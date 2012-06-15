Image 1 of 19 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) en route to victory in the stage 7 time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 19 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 19 Rui Costa (Movistar) stays in yellow after a strong time trial performance (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 19 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 19 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) on the podium following his time trial victory at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 19 Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 19 Local favourite Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) would finish in second place to Fredrik Kessiakoff. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 19 Rui Costa (Movistar) put in a strong effort and remains in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 19 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 19 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) moved into 2nd overall after the time trial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 19 Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 19 John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 19 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 19 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) would take a narrow victory over Fabian Cancellara in the time trial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 19 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 19 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 19 Robert Gesink (Raboank) finished fifth in the time trial and moved up to third on the Tour de Suisse GC. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 19 Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 19 Stage 7 winner Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti)

Fredrik Kessiakoff of Astana was the surprise winner of the Tour de Suisse stage seven time trial in Gossau. The 32-year-old Swede beat local favourite Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) by less than two seconds on the 34.3km course. Maxime Monfort, also of RadioShack-Nissan, was third at 20 seconds.

Rui Costa of Movistar Team defended his overall lead, finishing eighth at 41 seconds down. Roman Kreuziger (Astana) moved up second place, 0:50 down, with Robert Gesink (Rabobank) now in third at 55 seconds. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is fourth, and Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) fell from second to fifth.

Just over 30 minutes after the start Cancellara set sail in bright sunshine across a course that was not without its undulations, tight turns and challenges. The Swiss fans had turned out in force to cheer on their hero, who has suffered an up and down year that was interrupted by the broken collarbone he suffered at the Tour of Flanders on April 1.

The Swiss star posted a searingly fast time of 46:38 and the home fans must have thought that it was untouchable. But half an hour later the home crowd was silenced when Kessiakoff shaved two seconds off Cancellara’s time with an astonishing performance.

The four-time Swedish champion flew home over the race’s final sector to bridge the gap and put himself at the top of the leaderboard. It was a position that he didn’t surrender for the remainder of day. With just two seconds between them, Cancellara and Kessiakoff were head and shoulders above the rest. Their nearest pursuer, Monfort, was a further 18 seconds behind in third.

When the crowd’s shock had subsided they turned their attentions to the battle for the yellow jersey. Less than 30 seconds separated the top ten at the start of the day and the chances of big swings in the standings were high. With no obvious time trial trailblazers among them, but plenty of solid pace, the final half hour of racing provided plenty of talking points.

In the end the big winners were Gesink, Kreuziger and Costa. Gesink’s fifth placed finish on the day saw him jump from 19th position to third, while Kreuziger was able to leapfrog a disappointing Frank Schleck into 2nd.

But it was Costa, who many thought could be under threat from the challenge of teammate Valverde, let alone the rest of the top ten, who produced the third headline effort of the day after Kessiakoff and Cancellara by finishing in eighth place and extending his lead at the top of the GC to 50 seconds.

The Portuguese rider is now well placed for the challenges of Saturday and Sunday and will be quietly hopeful of holding on to the yellow jersey and securing victory. Though with the race heading into the Alps for a brutal final pair of stages, both Costa and his team will have to work cleverly and economically to preserve his lead.



Full Results 1 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:46:36 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:02 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:20 4 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:25 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:27 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:00:34 7 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:38 8 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:41 9 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:00:43 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 11 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:00 12 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 13 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:06 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 15 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:01:16 17 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:01:19 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:21 19 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:22 20 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:24 21 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:25 22 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:27 23 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 25 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:34 26 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:01:35 27 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:01:37 28 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 29 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 30 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:01:42 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:46 35 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:51 36 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:53 37 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:59 38 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:01 39 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:02:02 40 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:04 41 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:02:06 42 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:07 43 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:09 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 45 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:14 46 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:02:17 47 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:18 48 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:21 49 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:22 50 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:23 51 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:02:33 52 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:37 53 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:39 54 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 55 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:40 56 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:43 57 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:46 58 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:47 59 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:48 60 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:52 61 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:56 62 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:01 63 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:04 64 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:08 65 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:11 67 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 68 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:13 69 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:15 70 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 71 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:19 72 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:27 74 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:29 75 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:03:30 76 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:31 77 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:33 78 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 79 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:38 80 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:39 81 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:40 82 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:49 83 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:03:52 84 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:55 85 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:03:56 86 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 87 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:57 88 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:59 89 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:02 90 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:06 91 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:07 92 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:08 93 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:09 94 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 95 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 96 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 97 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:12 98 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:04:21 99 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:22 100 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 101 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:04:23 102 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 103 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:27 104 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:04:28 105 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:30 106 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:04:31 107 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:32 108 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:33 109 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:04:37 110 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 111 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:40 112 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:47 113 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:48 114 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:04:52 115 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:55 116 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:59 117 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 118 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:03 119 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:05 120 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:10 121 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:12 122 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:13 123 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 124 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 0:05:14 125 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:15 126 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:18 127 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 128 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:25 130 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:27 131 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:29 132 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:05:49 133 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:51 134 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 135 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:05:52 136 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:57 137 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:03 138 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:06:05 139 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:06:07 140 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:24 141 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:35 142 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:43 143 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:52 144 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:11 145 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:24 146 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:07:49 147 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:58 DNS Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Points 1 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 15 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 12 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 10 4 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 7 7 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 6 8 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 9 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 4 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 11 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 12 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Swiss riders 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:46:38 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:27 5 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:44 6 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:38 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:05 8 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:16

Teams 1 RadioShack-Nissan 2:20:48 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:54 4 BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 5 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:37 6 Movistar Team 0:03:05 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:24 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:08 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:09 10 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:11 11 FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:38 12 Team Saxo Bank 0:05:41 13 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:52 14 Sky Procycling 0:06:18 15 Katusha Team 0:06:58 16 Garmin - Barracuda 0:07:50 17 Orica GreenEdge 0:08:06 18 Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:13 19 Lampre - ISD 0:09:38 20 Spidertech Powered By C10 0:13:33

General classification after stage 7 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 26:10:55 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:50 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:55 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:04 5 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 6 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:12 7 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:01:15 8 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:17 9 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:01:22 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:27 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:34 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:36 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:01:40 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:42 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:52 16 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 17 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:59 18 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:03 19 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:02:09 20 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:02:24 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:25 22 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:39 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:43 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:45 25 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:48 26 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:50 27 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:56 28 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:57 29 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:11 31 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:27 32 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:07 33 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:15 34 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:04:27 35 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:33 36 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:04 37 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:05:24 38 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:49 39 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:23 40 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:31 41 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:07:00 42 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:03 43 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:21 44 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:07:34 45 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:36 46 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:53 47 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:09:10 48 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:09:36 49 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:09:48 50 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:12 51 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:45 52 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:25 53 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:19 54 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:31 55 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:01 56 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 57 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:12 58 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:13 59 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:14:26 60 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:14:38 61 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:14:45 62 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:53 63 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:15:04 64 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:15:08 65 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:15:11 66 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:15:33 67 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:35 68 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:46 69 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:56 70 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:29 71 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:30 72 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:16:42 73 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:52 74 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:08 75 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:17:47 76 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:50 77 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:03 78 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:18:22 79 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 0:18:23 80 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:19:09 81 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:20:59 82 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:32 83 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:59 84 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:22:00 85 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:22:22 86 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:22:38 87 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:23:17 88 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:24:12 89 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank 0:24:51 90 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:52 91 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:25:54 92 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:57 93 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:25:59 94 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 95 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:26:08 96 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:26:16 97 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:18 98 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:26:20 99 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:27:28 100 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:28:11 101 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:28:13 102 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:28:18 103 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 0:28:20 104 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:28:57 105 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:29:11 106 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:29:32 107 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:49 108 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:30:02 109 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:30:04 110 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:31:12 111 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:31:59 112 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:33:02 113 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:33:06 114 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:49 115 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:33:56 116 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:34:40 117 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:09 118 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:36:21 119 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:36:34 120 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:36:46 121 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:37:10 122 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:38:01 123 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:02 124 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:38:04 125 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:46 126 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:39:57 127 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:40:03 128 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:40:37 129 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:41:41 130 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:41:51 131 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 132 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:43:30 133 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:45:00 134 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:45:59 135 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:46:03 136 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:46:27 137 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:46:38 138 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:46:48 139 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:46:59 140 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:48:19 141 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:50:04 142 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:54:00 143 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:54:36 144 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:55:48 145 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:56:59 146 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:57:23 147 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:57:59

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 36 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 27 5 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 27 6 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 7 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 25 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 24 9 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 23 10 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 11 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 21 13 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 19 14 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 15 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 18 16 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 17 17 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 16 18 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 16 19 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 20 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 14 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 13 23 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 24 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 13 25 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 12 26 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 27 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 11 28 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 29 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 30 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 31 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 10 32 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 33 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 9 34 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 35 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 36 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 37 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 38 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 8 39 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 40 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 41 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 8 42 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 7 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 7 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 7 45 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 7 46 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 47 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 7 48 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 49 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 50 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 6 52 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 53 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 6 55 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 56 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 6 57 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 6 58 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 59 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 5 60 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 61 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 5 62 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4 63 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 64 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 4 65 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 66 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 67 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 68 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 69 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 2 70 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 1

Mountains classification 1 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 21 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 21 3 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 20 4 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 20 5 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 17 6 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 17 7 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 8 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 15 9 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 15 10 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 12 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 13 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 14 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 9 15 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 16 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 17 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 18 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 19 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 6 20 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 21 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 22 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 6 23 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 24 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 5 25 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 27 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 4 28 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 29 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 30 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 2 31 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 32 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 33 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1 34 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 1

Swiss riders classification 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26:12:58 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:47 3 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:18 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:07 5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:09 6 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:11:16 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:27:08 8 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:38:34