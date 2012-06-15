Kessiakoff wins time trial in Gossau
Rui Costa defends yellow jersey
Stage 7: Gossau (ITT) -
Fredrik Kessiakoff of Astana was the surprise winner of the Tour de Suisse stage seven time trial in Gossau. The 32-year-old Swede beat local favourite Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) by less than two seconds on the 34.3km course. Maxime Monfort, also of RadioShack-Nissan, was third at 20 seconds.
Rui Costa of Movistar Team defended his overall lead, finishing eighth at 41 seconds down. Roman Kreuziger (Astana) moved up second place, 0:50 down, with Robert Gesink (Rabobank) now in third at 55 seconds. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is fourth, and Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) fell from second to fifth.
Just over 30 minutes after the start Cancellara set sail in bright sunshine across a course that was not without its undulations, tight turns and challenges. The Swiss fans had turned out in force to cheer on their hero, who has suffered an up and down year that was interrupted by the broken collarbone he suffered at the Tour of Flanders on April 1.
The Swiss star posted a searingly fast time of 46:38 and the home fans must have thought that it was untouchable. But half an hour later the home crowd was silenced when Kessiakoff shaved two seconds off Cancellara’s time with an astonishing performance.
The four-time Swedish champion flew home over the race’s final sector to bridge the gap and put himself at the top of the leaderboard. It was a position that he didn’t surrender for the remainder of day. With just two seconds between them, Cancellara and Kessiakoff were head and shoulders above the rest. Their nearest pursuer, Monfort, was a further 18 seconds behind in third.
When the crowd’s shock had subsided they turned their attentions to the battle for the yellow jersey. Less than 30 seconds separated the top ten at the start of the day and the chances of big swings in the standings were high. With no obvious time trial trailblazers among them, but plenty of solid pace, the final half hour of racing provided plenty of talking points.
In the end the big winners were Gesink, Kreuziger and Costa. Gesink’s fifth placed finish on the day saw him jump from 19th position to third, while Kreuziger was able to leapfrog a disappointing Frank Schleck into 2nd.
But it was Costa, who many thought could be under threat from the challenge of teammate Valverde, let alone the rest of the top ten, who produced the third headline effort of the day after Kessiakoff and Cancellara by finishing in eighth place and extending his lead at the top of the GC to 50 seconds.
The Portuguese rider is now well placed for the challenges of Saturday and Sunday and will be quietly hopeful of holding on to the yellow jersey and securing victory. Though with the race heading into the Alps for a brutal final pair of stages, both Costa and his team will have to work cleverly and economically to preserve his lead.
|1
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:46:36
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:02
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:20
|4
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:25
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|6
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:34
|7
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:38
|8
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:00:43
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|11
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|12
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|15
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:16
|17
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:01:19
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|19
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|20
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:24
|21
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:25
|22
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:27
|23
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|25
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:34
|26
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:01:35
|27
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:01:37
|28
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|29
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|30
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:01:42
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:46
|35
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:51
|36
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:53
|37
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:59
|38
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|39
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|40
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:04
|41
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:02:06
|42
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:07
|43
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:09
|44
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|45
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:14
|46
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:02:17
|47
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:18
|48
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:21
|49
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|50
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:23
|51
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:33
|52
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:37
|53
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:39
|54
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|55
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:40
|56
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:43
|57
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|58
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|59
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:48
|60
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:52
|61
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:56
|62
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:01
|63
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:04
|64
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|65
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|67
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|68
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|69
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|70
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|71
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:19
|72
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:03:27
|74
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:29
|75
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:03:30
|76
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:31
|77
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|78
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|79
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:38
|80
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:39
|81
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:40
|82
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:49
|83
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:03:52
|84
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:55
|85
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:56
|86
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|87
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:57
|88
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:59
|89
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:02
|90
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:06
|91
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|92
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:08
|93
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:09
|94
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|95
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|96
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|97
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:12
|98
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:04:21
|99
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:22
|100
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|101
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:04:23
|102
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|103
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:27
|104
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:28
|105
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:30
|106
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:04:31
|107
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:32
|108
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:33
|109
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:04:37
|110
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|111
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:40
|112
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:47
|113
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:48
|114
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:52
|115
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:55
|116
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:59
|117
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|118
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:03
|119
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:05
|120
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:10
|121
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:12
|122
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:13
|123
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|124
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:05:14
|125
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:15
|126
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:18
|127
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|128
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:25
|130
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:27
|131
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:29
|132
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:05:49
|133
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:51
|134
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|135
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:05:52
|136
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:57
|137
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:03
|138
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:06:05
|139
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:06:07
|140
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|141
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:35
|142
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:43
|143
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:52
|144
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:11
|145
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:24
|146
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:07:49
|147
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:58
|DNS
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|15
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|4
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|7
|7
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|8
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|4
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|11
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|12
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:46:38
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:27
|5
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:44
|6
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:38
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|8
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:16
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|2:20:48
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:37
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:03:05
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:24
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:08
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:11
|11
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:38
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:41
|13
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:52
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:06:18
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:06:58
|16
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:07:50
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:06
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:13
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:09:38
|20
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:13:33
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|26:10:55
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:50
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|5
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:12
|7
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:01:15
|8
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:17
|9
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:01:22
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:34
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:36
|13
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:40
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:42
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|16
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:59
|18
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|19
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:02:09
|20
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:24
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:25
|22
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:45
|25
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:48
|26
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:50
|27
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:56
|28
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:57
|29
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|31
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:03:27
|32
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:07
|33
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:15
|34
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:04:27
|35
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|36
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:04
|37
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:05:24
|38
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:49
|39
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:23
|40
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:31
|41
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:07:00
|42
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:03
|43
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:21
|44
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:34
|45
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:36
|46
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:53
|47
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|48
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:09:36
|49
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:09:48
|50
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:12
|51
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:45
|52
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:25
|53
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:13:19
|54
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:31
|55
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:01
|56
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|57
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:12
|58
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:13
|59
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:14:26
|60
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:14:38
|61
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:14:45
|62
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:53
|63
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:15:04
|64
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:08
|65
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:15:11
|66
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:15:33
|67
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:35
|68
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:46
|69
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:56
|70
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:29
|71
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:30
|72
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:16:42
|73
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:52
|74
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:17:08
|75
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:17:47
|76
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:50
|77
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:03
|78
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:18:22
|79
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:18:23
|80
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:19:09
|81
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:20:59
|82
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:32
|83
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:59
|84
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:22:00
|85
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:22:22
|86
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:22:38
|87
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:23:17
|88
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:24:12
|89
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|0:24:51
|90
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:52
|91
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:25:54
|92
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:57
|93
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:25:59
|94
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|95
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:08
|96
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:26:16
|97
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:18
|98
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:26:20
|99
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:27:28
|100
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:28:11
|101
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:28:13
|102
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:28:18
|103
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:28:20
|104
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:28:57
|105
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:29:11
|106
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:29:32
|107
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:49
|108
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:30:02
|109
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:30:04
|110
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:31:12
|111
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:31:59
|112
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:33:02
|113
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:33:06
|114
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:49
|115
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:33:56
|116
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:40
|117
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:09
|118
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:36:21
|119
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:36:34
|120
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:46
|121
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:37:10
|122
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:38:01
|123
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:02
|124
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:38:04
|125
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:46
|126
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:39:57
|127
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:40:03
|128
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:40:37
|129
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:41:41
|130
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:41:51
|131
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|132
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:43:30
|133
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:45:00
|134
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:45:59
|135
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:46:03
|136
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:46:27
|137
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:38
|138
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:46:48
|139
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:46:59
|140
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:48:19
|141
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:50:04
|142
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:54:00
|143
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:54:36
|144
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:55:48
|145
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:56:59
|146
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:57:23
|147
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:57:59
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|36
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|5
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|27
|6
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|7
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|9
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|23
|10
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|11
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|21
|13
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|14
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|15
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|18
|16
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|17
|17
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|16
|18
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|16
|19
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|20
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|23
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|24
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|13
|25
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|26
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|27
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|28
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|29
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|30
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|31
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|32
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|33
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|9
|34
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|35
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|36
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|37
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|38
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|8
|39
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|40
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|41
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|8
|42
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|7
|44
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|45
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|7
|46
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|47
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|7
|48
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|49
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|50
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|51
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|52
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|53
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|54
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|6
|55
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|56
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|57
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|58
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|59
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|5
|60
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|61
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|5
|62
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|63
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|64
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|4
|65
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|66
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|67
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|68
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|69
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|2
|70
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|1
|1
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|3
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|4
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|20
|5
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|17
|6
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|7
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|8
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|15
|9
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|15
|10
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|12
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|13
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|14
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|15
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|16
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|17
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|19
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|6
|20
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|21
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|22
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|23
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|24
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|25
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|27
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|28
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|29
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|30
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|2
|31
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|32
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|33
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|34
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26:12:58
|2
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:47
|3
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:18
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:09
|6
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:11:16
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:27:08
|8
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:38:34
|1
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|78:29:03
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:17
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:04:28
|5
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:52
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:05:19
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:39
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:30
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:08
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:08:29
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:07
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:38
|13
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:15:30
|14
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:18:10
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:58
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|0:26:31
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:32:33
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:36:28
|19
|Lotto Belisol Team
|1:05:03
|20
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:32:47
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy