint rivals were quickly eliminated as Linus Gerdemann, Jakob Fuglsang and Maxime Monfort set the pace.

With 6 kilometres to go and the leading group already thinned to less than 40 riders, Schleck attacked. Within one kilometre the climber had established a 22 second buffer as Lampre struggled to mount a significant chase for Damiano Cunego.

John Gadret (AG2R) in his pink overshoes became frustrated, flying from the struggling bunch in a bid to match and catch Schleck but all his move proved to do was drop Robert Gesink (Rabobank).

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda) took off and found himself alone, rather than initiating a serious attack, but he briefly persisted as the race went under the 2km to go banner. His move was the catalyst for Costa, who closed the gap and quickly dismantled Schleck’s lead.

The Portuguese rider, the only cyclist allocated Olympic funding for 2012, and winner of a stage in last year’s Tour ,caught the RadioShack rider inside the final 200 meters and as the line approached was the first to open his sprint. Schleck attempted to respond but was no match for the Movistar man.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6:21:13 2 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:04 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:12 4 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:13 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 7 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 8 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:22 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 12 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 14 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:00:25 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:33 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:37 17 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:43 18 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:47 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:04 20 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:08 21 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:20 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:01:23 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:28 24 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:40 25 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 30 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 31 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 32 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:01:50 33 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 34 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:01 35 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 36 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:05 37 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 39 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:02:14 40 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 41 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:17 42 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 43 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:26 44 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:32 45 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:35 46 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:42 47 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:02:45 48 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:02:49 49 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 50 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 51 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 53 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:29 54 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:42 55 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 56 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 58 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 59 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 61 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:58 62 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:46 63 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 64 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 65 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 66 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 69 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 70 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:50 71 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 72 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:33 73 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 74 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 75 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:00 76 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 77 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:10 78 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 79 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 80 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 82 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 84 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 85 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 86 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 87 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:38 88 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:08:21 89 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 0:08:25 90 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 91 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 92 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 93 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 94 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 95 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 96 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 99 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 100 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 101 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank 103 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 104 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 105 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 108 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 109 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 110 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 111 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 112 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:10 113 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 114 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 115 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 116 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 119 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 122 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 123 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 124 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 125 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 126 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 127 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 128 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 129 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:24 130 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 131 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 132 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 133 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 134 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 135 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 136 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 137 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 138 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 139 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 140 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 141 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 142 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 143 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 144 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 145 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 146 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 147 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 148 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 149 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 150 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 151 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 152 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 153 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 154 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 155 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 156 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 157 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 158 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:17:41 159 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:18:18 160 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10

Sprint 1 - Martigny # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 2 - Sembrancher # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 12 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 4 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 9 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 7 7 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 8 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 3 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 2 12 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 1

Mountain 1 - Simplonpass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 20 pts 2 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 15 3 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 4 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 5 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4

Mountain 2 - Verbier # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 20 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 15 3 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 4 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 5 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 19:06:02 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:01 3 RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:19 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:09 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:19 6 Team Saxo bank 0:01:33 7 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:36 8 Katusha Team 0:03:19 9 BMC Racing Team 0:03:29 10 Sky Procycling 0:03:33 11 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:18 12 AG2R La mondiale 0:04:19 13 Garmin-Barracuda 0:04:26 14 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 0:04:45 15 Spidertech Powered by C10 0:04:55 16 FDJ-BigMat 0:05:17 17 Lampre - ISD 0:05:37 18 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:07:55 19 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:17 20 Orica GreenEDGE 0:18:02

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6:31:22 2 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:08 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:15 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:19 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 6 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:23 8 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:26 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:29 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:32 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:33 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:00:37 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:40 15 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:41 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:47 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:57 18 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:58 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:01 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:09 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:01:15 22 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:33 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 24 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:01:39 25 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 27 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:45 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:01:47 29 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:55 30 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:01:59 31 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 32 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 33 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:04 34 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:10 35 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:02:13 36 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 37 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:15 38 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:17 39 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:21 40 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:26 41 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:27 42 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:02:30 43 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:33 44 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:42 45 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:44 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:46 47 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 48 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:54 49 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:03:02 50 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:15 51 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:18 52 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:33 53 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:46 54 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:52 55 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:04:09 56 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 0:04:10 57 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:12 58 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:13 59 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:19 60 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:25 61 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:43 62 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:46 63 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:58 64 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:05:03 65 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:04 66 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:05 67 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:16 68 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 0:05:17 69 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:18 70 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:27 71 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:32 72 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:37 73 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:51 74 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:05:57 75 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 76 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:17 77 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:23 78 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:26 79 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 80 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:29 81 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:36 82 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:41 83 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 84 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:42 85 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:48 86 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:57 87 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:56 88 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:08:26 89 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:31 90 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:08:34 91 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:39 92 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:08:40 93 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 94 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:43 95 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:46 96 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:08:47 97 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:48 98 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 99 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:08:54 100 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 0:08:57 101 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:59 102 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:09:02 103 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:09:03 104 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:05 105 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 106 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:06 107 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:09:07 108 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:10 109 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:09:19 110 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:30 111 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:09:39 112 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:55 113 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:20 114 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:26 115 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:29 116 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:30 117 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:33 118 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 119 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:10:34 120 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 121 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:35 122 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:39 123 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:10:40 124 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:41 125 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:10:51 126 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:10:52 127 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:54 128 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:16 129 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:52 130 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:02 131 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:39 132 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:46 133 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:49 134 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:50 135 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:51 136 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:53 137 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 138 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 139 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:00 140 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:14:02 141 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:14:03 142 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:05 143 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:06 144 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 145 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:14:10 146 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:11 147 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:14:12 148 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 149 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:14:13 150 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 151 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:14:15 152 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 153 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:14:16 154 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:14:18 155 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 156 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:14:24 157 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:25 158 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:18:37 159 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:19:11 160 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:19:42

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 20 pts 2 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 20 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 15 4 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 15 5 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 6 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 7 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 8 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 9 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 10 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4