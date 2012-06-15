Trending

Kessiakoff wins time trial in Gossau

Rui Costa defends yellow jersey

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) en route to victory in the stage 7 time trial at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rui Costa (Movistar) stays in yellow after a strong time trial performance
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) on the podium following his time trial victory at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Local favourite Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) would finish in second place to Fredrik Kessiakoff.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Rui Costa (Movistar) put in a strong effort and remains in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Roman Kreuziger (Astana) moved into 2nd overall after the time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) would take a narrow victory over Fabian Cancellara in the time trial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Robert Gesink (Raboank) finished fifth in the time trial and moved up to third on the Tour de Suisse GC.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stage 7 winner Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Fredrik Kessiakoff of Astana was the surprise winner of the Tour de Suisse stage seven time trial in Gossau. The 32-year-old Swede beat local favourite Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) by less than two seconds on the 34.3km course. Maxime Monfort, also of RadioShack-Nissan, was third at 20 seconds.

Rui Costa of Movistar Team defended his overall lead, finishing eighth at 41 seconds down. Roman Kreuziger (Astana) moved up second place, 0:50 down, with Robert Gesink (Rabobank) now in third at 55 seconds. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is fourth, and Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) fell from second to fifth.

Just over 30 minutes after the start Cancellara set sail in bright sunshine across a course that was not without its undulations, tight turns and challenges. The Swiss fans had turned out in force to cheer on their hero, who has suffered an up and down year that was interrupted by the broken collarbone he suffered at the Tour of Flanders on April 1.

The Swiss star posted a searingly fast time of 46:38 and the home fans must have thought that it was untouchable. But half an hour later the home crowd was silenced when Kessiakoff shaved two seconds off Cancellara’s time with an astonishing performance.

The four-time Swedish champion flew home over the race’s final sector to bridge the gap and put himself at the top of the leaderboard. It was a position that he didn’t surrender for the remainder of day. With just two seconds between them, Cancellara and Kessiakoff were head and shoulders above the rest. Their nearest pursuer, Monfort, was a further 18 seconds behind in third.

When the crowd’s shock had subsided they turned their attentions to the battle for the yellow jersey. Less than 30 seconds separated the top ten at the start of the day and the chances of big swings in the standings were high. With no obvious time trial trailblazers among them, but plenty of solid pace, the final half hour of racing provided plenty of talking points.

In the end the big winners were Gesink, Kreuziger and Costa. Gesink’s fifth placed finish on the day saw him jump from 19th position to third, while Kreuziger was able to leapfrog a disappointing Frank Schleck into 2nd.

But it was Costa, who many thought could be under threat from the challenge of teammate Valverde, let alone the rest of the top ten, who produced the third headline effort of the day after Kessiakoff and Cancellara by finishing in eighth place and extending his lead at the top of the GC to 50 seconds.

The Portuguese rider is now well placed for the challenges of Saturday and Sunday and will be quietly hopeful of holding on to the yellow jersey and securing victory. Though with the race heading into the Alps for a brutal final pair of stages, both Costa and his team will have to work cleverly and economically to preserve his lead.
 

Full Results
1Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:46:36
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:02
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:20
4Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:25
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:27
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:00:34
7Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:38
8Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:41
9Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:00:43
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
11Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
12Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
13Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:06
14Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:07
15Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:01:16
17Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:01:19
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:21
19Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:22
20Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:24
21Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:25
22Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:27
23Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
25Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:34
26Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:01:35
27Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:01:37
28Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
29Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
30Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:01:42
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
34Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:46
35Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:51
36Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:53
37Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:59
38Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:01
39Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:02:02
40Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:04
41Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:02:06
42Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:07
43Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:02:09
44Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
45Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:14
46Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:02:17
47Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:18
48Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:21
49Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:22
50Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:23
51Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:02:33
52Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:37
53Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:39
54Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
55Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:40
56Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:43
57Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:46
58Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:47
59Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:48
60Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:52
61John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:56
62Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:01
63Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:04
64Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:08
65Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:11
67Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
68Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:13
69Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:15
70Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
71Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:19
72Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:27
74Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:29
75Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:03:30
76Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:31
77Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
78Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
79Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:38
80Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank0:03:39
81Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:40
82Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:49
83Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:03:52
84Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:55
85Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:03:56
86Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
87Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:57
88Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:59
89Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:02
90Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:06
91Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:07
92Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:08
93Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:09
94Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
95David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
96Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
97Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:12
98Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:04:21
99Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:22
100Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
101Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:04:23
102Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
103Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:27
104Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:04:28
105Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:30
106Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:04:31
107David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:04:32
108Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:33
109Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:04:37
110Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
111Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:40
112Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:47
113Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:04:48
114Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:04:52
115Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:55
116Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:59
117Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
118Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:03
119Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:05:05
120José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:10
121Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank0:05:12
122Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:05:13
123Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
124Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda0:05:14
125Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:15
126Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:05:18
127William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
128Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:25
130Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:27
131Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:05:29
132Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:05:49
133Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:05:51
134Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
135Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:05:52
136Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:57
137Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:03
138Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:06:05
139Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:06:07
140Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:24
141Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:35
142Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:43
143Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:52
144Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:07:11
145Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:07:24
146Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:07:49
147Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:58
DNSIgor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Points
1Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana15pts
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan12
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan10
4Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat9
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana7
7Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan6
8Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team5
9Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep4
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
11Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
12Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Swiss riders
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:46:38
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:27
5Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:44
6Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:38
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:05
8Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:05:16

Teams
1RadioShack-Nissan2:20:48
2Astana Pro Team0:00:50
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:54
4BMC Racing Team0:02:10
5Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:37
6Movistar Team0:03:05
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:24
8AG2R La Mondiale0:05:08
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:09
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:11
11FDJ-Big Mat0:05:38
12Team Saxo Bank0:05:41
13Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:52
14Sky Procycling0:06:18
15Katusha Team0:06:58
16Garmin - Barracuda0:07:50
17Orica GreenEdge0:08:06
18Lotto Belisol Team0:09:13
19Lampre - ISD0:09:38
20Spidertech Powered By C100:13:33

General classification after stage 7
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team26:10:55
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:50
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:55
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:04
5Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
6Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:12
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:01:15
8Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:17
9Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:01:22
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:27
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:34
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:36
13Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:01:40
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:42
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
16Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
17Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:59
18Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:02:09
20Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:02:24
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:25
22John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:39
23Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:43
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:45
25Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:48
26Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:50
27Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:56
28Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:57
29Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:11
31Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:27
32Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:07
33Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:15
34Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:04:27
35Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:33
36Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:04
37Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:05:24
38Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:49
39Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:23
40Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:31
41Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:07:00
42Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:03
43Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:21
44Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:07:34
45Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:08:36
46Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:53
47Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:09:10
48Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:09:36
49Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:09:48
50Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:12
51Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:45
52Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:25
53Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:19
54Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:13:31
55Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:01
56Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
57Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:12
58Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:13
59Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:14:26
60Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:14:38
61Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:14:45
62Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:53
63Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:15:04
64Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:15:08
65Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:11
66Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:15:33
67Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:35
68Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:46
69Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:56
70Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank0:16:29
71Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:30
72Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:16:42
73Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:52
74Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:17:08
75Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:17:47
76Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:50
77Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:03
78Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:18:22
79Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda0:18:23
80Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:19:09
81Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:20:59
82Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:32
83Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:59
84Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:22:00
85Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:22:22
86Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:22:38
87Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:23:17
88Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:24:12
89Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank0:24:51
90Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:52
91Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:25:54
92Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:57
93Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:25:59
94Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:26:08
96Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:26:16
97José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:18
98Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:26:20
99Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:27:28
100Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:28:11
101Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:28:13
102Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:28:18
103Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda0:28:20
104Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:28:57
105Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:29:11
106Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:29:32
107Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:49
108Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:30:02
109Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:30:04
110Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:31:12
111Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:31:59
112Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:33:02
113Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:33:06
114Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:49
115Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:33:56
116Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:34:40
117Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:09
118Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:36:21
119Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:36:34
120Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:46
121Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:37:10
122Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:38:01
123Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:02
124Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:38:04
125Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:46
126Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:39:57
127Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:40:03
128Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:40:37
129Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:41:41
130Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:41:51
131William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
132Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:43:30
133Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:45:00
134David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:45:59
135Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:46:03
136Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:46:27
137Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:46:38
138Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:46:48
139David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:46:59
140Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:48:19
141Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:50:04
142Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:54:00
143Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:54:36
144Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:55:48
145Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:56:59
146Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:57:23
147Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:57:59

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale102pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team36
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling36
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team27
5Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team27
6Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi26
7Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team25
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan24
9Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana23
10Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
11Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team22
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team21
13Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank19
14Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18
15Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team18
16Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana17
17Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling16
18Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi16
19Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
20Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale14
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan13
23Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
24Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana13
25Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan12
26Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
27Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team11
28Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team11
29Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
30Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
31Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat10
32Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
33Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team9
34Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat9
35Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
36Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
37Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
38Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana8
39Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
40Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
41Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda8
42Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank7
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana7
44Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale7
45Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana7
46Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
47Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi7
48Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6
49Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling6
50Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
51Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan6
52Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
53Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep6
55Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6
56Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan6
57Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team6
58John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
59Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep5
60Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
61Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda5
62Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4
63Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
64Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep4
65Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
66Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
67Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
68Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
69Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling2
70Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda1

Mountains classification
1Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team21pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale21
3Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan20
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1020
5Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C1017
6Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank17
7Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
8Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda15
9Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi15
10Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
11Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
12John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
13Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team9
14Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank9
15Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling8
16Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling8
17Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
18Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6
19Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling6
20Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
21Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
22Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team6
23Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
24Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank5
25Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
27Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan4
28Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
29Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
30Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep2
31Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
32Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
33Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1
34Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank1

Swiss riders classification
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team26:12:58
2Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:47
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:18
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:07
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:09
6Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:11:16
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:27:08
8Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:38:34

Teams classification
1Euskaltel - Euskadi78:29:03
2BMC Racing Team0:01:29
3AG2R La Mondiale0:03:17
4Sky Procycling0:04:28
5RadioShack-Nissan0:04:52
6Katusha Team0:05:19
7Astana Pro Team0:05:39
8Team Saxo Bank0:07:30
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:08
10Movistar Team0:08:29
11Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:07
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:38
13Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:30
14Garmin - Barracuda0:18:10
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:58
16Lampre - ISD0:26:31
17FDJ-Big Mat0:32:33
18Orica GreenEdge0:36:28
19Lotto Belisol Team1:05:03
20Spidertech Powered By C101:32:47

 

